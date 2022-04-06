Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF).
Dear Shareholders,
Lion Copper and Gold Corp. is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated February 1, 2022, it has completed the assignment of two option agreements to acquire mining claims collectively referred to as the Butte Valley property to 1301666 B.C. Ltd.
Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG", the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated February 1, 2022, it has completed the assignment of two option agreements to acquire mining claims collectively referred to as the Butte Valley property (the "Butte Valley Property") to 1301666 B.C. Ltd. ("1301666 BC").
Pursuant to the assignment agreement, Lion CG received 16,049,444 common shares of 1301666 BC. Concurrently with the completion of the assignment of the Butte Valley Property, 1301666 BC closed a private placement for gross proceeds of $3,106,226, through the issuance of 15,531,130 units at a price of $0.20 per unit. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant exercisable for 24 months at an exercise price of C$0.30 per share. In addition, the Company received a payment of US$500,000 from 1301666 BC as a reimbursement of exploration expenditures and related costs incurred by the Company on the Butte Valley Property. The Company is also entitled to receive a 1.5% NSR on each of the two optioned properties.
The transaction is a non-arm's length transaction under TSX Venture Exchange rules.
About Lion CG
Lion Copper and Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based company advancing its flagship MacArthur Copper Project in Mason Valley, Nevada, in addition to advancing its exploration projects including the Chaco Bear and Ashton properties in highly prospective regions in British Columbia, Canada, and the Blue Copper Project in Montana, USA.
Further information can be found at www.lioncg.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Stephen Goodman
President
For more information please contact
Karen Robertson
Corporate Communications
778-898-0057
Email: info@lioncg.com
Website: www.lioncg.com
Dear Shareholders,
I would like to express my appreciation for your support of Lion CG and provide an update on our business related to our Mason Valley assets.
Lion CG's position in Nevada's Yerington Mining District is strategic, including a large, centrally located land package, topography suitable for district-scale mining infrastructure, and significant exploration upside. We believe that the district is one of the largest, untapped repositories of copper mineralization in North America, with Lion CG having significant copper mineral resources and mineralized inventory between MacArthur, Yerington and Bear, and dozens of additional known targets on our lands.
Lion CG's Transaction with Rio Tinto
As many are already aware, we recently announced (March 21, 2022 news release) an option to earn-in agreement ("Option Agreement") with Rio Tinto America Inc. ("Rio Tinto"). We are very excited to be one of the first companies globally to test and possibly commercially deploy Rio Tinto's NutonTM technology. The NutonTM technology is an industry-leading copper heap leaching technology that has the potential to unlock significant value from both mined ore and new copper sources through reprocessing of waste on our lands, including at the legacy Anaconda Copper Mine in Yerington.
The Option Agreement, once customary approval is received by the stock exchange, allows Rio Tinto to contribute up to US$59M over three stages of mutually agreed upon Mason Valley work programs. We envision these will commence as follows: Stage 1 in 2022, Stage 2 in 2023, and Stage 3 (feasibility study and ancillary works) in 2024, but the timing may change depending on various factors. Rio Tinto may terminate the Option Agreement after either the Stage 1 or Stage 2 program completion with no retained interest. After Stage 2 or through an early exercise, Rio Tinto will decide whether it will exercise the option and fund the Stage 3 feasibility study.
The Stage 3 feasibility study will include a mineral reserve estimate, economic analysis, and may allow for financing of the project, both through equity and debt. The feasibility study will allow for project parameters, including economic indicators, to be disclosed to the market. Lion CG will continue as owner of the Mason Valley assets and the sole operator of their development and operation through the completion of the feasibility study. If both Lion CG and Rio Tinto elect to continue after the feasibility study, they will form an investment vehicle into which the Mason Valley assets will be transferred. Rio Tinto will hold at least a 65% interest in the investment vehicle and, of importance to Lion CG shareholders, Lion CG will retain the remainder of the interest (up to 35%).
