Noble Mineral highlights Successful Exploration Results announced by Canada Nickel, including Highest Grade to Date at Mann West

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

TORONTO TheNewswire - March 13, 2025 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOB) (OTCQB: NLPXF) is pleased to announce successful exploration drilling results from its joint venture partner Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel") (TSXV:CNC) in East Timmins Nickel Ltd. ("East Timmins Nickel") a private company operating in the Timmins area of Northern Ontario.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. announced strong results from the Reid, Mann West and Midlothian properties, its Three Giants. One of its Three Giants, Mann West delivered the highest grade interval within the property to date with 0.63% nickel over 4.5 metres within 0.40% nickel over 18.0 metres within an overall mineralized core length of 0.27% nickel over 452 metres, in hole MAN24-79.

Canada Nickel CEO Mark Selby said, " Our regional exploration program is consistently yielding excellent outcomes with each of the Three Giants delivering strong drilling results. These targets each have a target footprint larger than our flagship Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project, underscoring the large-scale potential of the Timmins Nickel District. We are excited to publish the remaining six resources by mid-2025, bringing the total to eight regional resources and showcasing the vast scale of nickel resources within the District."

The Three Giants each have a target footprint larger than CNC's flagship Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project, underscoring the large-scale potential of the Timmins Nickel District. Canada Nickel will publish the remaining six resources by mid-2025, bringing the total to eight regional resources and showcasing the vast scale of nickel resources within the District.  For full details, drill results and maps, see the news release published by Canada Nickel, March 12, 2025.

Noble CEO Vance White said , "We congratulate our partner Canada Nickel on the work completed and results on the Mann Twp property and we are very excited about the prospects for East Timmins Nickel along the several additional projects to be included."

Mann Property

The Mann property is located 22 kilometres east of Crawford between Timmins and Cochrane and is 80% owned by Canada Nickel and 20% by Noble Mineral Exploration. The target consists of four separate targets, Mann North, Mann West (together formerly Mann Northwest), Mann Central and Mann South. The CNC release provides an assay update from six holes, three holes at Mann West, and three holes at Mann South.

Mann West

Mann West is approximately 3.5 kilometres long by up to 1.1 kilometres wide (covering 3.4 square kilometres). The drill program completed focused on the southern half of the target with drilling completed over a strike length of 1.7 kilometres and a width of at least 600 metres. All drillholes intersected long sections of well-serpentinized peridotite and minor dunite with disseminated and visible nickel sulphide mineralization consisting primarily of pentlandite and heazlewoodite. The Company has drilled a total of 40 holes to date at Mann West with 31 holes drilled during the 2024 program. CNC is currently working on an initial resource estimate expected by April 2025. Assays from three holes are presented in this release and a final two holes are awaiting assays. See Table 1 and Figure 1.

Table 1 – Mann West drilling highlights.

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)*

Ni %

Co %

Pd g/t

Pt g/t

Cr %

Fe %

S %

MAN24- 79

48.7

501.0

452.3

0.27

0.01 2

0.025

0.01 3

0.25

6.28

0.1 0

Including

192.0

210.0

18.0

0.40

0.012

0.124

0.042

0.15

6.16

0.09

Including

205.5

210.0

4.5

0.63

0.011

0.434

0.138

0.15

5.82

0.13

and

358.5

412.5

54.0

0.34

0.013

0.037

0.017

0.15

6.11

0.15

MAN24-80

6.0

337.5

331.5

0.24

0.012

0.016

0.012

0.35

6.42

0.15

Including

43.5

54.0

10.5

0.41

0.011

0.092

0.041

0.15

5.31

0.11

and

118.5

157.5

39.0

0.29

0.014

0.019

0.006

0.57

6.32

0.12

MAN24-98

94.5

211.8

117.3

0.24

0.012

0.016

0.009

0.31

6.22

0.07

and

218.4

501.0

282.6

0.23

0.013

0.021

0.011

0.37

6.78

0.09

*True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.

