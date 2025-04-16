Electric Royalties Reports Positive Developments on Key Copper, Lithium, Graphite, Manganese, and Vanadium Royalties

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exch anges and GLBXF OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to update shareholders as regards drill results reported by Manganese X Energy Corp. (MN-TSXV, 9SC-FSE, MNXXF-OTCQB) on Globex's 1% Gross Metal Royalty, Battery Hill manganese property in New Brunswick. Globex also is a very large shareholder in Electric Royalties (ELEC-TSXV) that holds a 2% Gross Metal Royalty as the property. Manganese X has reported 12 new drill holes totalling 1,393 metres in the Moody Hill and Sharpe Farm sectors of the property which are in addition to the 93 previous drill holes. Intersections up to 72.6 metres (238 feet) are reported.
April 16, 2025
Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide commentary from its CEO about the inherent advantages of investing in a royalty company, and an update on its royalty portfolio.
Electric Royalties CEO Brendan Yurik commented: "The development arc that we have seen at our Seymour Lake lithium royalty is an excellent example of the core value proposition of investing in a royalty company. Seymour Lake is a 1.5% Net Smelter Royalty we acquired approximately three years ago in an all-share transaction valued at roughly $1 million at the time. Since then, project operator Green Technology Metals Limited has raised over $70 million to fund development activities and recently signed a Letter of Intent with the Canadian government for a further $100 million in project financing.
"At the time we acquired the Seymour Lake lithium royalty, the project only had a historical JORC resource and minimal metallurgical studies completed. Since then, Green Technology Metals has reported a Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA") and a resource upgrade, and now is planning to complete a Feasibility Study ("FS") in 2026 to support potential production as early as 2027. Further details are available on its website. Importantly, remember that a royalty's expected annual revenue can be calculated simply by taking the royalty rate (1.5% in this case) and multiplying it by the planned production profile by the metal (lithium) price.
"At the time of our Battery Hill royalty acquisition, the underlying project had only a historical resource estimate. Today, metallurgy has been well advanced, the resource has been upgraded, and a PEA has been completed. Furthermore, Eric Sprott recently funded project operator Manganese X Energy Corp. for the completion of a Prefeasibility Study(" PFS"). And today, we are reporting on additional drill results to support the upcoming PFS.
"Electric Royalties likewise acquired the Mont Sorcier vanadium royalty at a time when it only had a resource estimate in place. Today, operator Cerrado Gold Inc. has successfully completed further metallurgical testing in partnership with Glencore and reported that it is presently on track to complete an FS in Q1 2026.
"The Authier lithium royalty is set to be integrated into the already producing North American Lithium ("NAL") mine operated by Sayona Mining Limited, which will soon complete its merger with Piedmont Lithium Inc. Upon completion, and as outlined in the NAL's FS, Authier's integration could add to Electric Royalties' cash flow in the near term.
"The Graphite Bull graphite royalty was a secondary asset when we acquired it in a package with our Graphmada royalty; however, there has been significant progress at this project over the last 18 months and today we are reporting that operator Buxton Resources has completed an updated resource estimate and is expecting results soon from metallurgical testwork to help inform its planned PFS.
"Lastly, our Zonia copper royalty, which we believe is one of the top copper oxide projects in North America, is currently in the process of being acquired by a European group that has announced plans to aggressively advance it to production. As operator World Copper Ltd. reported last fall, the resource nearly doubled at Zonia1."
Highlights since the Company's previous update include:
- Seymour Lake Lithium Project (1.5% Net Smelter Royalty) -On February 21, 2025, Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX:GT1) ("Green Technology Metals") announced an updated PEA for the Seymour Lake Project in Ontario, Canada2. It previously published technical studies in December 2023 describing a plan for the combined development of the Seymour Lake Project and the Root Project (the latter of which Electric Royalties does not hold a royalty interest). The new 2025 PEA assesses Seymour Lake on a standalone basis, taking into account updated optimizations and mine development options, and changed lithium market conditions.
According to Green Technology Metals, their current goals are to advance the planned feasibility study in 2026 and commence production in 2027.
On February 12, 2025, Green Technology Metals announced that metallurgical testwork results from a Dense-Media-Separation-only processing circuit support a 5.5% to 6.0% spodumene concentrate with low impurities, at industry-comparable recoveries. According to Cameron Henry, Managing Director of Green Technology Metals, "The spodumene concentrate grade and lithium recovery achieved are consistent with [our] previous testwork and comparable to some of the world's leading hard rock spodumene lithium projects."
