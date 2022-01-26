Base Metals Investing News
Nobel Resources Corp. provides an update on the initial drill program on its recently acquired Salvadora copper project in Chile. The program commenced in late November and six drill holes have been completed so far, with assay results received for four holes to date. Drilling also continues at its Algarrobo Project with the drill presently testing the large Central Target . Results have been received for the first ...

Nobel Resources Corp. (TSX–V: NBLC; OTC: NBTRF) (the "Company" or "Nobel") provides an update on the initial drill program on its recently acquired Salvadora copper project in Chile. The program commenced in late November and six drill holes have been completed so far, with assay results received for four holes to date. Drilling also continues at its Algarrobo Project with the drill presently testing the large Central Target (see news releases dated September 1, 2021 and November 8, 2021). Results have been received for the first two widely spaced holes drilled on the Northeast Target, assays are pending for the Central Target.

Figure 1: Location of Algarrobo and Salvadora projects.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/805f014d-1e7a-449e-920e-50666914d239

La Salvadora Project
La Salvadora iron oxide copper gold ("IOCG") project, is located approximately 2 hours drive north from Nobel's Algarrobo project.   La Salvadora occurs in the vicinity of the large Manto Verde (Anglo American) and Santo Domingo (Capstone Mining) IOCG deposits (Figure 2). The area is well serviced by all-weather roads and can be worked year-round. The region is well established as a mining area where community support is known to be strong and there is good access to infrastructure, including electricity, water and ports and mining infrastructure in region. The drill program commenced in late November with a break for the holiday Season and six drill holes have been completed to date, with assays received for four holes to date, all in the area of previously reported reverse circulation drill hole SLVA-RC-0002. The initial targets on the property include:

  1. Area of SLVA-RC-0002 which intersected 72 meters grading 1.21% copper and 0.21 g/t gold. This area is wide open for expansion.
  2. A second distinct buried magnetic anomaly approximately 1 kilometer to the south with only a single drill hole in it (SLVA-RC-0010) which intersected 20 meters grading 0.6% copper and 0.15g/t gold at shallow depths.
  3. A series of drill holes to evaluate the extension of the copper oxide zone that extends at least 750 meters along a northwest trending mineralized structure.

All the holes drilled to date by Nobel have intersected mineralization containing chalcopyrite as well asspecularite, pyrite, magnetite hosted in hydrothermal breccias varying in core thickness from 30 meters to 73.4 meters. The widest intersection to date is from hole SAL21-006, drilled on target 2, the buried magnetic anomaly described above. This hole intersected 73.4m of mineralized breccia from 154.7m to 228.1m and assay results are pending for this hole.

The first five drill holes targeted the depth and lateral extensions below previously identified copper oxide mineralization at surface in the vicinity of historical RC drill hole SLVA-RC-0002 (see news release dated November 8, 2021). Following completion of the initial scout holes on this target, the drill was recently moved to the area of the buried geophysical anomaly (target 2), where hole 6 is located. Table 2 below summarizes the results from holes 1,2,4 and 5. Assays are pending for holes 3 and 6.

According to David Gower, P.Geo., CEO of Nobel, "We have only been working on Salvadora for a few weeks and seeing wide mineralized breccias this early in the program is highly encouraging. Although copper grades within these first drill holes are highly variable, we have confirmed this is an extensive mineralized system that needs to be systematically explored to find the higher grade portion."

According to Vernon Arseneau, P.Geo., COO of Nobel, "The results obtained to date at Salvadora confirm the presence of at least two extensive mineralized bodies associated with hydrothermal breccias that are typical of deposits within the area. It is very early in the exploration program, however drilling has demonstrated there is a thick zone of mineralized hydrothermal breccia that is continuous between the holes drilled to date. Subsequent exploration will attempt to identify areas with higher grades such as are being mined presently in this area of Chile. The breccia zones are generally in the 50m range in thickness. The Company is planning to complete this initial scout phase of drilling and use it to plan the next phase of drilling to better define size, continuity and grade of these exciting targets."

