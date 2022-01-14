Gold Investing News
Interra Copper Corp. announces further Drilling Results from the Gully Area at its 20,600 hectare Thane Property, located on traditional territory of the Takla and Tsay Keh Dene First Nations in North-Central B.C. Results are from drill holes TH21-7, TH21-8 and TH21-11 which tested the eastern portion of the Gully Zone’s IP chargeability anomaly along lines 4700N and 4600N respectively as well as the southern end ...

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FRA: 3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") announces further Drilling Results from the Gully Area at its 20,600 hectare Thane Property, located on traditional territory of the Takla and Tsay Keh Dene First Nations in North-Central B.C.

Results are from drill holes TH21-7, TH21-8 and TH21-11 which tested the eastern portion of the Gully Zone's IP chargeability anomaly along lines 4700N and 4600N respectively as well as the southern end of line 6350E. All three holes intersected indicator low grade copper-gold mineralization. Mineralization styles intersected within the drill holes consists of localized, structurally controlled, quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite±arsenopyrite fractures, veins and rare semi-massive mineralization at shallow to moderate depths proximal to diorite-(quartz) monzonite and latite porphyry contacts and south-southwest to south-southeast trending moderate to steeply (40-80°) westerly dipping chloritic shears and dilational breccias. Significant mineralized intervals anomalous in some or all of Cu, Au, Ag, Mo include:

TH21-07

24.5 meters of indicator low grade copper-gold intercept from 70.0 m to 94.5 m, with an average grade of 0.13% Cu, 0.03 ppm gold, and 4.1 ppm molybdenum, and a CuEq of 0.15% CuEq.

TH21-08

TH21-8 contains two indicator style low grade copper-gold intercepts, 19.4 meters of 0.05% CuEq and 34.5m of 0.04% CuEq,

TH21-011

a low grade indicator style copper gold intercept, a 10.5m composite interval from 82.5 m to 93.0 m, grading 0.14% Cu, 0.07 ppm gold, 0.7 ppm silver and 5.5 ppm molybdenum.

See Table 1 for the chart format of these intercepts and CuEq calculation, and Figure 6 for Drill hole cross sections.

Table 1 – Chart of Composite intervals and Copper Equivalent Calculations.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/503a8aa0-3c47-4766-b376-151d7b1a2dba

1 True widths of the reported mineralized intervals have not been determined.

2 Assumptions used in USD for the copper equivalent calculation were metal prices of $3.25/lb. Copper, $1,650/oz Gold, $20/oz Silver, and USD $40/ lb Molybdenum; Recovery is assumed to be 100% / even par given no current metallurgical testing at Thane to date. The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: CuEq = Copper (%) + (Gold (g/t) x 0.74) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.0090) + (Molybdenum (ppm) x 0.0006)

Drilling at the Gully Zone tested the depth potential of the following surface results:

  • a 200 square meter IP chargeability high (up to 31 mV/V with a background of 10 ) within a highly K-spar and silica altered and resistive diorite to (quartz) monzonite and (quartz) syenite hosts;
  • copper-gold outcrop mineralization of up to 3.13% Cu and 0.18 g/t Au within magnetic high and lows; and
  • soil samples up to 1865 ppm Cu, 0.173 ppm Au, 0.8 ppm Ag and 29.2 ppm Mo.

A plan map and cross section of these holes with drill results are included below.  See figure 4 for plan view of relevant drill holes, and figures 5 and 6 for section view of the drill holes illustrating the mineralized intercepts.

Interra's goals at the Gully Zone in 2021 included;

  • confirming and expanding copper and gold mineralization at depth from previous surface exploration programs;
  • testing near surface chargeability and coincident resistivity highs targeted areas observed in the 2019 and 2020 IP programs and
  • drilling angled holes across interpreted porphyry related alteration and associated mineralization and structural zones.

