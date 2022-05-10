Copper Investing News

Hudbay Minerals Inc. today announced that each of the eleven individuals nominated for election as a director of Hudbay at the company’s Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 10, 2022 was elected. The detailed voting results are set out below: About Hudbay Hudbay is a diversified mining company primarily producing copper concentrate zinc metal and silvergold doré. Directly and through its ...

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced that each of the eleven individuals nominated for election as a director of Hudbay at the company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 10, 2022 was elected.

The detailed voting results are set out below:

Director Number of
Votes FOR 		Number of Votes
Withheld 		Percentage of Votes
FOR
Carol T. Banducci 188,653,121 698,372 99.63%
Igor A. Gonzales 188,648,494 702,998 99.63%
Richard Howes 187,932,660 1,418,832 99.25%
Sarah B. Kavanagh 187,443,578 1,907,915 98.99%
Carin S. Knickel 185,910,085 3,441,408 98.18%
Peter Kukielski 188,889,364 462,128 99.76%
George E. Lafond 188,679,056 672,437 99.65%
Stephen A. Lang 176,053,789 13,297,704 92.98%
Daniel Muñiz Quintanilla 188,706,763 644,730 99.66%
Colin Osborne 188,873,199 478,293 99.75%
David Smith 149,837,441 39,514,051 79.13%

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a diversified mining company primarily producing copper concentrate (containing copper, gold and silver), zinc metal and silver/gold doré. Directly and through its subsidiaries, Hudbay owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan (Canada) and Cusco (Peru), and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada (United States). The company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation and optimization of properties it already controls, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Hudbay's mission is to create sustainable value through the acquisition, development and operation of high-quality, long-life deposits with exploration potential in jurisdictions that support responsible mining, and to see the regions and communities in which the company operates benefit from its presence. The company is governed by the Canada Business Corporations Act and its shares are listed under the symbol "HBM" on the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange and Bolsa de Valores de Lima. Further information about Hudbay can be found on www.hudbay.com .

For further information, please contact:

Candace Brûlé
Vice President, Investor Relations
(416) 814-4387
candace.brule@hudbay.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Hudbay MineralsHBM:CAHBMCopper Investing
HBM:CA,HBM
NOVA ROYALTY COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF ROYALTY ON HUDBAY'S COPPER WORLD AND ROSEMONT COPPER PROJECTS

NOVA ROYALTY COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF ROYALTY ON HUDBAY'S COPPER WORLD AND ROSEMONT COPPER PROJECTS

TSXV: NOVR
OTCQB: NOVRF

(All dollar amounts are in United States Dollars unless otherwise indicated)

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Manitoba Mining Sector to See Boost from Global Lithium Demand

While other materials have seen unstable markets in the last year, demand for lithium has continued to rise in order to meet the demands of the lithium-ion battery market.

According to a recent CBC article, one of the jurisdictions that is seeing an uptick in lithium exploration activity is Manitoba’s Snow Lake region. Snow Lake sits 200 kilometers east of Flin Flon, another area in the province that is well known for lithium production. Companies like Snow Lake Resources and Far Resources (CSE:FAT) are leading the charge in exploring the Snow Lake region, showing a glimmer of hope and promise as the province faces ongoing employment challenges in its mining sector. This follows decisions from both Hudbay Minerals (TSX:HBM,NYSE:HBM) and Vale (NYSE:VALE) to reduce their activities in Manitoba.

Keep reading...Show less

Teck to Present at BofA Securities 2022 Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference May 18, 2022

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") President and Chief Executive Officer Don Lindsay will be participating in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2022 Global Metals, Mining & Steel conference on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern5:00 a.m. Pacific time. The investor presentation will include information on company strategy, financial performance, and outlook for the company's business units.