Figure 2: Location map showing the La Salvadora Project as well as major projects and operations in the region.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7800e6d4-d317-469c-afdd-a757bd899dee

Figure 3: Location of the two target areas and drill holes at La Salvadora Project.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78f2bb99-c5c1-42f5-8170-178444571070

Figure 4: Chargeability map of a portion of La Salvadora showing SLVA-RC-0010 on the southern magnetic-Chargeability anomaly. The series of white historical RC drill holes show the distribution of near-surface copper oxide mineralization.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb923671-d977-402a-81ad-aa58ee71dc8f

Note the Company has not seen QA/QC data nor are there RC chips preserved from the historical RC drill holes SLVA-RC-0002 or SLVA-RC-0010 results. Readers are cautioned that these potential grades are from single drill holes in otherwise untested mineralized zones and there has been insufficient exploration by the Company or its qualified person at La Salvadora to define a mineral resource or mineral reserve estimate and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in these targets being delineated as a mineral resource or mineral reserve.﻿

Assay Summary
Holes North East From
(m) 		To
(m) 		Best Cu Interval (including) Gold
(g/Tn) 		Copper (%) Cobalt (%) Silver (g/Tn)
SAL21-001 7113277 385004 149.00 150.00 50m@0.57%Cu 12m@0.98%Cu 0.286 2.29 0.02 1.70
150.00 151.00 0.177 1.09 0.01 1.10
151.00 152.00 0.119 0.76 0.01 0.90
152.00 153.00 0.137 0.64 0.01 0.80
153.00 154.00 0.096 0.49 0.01 0.80
154.00 155.00 0.026 0.24 0.01 0.60
155.00 156.00 0.177 1.49 0.01 1.30
156.00 157.00 0.28 1.64 0.00 1.20
157.00 158.00 0.044 0.42 0.00 0.60
158.00 159.00 0.288 1.52 0.01 1.60
159.00 160.00 0.061 0.52 0.01 0.80
160.00 161.00 0.078 0.56 0.01 0.90
171.00 172.00 14m@0.76%Cu 0.144 1.27 0.01 1.00
172.00 173.00 0.054 1.07 0.00 0.60
173.00 174.00 0.039 0.31 0.01 0.60
174.00 175.00 0.018 0.27 0.01 0.50
175.00 176.00 0.142 1.01 0.01 0.80
176.00 177.00 0.203 1.32 0.02 1.20
177.00 178.00 0.1 0.90 0.01 1.00
178.00 179.00 0.034 0.59 0.01 0.25
179.00 180.00 0.042 0.55 0.01 0.25
180.00 181.00 0.156 1.19 0.01 0.25
181.00 182.00 0.025 0.44 0.00 0.25
182.00 183.00 0.028 0.26 0.00 0.25
183.00 184.00 0.041 0.85 0.01 0.25
184.00 185.00 0.044 0.65 0.01 0.25
SAL21-002 7113243 384965 132.00 133.00 2m@0.58%Cu 0.026 0.21 0.00 0.25
133.00 134.00 0.226 0.95 0.00 0.25
154.00 155.00 2m@0.52%Cu 0.132 0.43 0.01 0.80
155.00 156.00 0.129 0.61 0.02 0.60
208.00 209.00 2m@0.45%Cu 0.007 0.13 0.00 0.25
209.00 210.00 0.114 0.78 0.01 0.50
SAL21-004 7113334 384971 154.00 155.00 4m@0.26%Cu 0.059 0.327 0.007
155.00 156.00 0.009 0.205 0.003
156.00 157.00 0.021 0.158 0.003
157.00 158.00 0.027 0.33 0.008
182.00 183.00 2m@0.26%Cu 0.012 0.2 0.006
183.00 184.00 0.043 0.326 0.011
206.00 207.00 2m@0.34%Cu 0.092 0.196 0.005
207.00 208.00 0.103 0.49 0.012
SAL21-005 7113369 384935 139.00 140.00 15m@0.49%Cu 10m@0.65%Cu 0.341 2.467 0.009
140.00 141.00 0.036 0.296 0.002
141.00 142.00 0.037 0.39 0.004
142.00 143.00 0.053 0.358 0.005
143.00 144.00 0.031 0.243 0.003
144.00 145.00 0.158 0.522 0.043
145.00 146.00 0.173 0.879 0.01
146.00 147.00 0.067 0.389 0.006
147.00 148.00 0.09 0.606 0.006
148.00 149.00 0.015 0.303 0.002
SAL21-006 7112534 385144 *Pending results

