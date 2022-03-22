Base MetalsInvesting News

Nobel Resources Corp. has engaged the services of Generation IACP Inc. to provide services as a market maker in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation.  Generation will receive a fee of C$7,500 plus applicable taxes per month.  The agreement between the Company and Generation is for an initial term of six months and shall be automatically renewed ...

Nobel Resources Corp. (TSX V: NBLC; OTC: NBTRF) (the "Company" or "Nobel") has engaged the services of Generation IACP Inc. (" Generation ") to provide services as a market maker in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation.  Generation will receive a fee of C$7,500 plus applicable taxes per month.  The agreement between the Company and Generation is for an initial term of six (6) months and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent six (6) month periods (collectively, the " Term ") unless the Company provides written notice of termination to Generation at least 30 days prior to the end of the Term or Generation provides a written notice of termination to the Company.  Commencing on the first anniversary of the agreement, the fee payable to Generation will automatically increase annually by 3.0%. No stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the engagement. Generation does not currently own any securities of the Company; however, Generation and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

Generation is an arm's length party to the Company.  Generation's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. Generation will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

About Generation IACP Inc.
Generation is based in Toronto, Ontario, and is an independently held and registered broker and member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the TSX-V, the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the NEO Exchange, and is a Participating Organization, as such term is defined in the rules and policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About Nobel
Nobel Resources has the right to acquire 100% interest in the Algarrobo Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) project and 100% of the Salvadora project, potential IOCG style high grade copper properties in Chile. The country is a top mining jurisdiction as it is strategically located close to infrastructure and has world-class IOCG deposits within the Major Candelaria belt. Chile's mining capabilities benefit from close to surface, high grade mineralization within the mining face and has the necessary permitting in place.

For further information, please contact:
David Gower
Chief Executive Officer
dgower@nobel-resources.com
www.nobel-resources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, regarding the market making services of Generation and the Company's future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Nobel, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Nobel has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Nobel does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Nobel ResourcesTSXV:NBLCCopper Investing
NBLC:CA
Nobel Resources

Nobel Resources

Overview

The idea that copper is “the new oil" may seem strange at first, but there's good reason for these claims. With the copper industry facing a potential 4.7 million metric ton deficit by 2030—experts like Trafigura Group are now saying new mines will need to be built to supply the estimated 10 million tonnes required to meet global demands for this metal.

There's no denying how much global demand there is for copper. In the last year alone, prices have surged from US$2.50 per pound to US$4.58. This has led investors to shift their attention to Chile, the world's top copper producer, as they look to invest in companies capable of supplying this increasing demand.

Nobel Resources (TSXV:NBLC) (OTCQB:NBTRF) is a mining company that's looking to take advantage of mineralized IOCG deposits in Chile through its flagship Algarrobo project. The company is operating in northern Chile, a strategic and relatively unexplored project that boasts past production that has persisted for decades and continues today. Presently artisanal miners are are direct-shipping ore grading at least 12 percent copper to the plant in Copiapo for processing.

An Iron oxide copper gold ore deposit (IOCG) deposits tend to be large in size, metallurgically simple, relatively high-grade, and suitable for highly profitable mines. The famous Candelaria Mine in the region which is owned by the lundin Group is a member of this deposit classification.

Nobel Resources CEO, David Gower, notes that the area has “never really been explored from a modern perspective" and hopes that “we'll be the first group to go in and apply modern techniques to prove up what's a very large system of mineralization."

Gower also explained to INN how the “Chilean coastal copper belt… is one of the most prolific copper belts in the world." It boasts “exceptional grades," with initial underground sampling with values as high as an approximately 15-30 percent copper range. Copper and, to a lesser extent, gold make Chile the ideal location for a new mining investment project.

The Company is planning a drill campaign, commencing September 10, to test 5 large targets comprising magnetic and coincident IP anomalies and with associated copper mineralization identified near surface in most cases (Figure 2 below shows the targets and approximate locations of the planned drilling). The campaign will comprise 40-50 diamond drill holes ranging in depth from 100 meters to approximately 500 meters for a total of 10,000 – 12,500 meters of drilling. Given the large scale of particularly the Central Target, several long holes per section will be required to evaluate the anomalies. The configuration used for the IP survey penetrates to at least 400 meters and the anomalies persist to that depth. Typically, IOCG deposits have a large vertical extent that can exceed 1 km.

