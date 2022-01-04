Gold Investing News
Libero Copper & Gold Corporation is pleased to report assay results for the five hole, 1,743 metre drill program at the Big Bulk porphyry copper project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Results suggest the presence of a large mineralizing system, with new drill results confirming a greater than two kilometre strike length. Big Bulk Highlights Libero Copper's first drill program on Big Bulk tested a new ...

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation (TSXV: LBC) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (DE: 29H) is pleased to report assay results for the five hole, 1,743 metre drill program at the Big Bulk porphyry copper project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Results suggest the presence of a large mineralizing system, with new drill results confirming a greater than two kilometre strike length.

Big Bulk Highlights

  • Libero Copper's first drill program on Big Bulk tested a new geological model derived from recent mapping by the British Columbia Geological Survey which indicates the target is a much larger calc-alkaline porphyry system with similarities to KSM. The targeted intrusive phase (Phase 2 – quartz-chalcopyrite veined hornblende diorite) of the Big Bulk porphyry was intersected in multiple holes.

  • Drill hole 1 intersected 37.44 metres of 0.42% CuEq** (0.3% Cu, 0.59 g/t Ag, 0.15 g/t Au) including 9.5 metres of 0.59 CuEq** (0.43% Cu, 0.79 g/t Ag, 0.2 g/t Au).

  • Drill hole 5 intersected 97 metres of 0.34% CuEq** (0.19% Cu, 0.97 g/t Ag, 0.18 g/t Au) including 17.5 metres of 0.47% CuEq** (0.28% Cu, 1.29 g/t Ag, 0.23 g/t Au).

"The Big Bulk drill program successfully tested the new interpretation of the Big Bulk porphyry, with multiple drill holes intersecting mineralized zones where we predicted the east-west striking mineralized Phase 2 diorite to occur," comments Ian Harris , President & CEO. "The mineralogy, grades and widths of the mineralized zones, the surrounding alteration, and the drilled strike length suggest the potential for the property to host a sizeable porphyry deposit. The drilling will be invaluable in updating our geological model, specifically late faulting in the area that complicated geology and we believe limited intersection lengths."

The Big Bulk porphyry copper-gold project is a multiphase late Triassic intrusion hosted in Hazelton and Stuhini volcanic and sedimentary rocks analogous to the district which hosts the KSM and Brucejack deposits. Big Bulk is located 20 kilometres north of Kitsault, BC, and borders Dolly Varden Silver's Big Bulk project and Hecla Mining's Kinskuch project. The project was initially explored by Teck and Canadian Empire from 2001 to 2003. Drilling in 2003 intercepted 21 metres of 1.35% CuEq** (0.86% Cu, 0.64 g/t Au) and 53 metres of 0.46% CuEq** (0.31% Cu, 0.2 g/t Au) which was not followed up on. New interpretations based on recent geologic mapping by the British Columbia Geological Survey indicate that the target is a much larger calc-alkaline porphyry system tilted on its side with higher grade mineralization in a discreet mineralized phase that was not targeted by historic drilling.

Drill Hole


From
(m)

To
(m)

Interval*
(m)

Cu
(%)

Ag
(g/t)

Au
(g/t)

CuEq**
(%)

BB-21-01


139.00

182.44

37.44

0.30

0.59

0.15

0.42

including

140.00

159.00

13.00

0.39

0.79

0.20

0.55

and

171.50

181.00

9.50

0.43

0.79

0.20

0.59

BB-21-02


11.50

29.50

16.00

0.12

0.62

0.06

0.17

BB-21-03


203.00

230.00

27.00

0.10

0.49

0.09

0.17

BB-21-04


118.00

141.00

23.00

0.13

0.48

0.25

0.33

BB-21-05


171.50

273.50

97.00

0.19

0.97

0.18

0.34

including

171.50

194.00

22.50

0.25

1.67

0.25

0.46

and

228.50

273.50

40.00

0.22

0.99

0.2

0.38

including

256.00

273.50

17.50

0.28

1.29

0.23

0.47

Table 1: Drill hole highlights from the five-hole 2021 program on Big Bulk. *True width of mineralized zone is unknown. **Copper equivalent grades (CuEq%) are for comparative purposes only. Calculations are uncut and recovery is assumed to be 100% as insufficient metallurgical data is available. Metal price used to calculate are in USD: Cu: $3.50 /lb, Au: $1,850 /oz, Ag: $25 /oz.

Exploration work during the 2021 field season consisted of an initial detailed mapping program which helped substantiate the recent geological model proposed by the British Columbia Geological Survey (BCGS) that describes the spatial distribution and timing of the multiphase Big Bulk porphyry. The mapping was used to refine the proposed drill targets and determine areas suitable for construction of drill pads. The initial mapping confirmed wide zones of high-grade copper mineralization (primarily occurring as chalcopyrite) at surface, as well as a historic showing hosting visible gold.

