Copper Investing News

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated February 1, 2022, it has completed the assignment of two option agreements to acquire mining claims collectively referred to as the Butte Valley property to 1301666 B.C. Ltd.

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG", the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated February 1, 2022, it has completed the assignment of two option agreements to acquire mining claims collectively referred to as the Butte Valley property (the "Butte Valley Property") to 1301666 B.C. Ltd. ("1301666 BC").

Pursuant to the assignment agreement, Lion CG received 16,049,444 common shares of 1301666 BC. Concurrently with the completion of the assignment of the Butte Valley Property, 1301666 BC closed a private placement for gross proceeds of $3,106,226, through the issuance of 15,531,130 units at a price of $0.20 per unit. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant exercisable for 24 months at an exercise price of C$0.30 per share. In addition, the Company received a payment of US$500,000 from 1301666 BC as a reimbursement of exploration expenditures and related costs incurred by the Company on the Butte Valley Property. The Company is also entitled to receive a 1.5% NSR on each of the two optioned properties.

The transaction is a non-arm's length transaction under TSX Venture Exchange rules.

About Lion CG
Lion Copper and Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based company advancing its flagship MacArthur Copper Project in Mason Valley, Nevada, in addition to advancing its exploration projects including the Chaco Bear and Ashton properties in highly prospective regions in British Columbia, Canada, and the Blue Copper Project in Montana, USA.

Further information can be found at www.lioncg.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Stephen Goodman
President

For more information please contact
Karen Robertson
Corporate Communications
778-898-0057
Email: info@lioncg.com
Website: www.lioncg.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Click here to connect with Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) to receive an Investor Presentation.

Source

Lion Copper and Goldtsxv: leoCopper Investing
LEO:CA
Lion Copper and Gold Company Logo

Lion Copper and Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Lion Copper and Gold CEO's Letter to Shareholders

Lion Copper and Gold CEO's Letter to Shareholders

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF).

Dear Shareholders,

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lion Copper and Gold Announces Option to Earn-In Agreement with Rio Tinto Including Evaluation of Nuton Technology

Lion Copper and Gold Announces Option to Earn-In Agreement with Rio Tinto Including Evaluation of Nuton Technology

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG", or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an Option to Earn-in Agreement with Rio Tinto America Inc. ("Rio Tinto") to advance studies and exploration at Lion CG's copper assets in Mason Valley, Nevada.

Under the agreement, Rio Tinto has the option to earn a 65% interest in the assets, comprising 34,494 acres of land, including the historic Yerington mine, greenfield MacArthur Project, Wassuk property, the Bear deposit, and associated water rights (the "Mining Assets"). In addition, Rio Tinto will evaluate the potential commercial deployment of its NutonTM technologies at the site. NutonTM offers copper heap leaching technologies developed by Rio Tinto to deliver greater copper recovery from mined ore and access new sources of copper such as low-grade sulphide resources and reprocessing of stockpiles and mineralised waste. The technologies have the potential to deliver leading environmental performance through more efficient water usage, lower carbon emissions, and the ability to reclaim mine sites by reprocessing waste.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Acquisition of Chaco Bear Property and Ashton Property

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Acquisition of Chaco Bear Property and Ashton Property

 Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced option agreement (the "Agreement") with Houston Minerals Ltd. ("Houston") pursuant to which Houston agreed to grant to the Company the option (the "Option") to acquire a 100% interest in the Chaco Bear Property and the Ashton Property which are located in British Columbia (collectively, the "Properties").

On closing of the Agreement, Lion CG issued 8,000,000 common shares of the Company to Houston and has funded an initial work program of $200,000 on the Properties in consideration for the grant of the Option. The Company may exercise the Option for a period of up to ten years to acquire (i) the Chaco Bear property by paying $1,500,000 to Houston, in cash or in common shares of the Company at the Company's option; and/or (ii) the Ashton Property by paying $1,000,000 to Houston in cash or in common shares of the Company at the Company's option, and in either case common shares will be valued using the volume weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares for the twenty trading day period ending three trading days prior to the date of issuance of such Lion CG shares, with such cash payments being subject to a discount of between 5% and 15% based on the timing of exercise and cumulative exploration expenditures incurred as at the time of exercise. Houston will retain a 2.5% net smelter returns royalty on any of the Properties for which an Option has been exercised by the Company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Provides Update on Option Agreement to Acquire Chaco Bear Property and Ashton Property

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Provides Update on Option Agreement to Acquire Chaco Bear Property and Ashton Property

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG" or the "Company") issues an update to prior news releases dated October 21, 2021 and January 31, 2022 to confirm the final terms of its previously announced option agreement (the "Agreement") with Houston Minerals Ltd. to acquire a 100% interest in the Chaco Bear Property and the Ashton Property located in British Columbia, Canada (collectively, the "Properties").