Mason Valley Work Programs
We expect the work programs under the Rio Tinto transaction will include:
Our intent in this transaction, subject to the continued participation of Rio Tinto, is that Lion CG will have no further funding requirements for development of the Mason Valley assets, up until the feasibility study is completed and a project financing decision is made, with the possible exception of Stage 1-3 program costs that exceed Rio Tinto's funding commitments.
Rio Tinto's NutonTM Technology
MacArthur Project
We are continuing our project development work on the MacArthur oxide project without interruption. Subsequent to our upgraded MacArthur resource estimate in January, main focus areas are on environmental baseline and permitting, metallurgical analysis, and general design-work. Some additional drilling will be conducted in order to continue upgrading the oxide resource, along with technical drilling for geotechnical and groundwater monitoring purposes. We will continue to advance the MacArthur oxide project in parallel with the NutonTM testing for additional sulphide and transitional mineral resources, and we are confident that our continued project work will increase the confidence in MacArthur as an economic project.
As NutonTM technology is tested with Rio Tinto, Lion CG will be looking to integrate this technology into advancing the MacArthur Project itself. We are hopeful that NutonTM will provide a significant upgrade to scope and economics of the MacArthur Project as currently envisioned.
Exploration Activity
In a land position as extensive as ours, we see great exploration potential beyond the currently known limits of MacArthur, Yerington, and even Bear. We have assembled and prioritized approximately twenty high priority exploration targets on our land package, and will be working with Rio Tinto to prioritize and evaluate these. It is interesting to note that these exploration targets are based largely on legacy drilling, trenching, and assaying conducted by Anaconda Copper Mining Company; legacy information which has not been followed up on for the last 60 years. We are excited about working with Rio Tinto to better understand this potential.
Water Rights
Lion CG continues to work toward receiving extensions from the State of Nevada for its water rights permits applicable to Yerington (July 23, 2021 news release). We recognize that water is a critical resource in the region, and we are mindful that rational use of resources, in this case water, is expected of us. We are firm in our position that our existing mining and milling water rights are an integral part of the Mason Valley mining assets and their development and operation.
On Monday, March 28, 2022, we filed our opening brief to educate the court regarding our position in the appeal of the State Engineer's faulty decision. We anticipate the State Engineer's response brief to be filed on or before May 27. While this court action continues, we will work with our resources to encourage a resolution.
We hope to work with the State of Nevada to quickly resolve the extension of our water rights permits, with the State recognizing that Lion CG will continue to beneficially use the water available under the permits based on Lion CG's investment of over US$46M into Mason Valley, and now its strategic transaction with Rio Tinto.
In Summary
Given the agreement with Rio Tinto on our strategic assets in Mason Valley, we believe that Lion CG represents one of the best ways for investors to participate in the future of copper, energy innovation in a circular economy, and the emergence of an important new copper district. Combined with Rio Tinto's leading ESG approaches, there is a strong alignment in advancing the MacArthur Project and in bringing Rio Tinto's NutonTM technology to our properties. We are excited about what the next stages will mean for the company.
Sincerely,
/s/ C. Travis Naugle
C. Travis Naugle
CEO
Lion Copper and Gold Corp.
Email: travis@lioncg.com
Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced option agreement (the "Agreement") with Houston Minerals Ltd. ("Houston") pursuant to which Houston agreed to grant to the Company the option (the "Option") to acquire a 100% interest in the Chaco Bear Property and the Ashton Property which are located in British Columbia (collectively, the "Properties").
On closing of the Agreement, Lion CG issued 8,000,000 common shares of the Company to Houston and has funded an initial work program of $200,000 on the Properties in consideration for the grant of the Option. The Company may exercise the Option for a period of up to ten years to acquire (i) the Chaco Bear property by paying $1,500,000 to Houston, in cash or in common shares of the Company at the Company's option; and/or (ii) the Ashton Property by paying $1,000,000 to Houston in cash or in common shares of the Company at the Company's option, and in either case common shares will be valued using the volume weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares for the twenty trading day period ending three trading days prior to the date of issuance of such Lion CG shares, with such cash payments being subject to a discount of between 5% and 15% based on the timing of exercise and cumulative exploration expenditures incurred as at the time of exercise. Houston will retain a 2.5% net smelter returns royalty on any of the Properties for which an Option has been exercised by the Company.
