Miramar Resouces

Miramar Acquires Copper and Uranium Prospects in Northern Gascoyne Region

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that the Company has submitted an Exploration Licence Application over copper and uranium occurrences in the northern Gascoyne Region of WA.

  • Application over copper and uranium occurrences in northern Gascoyne
  • Tenement application covers
    • Durlacher Supersuite granite – host to Yangibana and YIN REE deposits
    • Historic high-grade Joy Helen Cu-Pb-Ag mine

Exploration Licence Application, E08/3676, covers part of an outcropping “Durlacher Supersuite” granite, the same unit that hosts the Yangibana (Hastings) and YIN (Dreadnought) REE deposits (Figure 1).

The tenement application also covers numerous N-S trending Mundine Well dolerite dykes, along strike from Dreadnought’s Mangaroon Ni-Cu-PGE prospect, and contains the “Chain Pool” uranium occurrence and the historic “Joy Helen” copper-lead-silver mine.

Miramar’s Executive Chairman, Mr Allan Kelly, said the Gascoyne region provided the opportunity for the discovery of multiple commodities and deposit types.

“This new application is prospective for base metal mineralisation hosted in sediments of the Edmund Basin, uranium and/or REE mineralisation associated with the Durlacher Supersuite granitoid, and potentially also Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation associated with Mundine Well dolerite dykes,” Mr Kelly said.

“We look forward to progressing the tenement to grant and getting out on the ground,” he added.

Figure 1. Regional geology of the Northern Gascoyne region showing location of Application E08/3676.

Figure 2. Application E08/3676 showing GSWA geology, mineral occurrences and Mundine Well dykes.

Chain Pool Uranium occurrence

The Chain Pool occurrence is located within the “Telfer Batholith”, part of the Durlacher Supersuite and the same geological unit that hosts the REE deposits at Yangibana and YIN (Figure 2).

The batholith was first identified as being prospective for uranium mineralisation hosted within veins within the granites, similar to the Rössing and/or Phalaborwa deposits, in the 1970’s.

In the period 2009-2011, Raisama Limited conducted exploration targeting uranium mineralisation associated with the granitoid including a detailed airborne magnetic and radiometric survey across the entire granitoid batholith, followed by limited reconnaissance rock chip sampling and RC drilling.

The highest rock chip result of 1,898ppm U (i.e. 2,248ppm U3O8) came from a sample in what is now known as the “Chain Pool” prospect. Only two rock chip samples, approximately 1.4km apart, were ever taken within the 5km long radiometric anomaly (Figure 3).

A single RC drill hole, CP_RC05, was drilled to 80m and tested the radiometric anomaly beneath the highest rock chip result but failed to intersect significant uranium mineralisation.

The hole encountered granite intruded by thin pegmatites but the samples were only assayed for Rubidium, Thorium, Uranium and Zircon (WAMEX Reports a087098, a088661 and a089842).

Given the areal extent of the uranium anomalism, the similarities in geology to Yangibana, and the lack of any systematic sampling or drilling, the area remains prospective for uranium and/or REE mineralisation.

In addition, the Mundine Well dolerite dykes have apparently never been investigated for Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Miramar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksresource stocksnickel stockscopper stocksgold stocksnickel explorationcopper explorationgold explorationasx:m2rCopper Investing
M2R:AU
Miramar Resources
Alvo Minerals

Diamond Hole Delivers Thick and High Grades - Exercise of Bluebush Ionic Clay REE Option

First diamond hole intercepts 18.5m @ 1,396ppm TREO (25% MREO) including multiple shallow, high-grades up to 3,426ppm TREO (29% MREO)

Alvo Minerals Limited (ASX: ALV)(“Alvo” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the exercise of the binding agreement to purchase the Bluebush Ionic Adsorption Clay (IAC) Rare Earth Project (“Bluebush IAC” or “The Project”) as well as exploration results. Bluebush is located on the northern half of the Serra Dourada granite, the same host rock of the Serra Verde Ionic Clay REE deposit (“Serra Verde”), believed to be the only ionic clay project currently being commissioned outside of China.