Chile is a world-class, top mining country that contains valuable IOCG deposits. The country's mining potential is even more lucrative when you consider that a large portion of the high-grade mineralization occurs close to the surface. The Algarrobo project is located within 25km of a port and a smelter, plant and mill are located 45km south by road in the nearby city of Copiapó.

Gower describes the opportunity as “a very unique story" and believes Nobel Resources's main project has “a bright future at least for the next few years." Drilling operations have already begun, and the physical program for the project is halfway to completion. The business has achieved a National Instrument (NI) 43-101 from Canada with this progress.

Having started with a C$5 million budget, the company successfully raised over C$9 million, allowing it to accelerate the project and deliver further results over the next 12 months, according to the CEO. As of April 2021, the company maintains a strong cash position. Nobel Resources boasts a fully-funded and permitted exploration program.

Fully diluted, the company has 71,440,690 shares outstanding, which includes 3,755,000 and 1,907,400 shares worth of options and warrants respectively. Nobel Resources can be an excellent opportunity for investors, as it allows them access to an advanced, high-grade IOCG project in an active region with great discovery potential.

Nobel Resources's Company Highlights

  • Nobel Resources has a fully funded and permitted exploration program with a tight capital structure and shareholder alignment.
  • The company boasts a proven leadership team, with CEO David Gower bringing over 20 years of industry experience through his time at Falconbridge (now Glencore), and serves as a current Director of Alamos Gold (TSX:AGI).
  • Initial samples taken at the Algarrobo project site revealed mineralized veins that may be capable of producing up to 14MM tonnes of copper and gold.
  • The company is operating in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with access to critical infrastructure and additional copper mines in the area.
  • Nobel Resources has the right to acquire 100 percent of the Algarrobo IOCG property.
  • Nobel Resources also received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to acquire 100 percent of the La Salvadora project.

Nobel Resources's Key Project

Algarrobo IOCG Project in Chile

Algarrobo is an extensively mineralized iron oxide copper gold (IOCG) ore region with significant large-scale potential.

The project is strategically located in Chile because the country is a top mining jurisdiction. Chile's mining capabilities benefit from mineralization that is high-grade and close to the surface. Permits are already in place for the operation as well.

Algarrobo is also an ideal mining environment thanks to a low elevation of less than 1,000m above sea level. It's covered and surrounded mainly by a shallow sand cover in the Atacama desert. The ores are of exceptional grade, with mineralized structures in the northeast trend extending at least 6 km. A new mineralized trend called the Gloria Trend has been discovered in thesouth part of the property. Where the two mineralized trends intersect is precisely where the large Central target has been identified in an area that is dune covered and completely unexplored.

Geophysical anomalies and planned drilling at Algarobbo. Partiularly note the Central Target which is 4 km by 2.5 km in an area where the two mineralized structural trends intersect.

The region offers developed infrastructure that's capable of supporting the project. The operation in Algarrobo is within 25 km of port Caldera on the Pacific Ocean, and the world-class IOCG deposits are part of the Major Candelaria coastal belt. A smelter, plant and mill all owned by ENAMI (Chile's National Mining Company) are available for use within 45 km in Copiapó. Paved roads are accessible throughout for easy access.

The deposit type is comparable to that of the major Candelaria deposit 60 km down south or Michilla in the north

Algarrobo contains significant high-grade copper mineralization near the surface. An oxide layer extends over 100 meters in depth, and sulphide mineralization is making its way down 500 meters in adjacent mines. The materialized stockpile has a cut-off grade below 12 percent copper.

Related projects both in the surrounding area and in the past point to the region's high potential for profitable mining operations. Algarrobo is surrounded by mid and large-sized operations; 6 active copper mines can be found within 100 km. For instance, Lundin Mining's Candelaria mine is indicative of IOCG deposits in the district: a 2019A production boasting 320 Mlbs Cu and 88 Koz Au.

The Property has been undercapitalized and possesses a significant upside potential. Nobel is conducting the first systematic evaluation on the 6,161 ha land package and its ample mineralization potential. Deposit mining has only been completed up to 40m, compared to over 500m in adjacent properties. The veins range in thickness between 1m and 8m. The big prize however would be a large tonnage system of the scale Chile is renowned for and targets have been identified with that scale associated with the extensive copper mineralization on the Property.