The drill program was designed to test the model of an east-west striking tabular body that partially outcrops and dips moderately to the south. Drilling in 2021 tested the strike length of the Phase 2 diorite over 2 kilometres (Figure 1). The drilling tested the location of the Phase 2 intrusion in 5 separate large fault blocks that are bounded by late north-south oriented structures.

Drilling successfully intersected moderate to strong mineralization in drill holes 1 and 5, where the mineralized intervals exhibited many of the characteristics of the Phase 2 diorite. Alteration in hole 1 occurs as pervasive propylitic alteration, mineralization is subtle, largely consisting of very fine-grained chalcopyrite. Mineralization in hole 5 occurs as blebby vein pyrite and local coarse chalcopyrite that is associated with strong phyllic and argillic alteration overprinting weal propylitic and local potassic alteration. Holes 2 and 3 exhibit short zones of anomalous copper mineralization, as well as wide zones of propylitic alteration, locally exhibiting an argillic overprint.

Drill Hole


From
(m)

To
(m)

Interval*
(m)

Cu
(%)

Ag
(g/t)

Au
(g/t)

CuEq**
(%)

BB03-01


8.84

21.03

12.19

0.68

n/a

0.41

1.00

BB03-02


11.89

33.22

21.33

0.86

n/a

0.64

1.35

and

142.95

195.99

53.04

0.31

n/a

0.20

0.46

BB03-03


5.79

33.22

27.43

0.64

n/a

0.42

0.96

BB03-05


2.74

14.94

12.20

0.14

n/a

0.26

0.34

BB03-06


88.09

100.28

12.19

0.16

n/a

0.26

0.36

BB03-07


11.89

21.03

9.14

0.45

n/a

0.18

0.59

and

85.04

91.14

6.10

0.47

n/a

0.22

0.64

BB-08-05


3.05

93.01

89.96

0.15

0.29

0.07

0.21

BB-08-06


34.76

149.15

114.39

0.21

0.49

0.10

0.29

BB-08-07


132.80

304.80

172.00

0.10

1.57

0.11

0.20

BB-08-10


9.11

111.50

102.39

0.13

0.60

0.09

0.21

BB-08-11


16.46

168.83

152.37

0.17

0.76

0.06

0.22

BB-08-12


3.05

41.16

38.11

0.18

0.72

0.02

0.20

BB-08-16


194.42

252.34

57.92

0.18

0.43

0.07

0.24

AGA-09-01


67.00

121.00

54.00

0.31

n/a

0.05

0.35

and

427.00

437.00

10.00

0.14

n/a

4.00

3.22

AGA-09-02


181.00

659.00

478.00

0.14

n/a

0.04

0.17

including

617.00

659.00

42.00

0.27

n/a

0.05

0.31

Table 2: Select historical drill results on the Big Bulk project – note that some of the holes were drilled on portions of the Big Bulk porphyry intrusion that are now held by Dolly Varden Silver (see Figure 1).

Quality Assurance

The sampling program was undertaken under the direction of Dr. Thomas Mumford , P.Geo. All sample assay results have been monitored through a quality control / quality assurance (QA/QC) program including the insertion of blind standards, coarse blanks, and duplicate samples. Monitoring of the QA/QC program has determined that the analytical results are of acceptable quality. Assay samples are securely transported to ALS Global's sample preparation facilities in Terrace, BC and Langley, BC . Sample pulps are analyzed in North Vancouver, British Columbia for gold by fire assay using a 30-gram charge with atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish. Samples which exceed 9 g/t gold trigger a 30-gram fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Copper and silver contents are determined by four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. ALS Global is an independent laboratory. Libero is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data.

About Libero Copper & Gold

Libero Copper is unlocking the value of a collection of porphyry copper deposits throughout the Americas in prolific and stable jurisdictions. The portfolio includes Big Red (a new grassroots discovery) and Big Bulk in the Golden Triangle, Canada ; Esperanza in San Juan, Argentina ; and Mocoa in Putumayo, Colombia . These assets are advanced by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with successful track records of discovery, resource development, and permitting in the Americas.

Thomas Mumford , Ph.D., P.Geo, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of Libero Copper .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.  This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties.  All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions and regulatory and administrative approvals, processes and filing requirements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Libero Copper & Gold Corporation.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/04/c7431.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Libero Copper &#038; Gold TSXV:LBC Copper Investing
LBC:CA
Libero Copper & Gold

Libero Copper & Gold

Overview

Keep reading... Show less
LIBERO COPPER UPSIZES FINANCING TO $8.3 MILLION AND ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF SECOND TRANCHE

LIBERO COPPER UPSIZES FINANCING TO $8.3 MILLION AND ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF SECOND TRANCHE

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation (TSXV:LBC) (OTCQB:LBCMF) (DE:29H) (" Libero Copper ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") by issuing 5,600,000 units (" Units ") at a price of $0.50 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,800,000 . Together with the first tranche of the Offering (see news release dated December 2, 2021 ), Libero Copper has received total gross proceeds to date of $4,800,000 . The final tranche of $3,500,000 will close upon receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Keep reading... Show less
Libero Copper Upsizes Private Placement to $7 Million and Announces Closing of First Tranche

Libero Copper Upsizes Private Placement to $7 Million and Announces Closing of First Tranche

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation (TSXV: LBC) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (DE: 29H) (" Libero Copper ") is pleased to announce that due to strong investor demand, it has increased the non-brokered private placement announced on November 8, 2021 (the " Offering ") for the sale of up to 14,000,000 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.50 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $7,000,000 . Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (each, a " Unit Share ") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant ").

