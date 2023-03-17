Base MetalsInvesting News

First Quantum Announces Redemption of $400 Million Outstanding 2024 Notes

(In United States dollars, except where noted otherwise)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company") (TSX:FM) today announced that it intends to issue a notice of redemption on March 17, 2023 for its $400 million outstanding 6.500% Senior Notes due March 2024 (Rule 144A: ISIN US335934AP02; CUSIP 335934AP0; Reg S: ISIN USC3535CAH19; CUSIP C3535CAH1) (the "2024 Notes") to be redeemed on March 28, 2023.

As will be specified in the notice of redemption relating to the redemption of the 2024 Notes, the outstanding 2024 Notes to be redeemed will be redeemed in full at a redemption price of 100.000% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest.

The information in this announcement does not constitute a notice of redemption of the 2024 Notes, or an offer (or a solicitation of an offer) to purchase or to sell the 2024 Notes or any other securities.

The Depositary Trust Company ("DTC") shall inform its participants in accordance with its own rules and procedures. DTC's participants may act as custodians/intermediaries for Noteholders who will distribute the notice to their clients in accordance with their own service level agreements.

For further information, the Noteholders should contact DTC or alternatively their service provider (i.e. custodian) who in turn should follow up with DTC for more information.

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, financial condition, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such factors may include, among others, those factors disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time with the Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Ontario Securities Commissions, the Autorité des marchés financiers in Quebec, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and the London Stock Exchange.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA OR UK RETAIL INVESTORS
The securities referred to herein are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the EEA or the UK. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU ("MiFID II") or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2016/97/EU, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II or (iii) not a Qualified Investor. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling such securities or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA or the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling such securities or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA or the UK may be unlawful under the PRIIPS Regulation.


Comet Resources

Half-Year Financial Report 31 December 2022

Comet Resources Limited (Comet or Company) (ASX: CRL) is pleased to present its Half Year Report.

Teck's Trail Operations Commits to the Zinc Mark

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced Teck Trail Operations has committed to the Zinc Mark. The Zinc Mark is part of the Copper Mark's multi-metals approach using the Copper Mark assurance framework, a framework which aims to promote responsible production practices and demonstrate the industry commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

"Zinc has a critical role to play in the transition to a low-carbon economy. It is used for renewable energy storage and galvanizes the steel needed in everything from transit lines to wind turbines, making clean infrastructure last longer – and therefore more sustainable," said Jonathan Price, CEO of Teck. "Participating in the Zinc Mark is part of our ongoing work to ensure responsible zinc production for our customers and local communities."

Ivanhoe Mines Files a New NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) announced today that the company has filed a new National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) technical report covering the Kamoa-Kakula 2023 Integrated Development Plan (2023 IDP) for the world-leading Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The 2023 IDP consists of a Pre-Feasibility Study (Kamoa-Kakula 2023 PFS) for the Phase 3 and Phase 4 expansions of the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex over a 33-year mine life, as well as an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (Kamoa-Kakula 2023 PEA) that includes a life-of-mine extension case to 42 years overall. The Kamoa-Kakula 2023 PFS evaluates a staged increase in production capacity at Kamoa-Kakula from the current nominal throughput rate of 7.6 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) up to a total of 19.2 Mtpa by 2030.

Teck Reports 2022 Sustainability Performance

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today the release of our 22 nd annual Sustainability Report, highlighting our performance in 2022 and progress on our sustainability strategy goals.

"Environmentally and socially responsible mining is core to our approach to business," said Jonathan Price, CEO. "At Teck, we are committed to responsibly producing the critical minerals essential to the low-carbon future, while maintaining a high standard of sustainable performance. I am pleased to share our 2022 Sustainability Report, in which we detail progress in areas including health & safety, climate action, diversity, biodiversity and more."

Nova Royalty to Host Conference Call and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results


Osisko Metals CEO Robert Wares

Osisko Metals CEO Talks Challenges with Net-zero Critical Metals Supply

If the world is to achieve its global decarbonization goals, significant changes to political, financial and mining structures are required, according to Osisko Metals (TSX:OM) CEO Robert Wares.

“Our fearless leaders have all set agendas on a decarbonization path to 2050 net zero, but for the most part, there's a political disconnect between the realities of the mining industry and the policymakers,” said Wares, a professional geologist with more than 35 years of experience in mineral exploration and development.

Wares noted the huge amount of metals needed to serve global electrification efforts — such as copper, zinc and other battery metals — and the significant hurdles the mining industry faces in getting a mine to production.