Interra's results to date have confirmed;

  • porphyry related K-spar and lessor albite alteration and structurally controlled quartz-sulphide vein style mineralization observed at depth at Gully zone;
  • late phase tourmaline-quartz-pyrite veining (Figure 1, Table 2) and associated sericitic alteration potentially related to an overprinting upper alkalic-cap;
  • Copper-gold mineralization is coincident with near surface high chargeability and K-spar-quartz±albite altered highly resistive areas observed in the 2019 and 2020 IP programs;
  • sulphides of pyrite, chalcopyrite and localized molybdenite, arsenopyrite and bornite occur as quartz-sulphide veins and fractures (Figure 2, Table 2) and disseminations (Figure 3, Table 2), proximal to intrusive contacts, shear structures and within localized magnetite veins and breccias;
  • copper and gold mineralization at depth is at reduced grades to samples collected from the surface, which may be due to secondary supergene enrichment of the surface samples;
  • both sulphides and magnetite are noted to occur within areas of high chargeability
  • mineralization and associated alteration within the reported intervals above are hosted within the Thane Creek diorite (207 and 194Ma), Duckling Creek (quartz) monzonite to (quartz) syenite (182 and 175Ma) and latite porphyry (162.2±2.6Ma) intrusive phases of the Hogem Batholith (Table 2);
  • A Re-Os date of (202.8 +/-0.8Ma) from molybdenite within a quartz vein taken on a Gail rock sample is within the Late Triassic to Early Jurassic porphyry Cu-Au (-Mo) age of mineralization cluster of 215-205Ma observed within porphyries located throughout British Columbia (Table 2) and
  • at least one phase of mineralization within the Cathedral and Gully zones may be related to a later intrusive phase within the batholith (Table 2).

Figure 1: Tourmaline+quartz vein cut by pyrite±chalcopyrite and later calcite fractures within TH21-7 @ 69.50m.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6f13b4d-7582-46da-9a11-dcdc354742e4

Figure 2: Blebby pyrite+chalcopyrite within quartz brecciated magnetite vein containing late coarse calcite proximal to increased mineralization within TH21-7 @72.50m. Sample# 42580 containing 3.42% Cu, 0.75g/t Au, 7.03g/t Ag and 1.13ppm Mo over 0.50m.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/adeffa3d-7e77-4a6e-882e-e9dd664d56a5

Figure 3: Quartz-arsenopyrite-pyrite-chalcopyrite vein with sericite altered margins cutting monzonite within TH21-11 @83.00m. Sample# 41958 containing 0.19% Cu, 0.20g/t Au, 0.92g/t Ag and 13.70ppm Mo over 0.50m.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab19b0c4-b90e-4ed9-8fb3-f9e506ced3e2

Figure 4: Cathedral and Gully Zone Drill Hole Plan Map.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31893002-1646-438d-aa35-963541ce04c8

Table 2: Summary of Intrusive Phases, Age, Observed Alteration and Mineralization within Hogem Batholith at the Cathedral and Gully Zones.

Suite Rock Type Age (Ma) Features Alteration Veining Mineralization
Porphyry Sheets Latite Porphyry 162.2 ±2.6 1 Porphyritic, 20-40% plag,10-15% hrnblnd-biotite w/n a K-feldspar rich groundmass Weak localized potassic, Epidote and silicification Qtz-Epi-Cal± sulphides; localized Mt-Act? and Epi-Prehnite local disseminated as mafic replacement Associated with Qtz-Epi-Cal ± sulphides
Duckling Creek (Quartz) Syenite 174.7±0.7 to 178.9±1.3 1 Fine grained to Pegmatitic, K-feldspar rich Weak localized potassic, Epidote and silicification Qtz-Epi-Cal± sulphides; Local disseminated Associated with Qtz-Epi-Cal ± sulphides
Duckling Creek (Quartz) Monzonite and Monzonite Porphyry 179.7±2.5 and 178.8±0.2 2 Equigranular, Fine to medium grained, K-feldspar rich Pyx-Hrnblnd-biotite
bearing; Porphyritic varieties contain large orthoclase Phenos.