On February 5, 2025, Green Technology Metals announced a proposed lithium hydroxide monohydrate ("LHM") conversion plant in Ontario - in partnership with battery manufacturer EcoPro Innovation - which will include two 13-ktpa EcoPro-standard hydrometallurgical trains, utilizing proven LHM module design from EcoPro's South Korean operations to ensure cost accuracy, design precision, and reduced commissioning risks. Pilot testwork is underway at EcoPro's South Korean facility to produce battery-grade lithium hydroxide from Seymour Lake material. A preferred site for the conversion facility has been identified in Thunder Bay, Ontario, which is undergoing detailed due diligence.
Green Technology Metals is also advancing discussions with EcoPro regarding project-level investment, with completion targeted for the first half of 2025. This potential investment is in addition to the Letter of Interest from Export Development Canada indicating the potential to provide up to C$100 million in project financing, announced by Green Technology Metals on December 22, 2024.
Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Green Technology Metals and is unable to verify the PEA and metallurgical results.
- Battery Hill Manganese Project (2.0% Gross Metal Royalty) - On April 8, 2025, Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV:MN) ("Manganese X") announced results of drilling at the Battery Hill Project in New Brunswick, Canada3. The program focused on infill and expansion drilling with the goal to upgrade inferred resources to measured and indicated categories to support the upcoming PFS that is expected to commence in Q2 2025. A new mineral resource estimate incorporating the drill results is underway.On March 12, 2025, Manganese X announced positive results from ABH Engineering's Phase 1 ore sorting study on sample material extracted from Battery Hill, conducted in preparation for the PFS. The initial study results demonstrated over 95% effectiveness in sorting valuable rocks from waste. The test program used a sample set grading 7.7% manganese. Based on the favourable preliminary results from Phase 1, a more extensive Phase 2 study is currently underway to assess the economic potential of the sorting technology being used. According to Manganese X, the potential benefits include improved project economics, reduced energy and water consumption, expansion of resource by cut-off grade reduction, a potential increase in mine life, an increase in total metal production, a reduction in capital expenditures and, decreased tailings storage and associated risk.Manganese X announced the closing of its private placement on January 29, 2025, which raised aggregate gross proceeds of C$2,100,000, of which C$2,000,000 was invested by leading mining investor Eric Sprott. Manganese X plans to use the proceeds primarily to advance the development of Battery Hill, including the PFS.Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Manganese X and is unable to verify the results from drilling and the ore sorting study.
- Mont Sorcier Iron and Vanadium Project (1.0% Gross Metal Vanadium Royalty) - On March 3, 2025, Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSXV:CERT) ("Cerrado") announced further positive metallurgical test results supporting the ability to produce high-purity iron concentrates at the Mont Sorcier Project near Chibougamau, Québec. The metallurgical results will be used to determine the final flow sheet design for the feasibility study at Mont Sorcier which, according to Cerrado, is expected to be completed in Q1 2026.
Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Cerrado and in unable to verify the reported metallurgical results.
- Authier Lithium Project(0.5% Gross Metal Royalty) - Further to Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) ("Sayona") and Piedmont Lithium Inc.'s (NASDAQ & ASX: PLL) ("Piedmont") announcement on November 19, 2024 regarding the signing of a definitive agreement to combine the two companies to create a leading lithium business, the companies announced on April 10, 2025 that the combined company will be known as Elevra Lithium and its board will have four nominees from each of Sayona and Piedmont. The merger is expected to be completed in mid 2025.Sayona plans to integrate mineralized material from the Authier Lithium Project4, on part of which Electric Royalties holds a 0.5% gross metal royalty, with its nearby North American Lithium ("NAL") mine. NAL and Authier are currently part of Sayona Québec, owned 75% by Sayona and 25% by Piedmont.
Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Sayona.
- Graphite Bull Graphite Project (0.75% Gross Revenue Royalty) - On February 17, 2025, Buxton Resources Limited (ASX:BUX) ("Buxton") announced an updated mineral resource estimate ("MRE") under JORC standards for the Graphite Bull Project in Western Australia, that increases contained graphite by 345%. The mineral resource includes 7.61 million tonnes at 11.6% total graphitic carbon ("TGC") in the indicated category and 13.1 million tonnes at 10.4% TGC in the inferred category, at a 7% TGC cut-off5. Buxton CEO Marty Moloney stated: "This updated MRE improves the tonnage, thickness, strike extent and geological confidence of the Graphite Bull Project, with numerous shallow drill targets remaining as exploration upside."
As announced by Buxton on April 1, 2025, downstream qualification testwork on Graphite Bull material is well underway with results expected in July 2025. The testwork results, along with Buxton's updated MRE, will guide its plans for further work at Graphite Bull.
Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Buxton and is unable to verify the mineral resource estimate.
- Zonia Copper Oxide Project (0.5% Gross Revenue Royalty) - On February 19, 2025, World Copper Ltd. (TSXV:WCU) ("World Copper") announced it has entered into a binding letter agreement to sell its interest in the Zonia copper-oxide deposit in Arizona, USA, to an arm's length third-party (a European metals and mining investment manager with two decades of leadership in investing in and developing mining projects worldwide) in consideration for C$26.0 million in cash, payable in tranches. The letter agreement provides for a 90-day due diligence period.Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by World Copper.
David Gaunt, P.Geo., a qualified person who is not independent of Electric Royalties, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.
1 World Copper Ltd. news release dated September 9, 2024. The NI 43-101 technical report filed on sedarplus.ca is titled "Resource Estimate for The Zonia Project 2024 Update" with effective date August 27, 2024, amended November 8, 2024. The updated estimate includes 112.2 million short tons grading 0.297% total-copper in the Indicated category (668 million pounds of copper) and 62.9 million short tons grading 0.255% total-copper in the Inferred category (320 million pounds of copper) at a cut-off grade of 0.18%; recoveries of 75% in oxides and 70% in the transitional zone.
2 Green Technology Metals Limited news release titled "Optimised Seymour Project PEA Highlights Robust Economics" dated February 21, 2025.
3 See Manganese X Energy Corp.'s news release dated April 8, 2025 for full results, QA/QC practices and Qualified Person.
4 Sayona Mining Limited news release dated April 14, 2023, titled "DEFINITIVE FEASIBILITY STUDY CONFIRMS NAL VALUE WITH A$2.2B NPV".
5 Buxton Resources Limited news release titled "Graphite Bull Resource Expands 345%" dated February 17, 2025, JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1. The Graphite Bull Mineral Resource is reported above the 200 m RL, which is approximately at a depth of 200 m below topographic surface. This depth is considered to be a reasonable depth to which conventional open pit mining will reach. The MRE is reported above a cut-off grade of 7% TGC, which is recommended by Buxton and based upon analyses of commodity prices, cost estimates for mining and processing, and assumptions regarding a breakeven TGC grade. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
About Electric Royalties Ltd.
Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.
Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.
Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 43 royalties in lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper across the world. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades toward a decarbonized global economy.
Company Contact
Brendan Yurik
CEO, Electric Royalties Ltd.
Phone: (604) 364‐3540
Email: Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com
https://www.electricroyalties.com/
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information
This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies in which the Company holds a royalty interest, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the projects in which it holds royalty interests.
While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these projects to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these projects to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.
The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR+ as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at sedarplus.ca and at otcmarkets.com.
03 March
Electric Royalties
Investor Insight
Electric Royalties is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the clean energy transition with a diversified, low-risk portfolio of high-value royalties that offer sustained growth and cash flow potential, making it a compelling investment opportunity.
Overview
Electric Royalties (TSXV:ELEC,OTCQB:ELECF) is an innovative royalty company offering investors exposure to the clean energy transition through its growing portfolio of clean energy metal royalties. The company stands out as the only fully diversified royalty firm in the space, holding 42 royalties across nine key clean energy metals, ensuring strategic access to the growing electrification and renewable energy industries.
The company’s strategy for shareholder value growth is centered on acquiring royalties in safe jurisdictions (primarily, the US and Canada) and focusing on properties with near-term production potential. This approach ensures steady cash flow generation while reducing operational risks. The company’s current royalty portfolio consists of assets that are either in production, advanced stage projects or exploration assets, ensuring cash flow generation and future growth potential.
The recent acquisition of the Punitaqui Copper Mine royalty provides immediate exposure to production, while assets like Authier Lithium and Battery Hill Manganese are expected to enter production in the near term.
This collective expertise within Electric Royalties' management and advisory teams ensures a strategic and well-governed approach to capitalizing on opportunities in the clean energy metals sector.
Company Highlights
- Electric Royalties is the only royalty company that is fully diversified in clean energy metals, with royalties on nine different metals, including copper, lithium, manganese, nickel and vanadium.
- Electric Royalties currently holds 42 total royalties across clean energy metals, with 18 additional optioned properties that could be converted into future royalties.
- The company’s portfolio includes assets that are in production or near-term production, ensuring cash flow generation and future growth potential. The recent acquisition of the Punitaqui copper mine royalty provides immediate exposure to production, while assets like Authier Lithium and Battery Hill Manganese are expected to enter production in the near term.