The Chaco Bear Property is located in northern British Columbia, within the Stikine Terrane and hosted in similar rock formations as the Eskay Creek deposit, a precious metals volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposit in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia that was in production from 1994 to 2008.
The Ashton Property is located within the Spences Bridge Group, a narrow, northwest-trending belt of early cretaceous volcanic rocks covering nearly 3,200 square kilometers from Princeton to Lillooet in British Columbia that are highly prospective for epithermal style gold mineralization.
For further information on the Properties and the Agreement, see the Company's prior news releases dated October 21, 2021, January 31, 2022, and March 16, 2022.
About Lion CG
Lion Copper and Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based company advancing its flagship MacArthur Copper Project in Mason Valley, Nevada, in addition to advancing its exploration projects including the Chaco Bear and Ashton properties in highly prospective regions in British Columbia, Canada, and the Blue Copper Project in Montana, USA.
Further information can be found at www.lioncg.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Stephen Goodman
President
For more information please contact
Karen Robertson
Corporate Communications
778-898-0057
Email: info@lioncg.com
Website: www.lioncg.com
Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG" or the "Company") issues an update to prior news releases dated October 21, 2021 and January 31, 2022 to confirm the final terms of its previously announced option agreement (the "Agreement") with Houston Minerals Ltd. to acquire a 100% interest in the Chaco Bear Property and the Ashton Property located in British Columbia, Canada (collectively, the "Properties").
The term of the Agreement has been extended from a four year period to a ten year period, and the annual advance royalty payments in the amounts of C$250,000 on the Chaco Bear Property and C$150,000 on the Ashton Property are to be paid starting on the fifth year from closing through to the ninth year, rather than in the fourth and fifth year only. All other terms, as disclosed in the news release dated October 21, 2021 are unchanged.
The Properties are subject to a 2.5% net smelter returns royalty (the "NSR"), which may be bought-down as follows: (a) for the Chaco Bear Property, 1.5% NSR may be bought down in consideration for a cash payment of C$6,000,000 on or before the date that the Company publicly files a National Instrument 43-101 compliant technical report that qualifies as a "feasibility study" (the "Feasibility Date") in respect of the Chaco Bear Property, or a cash payment of $12,000,000 after the Feasibility Date in respect of the Chaco Bear Property; and (b) for the Ashton Property, 1.5% NSR may be bought down in consideration for a cash payment of $3,000,000 on or before the Feasibility Date in respect of the Ashton Property, or a cash payment of $6,000,000 after the Feasibility Date in respect of the Ashton Property.
The Chaco Bear Property is located in northern British Columbia, within the Stikine Terrane and hosted in similar rock formations as the Eskay Creek deposit, a precious metals volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposit in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia that was in production from 1994 to 2008.
The Ashton Property is located within the Spences Bridge Group, a narrow, northwest-trending belt of early cretaceous volcanic rocks covering nearly 3,200 square kilometers from Princeton to Lillooet in British Columbia that are highly prospective for epithermal style gold mineralization.
About Lion CG
Lion Copper and Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based company advancing its flagship MacArthur Copper Project in Mason Valley, Nevada, in addition to advancing its exploration projects including the Chaco Bear and Ashton properties in highly prospective regions in British Columbia, Canada, and the Blue Copper Project in Montana, USA.
Further information can be found at www.lioncg.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Stephen Goodman
President
For more information, please contact
Karen Robertson
Corporate Communications
778-898-0057
Email: info@lioncg.com
Website: www.lioncg.com
Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Steven Dischler, P.E., as Vice President, ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) for the Company.