Weak- extensively
Potassic-propylitic altered; possible Lithocap alteration related to tourmaline sericite+pyrite 		Qtz-Epi-Cal± sulphides; magnetite veins and breccias; Act±Qtz Disseminated, mafic and magnetite replacement Associated with Qtz-Epi-Cal ± sulphides
Thane Creek (Quartz) Monzodiorite 194±1.1 1 Equigranular, Medium to Coarse grained, Pyx-Hrnblnd-plag
bearing;





Weak- extensively
Potassic-Sodic altered; possible Lithocap alteration related to tourmaline-sericite+pyrite



Qtz-Epi-Cal± sulphides; magnetite veins and breccias; Act±Qtz and Qtz±chl± sulphides 3



Disseminated, mafic and magnetite replacement Associated with Qtz-Epi-Cal ± sulphides



Gail Zone Quartz±sulphide Vein 202.8±0.8 3
Thane Creek Diorite 206.6±0.9 1

1 . LA-ICPMS(Zircon) - Jones, G., Ootes, L., Milidragovic, D., Friedman, R., Camacho, A., Luo, Y., Vezinet, A., Pearson, D.G., and Schiarizza, P., 2021. Geochronology of northern Hogem batholith, Quesnel terrane, north-central British Columbia. In: Geological Fieldwork 2020, British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, British Columbia Geological Survey Paper 2021-01, pp. 37-56.
2 . CA-TIMS(Zircon) - Devine, F.A.M., Chamberlain, C.M., Davies, A.G.S., Friedman, R., and Baxter, P., 2014. Geology and district-scale setting of tilted alkalic porphyry Cu-Au mineralization at the Lorraine deposit, British Columbia. Economic Geology, 109, 939-977.
3. ALS - Earth and Atmospheric Services Department of the University of Alberta, Re-Os isotopic and age data for molybdenite within a quartz-sulphide vein from outcrop sample #3288 within the Gail Zone at Interra Copper's Thane Project in north-central British Columbia.

Figure 5 – TH21-7 and TH21-8 Drill hole Cross Sections
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21e530b2-1b36-420c-aa2a-87876c3a9b86

Figure 6 – TH21-11 Drill hole Cross Section
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/144da7d6-2a95-4d7a-89d1-d241618defc7

Additional soil sampling results have been received with results to be compiled and news released in the coming weeks.

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed, verified and approved by Christopher O. Naas, P. Geo., COO of Interra Copper Corp, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in N.I. 43-101 regulations.

ON BEHALF OF Interra Copper CORP.

Jason Nickel, P.Eng.
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +1-604-754-7986
Email: CEO@interracopper.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Email: invest@interracopper.com
Telephone: +1-604-588-2110
Website: https://interracopper.com

ABOUT Interra Copper CORP.

Interra is a junior exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its current assets that include the Thane Property in north-central British Columbia. Utilizing its heavily experienced management team, Interra continues to source and evaluate assets to further generate shareholder value.

The Thane Property covers approximately 206 km 2 (50,904 acres) and is located in the Quesnel Terrane geological belt of north-central British Columbia, midway between the previously-operated open pit Kemess Mine and the current open pit Mount Milligan mine, both two copper-gold porphyry deposits. The Thane Property includes several highly prospective mineralized areas identified to date, including the ‘Cathedral Area' on which the Company's exploration is currently focused.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to further exploration on the Company's Thane Property, the submission of core samples and receipt of assays thereof. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Overview

As experts forecast an explosion in demand for copper and the reality of securing mines becomes increasingly difficult, the copper industry is on track to face a global supply gap ranging from 4.7 to 10 million tons by 2030.

Driven by the global shift towards environmental sustainability, the widespread adoption of renewable energy, electric vehicles and electric motors has catalyzed the growth in demand for copper materials used in its machinery. Overall demand for copper is estimated to increase by 12 to 15 percent. What does this mean? Canadian investors and mining companies may be sitting on a goldmine of opportunity — or, in this case, a copper mine.

Interra Copper (CSE:IMCX, OTCQB:IMIMF, FRA:3MX) is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on exploring, identifying and acquiring copper and is dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the technical advancements of its assets. Led by a highly experienced management team, the company’s drilling exploration program is fully funded and will begin in July.

“We have identified high priority zones defined by IP chargeability highs with supporting copper and gold mineralization from both soil and rock samples, and we are excited to be able to test the depth potential of these targets by diamond drilling this summer,” said David McMillan, interim CEO of Interra Copper.

Producing more than 50 percent of the copper supply in Canada in 2019, British Columbia is arguably the most attractive market for copper in Canada. Interra Copper has focused all its efforts on its flagship Thane property, which is situated in the Quesnel Terrane region of British Columbia.