- The company prioritizes low-risk mining jurisdictions, with most of its assets located in Canada and the United States.
- Led by CEO Brendan Yurik, the leadership team brings extensive expertise in royalty acquisitions, mine financing and strategic growth.
Key Royalties
Punitaqui Copper Mine (Producing) – Chile
The Punitaqui Mining Complex includes the copper processing plant that is currently permitted for 100,000 tonnes per month. (Source: Battery Mineral Resources Corp.)
The Punitaqui copper mine is a producing asset operated by Battery Mineral Resources, on which Electric Royalties holds a 0.75 percent gross revenue royalty (GRR). Located in the Coquimbo Region of Chile, the mine benefits from four satellite copper deposits, strong infrastructure, and established processing facilities.
The mine is permitted for 100,000 tonnes per month of processing capacity, with regional exploration potential that could further extend its operational life and increase production.
Authier Lithium Project (Pre-production) – Canada
The Authier lithium project is a key lithium asset in Quebec, Canada, operated by Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA). Electric Royalties holds a 0.5 percent gross metal royalty (GMR) on part of the deposit. This project is a major component of Sayona's integration plan with North American Lithium (NAL), which commenced production in early 2023. Authier is expected to provide a stable supply of lithium for North America's growing EV battery industry, aligning with the push for localized supply chains.
Battery Hill Manganese Project (Prefeasibility Stage) – Canada
The Battery Hill manganese project, located in New Brunswick, Canada, is an advanced-stage project operated by Manganese X Energy. Electric Royalties holds a 2 percent GMR on the project, which is currently undergoing a prefeasibility study. The asset is well-positioned to support the growing demand for high-purity manganese, a critical component in EV batteries and energy storage technologies. Recent metallurgical testing has demonstrated strong recovery rates, further increasing its economic potential.
Mont Sorcier Vanadium Project (Feasibility & Permitting) – Canada
The Mont Sorcier vanadium project, located in Quebec, Canada, is operated by Cerrado Gold. Electric Royalties holds a 1 percent GMR on this project, which is undergoing a feasibility study and permitting process. Mont Sorcier is a large iron-vanadium deposit, with the potential to provide a stable supply of vanadium for steel production and emerging battery technologies. With increasing demand for vanadium redox flow batteries, this project is poised for long-term strategic importance.
Zonia Copper Project (Expanded Resource & Feasibility) – USA
The Zonia copper project, located in Arizona, USA, is operated by World Copper (TSXV:WCU). Electric Royalties holds a 0.5 percent GRR on Zonia, with an option to add 1 percent GRR on Zonia North. Zonia is an oxide copper deposit with near-surface, leachable ore, making it a low-cost, open-pit mining opportunity. The project has undergone resource expansion, and a feasibility study is targeted for completion in 2025. Given the strong US push for domestic copper production, Zonia is well-positioned to benefit from critical minerals policies supporting infrastructure and electrification efforts.
Key Catalysts for 2025
- Production milestones at Punitaqui copper mine
- Advancements in feasibility studies for Mont Sorcier and Zonia Copper
- New royalty acquisitions focused on near-production assets
Management Team
Brendan Yurik – Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer
Appointed as CEO in July 2019 and president in June 2020, Brendan Yurik brings more than five years of leadership to Electric Royalties. He directly owns approximately 3.29 percent of the company's shares, reflecting his commitment to the company's success.
Luqman Khan – Chief Financial Officer
Serving as CFO since July 2019, Luqman Khan oversees the company's financial operations, ensuring fiscal responsibility and strategic financial planning.
David Gaunt – Chief Geoscientist
With a focus on computer-based deposit modeling and quantification, David Gaunt has been instrumental in advancing projects worldwide. His expertise enhances Electric Royalties' ability to assess and manage its diverse portfolio of royalties.
Marchand Snyman – Co-founder and Independent Chairman
With a tenure of more than four years, Marchand Snyman chairs the governance and nominating committees, bringing a wealth of experience in corporate oversight and strategic direction.
Robert Schafer – Independent Director
Appointed in November 2020, Robert Schafer brings more than 30 years of international experience in mineral exploration and mining, enhancing the board's technical and strategic capabilities.
Craig Lindsay - Director
Craig Lindsay has 30 years’ experience in corporate finance, investment banking, and business development. He was the managing director of Arbutus Grove Capital and CEO of Lonestar Lithium. Most recently, Lindsay was the founder, president, and CEO of Otis Gold until its sale to Excellon Resources in April 2020. He is a director of Revolve Renewable Power, Excellon Resources, VR Resources and Silver North Resources.
