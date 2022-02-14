PROpel Is the First Phase 3 Trial to Show Clinical Benefit in Radiographic Progression-Free Survival With a PARP Inhibitor in This Setting AstraZeneca and Merck known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that positive results from the Phase 3 PROpel trial showed LYNPARZA in combination with abiraterone plus prednisone demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful ...

MRK