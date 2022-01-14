Copper Investing News
Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) (the "Company", "Lion CG") is pleased to announce the results of an updated mineral resource estimate for the MacArthur Copper Project (the "Project") located in Mason Valley, Nevada. The mineral resource estimate was prepared pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") by Independent Mining Consultants ("IMC") of Tucson, Arizona. A technical report in the form required pursuant to NI 43-101 disclosing the resource estimate will be filed on SEDAR within 45 days from the date of this news release. The resource estimate includes total contained copper within a pit shell using a variable recovery of four relevant oxidation material types.

Highlights:

  • Measured and Indicated Resource: 300,290,000 tons, grading 0.167% TCu containing 1,000,383,000 pounds of total copper

  • Inferred Resource: 154,792,000 tons, grading 0.151% TCu containing 466,350,000 pounds of total copper

  • The updated mineral resource estimate results in an increase of over 55% of the Measured and Indicated Resource compared to the prior resource estimate as constrained within the 2014 PEA pit design (MacArthur Copper Project Amended NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment, January 17, 2014)

  • The oxide and transition mineralized envelope of the deposit is confirmed to be open to the south-southeast. Additional sulfide mineralization remains open to the north and east

Travis Naugle, CEO of Lion CG states, "This substantial increase to the resource is a result of our recent drilling and an improved understanding of the MacArthur mineralization. We are very excited about such a significant upgrade in the mineral resource for the MacArthur copper deposit and the implications this may have on future decisions for the Project. The veracity of the resource modelling approach undertaken by IMC instills confidence in these positive findings. We are intrigued by the mineralization remaining open in numerous directions and look forward to evaluating further potential resource growth in both oxide and sulphide mineralization."

Mineral Resource Estimate

The updated Measured and Indicated and Inferred Resources for the MacArthur Copper Project are reported in Table 1 as set out below. The changes to the mineral resource are based on the 2021 infill drill and assay program, updated geology shapes, and updated metallurgical review and analyses.

Table 1: Mineral Resource Estimate

MEASURED + INDICATED RESOURCES
MACARTHUR COPPER PROJECT
JANUARY 13, 2022
Material Type Cutoff
Grade
%TCu		 Ktons Average Grade
% TCu		 Contained Copper
(lbs x 1000)
Leach Cap 0.06 15,610 0.120 37,482
Oxide 0.06 226,501 0.159 718,742
Transition 0.06 43,382 0.213 185,049
Sulphide 0.06/0.08 14,797 0.200 59,110
Total
300,290 0.167 1,000,383

 

INFERRED RESOURCES
MACARTHUR COPPER PROJECT
JANUARY 13, 2022
Material Type Cutoff
Grade
%TCu		 Ktons Average Grade
% TCu		 Contained Copper
(lbs x 1000)
Leach Cap 0.06 17,734 0.085 30,218
Oxide 0.06 105,183 0.146 307,289
Transition 0.06 23,279 0.202 94,185
Sulphide 0.06/0.08 8,596 0.202 34,658
Total
154,792 0.151 466,350

 

(%) = percent, TCu = total copper, lbs = pounds, Ktons = short tons x 1000

  1. The cutoff grades used for reporting the mineral resources are at or above the internal cutoff grades of between 0.03% and 0.06% TCu for the Leach Cap, Oxide and Transition zones. The sulphide zone internal cutoff grades are 0.06% TCu for the MacArthur and North zones and 0.08% TCu for Gallagher because of a higher acid consumption

  2. Mr. Herbert E. Welhener, MMSA-QPM, an employee of Independent Mining Consultants, Inc. is the Qualified Person for the Mineral Resource estimate

  3. The "reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction" shape has been created based on a copper price of US$3.75/lb, employment of heap leach extraction methods, processing costs of US$1.56 or $2.20 per short ton, and mining costs of $1.92/short ton for rock and $1.46/short ton alluvium, a variable copper recovery, and tonnage factor of 12.5 cubic feet per short ton for in situ rock

  4. Rounding as required by Best Practices established by the CIM reporting guidelines may result in slight apparent differences between tonnes, grade and contained metal content

Cautionary Note to Investors

While the terms "measured (mineral) resource", "indicated (mineral) resource" and "inferred (mineral) resource" are recognized and required by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, investors are cautioned that except for that portion of mineral resources classified as mineral reserves, mineral resources do not have demonstrated economic viability. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of measured or indicated mineral resources will ever be upgraded into mineral reserves. Additionally, investors are cautioned that inferred mineral resources have a high degree of uncertainty as to their existence, as to whether they can be economically or legally mined or will ever be upgraded to a higher category.

