First Immunotherapy-Based Regimen Approved in Europe for These Patients With Persistent, Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer Approval Based on Overall Survival Benefit Demonstrated in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-826 Trial Merck known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that the European Commission has approved KEYTRUDA, Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with chemotherapy, with or without ...

MRK