Highlights: 100% intersection success with every drill hole hitting nickel sulphides 10,000 metre follow-up drill program expected to begin in June Intersections expand known mineralized envelope with holes MNB001 and MNB003 in-filling gaps in mineralized shell, leaving mineralization open at depth Metal Energy Corp. is pleased to announce its inaugural drill program is complete on the high-grade nickel and copper ...

MERG:CA