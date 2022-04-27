Fabled Copper Corp. announces the results of 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 belowFigure 1 - General Property LocationThe Project is comprised of the Neil Property and the Toro Property in British Columbia. The Company also holds rights to the Bronson Property. See Figure 2 below.Figure 2 - Location MapPeter Hawley, President, CEO reports; "A total of 19 specific areas were mapped ...

FABL:CC