Stefan Gleason - Director
Stefan Gleason is the president, CEO, and majority shareholder of Money Metals Exchange LLC, a privately held company that is among the largest precious metals dealers and depositories in North America with over C$1 billion in annual revenues. Gleason is also the managing director of Gleason & Sons LLC, a Charlotte, N.C.-based family limited liability company which holds and manages debt, equity, and real estate investments. With past appearances on U.S. television networks such as CNN, FoxNews, Fox Business, and CNBC, Gleason is also a regular columnist for Seeking Alpha and Investing.com and has been published by the Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, Mining.com and TheStreet, among other publications.
Royalty company exclusively focused on clean energy metals, offering investors diversified exposure to the sector
10 April
More Drilling on Globex's Battery Hill Manganese Royalty Property
Key Highlights
- SF24-96 : 12.5m @ 13.62% MnO from 41.5m and 13.3m @ 14.9% MnO
- SF24-98 : 72.6m @ 11.29% MnO from 11m, including 42.1m @ 13.3% MnO
- SF24-99 : 32m @ 15.7% MnO from 5m
- SF24-101 : 16m @ 13% MnO from 8m, and 51.5m @ 12.57% MnO from 136m
- SF24-102 : 24.2m @ 9.3% MnO from 6.8m, 16.8m @ 10.89% MnO from 53.4m, and 35.6m @ 14.6% MnO from 87.2m
- SF24-103 : 32m @ 11.6% MnO from 27m
- SF24-105 : 20.2m @ 11.2% MnO from 81m
All drill holes were inclined at -45 degrees , with true thickness estimated at 65-80% of the reported core lengths. Core logging and sampling followed industry-standard protocols, including a QA/QC program with Certified Standards, blanks, and duplicates, comprising 5% of total samples. Sample intervals averaged 2 metres.
Initial half-core samples were collected by Company personnel and sent to the Actlabs prep lab in Fredericton, New Brunswick, before being forwarded to Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario, for XRF-Fusion Whole Rock Analysis (Code 4C). Actlabs is an accredited laboratory.
Manganese X's news release was reviewed and approved by Perry MacKinnon, P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Manganese X, and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 guidelines for mineral project disclosure.
The holes were focused on infill and expansion drilling to upgrade Inferred resources to Measured and Indicated categories supporting an upcoming NI 43-101 compliant Pre-Feasibility Study currently underway by Mercator Geosciences. The Manganese X Energy Corp. press release is available on the Manganese X website .
Considering the current worldwide economic situation and the need for Canada to source its own critical minerals both for domestic use and export, the Battery Hill manganese deposit is well positioned for the future.
The Manganese X mission as stated "is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, thereby becoming the first public actively traded manganese mining company in Canada and the US to commercialize EV Compliant High Purity Manganese, potentially supplying the North American supply chain. The Company intends on supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries, as well as striving to achieve new carbon-friendly more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost."
Completed Drilling Program – Manganese X Energy Corp .
This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.
|We Seek Safe Harbour.
|Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b)
| CUSIP Number 379900 50 9
LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95
|For further information, contact:
| Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
President & CEO
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
86, 14 th Street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1
Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
info@globexmining.com
www.globexmining.com
Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex"). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the "Annual Information Form" filed by Globex on SEDARplus.ca
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/150e1250-2996-4d1c-80ee-18c346772b7c
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
18 December 2023
Electric Royalties Announces Appointment of New Director
Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Stefan Gleason as a director of the Company, effective December 11, 2023
Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "We thank Stefan Gleason, our largest shareholder, for his ongoing commitment to Electric Royalties and belief in our business model, and welcome him to the board of directors. We are particularly excited about the prospect of leveraging his extensive business experience to further enhance and accelerate the growth of the Company. We look forward to the valuable insights and contributions he will bring to the table."
Mr. Gleason commented: "I'm excited to join the Electric Royalties board and continue helping build out the Company's portfolio of accretive royalty assets. I have high confidence in not only the ability of management to execute on its pipeline of royalty origination and acquisition opportunities but also in management's careful stewardship of shareholder interests.
"The royalty model is a superior, lower-risk way of investing in the resource space as compared to mining companies, and I'm encouraged that Electric Royalties still faces very little competition when deploying capital into production of these nine targeted battery metals."
