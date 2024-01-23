- AUSTRALIA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
December 2023 Quarterly Report
Final assays received from maiden drilling program at Pulju Project, with results expected to underpin a significant increase in the Hotinvaara Resource in the March Quarter; Planning well advanced for 2024 winter exploration campaign.
Nordic Nickel Limited’s (“Nordic Nickel” or “the Company”) (ASX: NNL) flagship 100%-owned Pulju Nickel Project is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB), 50km north of Kittilä in Finland, with access to world-class infrastructure, grid power, a national highway, international airport and, importantly, Europe’s only two nickel smelters.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Final assay results from 2023 drilling campaign returned additional extensive zones of disseminated nickel sulphides containing numerous higher-grade zones, with significant results including:
- HOT016 – strongest nickel mineralisation reported to date at Hotinvaara:
- 91.7m @ 0.22% Ni from 1.6m;
- 164.15m @ 0.20% Ni from 216m; and
- 26.4m @ 0.59% Ni from 412.6m
- 41.1m @ 0.25% Ni from 296.9m (incl. 0.45m @ 2.4% Ni, 0.11% Co) and 100m @ 0.21% Ni from 353m (incl. 0.55m @ 1.17% Ni, 0.05% Co) (HOT026)
- 184m @ 0.21% Ni from 34m (HOT018)
- 195m @ 0.21% Ni from 10m and 107.9m @ 0.17% Ni from 330m (HOT021)
- 141.75m @ 0.22% Ni from 35.85m (incl. 2m @ 0.80% Ni, 0.04% Co) (HOT023)
- 125.7m @ 0.19% Ni from 152.3m and 54.25m @ 0.22% Ni from 319.55m (incl.
- 5.8m @ 0.57% Ni) (HOT028)
- 99.1m @ 0.22% Ni from 4.7m (HOT027).
- HOT016 – strongest nickel mineralisation reported to date at Hotinvaara:
- Results confirm significant mineralisation outside the current Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”), with an updated MRE due in Q1 2024.
- Successful share placement completed, raising $2.05M to advance ongoing exploration and project development activities.
- Highly prospective Holtinvaara Exploration Licence (EL) at the Pulju Project granted without objection. The EL lies 5km NE of the Hotinvaara EL.
- Finland operational team strengthened with appointment of Vern Langdale as Country Manager and Pekka Tuomela as Sustainability & ESG Manager.
- Cash of $2.9m as of 31 December 2023.
The known nickel mineralisation in the CLGB is typically associated with ultramafic cumulate and komatiitic rocks with high-grade, massive sulphide lenses and veins enveloped by very large, lower grade disseminated nickel sulphide near-surface. The disseminated nickel at Pulju is widespread and indicates the presence of a vast nickel-rich system, as indicated by the near-surface maiden JORC (2012) Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Hotinvaara deposit of 133.6Mt @ 0.21% Ni, 0.01% Co1 and the drill assay results from the maiden drilling campaign.
During the December 2023 Quarter, final results were received from the Company’s 2023 diamond drilling program at Hotinvaara, which was designed to:
- Evaluate the scale of the broader, district-scale disseminated nickel system;
- Target extensions of the near-surface mineralisation for an updated MRE; and
- Test multiple EM conductors for potential accumulations of high-grade massive sulphides.
Pulju is located 195km from Boliden’s Kevitsa Ni-Cu-Au-PGE mine and 9.5Mtpa processing plant in Sodankylä, Finland. Kevitsa provides feed for the 19ktpa Harjavalta smelter, which is located approximately 950km to the south and processes concentrate from Kevitsa’s low-grade disseminated nickel sulphide ore (Mineral Resource Estimate Ni grade ~0.21%). Europe’s only other smelter is Terrafame’s 37ktpa Sotkamo smelter, located 560km south-east of Pulju.
Figure 1: Location of Pulju Nickel Project and Europe’s entire nickel smelting and refining capacity.
Management Comment
Commenting on the December Quarterly, Nordic Nickel Managing Director, Todd Ross, said: “The final quarter of 2023 delivered positive progress for Nordic Nickel on a number of fronts, with final assays from our maiden drilling program at the flagship Pulju Nickel Project in Finland confirming outstanding potential to significantly grow the Hotinvaara Mineral Resource.
“We are currently finalising the updated Mineral Resource Estimate, which is expected to be announced later this quarter.
“Results announced during the December Quarter included some of the best drilling results from Pulju to date, with hole 16 returning 26.4m @ 0.59% Ni from outside the existing Resource area. Together with our technical consultants, we are analysing this and other holes to determine vectors to potential accumulations of higher grade mineralisation which could prove to be a game-changer for the Pulju Project.
“In parallel with the completion of the updated Resource, the Nordic Nickel team is also well advanced with planning our 2024 exploration campaign, which will kick-off later in the March Quarter, once we have completed a detailed evaluation of all the data from the 2023 program.
“Based on our 2023 drilling results, we are currently finalising a detailed structural model of the mineralisation at Pulju, which will assist with targeting our next round of drilling with the aim of delivering a major breakthrough discovery in this exciting nickel district.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Nordic Nickel, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Nordic Nickel
Overview
Nordic Nickel (ASX:NNL) is a nickel sulphide exploration and development company focused on becoming a major supplier of sustainably sourced, traceable, high-purity class 1 nickel and battery minerals through its portfolio of highly prospective assets in Finland. A highly credentialed team with a solid track record and experience throughout the mining industry leads the company in executing its exploration and development strategy.
Finland is a Tier-1, mining-friendly jurisdiction with a long mining history in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt. Additionally, the country is incentivising battery mineral projects and is positioned to become a major player in the full battery value chain, making it an ideal jurisdiction for exploration and development.The European Union Critical Minerals Act includes nickel as a critical mineral and will play a vital role in the transition to clean energy and decarbonization.
Nordic Nickel’s 100-percent-owned flagship Pulju Project already has a JORC-compliant resource estimate of 133.6 million metric tonnes at 278,520 tonnes of nickel and 12,650 tonnes of cobalt. The Pulju Project’s unique mineralisation is amenable to a dual exploration strategy of both near-surface disseminated nickel and deeper high-grade massive sulphide lenses. The project is in an area of known mineralisation and several major discoveries, including the 304-Mt, open-pit nickel (Ni), copper (Cu), gold (Au), Kevitsa Mine, owned by Swedish mining company Boliden, and the world-class 44-Mt Cu-Ni-PGE Sakatti Deposit discovered by Anglo American. Historical drilling has been shallow with no modern geophysics, which Nordic Nickel has now undertaken. Multiple electromagnetic anomalies have been identified and targeted for the 22,000-meter drilling campaign now underway.
