Libero Copper & Gold Corporation is pleased to announce signing of an exploration drilling contract with Kluane Colombia, S.A.S., a subsidiary of Kluane Drilling Ltd. for a minimum of 5,000 metres of drilling at the Mocoa Porphyry Copper-Molybdenum Deposit in Colombia. A KD-1000 drill is currently being mobilized. The KD-1000 is modular and highly portable and can reach depths over 1,200 metres. "We are ...

LBC:CA