Mr. Gleason is President, CEO, and majority shareholder of Money Metals Exchange LLC, a privately held company that is among the largest precious metals dealers and depositories in North America with over C$1 billion in annual revenues. He is also Managing Director of Gleason & Sons LLC, a Charlotte, N.C.-based family limited liability company which holds and manages debt, equity, and real estate investments. With past appearances on U.S. television networks such as CNN, FoxNews, Fox Business, and CNBC, Mr. Gleason is also a regular columnist for Seeking Alpha and Investing.com and has been published by the Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, Mining.com and TheStreet, among other publications.
About Electric Royalties Ltd.
Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.
Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.
Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 22 royalties. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.
For further information, please contact:
Brendan Yurik
CEO, Electric Royalties Ltd.
Phone: (604) 364‐3540
Email: Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com
www.electricroyalties.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information
This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies in which the Company holds a royalty interest, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the projects in which it holds royalty interests.
While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these projects to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these projects to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.
The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com and at otcmarkets.com.
SOURCE: Electric Royalties Ltd.
View the original press release on accesswire.com
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
07 December 2023
Electric Royalties Provides Update on Five Royalties in Portfolio
Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on its royalty portfolio
Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "Although production is curtailed at the Penouta Mine, it's very exciting to see management of the Graphmada graphite project focus on finding a strategic partner to recommence mining operations at potentially higher production rates. We're also pleased to note the updated resource estimate for the Seymour Lake lithium project ahead of the highly anticipated preliminary economic assessment - positioning the project to potentially be one of the first lithium mines in Ontario. Additionally, the proposed project financing support by UK Export Finance for up to US$598 million covering 70% of the expected project capital expenditures for the Mont Sorcier iron and vanadium project is a great vote of confidence in the robust nature of the project.
"This release concludes approximately 60 updates across our 22-royalty portfolio this year. We thank our shareholders for their continued support and look forward to another year of growth."
Highlights since the Company's previous update on November 1, 2023:
- Seymour Lake Lithium Project (1.5% Net Smelter Royalty) - On November 21, 2023, Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX:GT1) ("Green Technology Metals") announced an updated mineral resource estimate under the JORC code for the Seymour Lake Project in Ontario, Canada, ahead of its planned preliminary economic assessment. The updated estimate encompasses North Aubry and South Aubry - two deposits situated within the Aubry complex at Seymour Lake. At North Aubry, Green Technology Metals reported a 17% increase in the indicated resource to 6.1 million tonnes (Mt) at an average grade of 1.25% lithium oxide (Li 2 O), and also reported an inferred resource of 2.1 Mt at 0.8% Li 2 O. The resource at South Aubry stands at 2.0 Mt at 0.6% Li 2 O using a 0.2% lithium oxide cut-off. 1 Green Technology Metals used results from 47 drill holes over 15,210 meters (m) of drilling to estimate the updated mineral resource.
Green Technology Metals anticipates further growth to the resource as drilling continues at both the North and South Aubry deposits with a planned 58-hole program over 7,736 m.
Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Green Technology Metals and is unable to verify the mineral resource estimate.
- Mont Sorcier Iron and Vanadium Project (1.0% Gross Metal Royalty) - Cerrado Gold Inc.'s (TSXV:CERT) ("Cerrado") news release on July 5, 2023 announced its acceptance of an Expression of Interest from UK Export Finance (UKEF) to provide project financing support for the Mont Sorcier Project near Chibougamau, Québec. Further to this, Cerrado announced on November 21, 2023 that it has appointed the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) as the Mandated Lead Arranger (MLA) for the Mont Sorcier financing. TD was appointed due to its longstanding relationship with the UKEF and competitive terms for the project financing.
The UKEF-backed facility is expected to be for up to US$598 million on a non-recourse project financing basis for a total tenor of 11 years. The funding is envisioned to cover 70% of the expected project capital expenditures for the Mont Sorcier Project.
While the conclusion of project financing remains subject to the completion of a bankable feasibility study, an environmental impact assessment, the granting of construction permits, among other requirements, the appointment of the MLA represents a significant milestone for Mont Sorcier's project financing. Cerrado continues to advance the feasibility study and the environmental impact assessment. The feasibility study is targeted for completion in H2 2024 after which the next phase of the financing process will commence, comprising a formal due diligence period before a final binding offer and documentation.
- Chubb Lithium Project (2.0% Gross Metal Royalty) - On October 30, 2023, Burley Minerals Ltd. (ASX:BUR) ("Burley") announced it has drilled four holes as part of an expected 3,000 to 4,000-m drilling program at the Chubb North prospect at the Chubb Project in Québec, Canada.
Diamond drill core assay results from the Chubb Central prospect have extended the known strike length of spodumene mineralization, while confirming continuity and consistency of the mineralized zone. This mineralized zone remains open to the north and south, and at depth. New pegmatite intersections indicate potential for parallel repetitions, both west and east of the main dyke, supporting further exploration drilling.
Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Burley and is unable to verify the reported geochemical and drill results.
- Penouta Tin-Tantalum Mine (1.5% Gross Revenue Royalty) - On November 13, 2023, Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. (NEO:SNTA)(OTCQB:SNTAF) ("Strategic") provided an update on the provisional suspension of the section C permit for the Penouta Mine in Spain reported in its news release dated October 20, 2023. On October 23, 2023, Strategic submitted an appeal of the suspension to the Administrative Court of the High Court of Justice of Galicia. It also advised that "Since filing the Appeal, the local mining authority Xunta de Galicia has requested that the Company refrain from continuing conducting mineral exploitation operations at the Penouta Project until the Appeal is decided."
Following the suspension, Strategic received the support of local workers through demonstrations totalling more than 1,000 people, as well as the support of the Workers' Commission, the largest trade union in Spain, along with unions representing the Penouta Mine workers. Additionally, the regional government of Galicia, the mayors of Viana do Bolo, A Veiga and Vilariño de Conso, industry associations such as the Galician Aggregates Association, the professional associations of mining engineers and geologists, and the Mining Chamber, as well as councillors and deputies from political parties have voiced their displeasure with the suspension.
On November 15, 2023, Strategic reported its third quarter 2023 financial results. Highlights for the third quarter included 209 tonnes of primary concentrate at the Penouta Mine, a 1% increase compared to Q3 2022. Strategic achieved record sales of 234 tonnes of concentrates and 158 tonnes of contained minerals, an increase of 23% for both figures compared to the same period in 2022.
- Graphmada Graphite Mine (2.5% Net Smelter Royalty) - On October 26, 2023, Greenwing Resources Ltd. (ASX:GW1) ("Greenwing") provided an update on the Graphmada Mining Complex in Madagascar. While under active care and maintenance since 2020, the plant and infrastructure have remained in good condition. Process plant maintenance has focused on key equipment, ball mills, motors and pumps. Flotation cells will require replacement upon restart.
Greenwing claims the increased mineral resource base (as reported in Electric Royalties' July 21, 2022 news release) could be capable of supporting potential higher production volumes, and plans to capitalize on the progress achieved to date by seeking a strategic partner to assist in the development of a large-scale operation. Greenwing also sees the proposed revised mining code in Madagascar as positive news aimed at increasing mining activity.
David Gaunt, P.Geo., a qualified person who is not independent of Electric Royalties, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.
About Electric Royalties Ltd.
Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.
Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.
Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 22 royalties. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.
For further information, please contact:
Brendan Yurik
CEO, Electric Royalties Ltd.
Phone: (604) 364‐3540
Email: Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com
www.electricroyalties.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information
This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies in which the Company holds a royalty interest, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the projects in which it holds royalty interests.
While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these projects to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these projects to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.
The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.comand at otcmarkets.com.
Green Technology Metals Limited news release titled "Seymour Resource Confidence Increased Ahead of Preliminary Economic Assessment" dated November 21, 2023, Appendix A: JORC Code 2012, Table 1. The Seymour Mineral Resource is reported using open-pit mining constraints. The open-pit Mineral Resource is only the portion of the resource that is constrained within a US$4,000 / t SC6 optimised shell and above a 0.2% lithium oxide (Li2O) cut-off grade. The optimised open pit shell was generated using: $4/t mining cost, $15.19/t processing costs, mining loss of 5% with no mining dilution, 55 degree pit slope angles, 75% product recovery. The 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate is reported above 0.2% Li2O cut-off. The cut-off is based on lowest potential grade at which a saleable product might be extracted using a conventional DMS and / or flotation plant and employing a TOMRA Xray sorter (or equivalent) on the plant feed. A number of pegmatites outcrop at surface thus the mineral resource is likely to be extracted using a conventional drill and blast, haul and dump mining fleet.
SOURCE:Electric Royalties Ltd.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/814165/electric-royalties-provides-update-on-five-royalties-in-portfolio
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
08 November 2023
Electric Royalties Completes Drawdowns Under Convertible Credit Facility
Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") announces that further to its October 19, 2023 news release, the Company has completed a C$500,000 drawdown (the "Drawdown") under the C$5,000,000 convertible credit facility (the "Credit Facility") with Gleason & Sons LLC (the "Lender") for working capital
The Company also announces that further to its September 27, 2023 news release, it has completed the C$1,050,000 drawdown (the "Previous Drawdown") under the Credit Facility with the Lender to fund the cash payment to acquire the additional 0.5% GRR on the Bissett Creek project, as well as its associated transaction costs.