Algarrobo Update
The geophysical target drill program started on the Northeast Target at Algarrobo due to the logistical difficulties accessing the central and southwest areas of the large Central geophysical anomaly where access roads were constructed and water holding tanks had to be installed (see Figure 5 below).

The Company has now completed a total of six holes on the geophysical target follow up of which assay results have been received for the first two (AGL21-046 and AGL21-47) from the Northeast Target. Both drill holes intersected wide sections of potassic altered intrusive rocks with varying amounts of disseminated and veinlets of pyrite, pyrrotite, magnetite and minor chalcopyrite over approximately 200 meters.

Assay results have yet to be received for the four holes which have been drilled into the main part of the Central anomaly and the Southwest anomaly. Drilling on these targets presented an unexpected challenge in that the thickness of sand dunes in this part of the property increased to 150-180 meters thick as compared to less than 5 meters in the northeast part of the property. All four holes intersected potassic alteration including biotite breccias with pyrite, pyrrotite, magnetite and minor chalcopyrite. In addition, a 3.0m quartz-tourmaline pyrite-chalcopyrite breccia was intersected in the south Gloria target located near the edge of the large magnetic anomaly.

The alteration observed on this target appears to outline a large area of porphyry style alteration and mineralization covering 3.0 by 5.0 kilometers that warrants further testing. Holes drilled to date are spaced at 1 kilometer apart in the central zone and 2 kilometers to the edges from each other leaving significant room for additional exploration.

Vernon Arseneau, P.Geo., COO of Nobel remarks, "The initial results of this drill program are resulting in a revision of the geological model for the project. Where it was believed to be an Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) environment, the alteration we are seeing in the deep drilling both in the Northeast and Central Target areas is more characteristic of potassic alteration associated with porphyry deposits in Chile. This is a very large target area and while we have not intersected ore grade mineralization, we have identified an extensive and completely new system. Zonation within Chilean porphyry systems are very well understood and ongoing mineralogical analysis will be used to provide vectors towards where, in the large alteration systems higher grade copper mineralization is most likely to occur. This will be an important guide for future drill targeting.   The property hosts a lot of historical copper mineralization distributed over 5 kilometers of historical workings, two large scale structures associated with copper mineralization and located in one of the premiere copper producing regions. There is now evidence of a previously unexplored large potential porphyry system and it will require some persistence to effectively evaluate it."

All drill holes drilled to date have been sampled for mineralogical analysis work to assist in defining the alteration pattern and define vectors towards potentially more strongly mineralized parts of the system. Given the large size of the alteration zone, the observed weak mineralization and the high number of copper bearing veins associated with the artisanal mines, and the large spacing between drill holes done so far, the Company feels that additional exploration drilling is warranted on this target. The alteration, mineralization and plethora of mineralized veins are all characteristics commonly associated with large porphyry copper systems. The mineralogical analysis will provide important information for better targeting future drilling.

Extensive Alteration Zones
Holes North WGS 84 East WGS84 Description
ALG21-046 7009005 343926 205m, magnetite dissemination, minor chalcopyrite-pyrite, early veins with quartz pyrite and chalcopyrite
ALG21-047 7008124 343639 194m, magnetite dissemination, minor chalcopyrite-pyrite, early veins with quartz pyrite, pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite
ALG21-048 337498 7004400 315m, magnetite dissemination, minor chalcopyrite-pyrite-pyrrhotite, quartz pyrite, pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite veins.
ALG21-049 338506 7004625 250m, magnetite dissemination, minor chalcopyrite-pyrite-pyrrhotite, quartz pyrite, pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite veins.
ALG21-050 335500 7003107 370m, magnetite dissemination, minor chalcopyrite-pyrite-pyrrhotite, quartz pyrite, pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite veins.