The Quesnel Terrane has an impressive past and planned production of 50 billion pounds of copper and 28 million ounces of gold. With relatively low exploration, the Thane property is near 16 productive and/or development stage mining projects which have historically produced significant yields. Third-party data identifying six mineralized areas suggests promising copper, gold, and silver contents in the 200 square kilometre property. The Thane property is fully owned by Interra Copper (subject to a one percent NSR).

Accelerating the process of obtaining reliable geochemical results, Interra Copper plans to utilize a portable XRF — a device that can immediately quantify and qualify elements in a sample such as copper — expediting informed planning regarding drilling expansion beyond its 8 already planned drill holes. Prioritizing in-depth analysis and thoroughness, Interra Copper will submit samples to ALS laboratories for additional multi-element and gold analysis. Streamlining its operations, Interra Copper also plans to deliver accurate sample results to investors in less than six months.

Sample 3050: 0.30 percent cu, 1.21 g/t Ag

Interra Copper’s management team is well-primed for success given their experience and accomplishments in both the mining and exploration and the corporate sector.

Independent Director Jason Nickel is a mining engineer, investor, and entrepreneur with 25 years of experience. Nickel recently led the production and development of new underground and pit operations as Mine Manager for an emerging Canadian producer.

Chairman to the Board of Directors Gregory Hawkins is a certified professional geoscientist with 52 years of experience in the industry. Hawkins was previously responsible for the identification and/or delineation of 10 mineral deposits in multiple countries with seven deposits taken to production.

Director, President and Interim CEO David McMillan has been involved in the mining and finance industry for over 40 years. McMillan has held several directors and executive roles for both public and private companies.

Interra Copper’s Company Highlights

  • Interra Copper’s flagship Thane project is located in the Quesnel Terrane region in British Columbia where past and planned production of copper is estimated at 50 billion pounds in the region.
  • The Thane project, set to begin in July, is strategically located in an area of relatively low exploration and near multiple mines which have historically produced significant yields. Third-party data identifying six mineralized areas suggests promising copper, gold, and silver contents in the 200 square kilometre property.
  • Interra Copper plans to use portable XRF machines to accelerate planning and decision-making regarding drilling sites.
  • The Thane project is fully funded and fully owned by Interra Copper (subject to a one percent NSR).
  • Interra Copper boasts an experienced management team with several decades of experience in mining, exploration and business and notable achievements in their respective industries.

Interra Copper’s Key Project

Thane Property

The flagship Thane project is located in the Quesnel Terrane, a region rich in porphyry-style deposits, in British Columbia. The 206.58 square kilometre property is near 16 productive and/or developmental stage mining projects which have historically produced significant yields.

The Thane property has a history of relatively low exploration dating back to the 1970s. To date, six mineralized areas have been identified in the Thane property with copper and gold mineralization as high as 13.9 percent, 77.8 g/t Au along with silver as high as 56.4 g/t Ag found in each area, based on data reports from previous operators.

The project is set to begin with eight drill holes that will be 2,400 metres deep with drilling expansion and exploration plans already in the works.

Interra Copper’s Management Team

Jason Nickel — Chief Executive Officer

Jason Nickel holds a degree in Applied Science in Mine Engineering from the University of British Columbia and a post graduate diploma in business administration from Simon Fraser University. Jason brings 25 years of experience in Mine Operations, Engineering, Project Development and resource company management to Interra Copper along with a decade of corporate and junior resource markets focus. He is an experienced mining engineer, investor and entrepreneur with a diverse 25-year mining background in operations, engineering, feasibility and exploration/development of venture capital projects. Most recently, Nickel was a Mine Manager for a significant Canadian emerging producer, leading the production and development of new underground and pit operations. He has provided management and consulting services to the industry since 2008.

T. Gregory Hawkins — Chairman to the Board of Directors

T. Gregory Hawkins has worked in the mining exploration and investment industry since 1969. He has been variously responsible for the identification and/or delineation of 10 mineral deposits in Canada, USA, Chile, Ghana, Mali and Zäire (DRC), with seven deposits taken to production.

Christopher O. Naas — Director, Chief Operating Officer

Christopher O. Naas has over 34 years of experience in the mineral exploration field in Canada, the USA, South America and Africa and brings extensive experience in the supervision of mineral exploration programs that have successfully developed mineral resources from grassroots prospects.

