Kiplin Metals Inc.

June 29 th 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") announces that the Company has applied for the requisite exploration permits for its Summer geophysical program at the Cluff Lake Road (CLR) Uranium Project in northwestern Saskatchewan.  Approval for the proposed IP (Induced Polarization) program is expected in the near term. Data from the survey will be integrated with legacy datasets to develop targets for diamond drilling.

The survey is to consist of up to 40-line kilometers, in a roughly east west direction, and will be integrated with data from previous surveys. The purpose of the survey is to define drill targets which are prioritized by radon gas soil anomalies, identified within interpreted faults. The Company is applying for the requisite permits and expects to be drilling within the next 60 days.

The Company has engaged Grander Exploration to manage the program. The Company will provide updates on the timing of its work program as they become available.

Dr. Peter Born, P.Geo., is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

About Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company. We create value for our shareholders by identifying and developing highly prospective mineral exploration opportunities. Our strategy is to advance our projects from discovery all the way to production. This vertically integrated strategy allows Kiplin Metals to achieve exceptional shareholder value through the entire life-cycle of the mining process.

Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project. Kiplin Metals has the right to earn a one-hundred percent interest in the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project (the "CLR Project").  The CLR Project covers ~531ha in the southwestern Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, where several new discoveries, including the Arrow and Tripe R Uranium deposits have been made. The CLR Project is 5km east of the Cluff Lake Road (Hwy 955), which leads to the historic Cluff Lake Mine, which historically produced approximately 62,000,000lbs of yellowcake uranium.

Exxeter Gold Project covers an area of 715ha located in Val d'Or Quebec, one of the premier gold camps in the world which produced over 113.4M oz Au by the end of 2019. The project covers 3.8km of the Cadillac Tectonic zone, which is the principal geologic structure responsible for cold mineralization in the Val d'Or.

For further information, contact the Company at info@kiplinmetals.com , or visit the Company's website at www.kiplinmetals.com .

On behalf of the Board,

Kiplin Metals Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at 604-622-1199.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Peter Born"

Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Exploration Program on Cluff Lake Athabasca, Saskatchewan, Canada

Kiplin Metals Inc.

May 29 th 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (OTC:ALDVF) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") that the Company has commissioned an Induced Polarization (IP) survey at its wholly owned Cluff Lake Project in northwestern Saskatchewan. The survey is to consist of up to 40-line kilometers, in a roughly east west direction, and will be integrated with data from previous surveys. The purpose of the survey is to define drill targets which are prioritized by radon gas soil anomalies, identified within interpreted faults. The Company is applying for the requisite permits and expects to be drilling within the next 60 days.

Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Exploration Program On Track in Athabasca, Saskatchewan, Canada

Kiplin Metals Inc.

May 10 th 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (OTC:ALDVF) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") announces that the Company is unaware of any material events related to the operations of the Company that could have resulted in the recent market activity. The Company remains on track with the activities planned for its summer exploration programs. The Company is focused on advancing both the Cluff Lake Uranium and Exxeter Gold projects through the exploration and development processes. Management remains very confident in the successful completion of the planned work programs for 2022.

Kiplin Logo

Kiplin Metals Looks To Expand Uranium Project Portfolio Athabasca, Saskatchewan, Canada

Kiplin Metals Inc.

March 23 rd , 2022 - TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (OTC: ALDVF) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") announces that its board of directors has commenced a strategic review of several uranium projects near the Company's CLR Uranium Project with the plan to expand the Company's portfolio. The Company has engaged Grander Exploration to assist in the assessment and acquisition of prospective uranium projects.

Kiplin Logo

Kiplin Metals Identifies High Value Exploration Targets on the CLR Uranium Project, Athabasca, Saskatchewan, Canada

Kiplin Metals Inc.

TheNewswire - February 23 rd 2022 Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (OTC:ALDVF) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") announces that it has identified two high value exploration targets at the Cluff Lake Road Project, in northwestern Saskatchewan. The primary target (CLR1) is characterized as having the highest radon gas emissions in the 2017 survey and which correlates with a strong, north-south trending subsurface conductor (C1) which has a strike of ~3.5km. Radon gas anomalies at CLR1 have been interpreted exist within a northeast trending cross fault which intersects the conductor, roughly in the center of the project area. Radon gas, a decay product of uranium, is a significant exploration marker. The secondary target (CLR2) is located at the north end of the project area. Similarly, CLR2 is characterized by highly anomalous radon gas emissions coincident with the C1 conductor.

Kiplin Logo

Kiplin Metals to Conduct IP/DC- Resistivity Survey on the CLR Uranium Project, Athabasca, Saskatchewan, Canada

Kiplin Metals Inc.

February 9 th 2022 The NewsWire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") is pleased to announce the exploration plan for its wholly-owned Cluff Lake Road (CLR) Uranium Project in northeast Saskatchewan. The Company intends to complete a detailed IPDC-Resistivity survey of high priority target zones, identified through ground geophysics and radon gas emission testing. The survey will be conducted in an east-west orientation, with 100m spacing. Data from the 2022 survey will be combined with datasets from previous surveys completed jointly by Fission 3.0 Corp. and Zadar Ventures. The purpose of the 2022 survey is to define high value diamond drilling targets.

