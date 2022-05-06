Copper Investing News

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG", or the "Company") announces that its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") will be held May 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (PST). This year the Company will provide shareholders with the option to attend the AGM virtually by video conference. Shareholders attending virtually will not have the ability to vote in person and must submit their form of proxy in order to have their shares counted and voted at the meeting. Shareholders wishing to attend the meeting virtually should contact the Company's Corporate Communications representative at krobertson@lioncg.com or 778-898-0057 to obtain a conference link.

About Lion CG

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based company advancing its flagship MacArthur Copper Project in Mason Valley, Nevada, in addition to advancing its exploration projects including the Chaco Bear and Ashton properties in highly prospective regions in British Columbia, Canada, and the Blue Copper Prospect in Montana, USA.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Stephen Goodman
President

For more information please contact:
Karen Robertson
Corporate Communications
778-898-0057
Email: info@lioncg.com
Website: www.lioncg.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/123134

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lion Copper and GoldTSXV:LEOCopper Investing
LEO:CA
Lion Copper and Gold


Lion Copper and Gold Receives Exchange Approval of Option to Earn-In Agreement with Rio Tinto

Lion Copper and Gold Receives Exchange Approval of Option to Earn-In Agreement with Rio Tinto

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its March 21, 2022 news release, the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the Company's Option to Earn-in Agreement (the "Agreement") with Rio Tinto America Inc. ("Rio Tinto") dated March 18, 2022.

Under the Agreement, Rio Tinto has the option to earn up to a 75% interest in the Company's Mason Valley, NV assets, including the historic Yerington mine, greenfield MacArthur Project, Wassuk property, the Bear deposit, and associated water rights (the "Mining Assets"). In addition, Rio Tinto will evaluate the potential commercial deployment of its NutonTM technologies at the site. NutonTM offers copper heap leaching technologies developed by Rio Tinto to deliver greater copper recovery from mined ore and access new sources of copper such as low-grade sulphide resources and reprocessing of stockpiles and mineralised waste. The technologies have the potential to deliver leading environmental performance through more efficient water usage, lower carbon emissions, and the ability to reclaim mine sites by reprocessing waste.

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Proposed Shares for Debt Settlement

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Proposed Shares for Debt Settlement

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG", or the "Company") announces that it has agreed to settle $80,000 of debt with a creditor by issuing 800,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.10 per share. The amount of indebtedness represents outstanding amounts owing for services provided to the Company.

The issuance of the common shares in connection with the debt settlement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and will be subject to a four-month hold period.

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Spin Out of Non-Core Asset

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Spin Out of Non-Core Asset

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG", the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated February 1, 2022, it has completed the assignment of two option agreements to acquire mining claims collectively referred to as the Butte Valley property (the "Butte Valley Property") to 1301666 B.C. Ltd. ("1301666 BC").

Pursuant to the assignment agreement, Lion CG received 16,049,444 common shares of 1301666 BC. Concurrently with the completion of the assignment of the Butte Valley Property, 1301666 BC closed a private placement for gross proceeds of $3,106,226, through the issuance of 15,531,130 units at a price of $0.20 per unit. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant exercisable for 24 months at an exercise price of C$0.30 per share. In addition, the Company received a payment of US$500,000 from 1301666 BC as a reimbursement of exploration expenditures and related costs incurred by the Company on the Butte Valley Property. The Company is also entitled to receive a 1.5% NSR on each of the two optioned properties.

Lion Copper and Gold CEO's Letter to Shareholders

Lion Copper and Gold CEO's Letter to Shareholders

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF).

Dear Shareholders,

Lion Copper and Gold Announces Option to Earn-In Agreement with Rio Tinto Including Evaluation of Nuton Technology

Lion Copper and Gold Announces Option to Earn-In Agreement with Rio Tinto Including Evaluation of Nuton Technology

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG", or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an Option to Earn-in Agreement with Rio Tinto America Inc. ("Rio Tinto") to advance studies and exploration at Lion CG's copper assets in Mason Valley, Nevada.