Oliver Foeste — Chief Financial Officer

Oliver Foeste is the founder and Managing Partner of Invictus Accounting Group and brings over 10 years of financial reporting and executive experience across numerous industries including junior exploration and mining companies. Previously, Mr. Foeste has held senior management and executive positions in multinational and small capitalization companies listed in Canada and the United States.

David McAdam — Chairman of Audit Committee

David McAdam has over 30 years of finance and operations experience in large and small capitalization companies, where has been the financial lead in raising over $250 million in equity and securing over $100 million in debt. He has been the financial and/or operational lead in over 90 acquisitions, including the integration of the target companies.

McAdam has been the Chief Financial Officer of several public and private companies including a number of public and private BC-based mining companies (one a Vancouver based TSX company with producing assets in South Africa and public reporting across the TSX-AIM-JSE exchanges). Other sectors include for-profit provider of English as a Second Language training to foreign students (Executive advisory and Investor Relations), a Fortune 150 waste management/recycling company (VP Ops and Director of Finance).

Samir Patel — Independent Director, Chairman of Governance Committee

Samir Patel is a securities lawyer with over 11 years of experience in securities and corporate law, particularly in relation to M&A transactions, continuous disclosure requirements, corporate governance and equity financings.

He is currently General Counsel & Corporate Secretary at First Mining Gold Corp., a gold exploration and development mining company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, and has been with First Mining Gold since June 2016. Prior to that, he earned a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) degree from the University Nottingham in the United Kingdom.

David McMillan — Director

David McMillan has worked in the mining and financial markets for over 40 years. Since he retired from the securities industry in 2000, he has held numerous director and executive roles in public and private companies.

Gordon Neal — Independent Director

Gordon Neal is currently President of Neal & Company Consultants, having provided more than 30 years of capital markets and corporate governance advisory services to public and private companies. Neal & Company have raised more than $700,000,000 for companies across many sectors including precious metals, oil and gas, forestry and clean tech industries. From August 2017 to March 2021, Gordon was President of New Pacific Metals Corp, with prior positions as VP Corporate Development at Silvercorp Metals, and for 9 years was VP Corporate Development at Mag Silver Corp. in the 1990s, Gordon was also the founder and president of Neal McInerney Investor Relations, which at the time, was the second largest investor relations firm in Canada.

Janet Francis — Corporate Secretary

Janet Francis has over 15 years of experience in the field of regulatory compliance and corporate governance. She has served as a director or officer of several public companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, and Canadian Securities Exchange in the technology, education, and mining sectors. She is the principal of a corporate secretarial firm providing services to publicly listed companies, reporting issuers, and companies seeking to go public.

 

Interra Copper Reports Molybdenite Age Dating from Gail Area and Update on Sample Analysis

Interra Copper Reports Molybdenite Age Dating from Gail Area and Update on Sample Analysis

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FRA: 3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the result of an age dating study on mineralization from the Gail Area completed at the Earth and Atmospheric Services Department of the University of Alberta. The study utilized rhenium-osmium age dating (" Re-Os "), a form of radiometric dating, of molybdenite from an outcrop sample. Interra collected the sample from a north-east trending (320Az), 20 cm wide quartz vein containing molybdenum, chalcopyrite and pyrite hosted in diorite, at its 206 square kilometre Thane Property in north-central British Columbia.

Interra's Chairman, T. Greg Hawkins, P.Geo., APEGBC, stated, "This age date adds further confirmation and support for the "proof of concept" of the existence of copper gold calc alkaline porphyry mineralization of the same date as the bulk of such mineralization in the Quesnel Terrane. Attendant potassic alteration (Kspar/biotite) and quartz, magnetite, epidote, and native copper mineralogy (Afton, Kwanika) are also key components. The structural controls as evidenced by our recent drilling and airborne mag and radiometric geophysics and ground chargeability/resistivity surveys suggest further similarity with other known deposits where structure has shaped the current resource (Kwanika, Lorraine)."

Interra Copper announces Encouraging initial results from 12-hole, 2,783 metre diamond drilling program

Interra Copper announces Encouraging initial results from 12-hole, 2,783 metre diamond drilling program

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FRA: 3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce initial Drilling Results from the Cathedral Area at its 20,600 hectare Thane Property, located on traditional territory of the Takla and Tsay Keh Dene First Nations in North-Central B.C.

