Overview
Canada’s West Coast is becoming one of the world’s hottest exploration regions for copper and gold. Home to the renowned Golden Triangle of British Columbia, the area hosts some of the most resource-rich mineral deposits that have piqued the interest of investors globally.
The Golden Triangle is situated within the Sulphurets Hydrothermal System, known for its large mineral concentrations. Gold and copper estimated reserves hover around 188 million ounces and 55 billion pounds, respectively. With these inferred resources, British Columbia offers prospective mining companies exceptional discovery potential and exploration opportunities.
Libero Copper & Gold (TSXV:LBC) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on developing a collection of highly prospective porphyry deposits throughout the Americas. The company currently operates assets out of the prolific and stable Golden Triangle jurisdiction of British Columbia and can work year round in South America in the mining-friendly San Juan province of Argentina and Colombia.
The flagship Big Red project in British Columbia hosts 19 porphyry copper-gold and high-grade gold targets over its 26,000 hectare land span. Libero optioned the asset in 2019 after the project saw years of sampling on individual titles and consolidation in the mid-2010s.
Big Red could see similar mining and production success to neighboring GT Gold’s (TSXV:GTT) projects, which hosts a similarly aged geological profile and widespread copper and gold soil anomalies.
In December 2020, Libero confirmed a significant porphyry copper discovery at the deposit’s initial Terry target drill hole. The discovery saw grades of 0.45 percent copper equivalents over 24 meters from surface-level. “We are encouraged with the results from this first hole into the Terry target as it confirms our geological model for the area and is consistent with the copper grades discovered at surface earlier in the season,” Libero CEO Ian Slater commented. This hole was followed up in January with a further five holes all mineralized from surface to end of hole, including 0.41 percent copper equivalent over 120 meters from surface level. Depth of drilling was limited by the reverse circulation drill rig.
Another of the company’s projects is its Mocoa deposit located on the Jurassic porphyry belt in Central Colombia. The property has already seen a prefeasibility study conducted by the Colombian government and United Nations in 1983. Since then, extensive work has been performed on the property to advance this exciting mineral project towards economic success, including further drilling and metallurgical testing, including drilling 0.67 percent copper equivalent over 634 meters ending in high grade mineralization.
In January 2021, Libero announced its option for the Esperanza porphyry copper-gold and epithermal gold project located in the prolific precious and base metal-rich Huachi Mining district in San Juan Province, Argentina. This advanced-stage exploration project leverages excellent existing infrastructure and offers Libero extensive geological data and potential for fast-tracked drilling of an advanced exploration project.
The company’s market cap currently sits at C$20 million with 148 million shares outstanding. Its ownership portfolio includes management at 10 percent and B2Gold Corp (TSX:BTO) at 7 percent.
Libero Copper & Gold’s Company Highlights
- Libero Copper & Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on developing its highly- prospective mineral projects in North and South America. Fantastic available funding, drill-ready conditions and an experienced exploration team primes Libero for mining success.
- The company’s flagship projects are the Big Red project in British Columbia; the Esperanza project in San Juan, Argentina; and the Mocoa project in Central Colombia. All projects have seen extensive groundwork and some initial drilling, with Mocoa hosting a resource of 636 million tonnes at 0.45 percent copper equivalent.
- The Big Red asset leverages similar mining conditions to its direct geographic neighbors, including GT Gold. The property hosts 19 identified targets, including the Terry target with high conductivity and high grade copper rock samples over a kilometer.
- Libero currently holds a 100 percent interest in the Mocoa property and intends on unlocking the value of the enormous resource with ongoing permitting and community engagement. Similar projects in the same Jurassic porphyry belt include Corriente’s Mirador mine which was sold for $690 million and Solaris’ Waritza project which has a valuation of $600 million.
- The company optioned the Esperanza porphyry copper-gold and epithermal gold project in the mining-friendly Huachi Mining district, Argentina. The advanced stage project hosts multiple copper-gold drill targets and high-grade surface rock samples. The discovery hole included 1 percent copper equivalent from surface over 232 meters.
