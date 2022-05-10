Hudbay Minerals Inc. today announced that each of the eleven individuals nominated for election as a director of Hudbay at the company’s Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 10, 2022 was elected. The detailed voting results are set out below: About Hudbay Hudbay is a diversified mining company primarily producing copper concentrate zinc metal and silvergold doré. Directly and through its ...

HBM:CA,HBM