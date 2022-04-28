Los Andes Copper Ltd. is pleased to report that it has been advised that RCF VI CAD LLC has entered into a definitive agreement to sell the 2% NSR royalty on the Company's Vizcachitas Copper Project owned by RCF pursuant to that certain Royalty Purchase Agreement dated May 27, 2020 . If the Proposed Sale is consummated, then RCF will owe the Company a contingent purchase price payment of US$5,000,000 pursuant to the ...

LA:CA