Figure 5: Algarrobo geophysical target drilling, drill hole location map.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44d58d44-3740-46fa-8972-74a51af6f53b

Summary Drill Results
Holes Azimuth
(°) 		Dip
(°) 		Depth
(m) 		From
(m) 		To
(m) 		Best Cu Interval Gold
(g/Tn) 		Copper (%) Cobalt (%) Silver (g/Tn)
ALG21-046 180 -70 300.00 191.00 191.50 0.04 0.28 0.05 1.1
191.50 192.00 1.5m@0.97%Cu



0.19 1.30 0.06 2.6
192.00 192.50 0.50 0.76 0.03 2.3
192.50 193.00 0.03 0.84 0.01 3.7
193.00 193.50 0.11 0.20 0.01 1.9
ALG21-047 180 -70 506.05 309.90 310.40 1.5m@1.22%Cu

0.13 2.37 0.07 6.2
310.40 311.40 0.008 0.05 0.00 -

Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Vernon Arseneau, P.Geo, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

About Nobel

Nobel Resources has the right to acquire 100% interest in each of the Algarrobo project and the La Salvadora project, both potential Iron Oxide Copper Gold Ore (IOCG) style, high grade copper properties in Chile. The country is a top mining jurisdiction as it is strategically located within 25 km from port and has world-class IOCG deposits within the Major Candelaria belt. Chile's mining capabilities benefit from close to surface, high grade mineralization within the mining face and has the necessary permitting in place.

For further information, please contact:

David Gower
Chief Executive Officer
info@nobel-resources.com
www.nobel-resources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, regarding the prospectivity of each of the Algarrobo project and the La Salvadora project (collectively, the "Projects"), the mineralization of the Projects, the Company's ability to explore and develop the Projects, timing of the Company receiving drill permits; access to drilling equipment; and the Company's future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward- looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Nobel, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Nobel has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Nobel does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Nobel Resources TSXV:NBLC Copper Investing
NBLC:CA
Nobel Resources

Nobel Resources

Overview

The idea that copper is “the new oil" may seem strange at first, but there's good reason for these claims. With the copper industry facing a potential 4.7 million metric ton deficit by 2030—experts like Trafigura Group are now saying new mines will need to be built to supply the estimated 10 million tonnes required to meet global demands for this metal.

There's no denying how much global demand there is for copper. In the last year alone, prices have surged from US$2.50 per pound to US$4.58. This has led investors to shift their attention to Chile, the world's top copper producer, as they look to invest in companies capable of supplying this increasing demand.

Nobel Resources (TSXV:NBLC) (OTCQB:NBTRF) is a mining company that's looking to take advantage of mineralized IOCG deposits in Chile through its flagship Algarrobo project. The company is operating in northern Chile, a strategic and relatively unexplored project that boasts past production that has persisted for decades and continues today. Presently artisanal miners are are direct-shipping ore grading at least 12 percent copper to the plant in Copiapo for processing.

An Iron oxide copper gold ore deposit (IOCG) deposits tend to be large in size, metallurgically simple, relatively high-grade, and suitable for highly profitable mines. The famous Candelaria Mine in the region which is owned by the lundin Group is a member of this deposit classification.

Nobel Resources CEO, David Gower, notes that the area has “never really been explored from a modern perspective" and hopes that “we'll be the first group to go in and apply modern techniques to prove up what's a very large system of mineralization."

Gower also explained to INN how the “Chilean coastal copper belt… is one of the most prolific copper belts in the world." It boasts “exceptional grades," with initial underground sampling with values as high as an approximately 15-30 percent copper range. Copper and, to a lesser extent, gold make Chile the ideal location for a new mining investment project.