The current resource estimate was estimated based on 10,000 meters of historical drilling at the Pulju Project is contained within only 5 square kilometers (2 percent) out of a 240-square-kilometer land package. Since the maiden resource was released Nordic Nickel has completed an additional 15,432-meter drill campaign which has substantially expanded the areas of known mineralization and will see a much larger mineral resource estimate due for release in Q1 2024. Additionally, the company remains focused on targetting Sakatti-style analogues of high-grade massive sulphides and the 2023 campaign is being used now to vector in on the high grade zones.In 2023, Nordic Nickel secured an exploration licence (EL) for the Pulju Project. The newly granted EL, known as Holtinvaara, is highly prospective for nickel sulphide mineralisation and is three times the size of the Hotinvaara Prospect, which has been the focus of Nordic’s maiden exploration program and the company's resource development activities to date.
Nordic Nickel’s second project, the Maaninkajoki 3 (MJ3) asset comprises 30 square kilometers of exploration licenses and is also in a region of known mineralisation or similar mafic/ultramafic lithologies to the nearby Sakatti deposit. The company has an earn-in agreement to acquire 75 percent of the asset as exploration continues.
A management team with a range of expertise throughout the mining industry builds confidence in the company’s goal to explore its assets fully. Expertise includes corporate administration, geology and international finance.
Company Highlights
- Nordic Nickel is an Australian exploration and development company focusing on its district-scale nickel and battery minerals assets in Northern Finland.
- Finland is a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction with a deep exploration and mining history with mining-friendly regulations and a strategy to become a major player in the European battery value chain.
- The European Union Critical Minerals Act includes nickel as a critical mineral and requires 10% of all critical minerals to be sourced from Europe (when presently there is less than 3%). There are only two producing nickel mines in Europe and they are both in Finland and exploration and development activities will benefit from future EU incentives.
- Nordic Nickel’s flagship Pulju Nickel Project already has a near-surface JORC-compliant resource estimate of 133.6 million tonnes, with 278,520 tonnes of Nickel and 12,500 tonnes of cobalt which is contained in less than 2 percent of the Pulju Project.
- The company’s second Maaninkajoki 3 Project covers 30 square kilometers of exploration licenses, and the company has the option to earn up to 75 percent.
- An experienced management team with a track record and deep expertise in the natural resources industry leads the company.
Key Projects
Pulju Nickel Project
The company’s 100-percent-owned flagship Pulju project covers 240 square kilometers of land in Finland's Central Lapland Greenstone Belt. Nordic Nickel has completed a maiden diamond drilling campaign with 15,423 meters completed since the beginning of 2023.
Project Highlights:
- Prolific Resource Estimate with Expansion Potential: The current JORC-compliant resource estimate indicates 133.6 million tonnes for 275,520 tonnes of contained nickel and 12,560 tonnes of contained cobalt. Since the maiden resource was released Nordic Nickel has completed an additional 15,432-meter drill campaign which has substantially expanded the areas of known mineralization and will see a much larger mineral resource estimate due for release in Q1 2024. Additionally, the company remains focused on targetting Sakatti-style analogues of high-grade massive sulphides and the 2023 campaign is being used now to vector in on the high grade zones.
- Encouraging Historical Drill Results: Past drill results, including 51 drill holes for both near-surface and deeper high-grade sulphides, have produced encouraging results.
- Near-surface:
- 97 meters at 0.33% Ni from 102 meters
- 122 meters at 0.25% Ni from 33 meters
- 108 meters at 0.26% Ni from 98 meters
- Massive sulphide intersections:
- 0.26 meters at 9.61% Ni, 0.17% CuCu and 0.36 % cobalt from 147.37 meters
- 0.90 meters at 4.98% Ni%, 0.03 % Cu and 0.14 % cobalt from 190.40 meters
- 0.32 meters at 5.03% Ni%, 0.06 % Cu and 0.24 % cobalt from 45.7 meters
- Near-surface:
- Promising Geology: The regional geology of the project is amenable to rich nickel deposits. The presence of ultramafic rocks mirrors the Sakatti and Kevitsa deposits. The project contains a 35-kilometer continuous prospective strike with considerable blue-sky potential as exploration continues.
- Newly Granted Exploration License: The new Holtinvaara exploration licence is highly prospective for nickel sulphide mineralisation and is three times the size of the Hotinvaara Prospect, which has been the focus of Nordic’s maiden exploration program and the company's resource development activities to date.
- Significant Assay Results: Nordic Nickel completed 28 diamond drill holes for 15,432 meters as part of its maiden drilling program. Assays have returned extensive zones of nickel sulphide mineralisation, including zones of higher-grade massive stringer sulphides.
- Some highlights from the 2023 maiden drill campaign include:
- 91.7m @ 0.22% Ni from 1.6m; and
- 164.15m @ 0.20% Ni from 216m; and
- 26.4m @ 0.59% Ni from 412.6m, including:
- 6.1m @ 0.74% Ni from 412.6m; and
- 4m @ 0.77% Ni from 420m; and
- 3.35m @ 0.91% Ni from 428m, including:
- 1.2m @ 1.02% Ni from 428m; and
- 2m @ 0.52% Ni from 433m
- 125.7m @ 0.19% Ni from 152.3m; and
- 54.25m @ 0.22% Ni from 319.55m, including:
- 5.8m @ 0.57% Ni from 322.25m
- 99.1m @ 0.22% Ni from 4.7m
- 64.3m @ 0.19% Ni from 220.3m; and
- 57.35m @ 0.17% Ni from 331.9m
Maaninkajoki 3 (MJ3) Nickel Project
Nordic Nickel’s MJ3 Project covers 30 square kilometers of exploration licenses. The asset is subject to an earn-in agreement, which gives the company the right to acquire up to 75 percent of the project over two stages. The project is highly prospective for both intrusive-hosted and komatiite-hosted nickel sulphide mineralization.
Management Team
Todd Ross - Managing Director and CEO
Todd Ross has over 24 years of experience in finance, derivatives and corporate advisory within the natural resources sector. He is the former managing director and head of Western Australia for BNP Paribas. Ross is a specialist in project and acquisition financings across a range of commodities across multiple jurisdictions. His previous roles include senior positions at BNP Paribas, Westpac, Royal Bank of Canada, CBA and Oakvale Capital. Ross holds a Bachelor of Business from Edith Cowan University and a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance & Investment from FINSIA.
Marcello Cardaci - Non-executive Chairman
Marcello Cardaci is the former partner of Gilbert & Tobin’s Corporate Advisory Group. He has 25 years’ experience advising public and private equity fundraisings, M&A and divestment. Cardaci has extensive experience in capital raisings, takeovers, schemes of arrangements and joint ventures. His current directorships include ASX-listed Altamin Limited and Manhattan Corporation Ltd. Cardaci holds law degrees (BJuris, LLB) and commerce (BCom).