Results are from drill holes TH21-1, TH21-2 and TH21-5, which tested the northern portion of the Cathedral Zone's IP chargeability anomaly. All three holes intersected indicator low grade copper-gold and moderate grades of molybdenum mineralization. Mineralization styles intersected within the drill holes consists of disseminated, vein and localized semi-massive copper mineralization at shallow to moderate depths within the Cathedral Zone. Localized quartz-chalcopyrite-molybdenum fractures and vein mineralization has also been intersected within the drilling campaign. Significant mineralized intervals include:

Interra Copper Corp. Closes Private Placement

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX, OTCQB: IMIMF, FRA: 3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that is has closed a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") issuing an aggregate of 925,000 flow-through units (" FT Units ") at a price of $0.20 per FT Unit and 110,000 non-flow-through units (" Non-FT Units ") at a price of $0.15 per Non-FT Unit for gross proceeds of $201,500.

Each FT Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company that qualifies as a "flow-through share" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) and one non-flow-through warrant (" Warrant ") exercisable at $0.30 for 24 months from the date of issuance into a common share in the capital of the Company (a " Share "). Each Non-FT Unit consists of one Share and one Warrant exercisable at $0.30 for 24 months from the date of issuance into a Share.

CSE:IMCX

Interra Copper Corp. Announces Intensive and extensive KSpar / Biotite alteration and Native Copper Discovery Highlight the Gail Zone Sampling by Interra Copper

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FRA: 3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce completion of further ground geophysical and geochemical work at its 206 square kilometer Thane Property in North Central British Columbia.

Interra has conducted further geophysical and geochemical work supporting our thesis of a nearby copper porphyry system, with the geology demonstrating further relevant signatures and supporting mineralogy. Geological and core samples have now all been fully submitted to ALS, and we have begun to receive results from our summer program.

1940 silver nickel

Interra Copper Files 43-101 for Thane Copper-Gold Project

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX)(OTCQB:IMIMF)(FRA:3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed and filed a technical Report, a N.I. 43-101 compliant report on it's primary asset - the 206 square kilometer Thane Property in North Central B.C

The Company has filed a current independent National Instrument 43-101 compliant technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Thane Copper-Gold Project, Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada" (the "Technical Report") with an effective date of July 12, 2021, prior to this summer's drill program. The Technical Report outlines the history of exploration and work completed on the 206 square kilometre project over the past decades, as early as the 1940's, as well as subsequent geophysical and geochemistry work and sampling completed by Interra Copper (and Thane Minerals Inc., acquired by the Company in March 2020.)

Lundin Mining Announces 2021 Production Guidance Achieved for All Metals; Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results to be Released February 17, 2022

 (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") announces production results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 . The consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 will be published on February 17, 2022 .

Lion Copper and Gold Company Logo

Lion Copper and Gold


Overview

Lion Copper and Gold Projects

As governments around the world commit to investments in clean energy, the need for precious and base metals has resulted in unprecedented growth worldwide. Precious and base metals, such as copper, are needed now more than ever before for EV batteries, power grids, wind and solar technologies and EV charging.

Copper is an essential component for the transition towards clean energy and is an innovative solution fusing together energy efficiency, renewables, transportation, and smart grids.

The clean energy movement also goes beyond the resource –– it extends to every aspect of a company’s operations. Naturally, companies that supply these metals should be sustainable in the long term, support local communities, care for the environment, build the global economy and accelerate the transition to a low-carbon world to truly support the green economy productively. Not only is investing into ESG-focused companies socially-responsible but it has been shown to reduce portfolio risks and increase returns with greater long-term success. As a result, mineral companies with ESG models will likely attract investors seeking these benefits.

Lion Copper and Gold (TSXV:LEO,OTCQB:LCGMF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the MacArthur Project in Mason Valley, Nevada. The company holds the largest land position in the Mason Valley district, which is home to a large metal endowment with numerous other known copper deposits. Nevada was the top mining jurisdiction in the world in 2020 based on investment attractiveness, according to the Fraser Institute.
Lion CG

The MacArthur project is located 50 miles southeast of Reno, and hosts sulfide resources that are open in most directions with upside potential and high-grade mineralization. The project has a measured and indicated resource of 676 million pounds of contained copper at average grades of 0.21 percent and an inferred resource of 980 million pounds of contained copper at average grades of 0.20 percent. The resource is estimated at cut-off grades of 0.12 TCu percent. MacArthur is a large-scale, low-cost heap leach project with the potential for near term production of pure copper cathode.