The Company is planning a drill campaign, commencing September 10, to test 5 large targets comprising magnetic and coincident IP anomalies and with associated copper mineralization identified near surface in most cases (Figure 2 below shows the targets and approximate locations of the planned drilling). The campaign will comprise 40-50 diamond drill holes ranging in depth from 100 meters to approximately 500 meters for a total of 10,000 – 12,500 meters of drilling. Given the large scale of particularly the Central Target, several long holes per section will be required to evaluate the anomalies. The configuration used for the IP survey penetrates to at least 400 meters and the anomalies persist to that depth. Typically, IOCG deposits have a large vertical extent that can exceed 1 km.

Chile is a world-class, top mining country that contains valuable IOCG deposits. The country's mining potential is even more lucrative when you consider that a large portion of the high-grade mineralization occurs close to the surface. The Algarrobo project is located within 25km of a port and a smelter, plant and mill are located 45km south by road in the nearby city of Copiapó.

Gower describes the opportunity as “a very unique story" and believes Nobel Resources's main project has “a bright future at least for the next few years." Drilling operations have already begun, and the physical program for the project is halfway to completion. The business has achieved a National Instrument (NI) 43-101 from Canada with this progress.

Having started with a C$5 million budget, the company successfully raised over C$9 million, allowing it to accelerate the project and deliver further results over the next 12 months, according to the CEO. As of April 2021, the company maintains a strong cash position. Nobel Resources boasts a fully-funded and permitted exploration program.

Fully diluted, the company has 71,440,690 shares outstanding, which includes 3,755,000 and 1,907,400 shares worth of options and warrants respectively. Nobel Resources can be an excellent opportunity for investors, as it allows them access to an advanced, high-grade IOCG project in an active region with great discovery potential.

Nobel Resources's Company Highlights

  • Nobel Resources has a fully funded and permitted exploration program with a tight capital structure and shareholder alignment.
  • The company boasts a proven leadership team, with CEO David Gower bringing over 20 years of industry experience through his time at Falconbridge (now Glencore), and serves as a current Director of Alamos Gold (TSX:AGI).
  • Initial samples taken at the Algarrobo project site revealed mineralized veins that may be capable of producing up to 14MM tonnes of copper and gold.
  • The company is operating in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with access to critical infrastructure and additional copper mines in the area.
  • Nobel Resources has the right to acquire 100 percent of the Algarrobo IOCG property.
  • Nobel Resources also received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to acquire 100 percent of the La Salvadora project.

Nobel Resources's Key Project

Algarrobo IOCG Project in Chile

Algarrobo is an extensively mineralized iron oxide copper gold (IOCG) ore region with significant large-scale potential.

The project is strategically located in Chile because the country is a top mining jurisdiction. Chile's mining capabilities benefit from mineralization that is high-grade and close to the surface. Permits are already in place for the operation as well.

Algarrobo is also an ideal mining environment thanks to a low elevation of less than 1,000m above sea level. It's covered and surrounded mainly by a shallow sand cover in the Atacama desert. The ores are of exceptional grade, with mineralized structures in the northeast trend extending at least 6 km. A new mineralized trend called the Gloria Trend has been discovered in thesouth part of the property. Where the two mineralized trends intersect is precisely where the large Central target has been identified in an area that is dune covered and completely unexplored.

Geophysical anomalies and planned drilling at Algarobbo. Partiularly note the Central Target which is 4 km by 2.5 km in an area where the two mineralized structural trends intersect.

The region offers developed infrastructure that's capable of supporting the project. The operation in Algarrobo is within 25 km of port Caldera on the Pacific Ocean, and the world-class IOCG deposits are part of the Major Candelaria coastal belt. A smelter, plant and mill all owned by ENAMI (Chile's National Mining Company) are available for use within 45 km in Copiapó. Paved roads are accessible throughout for easy access.

The deposit type is comparable to that of the major Candelaria deposit 60 km down south or Michilla in the north

Algarrobo contains significant high-grade copper mineralization near the surface. An oxide layer extends over 100 meters in depth, and sulphide mineralization is making its way down 500 meters in adjacent mines. The materialized stockpile has a cut-off grade below 12 percent copper.