Robert Wrixon - Executive Director
Robert has over 20 years of experience in corporate strategy, mining M&A and mineral exploration. He is the director of Starboard Global Ltd, private equity and incubation of projects in the metals and mining sector. His current directorships include Rafaella Resources Ltd, Emmerson PLC. Wrixon holds a PhD in mineral engineering from the University of California, Berkeley.
Juho Haverinen - Non-executive Director
Juho Haverinen has over ten years of experience in planning and overseeing mineral exploration in Finland and is currently head of exploration for Magnus Minerals Oy. He has significant experience in Finland with exploration joint ventures with major multinational mining companies and is a member of the board of the Finnish Mining Association (FinnMin) and a board member of Magnus Minerals Oy. Haverinen holds BSc and MSc geology degrees from the University of Helsinki.
Aaron Bertolatti - Company Secretary and CFO
Aaron Bertolatti is a qualified chartered accountant and company secretary with over 15 years of experience. He has significant experience in the administration of ASX-listed companies, corporate governance and corporate finance. He was previously CFO of Highfield Resources Ltd and American Pacific Borates.
Vern Langdale - Country Manager, Finland
Vern Langdale is a mining veteran with 38 years of experience across various roles in mining projects and mines from many countries. He studied mining engineering at the Camborne School of Mines in Cornwall, England and started his career working in gold mines in the Goldfields of Australia. Langdale has been involved with building and commissioning mines often in challenging and remote locations in China, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia. In 2018, he moved to Finland with Nordic Gold. Langdale worked as director of operations for Endomines AB at its US and Finnish operations, where he provided support in the re-start of its mining operations. He was also mine manager at the Nordic Gold in Finland. He was the project manager for Jac Rijk Al Rushaid in Saudi Arabia, where he coordinated the work of a multi-lingual and multi-national workforce for the largest gold mining project of the Ma’aden Gold Group.
Pekka Tuomela - Sustainability & ESG Manager, Finland
Pekka Tuomela has a master of science in geology from the University of Oulu, Finland and an impressive career spanning over 20 years in exploration and mining projects in Finland and internationally, at all project phases. Tuomela has a solid understanding of the Finnish environmental and mining permitting regime, mining ESIAs and associated ESG/CSR sustainability practices including stakeholder communication. In addition, he advises on mineral intelligence and mineral economics policy and strategy matters.
Q4 2023 Quarterly Report
Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT) (‘Pivotal’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide its Appendix 5B cash flow statement for the quarter ended 31 December 2023, along with the following operational summary.
Quarter Highlights
- Exploration activities advance across 100% owned Quebec Cu-Ni-PGM projects.
- Horden Lake drill program starting late January 2024
- 2 drill rigs contracted for up to 8,000m diamond drilling.
- All permits in place.
- First assays expected late Q1 2024.
- Horden Lake mineralogical assessment in progress. Results pending.
- Completed BAGB Magnetotelluric “MT” survey, results expected shortly.
- 44 test sites over 7.5km2 coincident with exceptional historic drilling results
- Oversubscribed $2.5m placement completed:
- Funds used to redeem convertible notes to avoid heavily discounted conversion and dilution; and
- Support the extensive 2024 work program which includes 8,000m diamond drilling, geophysics, metallurgical testwork and Resource update; and
- Fully fund ‘non flow-through’ qualifying expenditure into 2024.
- Raise included director contributions of $235k (9% of total raise).
- $5.056m cash balance and consistent news-flow is expected as the Company executes its work programs across its properties.
The Horden Lake project was dormant for over a decade tied up in private hands, but we are now poised to execute on our detailed plan to add value, de-risk and show the growth potential of this already significant 412kt CuEq indicated and inferred Cu-Ni-PGM resource. We also expect to update the market shortly from our December MT survey over some of the extremely high grade near-surface intersections within the 157km2 BAGB property, which aims to verify the exploration model and target a deeper system of genuine scale overlooked by previous operators.
With a cash boost late in the year, clean balance sheet, and two very exciting exploration and development projects, the Board and I are looking forward to delivering a full operational and news schedule to all shareholders over the coming months.”
Table 1: Pivotal Metals work program and news flow timeline
OPERATIONAL UPDATE
Horden Lake drill program
The Horden Lake project already hosts a 27.8Mt @ 1.49% CuEq Cu-Ni-PGM JORC compliant Indicated (15.2Mt) Inferred (12.5Mt) and Mineral Resource1 with considerable prospectivity remaining to expand and improve the deposit and de-risk its development potential.
Up to 8,000m of drilling will commence in January 2024. Following a competitive tender process, the Company contracted Orbit Garant Drilling Services “Orbit” for two diamond rigs, with the option for a third rig if required. Headquartered in Val-d’Or, Québec, Orbit is one of Canada’s largest drilling companies, with more than 217 drill rigs providing both underground and surface drilling services in Canada and internationally.
Ancillary preparations for the program were completed and an operational hub has been established in Val d’Or, Quebec. All permits are now in place for the proposed program to support drilling on commencing before the end of January.
The winter program has three principal aims:
- Target increase in grade by collecting Au, Ag, Pt and Co by-product assay data for parts of the deposit that were not assayed for these metals in the past. Only the central part of the deposit has full multi-element assay. The resource estimate currently constrains the gold wireframe to this area (consequently diluting grade across the entire resource). Ag, Pt and Co were assayed in the central part, but have not been domained in the model. Further assay for these metals will be collected and modelled in a future resource update.
- Target increase in tonnage by drilling open areas of limited density or open areas mineralisation that fall outside the 27.8 mt resource envelope. Downhole geophysics will be used to refine targets for further step- out drilling.
- Collect significant sample for metallurgical testwork, with the primary aim to support representative samples of the mineralised lithologies, and target collection of samples for future variability test work to support more detailed engineering studies.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Pivotal Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Pivotal Metals
Overview
Countries across the globe are setting energy transition goals to meet emissions targets, leading to increasing global competition for critical minerals. Canada and the US have developed their own clean energy strategies, yet both countries are also heavily reliant on imports. A common denominator among the critical mineral strategies is the need to develop domestic and/or IRA supply chains that will require significant government investment. All of these factors add up to a steadily growing global demand for minerals and fierce competition to win the attention of mining companies necessary to shore up supply of critical metals.Pivotal Metals (ASX:PVT) is a global developer and explorer of world-class mineral deposits critical to an ever-increasing, technology-driven world economy. With copper and nickel assets in Canada, Pivotal Metals is committed to developing its projects in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.