Figure 1. – Mann W – CNC Drillholes Over Total Magnetic Intensity.


Mann South

This target is approximately 5.9 kilometres long by up to 1.2 kilometres wide, having an arcuate and irregular shape, with an overall area of 4.1 square kilometres. The company drilled 20 holes in 2024 and successfully intersected varying degrees of serpentinized peridotite and minor pyroxenite. Peridotite shows anomalous values of PGE in hole MAN24-96. Assays from three holes are presented in this release. See Table 2 and Figure 2.

Table 2 – Mann South drilling highlights.

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)*

Ni %

Co %

Pd g/t

Pt g/t

Cr %

Fe %

S %

MAN24-88

61.4

496.5

435.1

0.23

0.011

0.003

0.005

0.48

5.70

0.05

MAN24-95

33.0

402.0

369.0

0.18

0.013

0.005

0.005

0.46

7.17

0.05

MAN24-96

32.1

402.0

369.9

0.17

0.013

0.052

0.065

0.38

7.06

0.01

including

38.0

65.0

27.0

0.18

0.016

0.360

0.046

0.08

8.09

0.02

and

92.5

154.5

62.0

0.08

0.014

0.109

0.347

0.33

7.58

0.01

*True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.

Figure 2 – Mann S – CNC Drillholes Over Total Magnetic Intensity.


Table 3: Drillhole Orientation

Hole ID

Easting (mE)

Northing (mN)

Azimuth (⁰)

Dip (⁰)

Length (m)

MANN WEST

MAN24-79

496793.5

5412392

215

-50

501

MAN24-80

496749.9

5411989

215

-50

474

MAN24-98

495901.7

5412589

220

-50

501

MANN SOUTH

MAN24-88

503622

5408792

50

-50

501

MAN24-95

502507

5405555

55

-50

402

MAN24-96

502253

5405841

35

-50

402

REID

REI24-49

456964.1

5404097

130

-50

483

REI24-51

457900

5404100

90

-60

447

REI24-52

457349.4

5404196

180

-55

759

REI24-53

457930.1

5404253

90

-60

372

REI24-54

456960

5403900

180

-55

501

REI24-55

457754.4

5404635

90

-60

561

REI24-56

457327.8

5404025

180

-60

621

REI24-57

456960.9

5403900

130

-55

537

REI24-58

457929.4

5404172

270

-60

531

MIDLOTHIAN

MID24-13

500117

5303240

180

-50

554

MID24-14

498707

5303083

180

-52

537

Qualified Person and Data Verification

Stephen J. Balch P.Geo. (ON), VP Exploration of Canada Nickel and a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel Company Inc.

About Canada Nickel

Canada Nickel is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel TM , NetZero Cobalt TM , NetZero Iron TM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. Canada Nickel's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CNC."

For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company, which has holdings of securities in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Homeland Nickel Inc., East Timmins Nickel Inc.(20%), and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario.

Noble holds mineral and/or exploration rights in ~70,000ha in Northern Ontario, ~14,000ha elsewhere in Quebec and Newfoundland, upon which it plans to generate option/joint venture exploration programs .

Noble holds mineral rights and/or exploration rights in ~18,000 hectares in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, ~2,215 hectares in Thomas Twp/Timmins, as well as an additional 20% interest in ~38,700 hectares in the Timmins area and ~175 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland.  Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration.  Noble also holds ~4,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~3,200 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario, as well as ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre  Nickel, Copper, PGM property, and ~1,573 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, ~569 hectare Uranium/Rare Earth property (Chateau) and a ~461 hectare Uranium/Molybdenum property (Taser North),  all of which are in the province of Quebec.

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".

More detailed information on Noble is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com .

Cautionary Statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators.  Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

H. Vance White, President

Phone:         416-214-2250

Fax:             416-367-1954

Email:          info@noblemineralexploration.com

Investor Relations

Email:   ir@noblemineralexploration.com