Related projects both in the surrounding area and in the past point to the region's high potential for profitable mining operations. Algarrobo is surrounded by mid and large-sized operations; 6 active copper mines can be found within 100 km. For instance, Lundin Mining's Candelaria mine is indicative of IOCG deposits in the district: a 2019A production boasting 320 Mlbs Cu and 88 Koz Au.

The Property has been undercapitalized and possesses a significant upside potential. Nobel is conducting the first systematic evaluation on the 6,161 ha land package and its ample mineralization potential. Deposit mining has only been completed up to 40m, compared to over 500m in adjacent properties. The veins range in thickness between 1m and 8m. The big prize however would be a large tonnage system of the scale Chile is renowned for and targets have been identified with that scale associated with the extensive copper mineralization on the Property.

Nobel Resources' Management Team

David Gower, P.Geo. – CEO

Mr. Gower has held Executive and Director positions with several junior and midsize mining companies for the past 12 years. He has worked with Emerita Resources Corp. and has served as President of Brazil Potash Corp. David spent over 20 years with Glencore (formerly Falconbridge) as Director of Global Nickel and PGM exploration and as a member of the Senior Operating Team for mining projects and operations. He led exploration teams that made brownfield discoveries at Raglan, Sudbury, Matagami and Falcondo and greenfield discoveries at Araguaia in Brazil, Kabanga in Tanzania and Amazonas in Brazil. Mr. Gower is a Director of Alamos Gold.

Lawrence Guy – Director

Mr. Guy is Chief Executive Officer of North 52nd Asset Management Inc. and Chair of Emerita Resources Corp. Previously, Larry was a Portfolio Manager with Aston Hill Financial Inc. Prior to Aston Hill, Mr. Guy was Chief Financial Officer and Director of Navina Asset Management Inc., a company he co-founded that was subsequently acquired by Aston Hill Financial Inc. Mr. Guy has also held senior offices at Fairway Capital Management Corp. and First Trust Portfolios Canada Inc. Mr. Guy holds a Bachelor of Arts (Economics) degree from the University of Western Ontario and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Jeff Glass – Director

Jeff Glass is a partner at Blakes, Cassels & Graydon LLP where he advises leading investment dealers and senior issuers on public financings and securities regulatory matters. He also founded the Firm's Investment Products & Asset Management Practice. Jeff has been involved in the reformulation of the regulations and policies of the Ontario Securities Commission and has assisted the Toronto Stock Exchange in a review of its policies and procedures for the regulation of listed entities.

Michael D. Shuh – Director

Michael leads Canaccord Genuity's Financial Institutions Group in Canada. Before he joined Canaccord Genuity in 2017, he was Head of Financial Institutions Investment Banking at CIBC and also worked at National Bank Financial. As well as covering traditional financial institutions, Michael has deep expertise in structured products and special purpose acquisition corps ( SPACs). He also provides advice on raising capital and M&A to alternative financiers and FinTech companies. Michael has a Bachelor of Business Administration Honors from the Lazaridis School of Business & Economics at Wilfrid Laurier University and a Master of Business Administration from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario.

Vernon Arseneau, P.Geo. – COO and Director

Mr. Arseneau has over forty years of experience in exploration, project management and development, of which the last twenty-five have been in South America, principally in Peru, Chile and Argentina. Vern spent 20 years working as exploration manager and senior geologist for Noranda Inc. in Canada and South America. He was general manager of Noranda's Peru office and project manager of the El Pachon porphyry Cu-Mo project in Argentina. He has consulted on numerous base and precious metals projects, including work as Vice President of Exploration for Zincore Metals Inc. Arseneau was responsible for the exploration and feasibility studies of two zinc deposits and the discovery of the Dolores Cu-Mo porphyry in Peru. More recently, he was COO of Royal Road Minerals Ltd. exploring for gold in Colombia and Nicaragua. Vern holds a Bachelor of Science in geology.