The Horden Lake copper-nickel-PGM development project in Quebec, Canada has a JORC mineral resource estimate of 27.8 million tons (Mt) at 1.49 percent copper equivalent (CuEq) containing 414 kilotons (kt) of contained CuEq. The deposit starts at surface and is well located just 10 km from a national highway. In addition to defined resources, the deposit is open at depth and is considered highly prospective for discovery of additional resources. The project benefits from being in Quebec, a mature and supportive mining jurisdiction, and has access to low-cost, carbon-neutral La Grange hydropower.
The company’s Belleterre-Angliers Greenstone Belt (BAGB) exploration project has known high-grade nickel-copper-PGM deposits at Midrim, Lorraine and Alotta across a 157 square kilometre consolidated land holding. The company is targeting the mineralised feeder system that acted as the source for the numerous discoveries to date.
As of January 2024, exploration activities are on track across the company’s projects. Pivotal Metals is commencing an 8,000-metre drill program at the Horden Lake project, with the objective of potential size and grade increases of the deposit, and collection of metallurgical sample for optimisation test work. Downhole geophysics will be completed to target extensions of the mineralisation. At the BAGB property, results are pending on a magnetotelluric survey to aimed to highlight controlling structures and target future drilling to test substantial massive and semi-massive sulphide accumulations
Pivotal Metals has $5.3 million in cash and completed a $2.5 million placement. Consistent news flow is expected as work programs across its properties are being implemented.
An experienced management team and board of directors lead the company. Ivan Fairhall, managing director and mechanical engineer, brings 20 years of experience in the resource sector focused on development stage companies. Eddy Canova, executive operations, Canada, is a professional senior geologist with extensive experience in advancing exploration projects in Quebec and internationally.
Company Highlights
- Pivotal Metals is an exploration and development mining company with assets in Canada, enabling it to become a significant contributor to IRA-compliant supply chains of critical minerals.
- The company’s Horden Lake copper-nickel-PGM project in Quebec is an advanced project with a JORC mineral resource estimate of 27.8 million tons (Mt) at 1.49 percent copper equivalent (CuEq) containing 414 kt of contained CuEq.
- The Belleterre-Anglier Greenstone Belt (BAGB) Project, also in Quebec, is an exploration stage asset with known, very high-grade nickel-copper-PGM discoveries.
- Pivotal Metals is led by an experienced management team and board of directors that create confidence in its ability to reach its goals.
- Pivotal Metals is well financed to execute an exploration and project development work program across its properties in 2024.
Key Projects
Horden Lake Copper-Nickel-PGM
Pivotal Metals acquired the Horden Lake polymetallic deposit in northwestern Quebec in September 2022. Horden Lake is an advanced project located approximately 140 kilometres north of the mining town of Matagami, and 300 kilometres north of the company’s wholly owned Belleterre-Angliers Copper-Nickel-PGM project, also in Quebec. The company has said that the project will be developed as a carbon-neutral operation, by accessing the low-cost La Grange hydroelectric power complex.
Project Highlights:
- JORC Mineral Resource Estimate: 27.8 Mt at 1.49 percent CuEq containing 414 kt of contained CuEq
- Excellent Exploration Upside: the deposit is open at depth across almost its entire strike, and as a structurally controlled system is considered to have good prospectivity for resource extension.
- Potential for Fast-tracking: Significant body of historical technical study work and more than 50,000 metres of drilling database makes for a well-defined resource and a huge potential to accelerate the project to pre-feasibility study
- Stable Infrastructure: Close to existing mines, transportation links and large hydropower facilities
- By-product Potential: Intercepts showed good grades of gold and cobalt, as well as silver and PGMs, not all of which are currently included in the resource.
Belleterre-Anglier Exploration Project
Pivotal Metals strengthened its PGM-nickel-copper sulphide portfolio in Canada by consolidating the Alotta, Lorraine, Midrim and Laforce discoveries, to create the Belleterre-Anglier PGM-nickel-copper exploration project. The package dominates the eastern portion of the Belleterre-Angliers Greenstone Belt located in the Abitibi-Pontiac Greenstone. Exploration to date has discovered Ultra-High grades drilled into gabbroic intrusions by previous operators, and included historical mining of some deposits. The exploration strategy is to target a broader intrusive complex that could host substantial massive and semi-massive sulphide accumulations, and search for anomalies and targets of real scale.
The company now has a total of 137 new and reclassified targets identified across the combined exploration package, 20 of which were identified as ‘priority 1’ for further investigation. A MT geophysical survey has been completed to further highlight deeper controlling structures to improve targeting for future drilling.
Project Highlights:
- Best drill intercept of 9.4 metres of 3.5 percent nickel, 4.3 percent copper and 4.6 grams per ton (g/t) PGM at the Midrim discovery.
- Previous open-pit mining at Lorraine during the 1960s produced recovered grades of 0.38 percent nickel, 0.90 percent copper, 0.62 g/t gold
- Drill results at Alotta are comparable to the historic high-grade polymetallic intersections at Pivotal Metals’ existing Midrim project, located just 1.5 kilometres NE of Alotta.
- Completed assays at Midrim and LaForce serve as proof of concept that the geological formations contain significant deposits. Testing has revealed 5 percent nickel in 10 percent sulfide at the Midrim nickel tenor and 10 percent sulfide at the Laforce nickel tenor
Management Team
Simon Gray - Non-executive Chairman
Simon Gray was previously a director on the boards of Morgans Financial Limited and before that Shaw and Partners Limited, each being among the largest investment and wealth management firms in Australia. Before this, he was at various times Shaw’s deputy CEO and general counsel. Gray has a strong background in law and financial markets, having obtained a bachelor of law and Aster of law in corporate and commercial law, and as a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Ivan Fairhall - Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director
Ivan Fairhall is a chartered engineer and mine finance professional with nearly 20 years of mining industry experience. He was most recently the CEO of TSX-listed Mawson Gold, prior to which he spent seven years as a senior investment manager with the UK private equity group Greenstone Resources, where he successfully identified, acquired and managed investments in development stage companies through to standalone production. Through his career, Fairhall has obtained an extensive technical grounding in various design, construction and commissioning roles, including considerable experience managing pre-development studies across the commodity and geographic spectrum.
Dr. Robert Wrixon - Non-executive Director
Dr. Robert Wrixon is currently a director of the mining venture capital group Starboard Global Limited and has 20 years of experience in corporate strategy, commodities marketing, mining M&A and mineral exploration management. He has previously run two listed junior resources companies in Australia, and prior to that spent five years in corporate strategy for Xstrata plc based in Sydney and London. Wrixon is an Irish national and holds a Ph.D. in mineral engineering from the University of California, Berkeley. Wrixon is not considered to be an independent director.
