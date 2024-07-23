Ero Copper Achieves First Saleable Copper Concentrate Production and Initiates Ramp-up at the Tucumã Project

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Dr. Nomi Prins: Real Assets Due for Major Bull Cycle, Watch Gold, Uranium, Rare Earths

Trending Press Releases

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM

New High-Grade Gold Discovery at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania. ​Grades up to 99.4g/t Au Recorded

AU$1.50 Valuation for Siren Gold ‘Achievable,’ says Analyst Report

Option to Acquire Residual 49% of Comet Vale and Acquisition of Vivien Gold Project

Ramp Metals Announces $4.5M Non-Brokered Private Placement Led by Strategic Investor Eric Sprott

Eric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Freegold Ventures Limited

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Western Copper and Gold

WRN:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

Ero Copper Achieves First Saleable Copper Concentrate Production and Initiates Ramp-up at the Tucumã Project

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a significant commissioning milestone at the Tucumã Project (the "Project") with the production of saleable copper concentrate, which exceeded process design concentrate grade targets. This milestone was achieved following the successful commissioning of the milling and flotation operations prior to the end of Q2 2024. Remaining work on site is focused on concluding non-critical path surface installations and ramping up to commercial production.

2024 commissioning milestones:

  • Completion and commissioning of primary, secondary, tertiary crushers, screening and conveyance systems - March 2024
  • Completion of mine pre-strip and commencement of full mine operations - April 2024
  • First ore through the milling and flotation circuits - mid-June 2024
  • First batch of copper concentrate production - June 24, 2024
  • Completion of first 24-hour shift of continuous mill operations - July 7, 2024
  • First saleable copper concentrate production, which exceeded process design concentrate grade targets - July 18, 2024
  • Expect to reach commercial production levels, defined as 80% of design mill capacity and 80% of design recovery rates, by the end of Q3 2024

"Producing our first saleable copper concentrate at the Tucumã Project and successfully completing the first 24-hour shift of continuous mining and milling operations are important milestones as we begin our ramp-up towards commercial production," said David Strang, Chief Executive Officer. "We are rapidly progressing towards an important inflection point for our consolidated copper production and cash flows. It is an exciting time for the Company and with copper prices performing well year-to-date, the timing of the completion and ramp-up of Tucumã could not be better.

"I would like to extend my congratulations to our entire team, from senior leadership to our construction and commissioning teams, as well as our contracting, engineering, and supply chain partners. Their outstanding work on the construction of Tucumã – completed on time, without injury or environmental incident, and within line of sight of the original Project budget – is commendable. Notably, Tucumã was designed, built, and managed by Ero's Brazilian Engineering, Procurement, Construction Management team, with approximately 85% of the capital expenditures made within Brazil. This achievement is a testament to the depth and technical strength of mining and project development talent and resources available in Brazil."

ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP
Ero is a high-margin, high-growth, low carbon-intensity copper producer with operations in Brazil and corporate headquarters in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, Mineração Caraíba S.A. ("MCSA"), 100% owner of the Company's Caraíba Operations (formerly known as the MCSA Mining Complex), which are located in the Curaçá Valley, Bahia State, Brazil and include the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines and the Surubim open pit mine, and the Tucumã Project (formerly known as Boa Esperança), an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil. The Company also owns 97.6% of NX Gold S.A. ("NX Gold") which owns the Xavantina Operations (formerly known as the NX Gold Mine), comprised of an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including technical reports on the Caraíba Operations, Xavantina Operations and Tucumã Project, can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/landingpage/ and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov). The Company's shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ERO".

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT
Courtney Lynn, SVP, Corporate Development, Investor Relations & Sustainability (604) 335-7504
info@erocopper.com

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION AND STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "could", "would", "will", "should", "intend", "target", "plan", "expect", "budget", "estimate", "forecast", "schedule", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential", "view" or the negative or grammatical variation thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the expected achievement and timing of future commissioning milestones and commercial production at the Tucumã Project, and any other statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future plans, intentions, levels of activity, results, performance or achievements.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements involve statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and the Company's actual results, achievements or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to herein and in the AIF under the heading "Risk Factors".

The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, many of which may be difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control. In connection with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and in the AIF, the Company has made certain assumptions about, among other things: favourable equity and debt capital markets; the ability to raise any necessary additional capital on reasonable terms to advance the production, development and exploration of the Company's properties and assets; future prices of copper, gold and other metal prices; the timing and results of exploration and drilling programs; the accuracy of any mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; the geology of the Caraíba Operations, the Xavantina Operations and the Tucumã Project being as described in the respective technical report for each property; production costs; the accuracy of budgeted exploration, development and construction costs and expenditures; the price of other commodities such as fuel; future currency exchange rates and interest rates; operating conditions being favourable such that the Company is able to operate in a safe, efficient and effective manner; work force continuing to remain healthy in the face of prevailing epidemics, pandemics or other health risks, political and regulatory stability; the receipt of governmental, regulatory and third party approvals, licenses and permits on favourable terms; obtaining required renewals for existing approvals, licenses and permits on favourable terms; requirements under applicable laws; sustained labour stability; stability in financial and capital goods markets; availability of equipment; positive relations with local groups and the Company's ability to meet its obligations under its agreements with such groups; and satisfying the terms and conditions of the Company's current loan arrangements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this press release, these assumptions are subject to significant business, social, economic, political, regulatory, competitive and other risks and uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that could cause actual actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive. Other events or circumstances could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated or projected and expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as and to the extent required by applicable securities laws.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Ero CopperERO:CACopper Investing
ERO:CA
The Conversation (0)
Resource Investing