Mr. Dischler is a highly experienced ESG executive with over 40 years' experience in the environmental, reclamation and natural resources sectors. His recent experience includes over thirteen years working on legacy and new mining projects in the historic Yerington Copper District. In addition, Mr. Dischler has an extensive track record of working constructively with the local communities, and stakeholders including Native American Tribes, governmental agencies and NGOs in the region. Mr. Dischler holds a B.S. and a M.S. in Mining Engineering.
Travis Naugle, Lion CG's CEO, adds, "I welcome Mr. Dischler to lead our ESG efforts for the Company. We accept our Company's role in a circular economy as we look to do our part to positively reshape the natural resource industry. Filling this important leadership role is one aspect of Lion CG's commitment to our values of developing our Mason Valley copper projects in a sustainable manner. We look forward to continuing to work constructively in partnership and collaboration with the numerous key stakeholders and constituencies within the community in which we operate."
About Lion CG
Lion Copper and Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based company advancing its flagship MacArthur Copper Project in Mason Valley, Nevada, in addition to advancing its exploration projects including the Chaco Bear and Ashton properties in highly prospective regions in British Columbia, Canada, and the Blue Copper Project in Montana, USA.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Stephen Goodman
President
For more information please contact:
Karen Robertson
Corporate Communications
778-898-0057
Email: info@lioncg.com
Website: www.lioncg.com
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - April 7, 2022 - (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to announce that it will be a featured company on the educational documentary series "Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid" ( "Viewpoint" ). The long-running award-winning series, hosted by the well-known actor Dennis Quaid, produces educational documentaries on a range of topics including business, technology, travel, health, and culture with a focus on highlighting innovation around the world. Viewpoint is distributed nationwide in the United States through public television stations and major networks; including but not limited to CNBC, FOX Business, Bloomberg TV, Discovery Channel, History Channel, National Geographic and HLN.
Background
In 2021, Viewpoint producers reached out to the CEO of Opawica Explorations Inc., Blake Morgan, as part of their search for a featured company to headline a planned episode on Junior Mining and Exploration in Canada. After several months of discussions with senior producers and writers, the Company was chosen and offered the chance to participate. Given the educational aim of the series, one of the primary goals of the episode will be to bring attention to Opawica and their impact on mineral exploration. Opawicas' use of AI technology, the CEO and elite projects fit the Viewpoint mandate and were significant contributing factors in the Viewpoint selection process.
Opawica Explorations management along with a Viewpoint production team will begin filming on May 24 th , 2022, with content to be released to over 60 million homes in June/July of 2022. In addition to the final products designed for television release, the Company will also retain all the high-definition raw footage (5+ hours) for potential future use.
Content & Distribution
There will be two segments produced for television release:
Public Television Segment
This documentary segment aims to educate its audience about the featured topic of the episode – in Opawicas' case – the business and technology of mining exploration in Canada. The segment is distributed via public television stations (including PBS) in all the United States. Each public television station will have the right to air the segment for one year, and on average these segments appear 45-60 times per quarter, reaching approximately 60 million households.
Educational Commercial Spot for Major Networks
This 60-second educational commercial segment is designed for distribution via major networks in the U.S.A. and it will air once nationally, and 400 times regionally in the top 100 most populous cities. Viewership is estimated at approximately 84 million households , and all airings will occur between 6p.m. – 11p.m. prime time, in their respective time zones. Example networks which will carry the segment include CNBC, FOX Business, Bloomberg TV, Discovery Channel, History Channel, National Geographic and HLN.
Blake Morgan, President, and CEO of Opawica, noted: "We are thrilled to be selected as a featured company for Viewpoint. Opawica has been taking huge strides on its mission to become a major player in the mining industry. We have recently completed a successful drilling program with 22 holes drilled and with several of those holes containing visible gold. In addition to this remarkable feat, the Opawica team is also poised to start its phase two drill program on the Bazooka project and additionally begin drilling on its other flagship asset, the Arrowhead property, both beginning this month of April.