Steven Turner - Non-executive Director
Steven Turner brings over 25 years of experience in the resource sector, having held senior roles in both industry and investment banking. During his career, Turner has been based in London, Aberdeen, Singapore, Brisbane and Madrid. Turner has raised significant capital for the development of resource projects, including equity, public bonds and project finance. Most recently he was head of business development at a private mining group, having been instrumental in the successful growth of the company from a junior to mid-tier Australian base metal operator. Turner holds Australian, Canadian and UK citizenship and is a fellow of The Chartered Accountants of England and Wales and a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Daniel Rose- Non-executive Director
Daniel has extensive experience in the investment banking industry, commodity financing, origination and trading. He most recently served as CEO and director of VTB Capital Hong Kong (VTBC), overseeing an SFC-regulated investment banking platform focused on natural resources activities across global markets, structured and corporate finance, M&A and asset management. Rose has spent 18 years in the commodity markets working for Societe Generale (before VTBC) in Sydney, London, Hong Kong and Singapore. Rose holds a Bachelor of Law (Hons) and Bachelor of Commerce degrees from Bond University.
Eddy Canova – Executive Operations, Canada
Eddy Canova is a professional senior geologist (OGQ (403)-PGeo) with extensive experience of advancing exploration projects both in Quebec and internationally. Canova has successfully advanced exploration projects from inception to mine development, managed mining operations, and has followed through various study stages: preliminary economic evaluation, pre-feasibility, feasibility and environmental impact studies.
Amanda Wilton-Heald - Company Secretary
Amanda is a chartered accountant with over 20 years of accounting, auditing (of both listed and non-listed companies) and company secretarial experience within Australia and the UK. Amanda has been involved in the listing of junior explorer companies on the ASX and has experience in corporate advisory and company secretarial services.
Canada Nickel
Overview
Nickel is poised to play an essential role in the booming electric vehicle market which is expected to increase to $1.3 trillion by 2028 at a CAGR of 24.3 percent. And although the European climate group says there is enough nickel for 14 million EVs in 2023, the Industry Innovation and Science Australia (IISA) expects a deficit in the metal after 2022, while the IMF forecasts nickel prices to reach $19,000 per metric tonnes in 2026.Canada Nickel (TSXV:CNC, OTC:CNIKF) is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high-growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel TM, NetZero Cobalt TM, NetZero Iron TM, and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net-zero carbon nickel, cobalt and iron products.
Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100 percent owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. The company’s shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘CNC’ and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol ‘CNIKF.’ For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com
Company Highlights
- Completed Preliminary Economic Assessment on wholly-owned Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project $1.2 billion NPV 8 percent and 16 percent IRR. A feasibility study is on track for completion by the end of 2022.
- One of the top 5 nickel sulphide resources globally, with significant expansion potential from regional land package
- Peak production of 42 ktpa of nickel – would be one of five largest nickel sulphide operations when in production. Twenty-five-year mine life generates 842 kt of nickel, 21 Mt of iron, and 1.5 Mt of chrome.
- Top decile CO2e intensity according to Skarn Associates. Launched wholly-owned NetZero Metals Inc. to develop zero-carbon production of Nickel, Cobalt and Iron and applied for the trademarks NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM and NetZero IronTM across several jurisdictions
Key Projects
Canada Nickel’s Crawford Project
Canada Nickel’s flagship Crawford nickel-sulfide project is located in Ontario’s Timmins mining camp, which is home to nearby mining infrastructure including the Kidd Metallurgical Site. The Timmins mining camp has a 100-year history of mining activity.
Crawford is expected to be among the Top 5 nickel sulphide operations globally, based on PEA results
The Crawford property was previously explored by Inco in the 1960s in each large anomaly, with minimal exploration conducted in the following decades. The land package was then owned by a forestry company before being acquired by Noble Mineral Exploration for resource purposes again in 2011. Canada Nickel was founded in September 2019 and acquired Crawford from Noble Mineral Exploration, Spruce Ridge Resources, and some private investors – and began drilling the fifth hole at that time. The company published its initial resource and began trading publicly at the end of February 2020.
On July 6, 2022, the Company announced an updated mineral resource estimate for its 100 percent owned flagship Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project, more than doubling the project’s measured & indicated (M&I) mineral resources, driven in large part by outstanding exploration success in the East Zone. In less than three years from initial discovery, the company believes Crawford has quickly become the fifth largest nickel sulphide resource globally. When combined with the potential for zero carbon production, Crawford is expected to become an important source of nickel for electric vehicle and stainless-steel producers. The Crawford feasibility study continues to be on track for completion by year-end.
District Scale Potential
- A substantial new nickel district has been consolidated through 20 transactions to acquire or earn into 15 additional nickel targets
- 42 sq km of ultramafic/mag highs – 50X the scale of 0.85 sq km mag anomaly footprint of Crawford Main Zone (containing 1.84 Mt of M&I nickel and a further 1.21 Mt of inferred nickel)
- Assays confirm significant discoveries at Reid and Deloro
- Each target has had some amount of historical work, (in some cases, much more than Crawford did initially) confirming that these targets contain the same serpentinized dunite and/or peridotite that hosts the Crawford mineralization with potential to permanently sequester CO2
- Eleven target properties have larger footprint than Crawford and eleven are confirmed to contain the same host mineralization as Crawford
- All located in close proximity to existing infrastructure to help minimize carbon footprint
Canada Nickel’s recent district consolidation positions it to become the leader of the third generation of nickel supply – large, scalable, zero carbon potential – located in one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world in proximity to infrastructure.
- Sothman: Historical higher grade, shallow resource of approximately 190,000 tons of 1.24 percent nickel (with 300 m strike length), 2.31 percent nickel and 0.19 percent co percent copper over true width of 8.6 m from 41 m;
- Reid: Current drilling confirms large-scale discovery at Reid – delineated mineralized footprint already 90 percent of the Crawford footprint of 1.6 sq km
- First assays from Reid achieved target grades across entire core length
- REI21-02: 354 meters of 0.24 percent nickel including 15 m of 0.39 percent nickel and 6 m of 0.57 percent nickel
- Regional drilling continues to validate geophysical targeting approach highlighting potential from 42 sq km of geophysical targets
- Further confirmation of targeting approach at Deloro, Bannockburn, and Reaume - Latest assays from Deloro include DEL22-05: 394 m of 0.26 percent nickel
- Potential to unlock a district scale nickel camp with multiple deposits comparable to Crawford.
- Deloro: Second significant discovery at Deloro confirms targeting approach in newly acquired properties. Assays across entire core length of 487 m of 0.25 percent nickel including 91 m of 0.28 percent nickel. Mineralization successfully defined over 1.1 kms of strike length by 100 to 400 m wide to a depth of 420 m.