Resource Estimate Methodology

Drill Hole Database

The resource estimate was completed using data from 747 drill holes for a total of 299,045 feet drilled. These holes include 23 holes drilled in 2021; 10 as infill holes and 13 holes drilled for metallurgical samples. The total of core drilling is 64,681 ft in 102 holes and the total rotary drilling is 234,360 ft in 636 holes.

Geologic Model

The MacArthur Copper Project is an oxidized portion of a porphyry copper system that has been subjected to several weathering, oxidization and enrichment cycles. The copper mineralization is hosted in altered and weathered Middle Jurassic granodiorite and quartz monzonite intruded by west-northwesterly-trending, moderate to steeply north-dipping quartz porphyry dike swarms.

The geology of the deposit has been interpreted on forty-one north-south sections and on thirty-three east-west sections. The deposit was interpreted into four mineral type zones and definition completed as three-dimensional digital models.

Both lithology and oxidization states have been incorporated into the block model based upon geologic domains developed from the drill hole geologic logs. The oxidization zones of leach cap, oxide, transition, and sulphide have been incorporated into the block model and are used as boundaries for the estimation of total copper grades using an inverse distance cubed estimation method. Surfaces of the oxidation zones have been used to create domain boundaries and used to code the assay, composite, and block model. The block model has been created to encompass all of the drill holes available, within 25ft x 25ft x 25ft (vertical) blocks. In plan view, the resource block model covers an area of 14,500 ft in the north-south direction and 18,100 ft in the east-west direction. The block model encompasses three copper mineralization deposits: MacArthur, North Area and Gallagher.

The mineral resource is tabulated within a defined open pit shell based on economic inputs developed from the metallurgical test work and engineering completed on the project to date. The pit shell economics are based on the premise that the Project will employ a heap leach, SX-EW recovery process. The shapes created by open pit optimization software used the following parameters:

  • Copper price = US$3.75/lb

  • Leach Cap - recovery of total copper grade = 60%

  • Oxide zone - recovery of total copper grade = 71%

  • Transition zone - recovery of total copper grade = 65%

  • Sulphide zone - recovery of total copper grade = 40%

Block Model Validation

The model was validated through comparisons of grades, grade distribution and tonnage-grade curves of the ID grades with the distribution of drill hole composited grades. Comparisons of the different estimation techniques (Inverse Distance, Ordinary Kriging and Nearest Neighbor) show similar statistics and spatial distribution.

Qualified Person

The MacArthur mineral resource estimate was prepared by Mr. Herbert E. Welhener, MMSA-QPM of Independent Mining Consultants, Inc., a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

The Qualified Person has reviewed and accepts the data handling protocol followed for the historic information (as presented in the 2014 PEA) used for the development of the mineral resource along with the QA/QC analysis of the 2021 drilling results by standards, blanks and duplicate assays and the incorporation of this data into the estimate.

About Lion CG

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based company advancing its flagship MacArthur Copper Project in Mason Valley, Nevada, in addition to advancing its exploration projects including the Chaco Bear and Ashton properties in highly prospective regions in British Columbia, Canada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Stephen Goodman
President

For more information please contact:
Karen Robertson
Corporate Communications
778-898-0057

Email: info@lioncg.com
Website: www.LionCG.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Some statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements. These statements are identified in this news release by words such as "believes", "anticipates", "intends", "has the potential", "expects", and similar language, or convey estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives, potential outcomes, expectations, or goals. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. In particular, forward looking statements in this news release include that the mineral resource may be expanded due to future exploration work on the MacArthur project. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date thereof. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1020/110127_lionfigure1_550.jpg

MACARTHUR PROJECT
Plan Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1020/110127_lionfigure1.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1020/110127_lionfigure2_550.jpg

MACARTHUR PROJECT
SEC. 999,800E
50 ft. Envelope Looking West

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1020/110127_lionfigure2.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1020/110127_lionfigure3_550.jpg

MACARTHUR PROJECT
SEC. 1005800E
50 ft. Envelope Looking West

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1020/110127_lionfigure3.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1020/110127_lionfigure4_550.jpg