The term of the Agreement has been extended from a four year period to a ten year period, and the annual advance royalty payments in the amounts of C$250,000 on the Chaco Bear Property and C$150,000 on the Ashton Property are to be paid starting on the fifth year from closing through to the ninth year, rather than in the fourth and fifth year only. All other terms, as disclosed in the news release dated October 21, 2021 are unchanged.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Appointment of Vice President, ESG

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Appointment of Vice President, ESG

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Steven Dischler, P.E., as Vice President, ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) for the Company.

Mr. Dischler is a highly experienced ESG executive with over 40 years' experience in the environmental, reclamation and natural resources sectors. His recent experience includes over thirteen years working on legacy and new mining projects in the historic Yerington Copper District. In addition, Mr. Dischler has an extensive track record of working constructively with the local communities, and stakeholders including Native American Tribes, governmental agencies and NGOs in the region. Mr. Dischler holds a B.S. and a M.S. in Mining Engineering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Opawica to Feature in Documentary Series Airing to Over 60 Million Households in the United States

Opawica to Feature in Documentary Series Airing to Over 60 Million Households in the United States

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - April 7, 2022 - (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to announce that it will be a featured company on the educational documentary series "Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid" ( "Viewpoint" ). The long-running award-winning series, hosted by the well-known actor Dennis Quaid, produces educational documentaries on a range of topics including business, technology, travel, health, and culture with a focus on highlighting innovation around the world. Viewpoint is distributed nationwide in the United States through public television stations and major networks; including but not limited to CNBC, FOX Business, Bloomberg TV, Discovery Channel, History Channel, National Geographic and HLN.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Drilling Intersects 13.5 Metres Grading 0.56% Copper, 0.06% Nickel, 5 ppb Platinum and 14 ppb Palladium at the Love Lake Nickel - Copper - Palladium Project, Saskatchewan

Forum Drilling Intersects 13.5 Metres Grading 0.56% Copper, 0.06% Nickel, 5 ppb Platinum and 14 ppb Palladium at the Love Lake Nickel - Copper - Palladium Project, Saskatchewan

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is pleased to announce drill results at its 100% owned Love Lake Nickel-Copper-Palladium project in north-eastern Saskatchewan. The Love Lake layered mafic complex is located approximately 100 kilometre east of Cameco's Key lake uranium mill along Highway 905 to the Rabbit Lake McClean Lake uranium mills (Figure 1). Forum completed twelve holes for a total of 2,844 metres on three targets - Korvin Lake, Korvin Creek and What Lake.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Drilling Intersects 13.5 Metres Grading 0.56% Copper, 0.06% Nickel, 5 ppb Platinum and 14 ppb Palladium at the Love Lake Nickel - Copper - Palladium Project, Saskatchewan

Forum Drilling Intersects 13.5 Metres Grading 0.56% Copper, 0.06% Nickel, 5 ppb Platinum and 14 ppb Palladium at the Love Lake Nickel - Copper - Palladium Project, Saskatchewan

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is pleased to announce drill results at its 100% owned Love Lake Nickel-Copper-Palladium project in north-eastern Saskatchewan. The Love Lake layered mafic complex is located approximately 100 kilometre east of Cameco's Key lake uranium mill along Highway 905 to the Rabbit Lake McClean Lake uranium mills (Figure 1). Forum completed twelve holes for a total of 2,844 metres on three targets - Korvin Lake, Korvin Creek and What Lake.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Copper Fox Retains Ausenco and Provides Update for Van Dyke Project

Copper Fox Retains Ausenco and Provides Update for Van Dyke Project

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ('Copper Fox' or the 'Company'), through its wholly owned subsidiary Desert Fox Copper Inc., are pleased to provide an update on it 100% owned Van Dyke in-situ copper recovery ("ISCR") project located in the Globe-Miami Mining District, Arizona.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Copper Fox Retains Ausenco and Provides Update for Van Dyke Project

Copper Fox Retains Ausenco and Provides Update for Van Dyke Project

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ('Copper Fox' or the 'Company'), through its wholly owned subsidiary Desert Fox Copper Inc., are pleased to provide an update on it 100% owned Van Dyke in-situ copper recovery ("ISCR") project located in the Globe-Miami Mining District, Arizona.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Copper Corp. Warrants

Nevada Copper Corp. Warrants

Nevada Copper Corp is a Canada-based mining company. It is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and other mineral properties located in the United States. The company has a 100% interest in the Pumpkin Hollow Copper Development Property, situated near Yerington, Nevada.

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×