- Midlothian: 0.24 percent nickel over core length of 345 m, including 0.30 percent nickel over 42 m;
- Mann Southeast: Multiple 3-m intervals of 0.31 to 0.33 percent nickel within 111 m of dunite across entire core length
- Mann Northwest: Assay intervals as high as 0.31 percent nickel with Ni, S, Co, PGM grades consistent with Crawford
- Mann Central: 19 holes have delineated ultramafic mineralization 2,700 m and 690 m wide (select interval assays 0.15 to 0.29 percent nickel)
- Bannockburn: Over 600 m of 1.2 km strike length drilled by Grid Metals and Outokumpu. Historical mineral processing work indicated 50 percent+ recovery to 35 percent concentrate, predominantly heazlewoodite
And have high potential “giants” to test:
- Reaume (3.3 x 2.1 km) – drilling already outlined serpentenized dunite/peridotite 1.2 km x 900 m
- Adam McCool (4.6 x 0.8 km) has had a few holes that indicate serpentenized dunite/peridotite
- Newmarket: (8.9 x 0.1-0.6km) MAN 35-01 yielded 3 three-metre assays at 47, 71 and 105 m yielded nickel intervals in excess of 0.31 percent nickel
- And a number of other high potential geophysical anomalies (Powell, Stimson, Mortimer, Moody) that – based on the track record of how similar anomalies turned out – have a high likelihood of finding more nickel
- New nickel discovery at Reid with larger footprint than flagship Crawford property Main Zone – second hole of new discovery intersected dunite across entire 354 m core length.
- Assays achieved expected grades over entire core length of 354 m: 0.24 percent nickel including 15 m of 0.39 percent nickel and 6 m of 0.57 percent nickel.
- Second significant discovery at Deloro confirms targeting approach in newly acquired properties
- Assays across the entire core length of 487 m of 0.25 percent nickel including 91 m of 0.28 percent nickel.
- Mineralization successfully defined over 1.1 kms of strike length by 100 to 400 m wide
In 2022, Canada Nickel initiated a federal permitting process for the Crawford Nickel project. The company also updated mineral resource estimate more than double the measured and indicated resources to 1.4 billion tonnes at 0.24 percent nickel, plus a further 670 million tonnes of inferred resources at 0.23 percent nickel.
Management Team
Mark Selby - Chairman and CEO
Mark Selby is a founder of Canada Nickel Company and was formerly president & CEO of RNC Minerals (Royal Nickel Corporation) where he led a team that successfully raised over $100 million and advanced the Dumont nickel-cobalt project from initial resource to a fully permitted, construction-ready project. He has held several senior management roles with Quadra Mining, Inco, and Purolator Courier, and was a partner at Mercer Management Consulting.
Since 2001, Selby has been recognized as one of the leading authorities on the nickel market. He graduated from Queen's University with a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) and has also served on the boards of multiple junior mining companies.
Wendy Kauffman - CFO
Wendy Kauffman brings more than twenty-five years of experience leading junior and mid-tier publicly listed mining companies in project financing, capital structuring, capital markets, accounting and internal controls, tax, and financial reporting and public disclosure. Her skills and experience include the completion of a $4-billion finance package for Cobre Panama during her time at Inmet Mining, one of the largest finance packages assembled by a mid-tier mining company. She was also previously the CFO at Khiron Life Sciences Corporation and held CFO and senior finance positions at Pasinex Resources Limited, Primero Mining Corporation and Inmet Mining Corporation. Kauffman holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Wilfrid Laurier University and is a chartered professional accountant (CPA, CA).
Steve Balch - VP of Exploration
Steve Balch is an Ontario-registered geoscientist with 32 years of experience in geophysics, specializing in magnetic and electromagnetic methods, but also with experience in large exploration compilations. After working at Inco for six years in the Sudbury Basin and at Voisey’s Bay, Balch joined Aeroquest in 2001 and helped develop the AeroTEM system, focusing on the on-time measurements of the linear triangular waveform. In 2007, Balch founded Triumph Instruments and developed the AirTEM system, a multi-coil helicopter-borne EM system that is now in use in Mexico, China, Canada, and Eastern Europe. Balch has also been active in borehole geophysics and has worked to develop new technology including north-seeking gyros, temperature compensated induction conductivity probes, UAV-based magnetometers, and high sensitivity magnetic gradiometers.
David Smith - Director
David Smith has been senior vice-president, finance and chief financial officer of Agnico Eagle since 2012. He also served as senior vice-president, strategic planning and investor relations. Prior to joining Canada Nickel’s investor relations team in 2005, Smith, a professional engineer, was a mining analyst and held a variety of mining engineering positions in Canada and abroad. He is a chartered director with Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. and is formerly a director at eCobalt Solutions Inc. He holds a B.Sc. (Queen’s University) and M.Sc. in Mining Engineering (University of Arizona).
Mike Cox - Director
Mike Cox has over thirty years of experience in base metal operations with Inco Ltd and Vale SA. He has held a number of senior leadership positions in Europe, Canada and Asia including the oversight of operations which have delivered nickel products to consumers for use in multiple generations of nickel batteries. Most recently, Cox was head of UK and Asian refineries at Vale with responsibility for a portfolio of precious metal and nickel refineries. He is now a managing partner at CoDa Associates, a consultancy that provides a range of advisory services to the corporate and public sectors in Europe and Asia. Cox holds a BSc (Hons) in chemistry and an MBA, both from the University of Glamorgan.
Nickel Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Nickel in 2024
Nickel started 2023 high after a rally at the end of 2022, but supply and demand pressures saw the base metal's price decline throughout the year to close nearly 50 percent lower at US$16,375 per metric ton (MT).
Production has increased rapidly in recent years, and oversupply played a big role in nickel's 2023 price dynamics. Indonesia in particular has ramped up its output and now accounts for more than 50 percent of global nickel supply.
Excess supply was compounded by weak demand out of China, which has continued to struggle since ending its zero-COVID policy in January. China's central bank is now working to stimulate the economy to prevent runaway deflation.
What does 2024 have in store for nickel? The Investing News Network (INN) spoke to experts about what could happen to the metal in the next year in terms of supply, demand and price. Read on to learn their thoughts.
Experts call for another nickel surplus in 2024
Nickel is coming into the year with a holdover surplus from 2023. This glut has mainly come from an increase in Class 2, lower-purity nickel produced in Indonesia, but it's also been driven by an increase in the production of Class 1, higher-purity product from China. The former category, which includes nickel pig iron and ferronickel, is used in products such as steel, while the latter is necessary to create nickel sulfate and nickel cathodes for electric vehicles (EVs).
Against that backdrop of higher supply, both nickel products have also faced decreased demand.
The resulting oversupply concerns have been reflected in core metals markets, and Ewa Manthey, commodities strategist at ING, told INN that nickel has the largest short position of the six London Metal Exchange (LME) base metals.
