Noble Mineral highlights Successful Exploration Results announced by Canada Nickel, including Highest Grade to Date at Mann West

TORONTO TheNewswire - March 13, 2025 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOB) (OTCQB: NLPXF) is pleased to announce successful exploration drilling results from its joint venture partner Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel") (TSXV:CNC) in East Timmins Nickel Ltd. ("East Timmins Nickel") a private company operating in the Timmins area of Northern Ontario.
Canada Nickel Company Inc. announced strong results from the Reid, Mann West and Midlothian properties, its Three Giants. One of its Three Giants, Mann West delivered the highest grade interval within the property to date with 0.63% nickel over 4.5 metres within 0.40% nickel over 18.0 metres within an overall mineralized core length of 0.27% nickel over 452 metres, in hole MAN24-79.
Canada Nickel CEO Mark Selby said, " Our regional exploration program is consistently yielding excellent outcomes with each of the Three Giants delivering strong drilling results. These targets each have a target footprint larger than our flagship Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project, underscoring the large-scale potential of the Timmins Nickel District. We are excited to publish the remaining six resources by mid-2025, bringing the total to eight regional resources and showcasing the vast scale of nickel resources within the District."
The Three Giants each have a target footprint larger than CNC's flagship Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project, underscoring the large-scale potential of the Timmins Nickel District. Canada Nickel will publish the remaining six resources by mid-2025, bringing the total to eight regional resources and showcasing the vast scale of nickel resources within the District. For full details, drill results and maps, see the news release published by Canada Nickel, March 12, 2025.
Noble CEO Vance White said , "We congratulate our partner Canada Nickel on the work completed and results on the Mann Twp property and we are very excited about the prospects for East Timmins Nickel along the several additional projects to be included."
Mann Property
The Mann property is located 22 kilometres east of Crawford between Timmins and Cochrane and is 80% owned by Canada Nickel and 20% by Noble Mineral Exploration. The target consists of four separate targets, Mann North, Mann West (together formerly Mann Northwest), Mann Central and Mann South. The CNC release provides an assay update from six holes, three holes at Mann West, and three holes at Mann South.
Mann West
Mann West is approximately 3.5 kilometres long by up to 1.1 kilometres wide (covering 3.4 square kilometres). The drill program completed focused on the southern half of the target with drilling completed over a strike length of 1.7 kilometres and a width of at least 600 metres. All drillholes intersected long sections of well-serpentinized peridotite and minor dunite with disseminated and visible nickel sulphide mineralization consisting primarily of pentlandite and heazlewoodite. The Company has drilled a total of 40 holes to date at Mann West with 31 holes drilled during the 2024 program. CNC is currently working on an initial resource estimate expected by April 2025. Assays from three holes are presented in this release and a final two holes are awaiting assays. See Table 1 and Figure 1.
Table 1 – Mann West drilling highlights.
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)*
Ni %
Co %
Pd g/t
Pt g/t
Cr %
Fe %
S %
MAN24- 79
48.7
501.0
452.3
0.27
0.01 2
0.025
0.01 3
0.25
6.28
0.1 0
Including
192.0
210.0
18.0
0.40
0.012
0.124
0.042
0.15
6.16
0.09
Including
205.5
210.0
4.5
0.63
0.011
0.434
0.138
0.15
5.82
0.13
and
358.5
412.5
54.0
0.34
0.013
0.037
0.017
0.15
6.11
0.15
MAN24-80
6.0
337.5
331.5
0.24
0.012
0.016
0.012
0.35
6.42
0.15
Including
43.5
54.0
10.5
0.41
0.011
0.092
0.041
0.15
5.31
0.11
and
118.5
157.5
39.0
0.29
0.014
0.019
0.006
0.57
6.32
0.12
MAN24-98
94.5
211.8
117.3
0.24
0.012
0.016
0.009
0.31
6.22
0.07
and
218.4
501.0
282.6
0.23
0.013
0.021
0.011
0.37
6.78
0.09
*True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.
Figure 1. – Mann W – CNC Drillholes Over Total Magnetic Intensity.
Mann South
This target is approximately 5.9 kilometres long by up to 1.2 kilometres wide, having an arcuate and irregular shape, with an overall area of 4.1 square kilometres. The company drilled 20 holes in 2024 and successfully intersected varying degrees of serpentinized peridotite and minor pyroxenite. Peridotite shows anomalous values of PGE in hole MAN24-96. Assays from three holes are presented in this release. See Table 2 and Figure 2.
Table 2 – Mann South drilling highlights.
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)*
Ni %
Co %
Pd g/t
Pt g/t
Cr %
Fe %
S %
MAN24-88
61.4
496.5
435.1
0.23
0.011
0.003
0.005
0.48
5.70
0.05
MAN24-95
33.0
402.0
369.0
0.18
0.013
0.005
0.005
0.46
7.17
0.05
MAN24-96
32.1
402.0
369.9
0.17
0.013
0.052
0.065
0.38
7.06
0.01
including
38.0
65.0
27.0
0.18
0.016
0.360
0.046
0.08
8.09
0.02
and
92.5
154.5
62.0
0.08
0.014
0.109
0.347
0.33
7.58
0.01
*True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.
Figure 2 – Mann S – CNC Drillholes Over Total Magnetic Intensity.
Table 3: Drillhole Orientation
Hole ID
Easting (mE)
Northing (mN)
Azimuth (⁰)
Dip (⁰)
Length (m)
MANN WEST
MAN24-79
496793.5
5412392
215
-50
501
MAN24-80
496749.9
5411989
215
-50
474
MAN24-98
495901.7
5412589
220
-50
501
MANN SOUTH
MAN24-88
503622
5408792
50
-50
501
MAN24-95
502507
5405555
55
-50
402
MAN24-96
502253
5405841
35
-50
402
REID
REI24-49
456964.1
5404097
130
-50
483
REI24-51
457900
5404100
90
-60
447
REI24-52
457349.4
5404196
180
-55
759
REI24-53
457930.1
5404253
90
-60
372
REI24-54
456960
5403900
180
-55
501
REI24-55
457754.4
5404635
90
-60
561
REI24-56
457327.8
5404025
180
-60
621
REI24-57
456960.9
5403900
130
-55
537
REI24-58
457929.4
5404172
270
-60
531
MIDLOTHIAN
MID24-13
500117
5303240
180
-50
554
MID24-14
498707
5303083
180
-52
537
Qualified Person and Data Verification
Stephen J. Balch P.Geo. (ON), VP Exploration of Canada Nickel and a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel Company Inc.
Canada Nickel is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel TM , NetZero Cobalt TM , NetZero Iron TM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. Canada Nickel's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CNC."
For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.
About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.
Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company, which has holdings of securities in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Homeland Nickel Inc., East Timmins Nickel Inc.(20%), and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario.
Noble holds mineral and/or exploration rights in ~70,000ha in Northern Ontario, ~14,000ha elsewhere in Quebec and Newfoundland, upon which it plans to generate option/joint venture exploration programs .
Noble holds mineral rights and/or exploration rights in ~18,000 hectares in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, ~2,215 hectares in Thomas Twp/Timmins, as well as an additional 20% interest in ~38,700 hectares in the Timmins area and ~175 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. Noble also holds ~4,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~3,200 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario, as well as ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre Nickel, Copper, PGM property, and ~1,573 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, ~569 hectare Uranium/Rare Earth property (Chateau) and a ~461 hectare Uranium/Molybdenum property (Taser North), all of which are in the province of Quebec.
Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".
More detailed information on Noble is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com .