Nobel Resources' Management Team

David Gower, P.Geo. – CEO

Mr. Gower has held Executive and Director positions with several junior and midsize mining companies for the past 12 years. He has worked with Emerita Resources Corp. and has served as President of Brazil Potash Corp. David spent over 20 years with Glencore (formerly Falconbridge) as Director of Global Nickel and PGM exploration and as a member of the Senior Operating Team for mining projects and operations. He led exploration teams that made brownfield discoveries at Raglan, Sudbury, Matagami and Falcondo and greenfield discoveries at Araguaia in Brazil, Kabanga in Tanzania and Amazonas in Brazil. Mr. Gower is a Director of Alamos Gold.

Lawrence Guy – Director

Mr. Guy is Chief Executive Officer of North 52nd Asset Management Inc. and Chair of Emerita Resources Corp. Previously, Larry was a Portfolio Manager with Aston Hill Financial Inc. Prior to Aston Hill, Mr. Guy was Chief Financial Officer and Director of Navina Asset Management Inc., a company he co-founded that was subsequently acquired by Aston Hill Financial Inc. Mr. Guy has also held senior offices at Fairway Capital Management Corp. and First Trust Portfolios Canada Inc. Mr. Guy holds a Bachelor of Arts (Economics) degree from the University of Western Ontario and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Jeff Glass – Director

Jeff Glass is a partner at Blakes, Cassels & Graydon LLP where he advises leading investment dealers and senior issuers on public financings and securities regulatory matters. He also founded the Firm's Investment Products & Asset Management Practice. Jeff has been involved in the reformulation of the regulations and policies of the Ontario Securities Commission and has assisted the Toronto Stock Exchange in a review of its policies and procedures for the regulation of listed entities.

Michael D. Shuh – Director

Michael leads Canaccord Genuity's Financial Institutions Group in Canada. Before he joined Canaccord Genuity in 2017, he was Head of Financial Institutions Investment Banking at CIBC and also worked at National Bank Financial. As well as covering traditional financial institutions, Michael has deep expertise in structured products and special purpose acquisition corps ( SPACs). He also provides advice on raising capital and M&A to alternative financiers and FinTech companies. Michael has a Bachelor of Business Administration Honors from the Lazaridis School of Business & Economics at Wilfrid Laurier University and a Master of Business Administration from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario.

Vernon Arseneau, P.Geo. – COO and Director

Mr. Arseneau has over forty years of experience in exploration, project management and development, of which the last twenty-five have been in South America, principally in Peru, Chile and Argentina. Vern spent 20 years working as exploration manager and senior geologist for Noranda Inc. in Canada and South America. He was general manager of Noranda's Peru office and project manager of the El Pachon porphyry Cu-Mo project in Argentina. He has consulted on numerous base and precious metals projects, including work as Vice President of Exploration for Zincore Metals Inc. Arseneau was responsible for the exploration and feasibility studies of two zinc deposits and the discovery of the Dolores Cu-Mo porphyry in Peru. More recently, he was COO of Royal Road Minerals Ltd. exploring for gold in Colombia and Nicaragua. Vern holds a Bachelor of Science in geology.

Greg Duras – CFO

Mr. Duras is a senior executive with over 20 years of experience in the resource sector in corporate development, financial management and cost control positions. He's held the position of CFO at several publicly traded companies, including Savary Gold Corp., Nordic Gold Corp and Avion Gold Corp. He is currently CFO of Red Pine Exploration. Greg is a Certified General Accountant and a Certified Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Administration from Lakehead University.

Damian Lopez – Corporate Secretary

Mr. Lopez is a corporate securities lawyer who works as a legal consultant to various TSX and TSX Venture Exchange listed companies. He previously worked as a securities and merger & acquisitions lawyer at a large Toronto corporate legal firm, where he worked on a variety of corporate and commercial transactions. Mr. Lopez obtained a Juris Doctor from Osgoode Hall and has received a Bachelor of Commerce with a major in Economics from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto.

Paul Pint – Director

Paul Pint is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 30 years of capital markets experience. Mr. Pint started his professional career in 1991 with Ernst & Young in the Financial Services Group. Beginning in 1995, he moved into Institutional Equities with CIBC World Markets. Over the next 20+ years he worked in various senior roles in the investment banking and equity sales industry, holding several senior roles with large Canadian banks as well as boutique investment banks and dealers.