The fireside chat will be webcast through the following link at: https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/metalsminingsteel2022/idHEAE0W.cfm .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Exploration Program On Track in Athabasca, Saskatchewan, Canada

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

May 10 th 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (OTC:ALDVF) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") announces that the Company is unaware of any material events related to the operations of the Company that could have resulted in the recent market activity. The Company remains on track with the activities planned for its summer exploration programs. The Company is focused on advancing both the Cluff Lake Uranium and Exxeter Gold projects through the exploration and development processes. Management remains very confident in the successful completion of the planned work programs for 2022.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ivanhoe Mines Issues First Quarter 2022 Financial Results, as Well as Review of Mine Construction and Exploration Activities

Kamoa-Kakula Copper Mining Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo sold 51,919 tonnes of payable copper and recognized record revenue of $519.6 million in Q1 2022

The Kamoa-Kakula joint venture recorded record EBITDA of $399.4 million, and operating profit of $380.5 million for Q1 2022

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baker Steel Executes Definitive Agreement to Convert Loan

Baker Steel Executes Definitive Agreement to Convert Loan

Azarga Metals Corp. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) is pleased to announce that it has executed a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") to supersede the binding letter of intent with Baker Steel Resources Trust Limited ("BSRT") announced on April 19, 2022. BSRT has agreed, subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals, to convert the US$3.5 million loan between Azarga Metals and BSRT at a fixed Canadian dollar equivalent value of C$4.7 million, with a conversion price of C$0.10 per share for a total issue of 46,925,500 common shares of the Company (the "Shares

Pursuant to the Agreement, Azarga Metals has, amongst other things, granted BSRT the option to acquire the Unkur project (the "Unkur Option") until December 31, 2023, after which the Unkur Option will automatically expire. Closing of the Agreement is subject to receipt of regulatory approval and standard closing conditions.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Resources Receives Approval for La Romanera and El Cura Deposit Drilling, Four Diamond Drills Commencing on Romanera

Emerita Resources Receives Approval for La Romanera and El Cura Deposit Drilling, Four Diamond Drills Commencing on Romanera

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce that further to its April 5, 2022 press release, the Territorial Delegation of Sustainable Development of Huelva (Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development) of the Regional Government of Andalusia granted Emerita the Unified Environmental Authorization (Autorizacion Ambiental Unificada) (the "AAU") in respect of the La Romanera and El Cura deposits at the Company's wholly-owned Iberia Belt West Project ("IBW" or the "Project"). The Company is now fully permitted to execute on its drill program at the La Romanera and El Cura deposits and drilling is commencing as soon as set up is completed.

Initially, four diamond drills will commence delineation of the large Romanera deposit and one will commence on the El Cura deposit. There are 50 drill pads presently permitted on the Romanera deposit and the program there is planned to be at least 15,000 meters of drilling in the initial phase. Romanera is the largest deposit on the property to date and has a historical estimate, calculated by Rio Tinto and available on the Government of Andalusia web site, of 34 million tonnes grading 0.42% copper, 1.1% lead, 2.3% zinc, 44 g/t silver, 0.8 g/t gold. Included within this large sulphide body is 11.2 million tonnes grading 0.40% copper, 2.47% lead, 5.5% zinc, 64 g/t silver, 1.0 g/t gold. The deposit has been drilled along a strike length of approximately 450 meters and to a depth of 350 meters. It remains open for expansion to the east, west and at depth. Emerita's TEM survey indicates the conductor associated with the deposit has strike length of 1.2 kilometers. Refer to news release dated April 22, 2022 for further details. The permit is posted on the Government web site and may be viewed at https://consigna.juntadeandalucia.es/575f1593e80ba6c6e7439399525ec5c4 .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
What Was the Highest Price for Copper?

What Was the Highest Price for Copper?

Strong demand in the face of looming supply shortages has pushed copper to new heights in recent years.

With a wide range of applications in nearly every sector, copper is by far the most industrious of the base metals. For decades, the copper price has been a key indicator of global economic health, earning the red metal the moniker “Dr. Copper.” Rising prices tend to signal a strong global economy, while a significant longer-term drop in the price of copper is often a symptom of economic instability.

After bottoming out at US$2.17 per pound in mid-March 2020, copper has been on a steep upward trajectory.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×