Lion CG

Lion Copper and Gold has committed to an ESG model. The company’s “Conservation by Design” approach focuses on environmental sustainability through best practices, sound science and state-of-the-art technology. This approach progresses the company’s mission of water conservation and minimal emissions in the renewable economy. Specifically, Lion Copper and Gold plan to electrify its equipment, generate on-site solar power, recycle water in its processing facilities and invest in other eco-friendly technologies.

The company is currently focused on continuing to advance its MacArthur project through ongoing study and permitting efforts on its copper deposit and exploration on the sulfide resource. Lion Copper and Gold plans to update and expand its resource estimate in the first quarter of 2022 and complete a pre-feasibility study on the MacArthur project by the third quarter of 2022. Going forward, Lion Copper Gold also plans to enhance metallurgical approaches, optimize the production schedule and begin a permitting and execution plan.

The company is led by a highly experienced management team with a track record of success in the mineral exploration industry. Lion Copper and Gold's management team have local mining experience in Nevada as well as the ability to build and finance its flagship asset. The company’s MacArthur project also has support from the local, tribal, state and federal governments.

Company Highlights

  • Lion Copper and Gold Corporation (TSXV:LEO,OTCQB:LCGMF) is a mineral exploration company focused on developing a portfolio of prospective copper and gold assets in North America.
  • The company has the largest land position in the Mason Valley district in the mineral-rich and mining-friendly state of Nevada
  • The company has a strong ESG focus with its “Conservation by Design” approach that focuses on environmental sustainability through water conversation and minimal emissions.
  • The company’s flagship MacArthur project features a large copper deposit that was previously active in the 1990s.
    • The MacArthur project has a measured and indicated resource of 676 million pounds of contained copper at average grades of 0.21 percent and an inferred resource of 980 million pounds of contained copper at average grades of 0.20 percent.
    • MacArthur is a large-scale, low-cost heap leach project with the potential for near term production of pure copper cathode.

Key Projects

MacArthur Copper Project

MacArthur Project

The company’s flagship MacArthur project is located in Mason Valley, Nevada. The property has access to extensive infrastructure and is situated in the center of the district which is ideal for mine development and district consolidation.

The project features a sulfide resource with upside potential and a large oxide copper deposit with the potential for near-term production of pure cathode copper. The deposit has a measured and indicated resource of 676 million pounds of contained copper at average grades of 0.21 percent, and an inferred resource of 980 million pounds of contained copper at average grades of 0.20 percent. The resource is estimated at cut-off grades of 0.12 TCu percent.

MacArthur Copper Deposit

Management Team

C. Travis Naugle, P.E -
CEO and Director

Travis Naugle is a seasoned executive and officer in the gold, copper and strategic mining sector. He participated in the design, construction and operation of mining projects in the U.S., Eurasia, Russia and Asia. Naugle’s industrial track record includes the Kupol mine project for Bema Gold which was sold to Kinross for $3 billion and the Kensington mine project for Coeur Mining. Naugle’s experience also includes the financing, development and liquidity exits of multiple strategic mining operations in Russia and Eurasia. Naugle also negotiated a bilateral mining treaty between the governments of Russia and China. His experience also includes environmental and sustainability initiatives in collaboration with local and indigenous peoples. Naugle is a licensed Professional Engineer. Naugle received his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and holds a degree in mining engineering from Montana Tech.

Stephen Goodman -
President, CFO and Director

Stephen Goodman is an experienced senior executive, director and investment banker in several hundred million dollars of acquisition, exploration and production financings for mining companies listed on the CSE and TSX-V. After several years at Canaccord Capital, he moved to New York to work as an investment banker working at multiple firms, including Casimir Capital, Knight Capital Group, KGS Alpha Capital Markets (now BMO) and StormHarbour Securities LP. Goodman is a graduate of the University of Western Ontario. He obtained a Master of Business Administration from the Institut des Hautes Etudes Economiques et Commerciales in France and a Post-Graduate Diploma in Asia Management from Capilano University.