“This buildup is making nickel vulnerable to violent price spikes should inventors unwind their short positions,” she said. This type of situation occurred in 2022, when the nickel price catapulted rapidly to over US$100,000 before the exchange canceled billions of dollars in trades and suspended nickel trading. The LME’s approach to the situation has been criticized, but was recently ruled lawful by London’s High Court of Justice.
The International Nickel Study Group (INSG), an intergovernmental body consisting of government and industry representatives, met in October to discuss the current state and outlook for the nickel market.
At the time, the group forecast that surplus conditions would continue into 2024, with oversupply reaching 239,000 MT on the back of increases in nickel pig iron output from Indonesia. Meanwhile, decreases in nickel pig iron production from China are expected to be offset by increases in nickel cathode and nickel sulfate production.
Even though the INSG expects demand to grow from 3.195 million MT in 2023 to 3.474 million MT in 2024, production is still anticipated to be higher, rising from from 3.417 million MT in 2023 to 3.713 million MT in 2024.
Chinese recovery needed to buoy nickel price
At the outset of 2023, experts thought Chinese demand for nickel would increase as the country ended its strict zero-COVID policy. China's construction industry is a key consumer of nickel, which is used to make stainless steel.
However, the recovery was slower than predicted, and demand from the real estate sector never materialized.
“China’s flagging recovery following COVID lockdowns has hurt the country’s construction sector and has weighed on demand for nickel this year,” Manthey explained to INN.
While the lack of recovery in China’s real estate sector negatively impacted nickel demand and pricing through 2023, according to Fitch Ratings’ China Property Developers Outlook 2024, the country has been targeting construction and development policy in higher-tier cities and injecting liquidity in the market. This has largely been a balancing act as it tries to stem deflation in its market and battles with inflation globally.
If China's efforts to provide real estate sector support are successful that could be a boon for the nickel price. But as 2024 begins, more economists are forecasting a continued downtrend in the Chinese economy.
Even so, the INSG's October forecast indicated that demand for stainless steel was set to grow in the second half of 2023, and the group was calling for further growth in 2024.
EV demand for nickel rising slowly but surely
While the Chinese real estate market is a key factor in nickel demand, it's not the only one.
The expanding EV sector is also a growing purchaser of nickel. “Global nickel consumption is expected to increase due to recovery of the stainless steel sector and increased usage of nickel in EV batteries,” Manthey said. “Batteries now account for almost 17 percent of total nickel demand, behind stainless steel.”
As a cathode material in EV batteries, nickel has become a critical component in the transition away from fossil fuels, which the expert anticipates will help its price in the future.
“The metal’s appeal to investors as a key green metal will support higher prices in the longer term,” she said.
While demand for battery-grade nickel is predicted to grow over the next few years as the metal is used in the prolific nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) cathodes, manufacturers and scientists have been working to find alternatives that don’t rely on nickel and cobalt due to environmental and human rights concerns, as well as the high costs of these cathodes.
Lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries have become a contender in recent years, growing in popularity in Asia and seeing uptake from major EV producers like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), owing to their longer lifespans and lower production costs. However, because of their lower range, LFP batteries have low demand in regions such as North America, where the ability to drive long distances is an important factor in purchase decisions.
This means that for now, NMC batteries will remain an essential part of the EV landscape.
EV demand has also declined recently as the industry faces headwinds that have soured consumer interest, including charging infrastructure shortfalls, inconsistent supply chains and elevated interest rates. These factors are already starting to have an impact, with Ford (NYSE:F) and GM (NYSE:GM), among others, cutting production forecasts for 2024.
What will happen to the nickel price in 2024?
Following its near 50 percent drop in 2023, the nickel price is expected to be rangebound for most of 2024.
“While LME nickel prices are expected to find support from a weaker US dollar in 2024 as the Fed eases monetary policy, we expect prices to remain subdued next year as further primary nickel output growth from Indonesia and China keeps the market in a surplus for the third consecutive year,” said Jason Sappor of S&P Global Commodity Insights.
Manthey agreed that the price is likely to stay flat. “We see prices averaging US$16,600 in Q1, with prices gradually moving up to average US$17,000. We forecast an average of US$16,813 in 2024,” she said. Manthey also noted that nickel is set to remain elevated compared to average levels before the short squeeze in March 2022.
Sappor suggested that the nickel surplus and the metal's rangebound price may prompt producers to reduce their output. “Nickel prices have sunk deeper into the global production cost curve, raising the possibility that the market could be hit by price-supportive mine supply curtailments,” he said.
At this time there is no indication that producers will ease production next year, and Vale (NYSE:VALE), one of the world’s top nickel miners, is expecting its Indonesian subsidiary to produce slightly more versus 2023.
Investor takeaway
Much like the rest of the mining industry, nickel is being affected by broad macroeconomic forces in the post-COVID era. Higher interest rates are stymying investment across the mining industry, while also lowering demand for big-ticket items like real estate and cars, which help to drive demand for metals.
For nickel, this means another year of oversupply. A potential rebound in the Chinese real estate market and increased demand from upfront tax credits for EVs could shift its trajectory, but the headwinds in 2024 look to be strong.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Blackstone Minerals, Falcon Gold and FPX Nickel are clients of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Nickel Price 2023 Year-End Review
Nickel soared to its highest price ever in 2022, breaking through US$100,000 per metric ton (MT).
2023 was a different story. As governments worked to combat inflation and investors faced considerable uncertainty, commodities saw a great deal of volatility. Nickel was no exception, especially in the first half of the year.
Ultimately the base metal couldn't hold onto 2022's momentum and has spent the last 12 months trending downward. Read on to learn what trends impacted the nickel sector in 2023, moving supply, demand and pricing.
How did nickel perform in 2023?
Nickel price from January 2, 2023, to December 29, 2023.
Chart via Trading Economics.
Nickel opened 2023 at US$31,238.53 on January 2, riding on the back of momentum that started in Q4 2022, and flirted with the US$31,000 mark again on January 30. As January closed, the metal began to retreat, and by March 22 nickel had reached a quarterly low of US$22,499.53. It made slight gains in April and May, but spent the rest of the year in decline, reaching a yearly low of US$15,843 on November 26. In the final month of the year, the nickel price largely fluctuated between US$16,000 and US$17,000 before closing the year at US$16,375, much lower than where it started.
Despite nickel's return to normal price levels, 2022's rise to more than US$100,000 made more headlines this past year. The substantial increase came after a short squeeze, and the London Metal Exchange (LME) was criticized by some market participants for halting trading and canceling US$12 billion in contracts.
In June 2023, Jane Street Global Trading and hedge fund Elliott Associates filed a lawsuit for US$472 million in compensation for the canceled trades, stating that the LME acted unlawfully. However, judgment came down in favor of the LME on November 29. Elliott Associates has been granted permission to appeal the decision, which it intends to do.