Greg Duras – CFO

Mr. Duras is a senior executive with over 20 years of experience in the resource sector in corporate development, financial management and cost control positions. He's held the position of CFO at several publicly traded companies, including Savary Gold Corp., Nordic Gold Corp and Avion Gold Corp. He is currently CFO of Red Pine Exploration. Greg is a Certified General Accountant and a Certified Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Administration from Lakehead University.

Damian Lopez – Corporate Secretary

Mr. Lopez is a corporate securities lawyer who works as a legal consultant to various TSX and TSX Venture Exchange listed companies. He previously worked as a securities and merger & acquisitions lawyer at a large Toronto corporate legal firm, where he worked on a variety of corporate and commercial transactions. Mr. Lopez obtained a Juris Doctor from Osgoode Hall and has received a Bachelor of Commerce with a major in Economics from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto.

Paul Pint – Director

Paul Pint is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 30 years of capital markets experience. Mr. Pint started his professional career in 1991 with Ernst & Young in the Financial Services Group. Beginning in 1995, he moved into Institutional Equities with CIBC World Markets. Over the next 20+ years he worked in various senior roles in the investment banking and equity sales industry, holding several senior roles with large Canadian banks as well as boutique investment banks and dealers.

Keep reading... Show less
Falcon Welcomes Media And Publishing Veteran - Michelle Suzuki To Its Board Of Directors

Falcon Welcomes Media And Publishing Veteran - Michelle Suzuki To Its Board Of Directors

Falcon Gold Corp. (FG:TSX-V), (3FA:GR), (FGLDF:OTCQB); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Michelle Suzuki to its board of Directors. Mrs. Suzuki has spent the last 25 years as an advisor with a focus in publishing and media relations. She has managed investor communication campaigns for Canadas largest digital content providers for hundreds of C-Suite clients throughout North America from life sciences, technology, and mining companies

In the Canadian markets she is widely known for her experience in these fields working with many top CEO's, Senior Investor Relations Executives, Investment Broker Dealers and Newsletter writers on digital syndication helping educate on the importance of Mining and the future of the industry.

Keep reading... Show less
Azarga Metals Management Change

Azarga Metals Management Change

Azarga Metals Corp. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) announces that Trevor Steel has resigned as a director, effective immediately. The Board wishes to thank Mr. Steel for his many valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure as a director and wishes him well in the future

Azarga Metals Corp.

Keep reading... Show less

Teck Media and Investor Webcast Advisory

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") President and Chief Executive Officer Don Lindsay will be participating in a fireside chat at the TD Securities Mining Conference on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 11:10 a.m. Eastern8:10 a.m. Pacific time. The investor presentation will include information on company strategy, financial performance, and outlook for the company's business units.

The presentation will be webcast through the following link at: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/tds/mining2022/1z31z8.cfm .

Keep reading... Show less

Teck Named to Forbes Canada's Best Employers 2022 List

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") has been named to the Forbes Canada's Best Employers 2022 list for the second straight year.

"Our success is driven by our people, and we are committed to providing a workplace that supports their growth and development and fosters diversity and engagement," said Don Lindsay, President and CEO. "We are honoured to be one of Canada's Best Employers for the second year in a row as we work to deliver essential resources while caring for people, communities and the environment."

Keep reading... Show less
VVC Engages Foreland Operating to Manage Helium Production

VVC Engages Foreland Operating to Manage Helium Production

VVC Exploration Corporation (" VVC " or the " Company ") (TSX-V:VVC) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Plateau Helium Corporation (" PHC ") has engaged Foreland Operating, a battle-tested field management team, to manage the day-to-day helium operations going forward.

"Bringing on such an experienced team not only allows us to expand scope and scale, but also enables us to do so at a greatly accelerated pace," said Jim Culver, VVC President and CEO . "Their impressive resume speaks for itself, and we look forward to working collaboratively with this group as we continue to build on the momentum we have been creating over the past year."

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×