Tom Patton - Chairman of the Board

Tom Patton held numerous past positions, including president and COO at Western Silver, senior vice president of exploration and business development at Kennecott, executive vice president of exploration at Kennecott and managing director South America at Rio Tinto Mining and Exploration. Patton has worked as a resource exploration geologist for over 40 years. He notably headed the Western Silver team that discovered and delineated the world’s largest silver reserve, Peñasquito, and subsequently sold it to Glamis Gold (now Goldcorp) for $1.2 billion in 2006.

Tony Alford - Director

Tony Alford is the founder and president of PBA Consultants Inc. PBA Consultants Inc. is a firm specializing in tax savings and cost reduction services for many Fortune 500 companies across the USA. Alford also founded Alford Investments in 1993. Alford Investments focuses on real estate investment properties, pharmacy distribution, food-related and natural resource companies. Alford was also a director of Revett Minerals Inc. in 2009 and 2010.

Thomas Pressello - Director

Thomas Pressello has been involved in corporate and commercial finance for more than 25 years. He previously worked at one of the largest Canadian banks where he restructured several $100 million plus real estate portfolios, and a Western Canadian real estate merchant bank where he acted as a general partner for several real estate limited partnerships. He is the founder of Active Hedge Capital Inc., a finance advisory firm. He has served as the chief financial officer and president of Pacific Harbour Capital Ltd., and was responsible for the restructuring of the company. Through Active Hedge Capital Inc. Mr. Pressello also assisted with the receivership and sale of a publicly listed alternative fuels business for a TSX listed Toronto merchant bank.

Lion Copper and Gold Company Logo

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Positive Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for its Flagship MacArthur Copper Project

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) (the "Company", "Lion CG") is pleased to announce the results of an updated mineral resource estimate for the MacArthur Copper Project (the "Project") located in Mason Valley, Nevada. The mineral resource estimate was prepared pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") by Independent Mining Consultants ("IMC") of Tucson, Arizona. A technical report in the form required pursuant to NI 43-101 disclosing the resource estimate will be filed on SEDAR within 45 days from the date of this news release. The resource estimate includes total contained copper within a pit shell using a variable recovery of four relevant oxidation material types.

Highlights:

Pentwater Issues Letter to Rio Tinto Board Calling for Action on Corporate Governance Failures

On January 6, 2022, Pentwater Capital Management LP (" Pentwater "), the largest minority shareholder of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (" Turquoise Hill ") (TSX:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ), sent the following letter to Ngaire Woods, member of the Board of the Directors of Rio Tinto plc (" Rio Tinto " or " Rio ") (LSE:RIO), outlining continued corporate governance failures at Rio Tinto. On January 7, 2022, Rio Tinto's attorney responded that neither Ms. Woods nor any other Rio Tinto board member would respond to Pentwater regarding the ongoing corporate governance breaches that Rio is inflicting upon Turquoise Hill.

Dear Ms. Woods,

Altiplano Reports 3.18 % Cu over 3.67 Metres in Recent Drilling Confirming Continuation of High-Grade Copper Results at Farellon

Altiplano Reports 3.18 % Cu over 3.67 Metres in Recent Drilling Confirming Continuation of High-Grade Copper Results at Farellon

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from five additional drill holes at its recently completed exploration drilling program at the Farellon copper-gold (Cu-Au) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

Highlights

Responsible Mining Solutions and Atico Mining Corp. Complete Commissioning and Ramp-Up of the El Roble Mine's Integrated Tailings Dewatering Facility

Responsible Mining Solutions and Atico Mining Corp. Complete Commissioning and Ramp-Up of the El Roble Mine's Integrated Tailings Dewatering Facility

Responsible Mining Solutions Corp. (RMS) and Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) RMS and Atico jointly announce that they have successfully completed the commissioning and hand-over of the Integrated Tailings Dewatering Plant ("ITDS") designed to receive flotation tailings from the El Roble mill and processing facilities. Please refer to Figure 01, for a visual overview of the plant.

Figure 1 - El Roble, ITDS during Construction
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7fea6db8-b3d3-4302-b930-ee1f759eac73