Opawica was responsible for paying a participation fee, and crew travel fees, for an aggregate of US$27,900. Most costs were covered through public television funding sources for the series. Viewpoint estimates that costs for a comparable, unsubsidized project (including filming, editing, airings, distribution, Dennis Quaid, ownership, licencing rights, etc.) would typically total more than US$250,000.
About Opawica Explorations Inc.
Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec and in Central Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company's management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.
Derrick Strickland, P.Geo. (OGQ No. 35402), is the Qualified Person for Opawica Explorations Inc. and approves the technical content of this news release
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Blake Morgan
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 604-681-3170
Fax: 604-681-3552
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.
Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is pleased to announce drill results at its 100% owned Love Lake Nickel-Copper-Palladium project in north-eastern Saskatchewan. The Love Lake layered mafic complex is located approximately 100 kilometre east of Cameco's Key lake uranium mill along Highway 905 to the Rabbit Lake McClean Lake uranium mills (Figure 1). Forum completed twelve holes for a total of 2,844 metres on three targets - Korvin Lake, Korvin Creek and What Lake.
HIGHLIGHTS
What Lake
Korvin Creek
Larry Hulbert, Cu-Ni-PGE Consultant to the Love Lake Project, stated, "The unusually high Copper/Nickel ratios associated with the magnesium-rich mafic to ultramafic host lithologies at Korvin Creek and their extreme PGE-depletion are incompatible and could suggest an unrecognized earlier sulphide-PGE segregation event. The anomalous Platinum and Palladium association at What Lake needs further investigation."
Over 2000 samples of core were taken to examine the geochemistry of this large layered system to determine the geological controls of the nickel, copper, platinum and palladium mineralization encountered at Love Lake. Detailed chemostratigraphic analyses through all the drill holes clearly indicate that these intersections reflect lithologies that are the products of an intrusive complex that has experienced a high degree of differentiation. Such differentiation is a fundamental requirement of intrusions that host Platinum Group Element (PGE) mineralization.
Drill holes 3 to 12 display classic textural examples of layered intrusion features and magmatic sulphides over wide intervals. However, anomalous concentrations of PGE only occurred in holes 3 and 4 at What Lake in lithologies that appear to be no different than that seen in holes 5 to 12 at Korvin Lake (Figure 2).
Results from this initial drill program by Forum are shown in Table 1.
TABLE 1
|WHAT LAKE
|DDH
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Copper (%)
|Nickel (%)
|Platinum (ppb)
|Palladium (ppb)
|LL-03
|34.5
|43
|8.5
|0.23
|0.05
|85
|118
|LL-03
|46
|48.5
|2.5
|0.28
|0.07
|65
|79
|LL-04
|201
|206
|5
|0.37
|0.01
|KORVIN CREEK
|LL-08
|24.5
|38
|13.5
|0.56
|0.06
|5
|14
|LL-08
|39
|44
|5
|0.18
|0.03
|LL-08
|68
|69.5
|1.5
|0.19
|0.01
|LL-09
|72
|73
|1
|0.25
|0.02
|LL-10
|3
|26
|23
|0.45
|0.07
|LL-10
|94.5
|101
|6.5
|0.21
|0.04
|LL-10
|106.5
|108.5
|2
|0.20
|0.02
|LL-12
|66.5
|68
|1.5
|0.30
|0.09
|LL-12
|73
|77
|4
|0.15
|0.05
|LL-12
|91
|94.5
|3.5
|0.15
|0.03
|LL-12
|123
|125.5
|2.5
|0.11
|0.01
|LL-12
|134
|135.5
|1.5
|0.18
|0.03
Love Lake Nickel-Copper-Platinum-Palladium- Project
The Peter Lake Domain in northern Saskatchewan is the largest mafic/ultramafic complex in North America second only to the Duluth Complex which is centered in the heart of the Midcontinent Rift System in Minnesota and Ontario and is host to numerous magmatic copper/nickel and platinum/palladium deposits. For over 250 km of the Peter Lake Domain numerous copper/nickel and platinum/palladium showings have been uncovered over the past fifty years that have received only sporadic exploration.