Keep reading...Show less
Azarga Metals Focused on High-Grade Copper-Rich VMS Marg Project in Yukon

Azarga Metals Focused on High-Grade Copper-Rich VMS Marg Project in Yukon

Azarga Metals Corp. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) has posted an updated corporate presentation on its website, www.azargametals.com, focused on the Company's 100% owned high-grade copper-rich VMS Marg project, within the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory

President, CEO and Director, Gordon Tainton, said: "We recently obtained access to the VTEM database of the airborne geophysical program previously conducted by GeoTech, Ontario. This underutilized historic VTEM database can now be reviewed and re-interpreted and used to refine the drill targets for the Company's planned 2022 exploration program. Drilling is expected to focus on the Marg deposit extensions and the highly prospective Jane Zone, which has the potential for another Marg-style deposit. Mineralization at the Marg project remains open along strike, down-dip and down plunge and drilling will be aimed at defining 14 to 15 million tonnes of mineralized material."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Files Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for Escalones Project on SEDAR

World Copper Files Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for Escalones Project on SEDAR

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release dated February 15, 2022, it has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report with respect to the preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") for its Escalones copper project in Chile ("Escalones").

The technical report is entitled "Preliminary Economic Assessment NI 43-101 Technical Report, Escalones Copper Project, Santiago Metropolitan Region, Chile" and is dated March 22, 2022, with an effective date of February 15, 2022 (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report was prepared by Global Resource Engineering, with contributions from other firms, including Hard Rock Consulting, LLC. The Technical Report is available on World Copper's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and on World Copper's website at www.worldcopperltd.com.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kamoa-Kakula's Phase 2 Concentrator Plant Begins Hot Commissioning Ahead of Schedule

Production of copper concentrate from Phase 2 plant now underway

Early commissioning positions Kamoa-Kakula to achieve upper end of 2022 copper production guidance of between 290,000 and 340,000 tonnes

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum to Advance Its Nunavut Uranium Project; Appoints Technical Team and Commences Permitting Process

Forum to Advance Its Nunavut Uranium Project; Appoints Technical Team and Commences Permitting Process

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged former Cameco Project Geologist, Rebecca Hunter, former Cameco Logistics Manager, Leon Davis and Denise Lockett, Permitting and Engagement as consultants to Forum's Nunavut Uranium Project.

Rick Mazur, President & CEO, stated, "Rebecca was instrumental in the exciting early days of the Tatiggaq and Qavvik discoveries and brings a wealth of geological knowledge to Forum. Leon lived and worked in Nunavut for eight years and understands the unique operating conditions of the project. Denise has been working with Nunavut regulators and communities for over twenty five years. Our Team is committed to the successful discovery of a Tier One uranium deposit next door to Orano's Kiggavik Development Project."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Benton Closes Non-Brokered $2.4 Million Financing with Investment by Eric Sprott

Benton Closes Non-Brokered $2.4 Million Financing with Investment by Eric Sprott

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to close its previously announced non-brokered private placement of flow-through units and non-flow-through units (the "Private Placement") for combined aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $2.4 million (see Company PR dated March 3, 2022).

The Company will issue 6,250,000 flow-through shares units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.2275 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of $1,421,875. Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), each Warrant being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company, each of which will not qualify as a flow-through share, at an exercise price of $0.20 for 24 months from the date of issue. The FT Units will entitle the holder to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares, in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces Plan to Temporarily Suspend Drilling

Los Andes Copper Announces Plan to Temporarily Suspend Drilling

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") announces that on March 18, 2022, the Second Environmental Court decreed a preliminary injunction to suspend the effects of Resolution No. 14 of 2021, environmental licence of the Minera Vizcachitas drilling project. In response to the Court Order the company has initiated the process of safety suspending the drilling operations.

The Court order relates to the potential impact to the vizcachas (a small rabbit) habitat, which is part of the food chain of the Andean Cat, a protected species. The Company will ask for upliftment or review of the order of March 18, 2022 so that its planned 18,000 meter drill campaign can continue in accordance with its granted permits. Approximately 6,600 meters of the program have been completed and 5,400 meters of assays for grade are in progress currently. The Company firmly believes that our project does not cause or will not cause direct impact to the vizcachas - as already assessed in the environmental assessment process that led to our current environmental licence - and therefore does not and will not pose a threat to Andean Cat habitat. The Company will prepare the necessary information to prove adequate measures have been taken and will be taken before the Environmental Court, and thus it should be permitted to continue with the authorized works and activities.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×