Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Rick Rule: I Was Early on Uranium, Here's Where I'm Looking Next

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 8 Canadian Lithium Stocks

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Top 8 Lithium Stocks

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Lobo Tiggre: Gold Stocks Still on Sale, How I'm Playing Uranium Right Now

Platinum Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Platinum in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Uranium At Odessa’s Lyndon Project - Gascoyne Region, Western Australia

Why Industry Experts Are Expecting a Bull Market For Uranium Stocks In 2024

High Grade Copper Assays Continue at El Pilar Oxide Deposit, Cuba

Completion of US$5M MIIF Subscription

Nevada Sunrise Releases Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE on its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Tinley's Provides Corporate Updates and Announces Appointment of New Director and the Closing of its Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Debt Settlement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Global X Uranium ETF

URA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Controlled Thermal Resources

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
American West Metals

Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate at Storm Project, Canada

Initial resource drilling has established a remarkable foundation for the rapid growth of copper resources

American West Metals Ltd (American West or the Company) (ASX: AW1 | OTCQB: AWMLF) is pleased to announce the maiden JORC Code 2012 compliant Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its 80% owned Storm Copper Project (Storm or the Project) on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada.

  • Maiden independent JORC 2012 Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) defines 17.5Mt @ 1.2% Cu and 3.4g/t Ag (0.35% Cu cut-off)1, comprising:
    • A total metal content of 205Kt of copper and 1.9Moz of silver
    • 30% of metal is classified in the high-confidence indicated category
  • The MRE contains a higher-grade core of 11.2Mt @ 1.5% Cu, 4.3g/t Ag (0.7% Cu cut-off) with 173Kt of copper and 1.5Moz of silver1
  • Near-surface resource indicates potential for low-cost development:
    • Mineralisation commences at, or very close to surface, and can potentially be accessed with open-pit mining
    • 100% of the MRE is categorised as fresh, chalcocite dominant copper sulphide with preliminary studies showing amenability to low-cost beneficiation processing, including ore sorting
  • Located in a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction in Canada with strong Territorial and Federal Government support for critical minerals projects including copper
  • Extraordinary growth and upside potential:

1. Open in all directions – the Storm resource remains open in all directions, creating confidence in the potential for significant and rapid growth during 2024 and beyond

2. MRE does not include several discoveries – high-grade 2023 copper discoveries at Thunder (48.6m @ 3% Cu in ST23-03), Lightning Ridge (15.2m @ 2.3% Cu and 15.2m @ 2.1% Cu in ST23-52) and Cyclone North (7.6m @ 1% Cu in ST23-55) have not yet been included in the MRE

3. Emerging camp – potential copper mining camp with multiple deposits already defined and numerous large targets to be tested in 2024 including six near-surface, high-priority EM anomalies where there has been a 100% correlation between geophysical anomalies and high-grade copper sulphides

4. Belt scale – less than 5% of the 100km long prospective copper bearing horizon within the Project area has been drill tested, including the Tempest Prospect which has a 4km long copper-zinc gossan identified at surface

  • Major drilling program planned for 2024 to significantly expand the Mineral Resource, and to test the Storm area as well as other discoveries and regional exploration targets

1 Detailed supporting information for the MRE is presented in Appendices A and B of this ASX announcement.

Dave O’Neill, Managing Director of American West Metals commented:

“The maiden JORC compliant mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Storm Project has exceeded our expectations and delivered the foundations to what we believe will be a globally significant copper district.

“Within only a single season of resource drilling we have rapidly defined four robust copper deposits very close to surface: Cyclone, Chinook, Corona, and Cirrus. The setting and scale of the mineralisation gives us the opportunity to potentially mine 100% of the resource with open-pit methods and use cut- off grades much lower than underground deposits. The outcome is more copper metal.

“The initial resource is blessed with outstanding and immediate growth potential. The known copper deposits remain open and the high-grade Thunder, Lightning Ridge and Cyclone North discoveries of 2023 are not yet included in the MRE.

“A major drilling program has been planned to drill out the 2023 discoveries, expand the known deposits and test new, high-priority exploration targets that appear to be analogues to the known copper mineralisation. Work is also underway on the Canadian NI 43-101 compliant MRE, which will also be released soon.

“The maiden JORC MRE has underlined the exceptional opportunity presented by Storm to create further significant value for American West Metals shareholders. We look forward to updating investors and discussing our 2024 exploration and resource expansion plans via a Webinar tomorrow, and through further news updates in the coming weeks.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from American West Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

copper investingamerican west metalsasx:aw1copper explorationzinc investingCopper Investing
AW1:AU
The Conversation (0)
American West Metals

23.8Moz of Indium and 119koz of Gold in Updated JORC Mineral Resource for West Desert, USA

American West Metals Ltd (American West or the Company) (ASX: AW1 | OTCQB: AWMLF) ) is pleased to provide a significant update to the JORC 2012 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for it’s 100% owned West Desert Project in Utah (West Desert or the Project) with the release of our maiden indium resource for West Desert.