Keep reading... Show less
Libero Copper Finalizes Surface Access and Land Use Agreements for the Mocoa Porphyry Copper-Molybdenum Deposit in Putumayo, Colombia

Libero Copper Finalizes Surface Access and Land Use Agreements for the Mocoa Porphyry Copper-Molybdenum Deposit in Putumayo, Colombia

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation (TSXV:LBC) (OTCQB:LBCMF) (DE:29H) is pleased to announce it has signed an access and land use agreements with all landowners required to provide easier access to the Mocoa porphyry copper-molybdenum project deposit area. The five-year renewable agreement allows for free transit of workers and contractors, including equipment, and the construction of all necessary infrastructure to support the upcoming drill program.  The agreements allow for two separate accesses to the existing resource area and historical drilling platforms.

Keep reading... Show less

Libero Announces Private Placement of up to C$5 Million

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation (TSXV: LBC) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (DE: 29H) (" Libero Copper ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") for the sale of up to 10,000,000 units (the " Units ") at a price of C$0.50 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$5,000,000 . Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (each, a " Unit Share ") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant ").

Keep reading... Show less

Libero Copper Consolidates Jurassic Porphyry Belt Around the Mocoa Copper-Molybdenum Project in Colombia

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation (TSXV: LBC) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (DE: 29H) is pleased to announce that the company has made 32 mining title applications totaling 103,578 hectares covering a significant portion of the Jurassic porphyry belt trending southwest and northeast from its Mocoa porphyry copper-molybdenum project (see Figure 1).

" Colombia's continued leadership to proactively diversify its mining sector through strategic exploration programs like #ExploraCO, our success in advancing the Mocoa project into exploration, and a deeper understanding of the geological potential of the Jurassic porphyry belt, were all key components in the decision to significantly increase our land position in Colombia ," comments Ian Harris , President & CEO.  " Libero Copper is committed to contributing to the country's geological knowledge, focusing on the materials needed to meet the country's goals of energy transition as well as maintain a known organization, Libero Copper , in the local communities that is focused on maximizing benefits locally with an open, transparent, and inclusive operational philosophy."

Keep reading... Show less

Ivanhoe Mines to Issue 2021 Production Numbers and 2022 Production and Cost Guidance for Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex on January 10

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) Co-Chairs Robert Friedland and Yufeng "Miles" Sun announced that the company plans to issue the 2021 year-end production results, as well as production and cost guidance for 2022, for the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Monday January 10, 2022.

The Kamoa-Kakula Copper Project is a joint venture between Ivanhoe Mines (39.6%), Zijin Mining Group (39.6%), Crystal River Global Limited (0.8%) and the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (20%). A 2020 independent audit of Kamoa-Kakula's greenhouse gas intensity metrics performed by Hatch Ltd. of Mississauga, Canada, confirmed that the project will be among the world's lowest greenhouse gas emitters per unit of copper produced.

Keep reading... Show less
person reaching out to touch a digital chart

5 Top Weekly TSX Performers: St. Augustine Takes the Lead

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trading at 21,214.73 by the end of last Friday (December 31) as concerns over the Omicron variant of COVID-19 eased.

On the last day of trading of 2021, gold was set for its worst year since 2015. The global economic recovery reduced demand for safe-haven assets, and for its part silver was on track for its worst year since 2014.

Keep reading... Show less

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

 (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

Keep reading... Show less
1844 Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

1844 Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES

1844 Resources Inc. (TSX-V:EFF) (the " Company " or " 1844 ") is pleased to announce, further to its news release of December 14, 2021, that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") of 2,260,000 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.065 per Unit for gross proceeds of $146,900 .

Keep reading... Show less
Magnetic Separator and Dewatering Equipment Arrive at the El Peñón Processing Facility

Magnetic Separator and Dewatering Equipment Arrive at the El Peñón Processing Facility

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the construction phase at the El Peñón processing facility to support the Farellon Iron-Oxide-Copper-Gold (Cu-Au) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

The Company is pleased to report that the magnetic separator and dewatering equipment have arrived at the El Peñón processing facility. In preparation for the installation, the civil work for the four concrete platforms required to support the construction and integrate the equipment into the final processing circuit has begun.

Keep reading... Show less
Opawica Explorations Reviews 2021 Achievements

Opawica Explorations Reviews 2021 Achievements

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

TheNewswire - December 29 th 2021 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") reports a review of the 2021 exploration achievements to date.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×