Under the agreement, Rio Tinto has the option to earn a 65% interest in the assets, comprising 34,494 acres of land, including the historic Yerington mine, greenfield MacArthur Project, Wassuk property, the Bear deposit, and associated water rights (the "Mining Assets"). In addition, Rio Tinto will evaluate the potential commercial deployment of its NutonTM technologies at the site. NutonTM offers copper heap leaching technologies developed by Rio Tinto to deliver greater copper recovery from mined ore and access new sources of copper such as low-grade sulphide resources and reprocessing of stockpiles and mineralised waste. The technologies have the potential to deliver leading environmental performance through more efficient water usage, lower carbon emissions, and the ability to reclaim mine sites by reprocessing waste.

First Quantum Minerals Announces Tristan Pascall as New Chief Executive Officer and Board Changes

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Tristan Pascall to the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The appointment came into effect at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today on May 5, 2022. Tristan will also be joining the Board of Directors.

First Quantum is also pleased to announce the appointment of Alison Beckett as an independent director on the Board of Directors. Alison has a career spanning industry and consulting, including procurement and strategy consulting. She is currently Group Talent Director at Ardagh Group and was previously an advisor providing leadership advisory services at Egon Zehnder. Alison holds an MA in Geography from Cambridge University and MBA from the London Business School.

First Quantum Minerals Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX:FM) announced that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of First Quantum. In total, 584,376,972 shares were voted at the meeting, representing 84.53% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting on May 5, 2022 are set out below. The below results have also been filed on www.SEDAR.com .

NAME

NUMBER OF SHARES % OF VOTES CAST
FOR WITHHELD FOR WITHHELD
Andrew B. Adams 535,596,406 47,366,049 91.87% 8.13%
Alison C. Beckett 581,897,038 1,065,417 99.82% 0.18%
Robert J. Harding 517,126,568 65,835,887 88.71% 11.29%
Kathleen A. Hogenson 581,028,369 1,934,086 99.67% 0.33%
C. Kevin McArthur 581,900,298 1,062,157 99.82% 0.18%
Philip K. R. Pascall 543,668,702 39,293,753 93.26% 6.74%
A. Tristan Pascall 580,172,502 2,464,653 99.58% 0.42%
Simon J. Scott 580,497,802 2,464,653 99.58% 0.42%
Peter St. George 542,182,092 40,780,363 93.00% 7.00%
Dr. Joanne K. Warner 581,907,869 1,054,586 99.82% 0.18%

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

Altiplano Defines Prospective 3.5 x 1.5 km Epithermal Alteration System at Pastillas

Altiplano Defines Prospective 3.5 x 1.5 km Epithermal Alteration System at Pastillas

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on ongoing surface reconnaissance work that has identified a large 3.5 x 1.5 km alteration corridor (Figure 1) at the Pastillas Gold-Copper project (the "Property"), located within the prolific Maricunga Gold Belt in northern Chile's Atacama region (Figure 2).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/122918_027a6b00847518fe_001.jpg

OPAWICA Commences Maiden 5,000m Drill Program at Arrowhead

OPAWICA Commences Maiden 5,000m Drill Program at Arrowhead

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - May 5 th 2022 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") announces that further to the news release of April 21, 2022, the Company has commenced drilling on the Arrowhead Property.

1844 Announces Short Form Prospectus Offering of Up to $1,250,000

1844 Announces Short Form Prospectus Offering of Up to $1,250,000

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

1844 Resources Inc. (TSX-V:EFF) (the " Company " or " 1844 ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Leede Jones Gable Inc. (the " Agent "), in connection with a short form prospectus offering of up to 15,625,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the " Common Shares ") at a price of $0.08 per Common Share to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,250,000 (the " Offering ").The Offering is being made by the Agent and members of its selling group, on a commercially reasonable agency basis, and is expected to close on or about May 31, 2022 (the " Closing Date ").

Aranjin Commences Exploration at the Baavhai Uul Copper Nickel Discovery

Aranjin Commences Exploration at the Baavhai Uul Copper Nickel Discovery

Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) ("Aranjin") is very pleased to announce that it has commenced an extensive program of follow up auger geochemical drilling at the new Baavhai Uul Copper Nickel Discovery, further to the recently announced reciprocal exploration agreement with ION Energy.

Highlights

