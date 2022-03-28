Copper Investing News

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. provides notice that the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company will take place on May 5, 2022 at 9:00 am online via audio webcast through the Company's website or directly at . ANNUAL DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS The Company's 2021 Annual Report Annual Information Form and 2022 Notice & Access Document, Notice of Meeting, Management Information Circular, Proxy Form, Financial ...

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company") (TSX: FM) provides notice that the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company will take place on May 5, 2022 at 9:00 am (EDT) online via audio webcast through the Company's website ( www.first-quantum.com ) or directly at https:meetnow.globalMM7MLTC .

ANNUAL DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS

The Company's 2021 Annual Report (which includes the Company's audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the corresponding management's discussion and analysis), Annual Information Form and 2022 Notice & Access Document, Notice of Meeting, Management Information Circular, Proxy Form, Financial Statements Request Form and Voting Instruction Form are now available online at https://www.first-quantum.com/English/investors/investor-briefcase/default.aspx .

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com


First Quantum Files Updated Technical Report for Ravensthorpe

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) today filed an updated Technical Report for the Ravensthorpe Nickel Operations ("RNO") in Western Australia. The purpose of this Technical Report is to incorporate updates that reflect the recently completed Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates and to provide commentary on the status of operations, including recent development work being undertaken to bring the Shoemaker-Levy open pit mine into full production. The effective date for the Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates is December 31, 2021.

The updated RNO models for Halleys, Hale-Bopp, Shoemaker-Levy, Shoemaker-Levy North and Nindilbillup, incorporate recent drilling and metallurgical test work results. The Shoemaker-Levy deposit makes up 81% of the total RNO Mineral Resource, which remains the main focus for development, extension and mining for the years ahead.

RETRANSMISSION: Sienna Makes a New Lithium Discovery on Its 100% Owned Blue Clay Lithium Project in the Clayton Valley of Nevada

RETRANSMISSION: Sienna Makes a New Lithium Discovery on Its 100% Owned Blue Clay Lithium Project in the Clayton Valley of Nevada

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (FSE: HRJ1) ("Sienna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the maiden drill program has revealed a new lithium discovery on the 100% owned Blue Clay Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada (See map below). Lithium values as high as 1230 ppm Li were encountered with 800 ppm Li over 120 feet, including 1,011 ppm Li over 40 feet. The Blue Clay Lithium Project consists of 150 contiguous claims totaling approximately 2,950 acres prospective for lithium right in the heart of the Clayton Valley in Nevada, which is currently home to the only producing lithium region in North America.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Sienna Resources, states: "We are very pleased to have made a new lithium discovery on the maiden drill program in the Clayton Valley of Nevada. Domestically sourced lithium is in massive demand especially in light of recent global events. We couldn't be more excited about this new discovery and are immediately planning the next phase of drilling to delineate the lithium held within the property. I was recently down on the property and am very optimistic about the short and long term future this project will have on the growth of Sienna Resources. When you factor in that lithium prices are at their all-time high today, management is very enthused about this new discovery."

TEM | Meleya Update - Significant Discovery At Orion Target

TEM | Meleya Update - Significant Discovery At Orion Target

Tempest Minerals Ltd (TEM) is pleased to announce to the market that its maiden drillhole (WARDH72) into the Company’s flagship Meleya Project has intersected significant visible copper sulphide mineralisation with assays pending.

Ellis Martin Report: Western Copper and Gold Additional Positive Drill Results From Casino Project

Ellis Martin Report: Western Copper and Gold Additional Positive Drill Results From Casino Project

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Dr. Paul West-Sells, the President and CEO of Western Copper and Gold Corporation, (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN). Mr. Martin chats with Dr. West-Sells discussing recent very positive drill results from copper/gold assays.

Visit with Western Copper and Gold's Dr. Paul West-Sells and Ellis Martin at the 121 Mining Conference in Las Vegas March 30-31, 2022.

Accredited Investors Register here:
https://bit.ly/121LasVegas

To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/109767/wrn



About Western Copper and Gold Corporation:

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) (TSE:WRN) is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.



Source:
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Emerita Provides Update on Aznalcollar Legal Case

Emerita Provides Update on Aznalcollar Legal Case

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) (the "Company" or "Emerita") announces that it has been notified that Court #3 of the Seville Court (the "Court") will hear the final phase of the Aznalcollar criminal trial. This notification pertains to the criminal trial and is separate from the Administrative Court hearings for which the Company has not yet received notification.

Magistrate Ángel Márquez Romero has been appointed as the lead judge responsible for resolving the sentences that will conclude the trial. Magistrate Ángel Márquez Romero has more than 40 years of judicial experience and presides over the Third Criminal Section of the Court. There will be three judges hearing this phase of the trial led by Magistrate Ángel Márquez Romero.

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD FILES FORM 40-F AND ANNUAL FILINGS

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD FILES FORM 40-F AND ANNUAL FILINGS

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) has filed its Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Western Copper and Gold Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The Company filed Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 , with the SEC on March 25 , 2022.  The Form 40-F includes Western's Annual Information Form ("AIF"), audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"). The Form 40-F is available for viewing and retrieval through EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml .

The Company has also filed its AIF, audited consolidated financial statements, and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the appropriate Canadian regulatory bodies. These filings are available for viewing on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The filings described above are also available on the Company's website: westerncopperandgold.com/investors/forms . Western will also provide a copy of the filings to any shareholder, without charge, upon request.  Requests may be made by email, telephone, or regular mail.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated use of proceeds from the Private Placement. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/25/c6749.html