Indonesian supply growth weighs on nickel price
At the end of 2022, analysts were predicting that nickel would enter oversupply territory due to increased production, primarily from Indonesia and China. Speaking to the Investing News Network (INN) at the time, Ewa Manthy of ING commented, "We believe rising output in Indonesia will pressure nickel prices next year."
This prediction came true — production surpluses continued to be a theme in 2023, weighing on prices.
Indonesia continued its aggressive increase in nickel production, more than doubling the 771,000 MT it produced in 2020. A forecast from an Indonesian government official in early December indicates the country is on track to reach production in the 1.65 million to 1.75 million MT range, further adding to a growing supply glut.
In an email to INN, Jason Sappor of S&P Global Commodity Insights said nickel was the worst-performing metal in 2023 due to expanding supply. “We consequently expect the global primary nickel market surplus to expand to 221,000 MT in 2023. This would be the largest global primary nickel market surplus in 10 years, according to our estimates,” he said.
The reason for Indonesia's higher output in recent years is that the country has been working to gain greater value through the production chain, and in 2020 strictly regulated export of raw nickel ore. This decision forced refining and smelting initiatives in the country to ramp up rapidly and brought in foreign investment.
In H2, Indonesia's attempts to combat illegal mining led to delays in its mining output quota application system. While the country originally said it would begin to process applications again in 2024, lack of supply forced steel producers to purchase nickel ore from the Philippines to meet demand, and Indonesia ultimately issued temporary quotas for Q4.
Nickel demand hampered by weak Chinese recovery
Supply is only part of the problem for nickel. Coming into 2023, Manthy suggested demand would be impacted by China’s zero-COVID policy, which had been affecting the country's real estate sector. “China’s relaxation of its COVID policy would have a significant effect on the steel market, and by extension on the nickel market,” she said.
This idea was echoed by analysts at FocusEconomics, who noted, “The resilience of the Chinese economy and the country’s handling of new COVID-19 outbreaks are key factors to watch.”
While China ended its zero-COVID policy in December 2022, the year that followed was less than ideal for the country, with sharp declines in real estate sales and two major developers seeing continued troubles. In August, China Evergrande Group (HKEX:3333) filed for bankruptcy in the US, and at the end of October, Country Garden Holdings (OTC Pink:CTRYF,HKEX:2007) defaulted on its debt. Because the Chinese real estate sector is a major driver of steel demand, this has had a dramatic impact on nickel and is one of the primary causes for its price retreat.
There have also been wider implications for the Chinese economy. Deflation has been triggered in the country as its outsized property sector implodes, with downstream effects for the more than 50 million people employed in the construction industry. Some, including the International Monetary Fund and Japanese officials, have compared the situation in China to Japan in the 1990s, when that country’s housing bubble burst and created economic turmoil.
With uncertainty rife, China’s central bank still isn’t ready to begin cuts on its key five year loan prime interest rate, but it has been working to improve market liquidity to stimulate real estate sector growth. In aid of that, it cut the reserve requirement ratio by 25 basis points twice in 2023, lowering the amount of cash reserves banks have to keep on hand.
So far, these stimulus efforts haven’t had much effect on the real estate market, and its continued struggles have ensured that commodities attached to the sector, including nickel, are still trading at depressed prices. China has vowed to continue to work on its fiscal policy by removing purchasing restrictions on home buying and providing better access to funding for real estate developers.
EVs not boosting nickel price just yet
Nickel is one of many metals that has been labeled as critical to the transition to a low-carbon future. It’s essential as a cathode in the production of electric vehicle (EV) batteries, and when INN spoke to Rodney Hooper of RK Equity at the end of 2022, he noted that people were initially quite conservative on their estimates of EV sales.
However, that's now begun to change. “That’s all turned on its head now. EVs represent a big percentage of nickel demand, and they will continue to rise going forward," Hooper explained at the time.
While the EV outlook remains bright, the sector hasn’t grown fast enough to make up for declining steel sector demand for nickel. And with limited charging infrastructure, range concerns and the effects of higher-for-longer interest rates, EV sales slowed in 2023. The slowdown is welcome news for battery makers as it will allow them time to build out factories and further develop technology, but it’s not good for investors and producers of nickel looking for pricing gains.
Investor takeaway
2023 wasn’t a great year for nickel. It faced increasing supply against lowered demand from both the Chinese real estate sector and slower EV sales. The rebound in the Chinese economy that was hoped for after COVID-19 restrictions were removed never occurred, and instead it has regressed further, pushing into deflationary territory.
Nickel investors may feel a little stung at the close of the year, especially as uncertainty in the market persists.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates.
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Noble Mineral Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement
Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( “Noble” or the “Company” ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced (see the news releases of November 24, and December 7 and 22, 2023) non-brokered private placement (the “ Private Placement ”) whereby it raised gross proceeds of approximately $721,250 (before fees and expenses) through the placement of 9,616,666 flow-through common share units (“ FT Units ”) priced at $0.075 per unit. Each FT Unit was comprised of one common share issued as a “flow-through share” as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and designated as a flow-through common share (“ FT Share ”) and one-half non-flow-through common share purchase warrant, each full warrant being exercisable for two years for one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.125 per common share. Noble issued a total of 9,616,666 FT Shares and 4,808,333 warrants in the Private Placement. (Note that the December 22, 2023 news release has inadvertently reported the total number of warrants issued in the Private Placement as 3,948,333 warrants. This news release corrects that error.)
In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid cash commissions of approximately $49,087 and issued a total of 654,500 broker warrants, each such warrant being exercisable for two years for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.075 per share.
The securities issued in this Private Placement are subject to a four month hold period.
The closing proceeded after conditional approval of the Private Placement was granted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “ Exchange ”), and remains subject to final approval of the Exchange, as well as any other required regulatory approvals.
Noble intends to use the proceeds raised through the Private Placement to fund exploration expenditures on the Company’s properties located in Ontario.
About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.
Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company that, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd., Go Metals Corp. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. It also has interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario. It continues to hold ~25,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, as well as an additional ~11,000 hectares in the Timmins area and ~14,400 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. It also holds ~14,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and ~4,600 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario. In addition, Noble has ~482 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 hectares in a Havre St Pierre Nickel, Copper, PGM property, ~518 hectares in the Laverlochere Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of these are in the Province of Quebec. More detailed information can be found on the Company’s website at:
https://www.noblemineralexploration.com
Noble’s common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “NOB.”
Cautionary Statement
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company’s plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Contacts
H. Vance White, President
Phone: 416-214-2250
Fax: 416-367-1954
Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com
Investor Relations: ir@noblemineralexploration.com
Click here to connect with Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) to receive an Investor Presentation
