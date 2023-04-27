JZR Gold Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units

Interra Copper (CSE:IMCX)

Interra Copper: Exploring Prolific Assets in Established Copper Belts in Chile and Canada


Interra Copper (CSE:IMCX, OTCQB:IMIMF, FRA:3MX) explores prolific assets in Chile and Canada, both Tier-1 jurisdictions with mining-friendly regulations, existing infrastructure and skilled local workforces.

After merging with Alto Verde Copper Inc., Interra Copper now focuses on three Chilean copper assets: Tres Marias, Pitbull and Zenaida. The project's proximity to world-class copper mines is a strong indication of what's possible with the new projects.

Interra Copper Projects

The company’s new flagship asset is the Chilean Tres Marias copper project. This mid-stage project covers 16,250 hectares and is 25 kilometers north of BHP’s Spence Mine. Historical exploration of the asset demonstrates high-grade copper deposits, with drill results returning up to 4.5 percent copper at 4 meters. The other two Chilean assets - Pitbull and Zenaida - are near-term exploration stage assets.

Interra’s properties in British Columbia, Canada, demonstrate significant potential to increase shareholder value as they are explored. The Thane project contains six areas with significant copper mineralization, some with high-grade silver and gold. The Chuck Creek asset also has historical silt sample concentrations up to a significant 58,600 parts per billion (ppb) gold.

Company Highlights

  • Interra Copper is an exploration and development company with prolific assets in Chile and Canada, both Tier-1 jurisdictions with mining-friendly regulations, existing infrastructure and skilled local workforces.
  • The company recently completed a merger with Alto Verde Copper Inc., resulting in the acquisition of three new copper assets in Chile.
  • The flagship Tres Marias project is a mid-stage exploration project covering 16,250 hectares and close to BHP’s Spence mine.
  • Interra’s other Chilean projects are early-stage assets that are close to existing prolific operations Collahuasi and Quebreda Blanca (Pitbull), and El Abra (Zenaida).
  • The company’s Canadian projects include additional polymetallic mineralization, with copper, gold and silver.
  • An experienced management team backed by special expert advisors with the depth of expertise necessary to realize the full value of its asset portfolio.

This Interra Copper profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

CSE:IMCXCopper InvestingInterra Coppercse stocksfra:3mxotcqb:imimf
IMCX:CC
Interra Copper Begins Exploration Program at Its Tres Marias Copper Project in Chile

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its 2023 exploration plans at the Company's Tres Marias Copper Project (the "Project" or "Tres Marias") in the Antofagasta region of Chile. Tres Marias is one of three copper projects that the Company acquired in 2021 from Minera Freeport-McMoRan South America Ltda. The Project is located within the Paleocene Copper Porphyry Belt, about 30 km west of the mining centre of Calama and 30 km north of BHP Chile's Spence Mine.

The planned exploration program consists of 10,500 m of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling across three target areas within the 16,080 ha of contiguous concessions. The objective of the program is to test a number of targets identified in the technical work completed to date, which includes the reprocessed historical airborne ZTEM and 3D inversion of this airborne data, a 504 km UAV high-resolution magnetic survey, and a 29 line-km GDAS 3D induced polarization survey completed by Alto Verde Copper.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Interra Copper and Alto Verde Copper Sign Definitive Agreement for Business Combination

(TheNewswire)

Interra Copper Corp.

March 10, 2023 TheNewswire - VANCOUVER, British Columbia Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX ) ( OTC:IMIMF ) ( FRA:3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated December 2, 2022, the Company has entered into a definitive business combination agreement dated March 8, 2023 (the " Definitive Agreement ") with Alto Verde Copper Inc. (" Alto Verde ") and 1000465623 Ontario Inc. (" Interra Subco "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, pursuant to which the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Alto Verde (the " Transaction "). The Definitive Agreement replaces the letter of intent between the Company and Alto Verde with respect to the Transaction. The Company and Alto Verde are at arms' length.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Interra Copper Corp. Announces Voting Results from 2022 AGM and Welcomes New Directors

(TheNewswire)

Interra Copper Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire July 6, 2022 - Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX ) ( OTC:IMIMF ) ( FRA:3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders that was held on June 30, 2022 (the " Meeting "). Shareholders were asked to vote on several items of business as described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 12, 2022 (the " Circular "), and all proposals put forward to the Company's shareholders were approved. A total of 1,931,743 Common shares representing approximately 23.03% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were voted in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Interra Copper Corp. Announces Project Update on its Thane Copper/Gold Property

(TheNewswire)

Interra Copper Corp.

Located in Quesnel Terrane, the Thane Property covers 206 square km.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Interra Copper Announces Market Maker Engagement

(TheNewswire)

Interra Copper Corp.

June 17, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX) (OTC:IMIMF) (FRA:3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") Interra is pleased to announce that effective immediately,

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Hudbay Reaches Major Milestone Towards Achieving its 2030 Greenhouse Gas Reduction Targets with the Signing of a Renewable Power Supply Agreement for its Constancia Mine in Peru

  • Hudbay's Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions are expected to decline by 40% from its 2021 baseline as a result of the new Constancia renewable energy supply agreement.
  • Energy supply contract with a new provider, ENGIE Energía Perú, to come into effect in January 2026 with a 10-year term.
  • New contract includes a guaranteed supply of renewable energy to satisfy Constancia's anticipated future energy requirements.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) is pleased to announce the signing of a new 10-year power purchase agreement with ENGIE Energía Perú for access to a 100% renewable energy supply to Hudbay's Constancia operations in Peru.

"Last December, Hudbay committed to reducing its 2030 greenhouse gas emissions by 50% and achieving net zero by 2050. The signing of this 10-year power purchase agreement marks a major milestone for achieving Hudbay's greenhouse gas reduction goals," said Peter Kukielski, Hudbay's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud of this achievement as it places Hudbay firmly in reach of achieving a 50% emissions reduction by 2030 and on track for net zero by 2050. Additionally, Hudbay's low carbon footprint production will continue to produce the metals needed for the global transition to a low-carbon future."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

American West Metals

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

American West Metals Limited (“American West” or the “Company”) (ASX: AW1) is pleased to report on its Quarterly activities for the period ending 31 March 2023.

Ero Copper Announces Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") reported the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held today in Vancouver, British Columbia. A total of 82,182,553 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 89.08% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as at the March 6, 2023 record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the re-election of management's nominees as directors for the ensuing year and the advisory vote on executive compensation. Detailed results of the votes are presented below.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

×