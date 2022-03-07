New Results Build on Previously Reported Significant Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Seen in These Patients Merck known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-716 trial investigating KEYTRUDA, Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, as adjuvant treatment for patients with resected stage IIB and IIC melanoma met its key secondary endpoint of distant metastasis-free survival at a ...