Libero Copper & Gold’s Key Projects
Big Red Copper-Gold Project
Big Red comprises 20 contiguous claims over 26,000 hectares in the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. The region is known for its prodigious copper and gold mineralization and hosts some of Canada’s most prolific mines, including Premier, Red Chris and Eskay Creek.
Surface samples at the Terry target revealed up to 5.5 percent copper and 0.5 g/t gold grades. Six holes have been drilled at this new discovery, with more expansion on the way. Each drill hole was mineralized throughout. Results included 0.41 percent copper equivalent over 120 meters and 0.43 percent copper equivalent over 80 meters. The company intends to continue its drill program in June 2021 with a core drill rig with significantly more depth capabilities.
Mocoa Porphyry Copper-Molybdenum Deposit
The Mocoa deposit sits along the Jurassic porphyry belt in the department of Putumayo, 10 kilometers from the town of Mocoa, Colombia. Libero holds a 100 percent interest in the Mocoa property. The project also leverages mining-supportive government and geological conditions and resource-rich properties.
Between 1978 and 1983, extensive groundwork was conducted on the property. This work includes geological mapping, ground geophysics, a positive pre-feasibility study and 31 diamond drill holes totaling 18,321 meters. Mineral resources are estimated at 636 million tonnes at 0.33 percent copper and 0.04 percent molybdenum for 4.60 billion pounds of copper and 510.5 million pounds of molybdenum.
Drill holes to date include 0.67 percent copper equivalent over 634 meters and 0.59 percent copper equivalent over 779 meters. The company intends on furthering exploration efforts after drill permitting is complete later in 2021. Drilling will test expansion along strike and at depth as well as test satellite targets.
Preliminary metallurgical work indicates that mineralization on the property can be processed by conventional processing.
Esperanza Porphyry Copper-Gold Project
The newly optioned Esperanza porphyry copper-gold and epithermal gold project is located in the mining-friendly Huachi Mining district of San Juan Province, Argentina. The advanced stage project is road accessible and contains multiple copper-gold drill targets supported by high-grade surface sample testing. Results for the samples ranged between 0.10 and 8.29 percent copper.
The property hosts a confirmed copper-gold porphyry system with epithermal gold mineralization. Drilling in its high-grade epithermal gold zones has revealed 3 meters at 65 g/t gold and 7 meters at 4.7 g/t gold.
“We are very excited about this exceptional drill target as a 2018 drill program intercepted 387 meters of 0.78 percent copper equivalent from the surface through to the end of the hole, which was never followed up on due to market conditions,” CEO Harris commented. Libero intends to begin its Esperanza 5,000 meter drill program in April 2021.
Libero Copper & Gold’s Management Team
Ian Harris ― CEO
Ian Harris is a mining engineer with over 20 years of experience leading mining projects worldwide, including over 10 years working and living in South America. Previously, he served as CEO of AMAK Mining and Para Resources. Harris was also senior vice president and country manager of Corriente Resources. He successfully led the push to reactivate Corriente’s mining projects in Ecuador by building national and local support and navigating through a new constitution and a new mining law, leading to the sale of Corriente for C$690 million.
Thomas Mumford, Ph.D., P.Geo ― VP of Exploration, Canada
Dr. Thomas Mumford is a registered professional geologist with Engineers and Geoscientists – British Columbia (EGBC). He has served as a lecturer at Carleton University and the British Columbia Institute of Technology. Dr. Mumford holds a B.Sc. and M.Sc. from the University of New Brunswick and was awarded the Leopold Gélinas medal for the best M.Sc. thesis from the GAC Volcanology and Igneous Petrology division. He also holds a Ph.D. from Carleton University focused on magmatic controls for the Thor Lake REE deposit in the Northwest Territories. He has over 15 years of mineral exploration experience for multiple commodities across Canada. Dr. Mumford sits on the board of directors of the Association for Mineral Exploration (AME).