Keep reading...Show less

Hudbay Releases Copper Mountain Technical Report and Advances Mine Stabilization Plans

  • Average annual copper production of 46,500 tonnes over the first five years with cash costs of $1.89 i per pound, and 45,000 tonnes over the first 10 years with cash costs of $1.72 i per pound.
    • Represents an approximate 90% increase over 2022 production levels and 50% decrease from 2022 cash costs as a result of the implementation of Hudbay's operational efficiencies as part of its stabilization and optimization plans.
  • Mine plan reflects Hudbay's plans to stabilize the operation by remobilizing idle haul trucks, opening additional mining faces and accelerating stripping over the next three years, optimizing ore feed to the plant and implementing plant improvement initiatives.
  • On track to deliver more than $20 million in targeted annual operating efficiencies and $10 million in corporate synergies over the next three years.
  • Efficient capital utilization with minimal capital investment required to expand the mill throughput to the permitted limit of 50,000 tonnes per day.
  • Copper Mountain is expected to increase Hudbay's annual copper production by approximately 50% after 2025 ii .
  • Copper Mountain provides additional leverage to gold with approximately 49,500 ounces of annual gold production on average over the next 10 years.
  • Mineral reserve estimates of 367 million tonnes at a copper grade of 0.25% and gold grade of 0.12 grams per tonne support a 21-year mine life and position Copper Mountain as the longest life producing asset in Hudbay's portfolio.
  • Additional 140 million tonnes of measured and indicated resources at 0.21% copper and 0.10 grams per tonne gold and 370 million tonnes of inferred resources at 0.25% copper and 0.13 grams per tonne gold, exclusive of mineral reserves, provide significant upside potential for reserve conversion and extending mine life, with infill drilling planned for 2024.
  • The technical report represents Hudbay's base case mine plan after acquisition and there are numerous technical studies underway to further enhance the production profile, reduce mining costs and continue process optimization.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced that it has completed a National Instrument 43-101 technical report in respect of its 75%-owned Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia, Canada. This is Hudbay's first technical report for the Copper Mountain mine since acquiring Copper Mountain Mining Corporation ("CMMC") in June 2023. All dollar amounts are in US dollars, unless otherwise noted.

"We are pleased to release our first mine plan for Copper Mountain which demonstrates the meaningful copper production this long-life asset brings to our operating platform and the unique opportunity we have to leverage our efficient operating capabilities to drive value," said Peter Kukielski, Hudbay's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have applied our proven reserve and resource estimation methodology to develop a prudent and reliable mine plan and are now positioned to implement several operating enhancements to transform Copper Mountain into a stable cash flow generator for our business. With the addition of Copper Mountain, we expect to maintain annual consolidated copper production above 150,000 tonnes through to the end of the decade and are better positioned to achieve our deleveraging objectives and deliver on future copper growth. This increased scale and diversification enhances the company's ability to prudently advance our organic growth pipeline of brownfield expansion and greenfield development opportunities in tier-one mining jurisdictions."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
gold and copper bars

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Rugby Resources Surges 75 Percent

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) improved by 13.93 points last week, closing at 546.26.

Thursday (November 30) brought good news for the US economy, with the Federal Reserve signaling that it is likely done hiking interest rates. However, its wait-and-see approach leaves the door open to possible changes.

That sentiment was echoed in Canada, where economists widely expect the country's central bank to hold interest rates steady when it makes its next announcement on December 6. This follows the release of economic data that shows the Canadian economy contracted 1.1 percent in Q3. Despite this shrinkage, Canada has not entered into a technical recession — defined as two consecutive quarterly contractions — due to a 1.4 percent gain in 2023's second quarter.

Keep reading...Show less

Lundin Mining Announces Completion of CEO Transition Process

Lundin Mining Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

 (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the previously disclosed CEO transition plan has progressed well, the Board of Directors has agreed that Jack Lundin will formally assume the role of Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Mr. Lundin will join the Board of Directors on January 1, 2024 . As previously announced, Mr. Rockandel will remain on the Company's Board of Directors until December 31, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

Lundin Mining Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act: View PDF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