Resource Big News Roundup: Nevada Copper Files Pumpkin Hollow Open Pit Pre-Feasibility Study; Orsu Metals Announces a Maiden Inferred Mineral Resource at Its Sergeevskoe Gold Project in Russia; Blue Sky Uranium Files NI 43-101 Report for the First Preliminary Economic Assessment at Amarillo Grande

This week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) rose over the course of the week led by recent gains in the oil and gas industry. Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE:CGC,TSX:WEED), Ero Copper Corp. (TSX:ERO) and Martinrea International Inc. (TSX:MRE) led the index in gains. On Thursday, the index rose 68.57 points to 16,612.81 at the end of the day. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), meanwhile, continued its trend from last week and steadily dropped.

In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup:

Keep reading...Show less
Miramar Resources

Entitlement Offer Closes and JMEI Credits Granted

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that the non- renounceable rights issue (Entitlement Offer) announced on 21 June 2024 has raised $1.58 million (before costs).

Keep reading...Show less

Ero Copper and Vale Base Metals Execute Definitive Earn-In Agreement on the Furnas Copper Project

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive earn-in agreement ("Agreement") with Salobo Metais S.A, a subsidiary of Vale Base Metals Limited ("VBM"), to earn a 60% interest in the Furnas Copper Project ("Furnas" or the "Project") located in the Carajás Mineral Province in Pará State, Brazil.

The terms of the Agreement align with the previously signed binding term sheet outlined in the Company's press release dated October 30, 2023. For additional detail on the Project, including location maps, geologic cross sections, historical drill intercepts and a description of the Company's work programs, please refer to the Company's press release dated October 30, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Seismic graph.

Seismic Disruptions Could Cost Copper and Rhenium Industries Billions, USGS Study Shows

Astudy published by the US Geological Survey shows that earthquakes can have a "substantial" impact on mining, smelting and refining operations, creating lasting impacts for the global economy and supply chains.

Focusing on copper and rhenium, a silver-gray transition metal, the study aims to quantify the risks that earthquakes pose to supply — a variable that has not previously been systematically categorized.

Keep reading...Show less
Copper pipes laid on top of each other in bundles.

Top 5 Copper Stocks on the TSX in 2024

Copper prices saw some gains during the first quarter of the year, but supply concerns and rising demand caused the copper price to surge in Q2 to a record high on the COMEX of US$5.20 per pound, or US$11,464 per metric ton, on May 20.

Although strong demand from the energy transition has been expected to impact supply chains for some time, lower treatment charges from Chinese refiners during the first quarter introduced added pressure into the market. The low charges caused cuts to output, ultimately bottlenecking the supply of refined copper to end users.

How have TSX-listed copper companies performed since the start of 2024? Learn about the top 5 best performing copper stocks in 2024 below.

Keep reading...Show less
Spools of copper wire.

Top 5 Junior Copper Stocks on the TSXV in 2024

Many Canadian junior copper stocks are up significantly in 2024 thanks to a strong copper price.

The second quarter of 2024 saw carried-over momentum from March. Easing inflation and speculation of a manufacturing rebound fueled broad gains in commodity markets, helping to push COMEX copper prices to a record high of US$5.20 per pound, or US$11,464 per metric ton, on May 20.

Prices have found support over demand growth from energy sectors as wind and solar projects see greater uptake, particularly in China and India.

Keep reading...Show less
Copper bars.

Chinese Copper Smelters to Trim Output in Response to Falling Margins

Two Chinese copper smelters have announced plans to reduce production next year due to diminishing profit margins caused by an ongoing shortage of ore concentrate, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday (July 16).

These decisions were revealed during a quarterly meeting of Chinese smelters held in Shanghai last week.

Daye Nonferrous Metals, a major smelter based in the country's Hubei province, plans to cut its smelting output by 20 percent in 2025. The company has already implemented smaller reductions, resulting in a decline in its total refined copper production capacity, which now stands at 930,000 metric tons on an annual basis.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

CENTURY LITHIUM CHANGES PROJECT NAME TO ANGEL ISLAND MINE

Brunswick Exploration Outlines New Spodumene Rich Boulder Trains at Mirage and Launches Summer Drill Campaign

Grande Portage Resources Files on SEDAR+ the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Herbert Gold project Detailing Indicated Resources of 1,438,500 Ounces at 9.47gpt Gold and Inferred Resources of 515,700 Ounces at 8.85gpt Gold

Vital Receives Final Drill Results from Tardiff Including 1.8m at 8% TREO from 6.7m

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

CENTURY LITHIUM CHANGES PROJECT NAME TO ANGEL ISLAND MINE

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Outlines New Spodumene Rich Boulder Trains at Mirage and Launches Summer Drill Campaign

Gold Investing

Grande Portage Resources Files on SEDAR+ the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Herbert Gold project Detailing Indicated Resources of 1,438,500 Ounces at 9.47gpt Gold and Inferred Resources of 515,700 Ounces at 8.85gpt Gold

rare earth investing

Vital Receives Final Drill Results from Tardiff Including 1.8m at 8% TREO from 6.7m

Uranium Investing

Quarterly Report – Activities for Quarter Ended 30 June 2024

Oil and Gas Investing

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Resource Investing

Firebird Executes Farm-Out Agreement with Macro Metals on Non-Core Manganese Tenements

×