Lisa Peterson ― Chief Financial Officer
Ms. Peterson has over 13 years’ experience within the mining, renewable energy, infrastructure, and professional services industries. Most recently, she served as Vice-President of Corporate Reporting & Global Accounting at SkyPower Global, a large-scale, international, renewable energy developer, and provider. Prior to joining SkyPower Global, Ms. Peterson spent 3 years at Barrick Gold Corporation as Chief of Staff Capital Projects and Chief of Staff of the Frontera District within their technical services, project development, and life of mine planning group. In these roles, she helped advance large-scale projects, liaised with stakeholders and joint venture partners, and performed value assurance reviews on the companies’ operating and expansion assets. Prior to joining Barrick, Ms. Peterson spent 5 years working at KGHM leading their international Corporate Reporting group. Ms. Peterson started her career in finance and accounting at KPMG. She is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Simon Fraser University.
Ian Slater ― Executive Chairman
Mr. Slater is a serial entrepreneur who has founded numerous companies and been involved in the Mining industry for 25 years. Previously, Mr. Slater was the Managing Partner of both Ernst & Young’s Canadian and Arthur Andersen’s Central Asian Mining Practices. Mr. Slater is a Chartered Accountant.
Bill Bennett ― Director
Mr. Bennett is a recently retired British Columbia Mines Minister with sixteen years’ experience as an MLA and Minister. There are few people in Canada who have such a strong combined knowledge of government processes, of the mining industry and of First Nations. Mr. Bennet holds a Law degree from Queen’s University.
Ernest Mast ― Director
Ernest Mast has over 30 years’ experience in various technical and executive roles in the mining industry, across a wide range of commodities, geographies and development stages. Mr. Mast is on the Board of Scottie Resources. Corp. He previously held the positions of President and Chief Executive Officer at Primero Mining Corp., Vice President of Corporate Development at Copper Mountain Mining Corporation, Vice President of Operations at New Gold Inc. and President and CEO of Minera Panama S.A., Inmet Mining Corporation’s subsidiary, developing the $6B Cobre Panama project. Mr. Mast began his career with Noranda Inc. and its affiliates, where he took on roles of increasing responsibility over a 20-year timeframe. He is a member of l’Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec and holds a Bachelors’ and Masters’ degrees in metallurgical engineering from McGill University. Mr. Mast also received post-secondary business training at Henley College in the UK and at the Universidad Catolica in Chile.
Robert Pease ― Director
Mr. Pease has been involved with mineral exploration and mine development projects worldwide for the past four decades. He was the CEO of Sabina Gold & Silver and the Founder, CEO, and a Director of Terrane Metals, which was acquired by Thompson Creek Metals in 2010. Previously, Mr. Pease was employed by Placer Dome for 25 years, most recently as General Manager, Canada Exploration and Global Major Projects. He was responsible for managing all aspects of Placer Dome’s Canadian exploration and overseeing the geological aspects of world-wide advanced, major exploration, and developments projects. Mr. Pease holds a B.Sc. degree in Earth Science from the University of Waterloo, a Professional Geologist (British Columbia) certification and is a Fellow of the Geologic Association of Canada. He is also a past Chairman of the Association for Mineral Exploration British Columbia. Mr. Pease chairs the Technical and Sustainability Committee.
Bradley Rourke ― Director (Nominated)
Mr. Rourke is a Corporate Finance Executive with over 30 years’ experience in Mining, Energy, and Real Estate. He holds a proven track record with successful start-up companies. His leadership experience and entrepreneurial approach have given new direction and scale to the Scottie Resources efforts in the Golden Triangle where he currently serves as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Rourke sits on the board of AUX Resources.
Jay Sujir ― Director
Mr. Sujir is a securities and natural resources lawyer with 25 years’ experience in advising and assisting public companies. He is a senior partner with Farris, Vaughan, Wills & Murphy LLP. Mr. Sujir is a member of the Law Society of British Columbia, the Canadian Bar Association, and the British Columbia Advisory Committee of the TSX Venture Exchange.