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm High Grade Copper and Zinc Mineralization at the Tempest Prospect, Storm Copper Project, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm High Grade Copper and Zinc Mineralization at the Tempest Prospect, Storm Copper Project, Canada

  • Up to 38.2% Cu and 30.8% Zn in assays for select grab sampling of surface gossan rocks at the underexplored Tempest Prospect
  • Prospective gossans have been mapped for more than 4km at Tempest, which is located 40km south of the Storm Copper targets drilled in 2023
  • A ground electromagnetic (EM) survey at Tempest has defined a series of EM anomalies that coincide with the high-grade copper and zinc gossans, providing high-priority drill targets for the 2024 field program
  • Magnetic data indicates that Tempest may be located on a major structural unconformity - a geological setting that is highly prospective for base metals
  • The impressive results at Tempest further highlight the large-scale regional potential within the Project area

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") reports the assay results from reconnaissance sampling and new geophysical surveys from the Tempest Prospect ("Tempest"), located within the Storm Copper Project ("Storm" or the "Project") on Somerset Island, Nunavut. The program was conducted by American West Metals Limited ("American West"), who is the operator of the Project

"It is encouraging to confirm copper and zinc mineralization from surface samples at Tempest, as this opens a new area for further exploration at Storm," stated Thomas Ullrich, CEO of Aston Bay.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American West Metals

Assays Confirm Outstanding Copper Intersections At The Storm Copper Project, Canada

American West Metals Limited (American West or the Company) (ASX: AW1 | OTCQB: AWMLF) is pleased to provide an update on the drill program at the Storm Copper Project (Storm or the Project) on Somerset Island, Nunavut.

Keep reading...Show less
American West Metals

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended September 2022

American West Metals Limited (American West Metals or the Company) (ASX: AW1) is pleased to report on its Quarterly activities for the period ending 30 September 2022. During the September 2022 quarter, the Company’s focus was on the maiden diamond drilling program at the Storm Copper Project, and advancing key activities at the West Desert and Copper Warrior Projects.
Keep reading...Show less
American West Metals

Assay Results Confirm Outstanding Growth Potential Of West Desert

American West Metals Limited (American West Metals or the Company) (ASX: AW1) is pleased to announce significant assay results from exploration drilling at the West Desert Project in Utah (West Desert or the Project).
Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper (ASX:TNC)

True North Copper


Keep reading...Show less
Firetail Resources

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 31 December 2023

Australian battery minerals explorer, Firetail Resources Limited (“Firetail” or the “Company”) (ASX: FTL) is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the three month period ending 31 December 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Miramar Resources

Quarterly Activities & Cash Flow Report

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide a summary of activities completed during the Quarter ending 31 December 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper (CSE:IMCX)

Interra Copper Announces Distribution of Securities for Debt Settlement

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of January 16, 2024, the Company has distributed an aggregate of 138,892 units (each, a "Unit") at a deemed price of $0.25 per Unit in connection with a securities for debt settlement agreement dated January 15, 2024 (the "Agreement") with a professional advisor of the Company, pursuant to which the Company has agreed to settle debt in the amount of $34,723.05.

Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Share") and one half (1/2) of one (1) Share purchase warrant (each whole, being a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is convertible into an additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.35 per Warrant Share and will expire on the date that is three (3) years following the date of issuance (the "Expiry Date"). The Expiry Date is subject to acceleration where the volume-weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares on the CSE is equal to or greater than $0.45 for a continuous 30-day period at any time after that date which is four (4) months following the date of issuance, in which case the Expiry Date of the Warrants shall automatically accelerate and the Warrants will expire on that date which is 30 days after the date on which notice of such acceleration event is provided to the holder.

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper limited

TNC Secures Glencore Partnership for Cloncurry Copper Project

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) is pleased to announce it has signed binding offtake and toll-milling agreements with one of the world’s largest natural resource companies, Glencore International AG (Glencore) for its Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP) in Queensland (see Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Announces Allison Rippin Armstrong Appointed Vice President, Nunavut Affairs

Forum Announces Allison Rippin Armstrong Appointed Vice President, Nunavut Affairs

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Allison Rippin Armstrong as Vice President, Nunavut Affairs.

Rick Mazur, President & CEO stated, "Forum is building its team and commitment to comprehensive exploration practice on its uranium discovery in Nunavut. We have a deep appreciation for the Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit (Traditional Knowledge) in the implementation of our drilling program. Allison has an exemplary record in the field of Environment, Social and Governance practice. Through Allison's leadership, Forum will build relationships in the local communities of the Kivalliq region of Nunavut, indigenous organizations, territorial and federal governments and regulatory agencies."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the Quarter Ended 31 December 2023

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 December 2023

Quarterly Activities & Cash Flow Report – December 2023

Quarterly Cashflow Report

Related News

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the Quarter Ended 31 December 2023

Oil and Gas Investing

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 December 2023

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities & Cash Flow Report – December 2023

Gold Investing

Quarterly Cashflow Report

Gold Investing

Quarterly Activities Report

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Cashflow Report - December 2023

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities Report - December 2023

×