Forum staked 32,075 hectares over the 20km by 5km Love Lake Complex in 2019, a 2.56 billion year old, palladium enriched layered gabbroic intrusive. A 4,412 line kilometre Heli-GT magnetic/gradiometric survey was completed for Forum by SHA Geophysics in 2020, two field programs of geological mapping, geochemical sampling and prospecting were completed by Forum in 2019 and 2020 and a 588 line kilometre HeliSam Time Domain airborne EM survey was completed in 2021.
Larry Hulbert, P.Geo., Forum's Copper-Nickel-PGE Consultant and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.
Figure 1: Location of the Love Lake Cu-Ni-PGM Project along Highway 905.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/119600_6ebc63dfd4cae991_003full.jpg
Figure 2 Hole LL-08 at 28 metres showing classic magmatic silicate-sulphide textures.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/119600_6ebc63dfd4cae991_004full.jpg
About Forum Energy Metals
Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is a diversified energy metal company with uranium, copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One Rated mining province for exploration and development, a strategic uranium land position in Nunavut and a strategic cobalt land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. For further information: www.forumenergymetals.com
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information contact:
Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO
mazur@forumenergymetals.com
Phone - 604-630-1585
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/119600
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ('Copper Fox' or the 'Company'), through its wholly owned subsidiary Desert Fox Copper Inc., are pleased to provide an update on it 100% owned Van Dyke in-situ copper recovery ("ISCR") project located in the Globe-Miami Mining District, Arizona.
Highlights:
Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox stated, "With the ADEQ and EPA meetings completed, Copper Fox has retained Ausenco Engineering USA South Inc. and Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc., to provide guidance on the process engineering and hydrogeological components of the Van Dyke project. It is expected that additional expertise in resource estimation, mining and geotechnical engineering, environmental and archeological activities will be added to provide project guidance as required. The objective of the 2022 program is to advance the project, incorporating the guidance provided by external contractors to achieve a multi-purpose drilling program."
Montgomery & Associates:
Montgomery & Associates have been instrumental in coordinating the regulatory meetings, identifying data gaps, and advancing the hydrogeological understanding of the Van Dyke project. Having completed their work assignment, Copper Fox, thanks Montgomery & Associates for their efforts and contribution towards advancing the Van Dyke project.
2022 Program:
The conceptual hydrogeological study identified several existing drill holes located in the NW corner of the project that on testing could be utilized as monitoring wells to form part of the project-wide well monitoring system required to develop a hydrogeological model for the project. To access these drill holes construction of a 100-meter-long access road is required. The road would be located on surface lands owned by Copper Fox, a meeting with the Town of Miami to discuss construction of this access road is planned. The down hole surveying of the identified drill holes is required to determine their suitability for incorporation into a project wide hydrogeological monitoring system.
Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President, and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.
About Copper Fox:
Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and the 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's other mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at http://www.copperfoxmetals.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Elmer B. Stewart
President and Chief Executive Officer
For additional information contact:
Lynn Ball: investor@copperfoxmetals.com
(844) 464-2820 or (403) 264-2820
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and forward-looking information within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "budgets", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding; meetings with the ADEQ and EPA; retaining engineering and hydrogeological services; Aquifer Protection Permit and the Underground Injection Control Permit for Class III Wells; and access road construction.
In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Copper Fox and its subsidiaries have made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the geological advice that Copper Fox has received is reliable and is based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards and the reliability of historical reports. While Copper Fox considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies.
Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Copper Fox's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: the meetings with the ADEQ and EPA may not lead to an application to enter the permitting process; retaining engineering and hydrogeological services may not be helpful in advancing the project; the process required to obtain an Aquifer Protection Permit and the Underground Injection Control Permit for Class III Wells may not be completed as planned or at all; the access road may not be constructed; the financial markets and the overall economy may deteriorate; the need to obtain additional financing and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals.
A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Copper Fox is disclosed in Copper Fox's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Copper Fox disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.