MACARTHUR PROJECT
SEC. 14187600N
50 ft. Envelope Looking North

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1020/110127_lionfigure4.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1020/110127_lionfigure5_550.jpg

MACARTHUR PROJECT
SEC. 14189400N
50 Ft. Envelope Looking North

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1020/110127_lionfigure5.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110127

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lion Copper and Gold TSXV:LEO Copper Investing
LEO:CA
Lion Copper and Gold Company Logo

Lion Copper and Gold


Overview

Lion Copper and Gold Projects

As governments around the world commit to investments in clean energy, the need for precious and base metals has resulted in unprecedented growth worldwide. Precious and base metals, such as copper, are needed now more than ever before for EV batteries, power grids, wind and solar technologies and EV charging.

Copper is an essential component for the transition towards clean energy and is an innovative solution fusing together energy efficiency, renewables, transportation, and smart grids.

The clean energy movement also goes beyond the resource –– it extends to every aspect of a company’s operations. Naturally, companies that supply these metals should be sustainable in the long term, support local communities, care for the environment, build the global economy and accelerate the transition to a low-carbon world to truly support the green economy productively. Not only is investing into ESG-focused companies socially-responsible but it has been shown to reduce portfolio risks and increase returns with greater long-term success. As a result, mineral companies with ESG models will likely attract investors seeking these benefits.

Lion Copper and Gold (TSXV:LEO,OTCQB:LCGMF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the MacArthur Project in Mason Valley, Nevada. The company holds the largest land position in the Mason Valley district, which is home to a large metal endowment with numerous other known copper deposits. Nevada was the top mining jurisdiction in the world in 2020 based on investment attractiveness, according to the Fraser Institute.
Lion CG

The MacArthur project is located 50 miles southeast of Reno, and hosts sulfide resources that are open in most directions with upside potential and high-grade mineralization. The project has a measured and indicated resource of 676 million pounds of contained copper at average grades of 0.21 percent and an inferred resource of 980 million pounds of contained copper at average grades of 0.20 percent. The resource is estimated at cut-off grades of 0.12 TCu percent. MacArthur is a large-scale, low-cost heap leach project with the potential for near term production of pure copper cathode.

Lion CG

Lion Copper and Gold has committed to an ESG model. The company’s “Conservation by Design” approach focuses on environmental sustainability through best practices, sound science and state-of-the-art technology. This approach progresses the company’s mission of water conservation and minimal emissions in the renewable economy. Specifically, Lion Copper and Gold plan to electrify its equipment, generate on-site solar power, recycle water in its processing facilities and invest in other eco-friendly technologies.

The company is currently focused on continuing to advance its MacArthur project through ongoing study and permitting efforts on its copper deposit and exploration on the sulfide resource. Lion Copper and Gold plans to update and expand its resource estimate in the first quarter of 2022 and complete a pre-feasibility study on the MacArthur project by the third quarter of 2022. Going forward, Lion Copper Gold also plans to enhance metallurgical approaches, optimize the production schedule and begin a permitting and execution plan.

The company is led by a highly experienced management team with a track record of success in the mineral exploration industry. Lion Copper and Gold's management team have local mining experience in Nevada as well as the ability to build and finance its flagship asset. The company’s MacArthur project also has support from the local, tribal, state and federal governments.

Company Highlights

  • Lion Copper and Gold Corporation (TSXV:LEO,OTCQB:LCGMF) is a mineral exploration company focused on developing a portfolio of prospective copper and gold assets in North America.
  • The company has the largest land position in the Mason Valley district in the mineral-rich and mining-friendly state of Nevada
  • The company has a strong ESG focus with its “Conservation by Design” approach that focuses on environmental sustainability through water conversation and minimal emissions.
  • The company’s flagship MacArthur project features a large copper deposit that was previously active in the 1990s.
    • The MacArthur project has a measured and indicated resource of 676 million pounds of contained copper at average grades of 0.21 percent and an inferred resource of 980 million pounds of contained copper at average grades of 0.20 percent.
    • MacArthur is a large-scale, low-cost heap leach project with the potential for near term production of pure copper cathode.

Key Projects

MacArthur Copper Project

MacArthur Project

The company’s flagship MacArthur project is located in Mason Valley, Nevada. The property has access to extensive infrastructure and is situated in the center of the district which is ideal for mine development and district consolidation.

The project features a sulfide resource with upside potential and a large oxide copper deposit with the potential for near-term production of pure cathode copper. The deposit has a measured and indicated resource of 676 million pounds of contained copper at average grades of 0.21 percent, and an inferred resource of 980 million pounds of contained copper at average grades of 0.20 percent. The resource is estimated at cut-off grades of 0.12 TCu percent.

MacArthur Copper Deposit

Management Team

C. Travis Naugle, P.E - CEO and Director

Travis Naugle is a seasoned executive and officer in the gold, copper and strategic mining sector. He participated in the design, construction and operation of mining projects in the U.S., Eurasia, Russia and Asia. Naugle’s industrial track record includes the Kupol mine project for Bema Gold which was sold to Kinross for $3 billion and the Kensington mine project for Coeur Mining. Naugle’s experience also includes the financing, development and liquidity exits of multiple strategic mining operations in Russia and Eurasia. Naugle also negotiated a bilateral mining treaty between the governments of Russia and China. His experience also includes environmental and sustainability initiatives in collaboration with local and indigenous peoples. Naugle is a licensed Professional Engineer. Naugle received his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and holds a degree in mining engineering from Montana Tech.

Stephen Goodman - President, CFO and Director

Stephen Goodman is an experienced senior executive, director and investment banker in several hundred million dollars of acquisition, exploration and production financings for mining companies listed on the CSE and TSX-V. After several years at Canaccord Capital, he moved to New York to work as an investment banker working at multiple firms, including Casimir Capital, Knight Capital Group, KGS Alpha Capital Markets (now BMO) and StormHarbour Securities LP. Goodman is a graduate of the University of Western Ontario. He obtained a Master of Business Administration from the Institut des Hautes Etudes Economiques et Commerciales in France and a Post-Graduate Diploma in Asia Management from Capilano University.

Tom Patton - Chairman of the Board

Tom Patton held numerous past positions, including president and COO at Western Silver, senior vice president of exploration and business development at Kennecott, executive vice president of exploration at Kennecott and managing director South America at Rio Tinto Mining and Exploration. Patton has worked as a resource exploration geologist for over 40 years. He notably headed the Western Silver team that discovered and delineated the world’s largest silver reserve, Peñasquito, and subsequently sold it to Glamis Gold (now Goldcorp) for $1.2 billion in 2006.

Tony Alford - Director

Tony Alford is the founder and president of PBA Consultants Inc. PBA Consultants Inc. is a firm specializing in tax savings and cost reduction services for many Fortune 500 companies across the USA. Alford also founded Alford Investments in 1993. Alford Investments focuses on real estate investment properties, pharmacy distribution, food-related and natural resource companies. Alford was also a director of Revett Minerals Inc. in 2009 and 2010.

Thomas Pressello - Director 

Thomas Pressello has been involved in corporate and commercial finance for more than 25 years. He previously worked at one of the largest Canadian banks where he restructured several $100 million plus real estate portfolios, and a Western Canadian real estate merchant bank where he acted as a general partner for several real estate limited partnerships. He is the founder of Active Hedge Capital Inc., a finance advisory firm. He has served as the chief financial officer and president of Pacific Harbour Capital Ltd., and was responsible for the restructuring of the company. Through Active Hedge Capital Inc. Mr. Pressello also assisted with the receivership and sale of a publicly listed alternative fuels business for a TSX listed Toronto merchant bank.

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Appointment of New Director

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Pressello to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Pressello has been involved in corporate and commercial finance for more than 25 years. He previously worked at one of the largest Canadian banks where he restructured several $100 million plus real estate portfolios, and a Western Canadian real estate merchant bank where he acted as a general partner for several real estate limited partnerships. He is the founder of Active Hedge Capital Inc., a finance advisory firm. He has served as the chief financial officer and president of Pacific Harbour Capital Ltd., and was responsible for the restructuring of the company. Through Active Hedge Capital Inc. Mr. Pressello also assisted with the receivership and sale of a publicly listed alternative fuels business for a TSX listed Toronto merchant bank. Most recently within Active Hedge Capital Inc. Mr. Pressello has been an active key investor into several investment opportunities focused in the high tech, bio tech and real estate areas. Mr. Pressello is a graduate of the Ivey School of Business, University of Western Ontario.