Loans drawn under the Credit Facility bear interest ("Interest") at a floating rate (United States Secured Overnight Financing Rate as published by the New York Federal Reserve ("SOFR") + 7%), with a maximum interest rate of 12.5%, with Interest payments capitalized into the principal amount and due at the maturity date (the "Maturity Date"). At the discretion of the Lender, loaned amounts plus accrued Interest are convertible into common shares of Electric Royalties as follows: (a) for the principal amount of loans at the greater of C$0.50; a 100% premium above the 30-day VWAP of Company's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") at the advance; and the minimum price acceptable to the TSXV, per share (the "Conversion Price"); and (b) for Interest at the Market Price (as defined under TSXV policy 1.1) at the time of settlement, subject to the Market Price not being less than the Conversion Price without prior TSXV approval, per share. Disinterested shareholder approval will be required for any Conversion that results in the Lender holding more than 20% of the outstanding voting shares of the Company.
The Conversion Price for the Drawdown is C$0.50 and the Conversion Price for the Previous Drawdown is C$0.50, and as a result a total of 1,000,000 common shares and 2,100,000 common shares of the Company are issuable on conversion thereof, respectively.
The Maturity Date of the Drawdown and the Previous Drawdown under the Credit Facility is January 12, 2026. The Drawdown and the Previous Drawdown are subject to final TSXV approval.
The Credit Facility was considered to be a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") at the time the Credit Facility was agreed to. The Credit Facility was exempt from the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.5(b) as the Company's common shares are not listed on a specified market and from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of Credit Facility did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.
About Electric Royalties Ltd.
Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.
Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.
Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 22 royalties. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.
For further information, please contact:
Brendan Yurik
CEO, Electric Royalties Ltd.
Phone: (604) 364‐3540
Email: Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com
www.electricroyalties.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information
This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the properties in which it holds interests.
While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these properties to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these properties to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; the optioned properties remaining under option; the optionees making option payments as and when due under the relevant option agreements; the lithium properties not being successfully explored and developed; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.
The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com and at otcmarkets.com.
SOURCE:Electric Royalties Ltd.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/801412/electric-royalties-completes-drawdowns-under-convertible-credit-facility
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
06 November 2023
Electric Royalties Signs Letter of Intent To Acquire Portfolio of 126 Lithium Properties in Eastern Canada
Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a Letter of Intent with Perry English, Michael Kilbourne, 1544230 Ontario Inc. and Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. (together, the "Vendors"), dated November 3, 2023, to acquire a portfolio of 126 lithium properties in Eastern Canada (the "Transaction
Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "This proposed acquisition comprises a land package of 126 properties totalling over 1,000,000 acres of highly-prospective lithium prospects in Eastern Canada - a region that could be the center of clean energy metals production for decades to come. Of these 126 properties, 101 have been optioned to various companies under a royalty prospect-generation model, whereby exploration companies make cash payments to the royalty prospector. This generates near-term cash flow while maintaining long-term upside via royalties on those assets.
"This acquisition covers lithium properties in Eastern Canada and could not come at a better time - the U.S. is experiencing an electric vehicle (EV) battery boom, with a record US$82 billion of investment announced to build 96 EV, electric battery, and battery recycling plants across the country1. The lithium properties of Eastern Canada are strategically located in close proximity to the U.S. battery belt that stretches from the northeast to the southeast of the country2. Canadian-sourced lithium is expected to play an important role in the EV battery supply chain, especially since the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act incentivizes lithium sourced from Canada.
"We anticipate that this acquisition will bolster our cash generation over the next three years, as 101 properties are under option agreements with third parties with option payments of approximately C$6 million scheduled over that period. Thanks to the recently announced enlarged credit facility commitment from Gleason & Sons LLC, the family office of our largest shareholder Stefan Gleason, Electric Royalties is well positioned to seize the potential opportunity to significantly grow the size of our royalty portfolio."
Overview of Lithium Portfolio
The portfolio consists of 126 lithium properties in Eastern Canada, primarily in the province of Ontario. 101 properties are currently being explored by third parties pursuant to option agreements and, to the extent such properties are successfully explored and developed, have the potential to result in royalties payable to Electric Royalties by the optionee of the applicable properties. The Company anticipates that the portfolio of properties will yield option payments to the Company of approximately C$1.4 million in 2024, C$2 million in 2025, and C$2.7 million in 2026, for a total of approximately C$6 million over the next three years, subject to the optioned properties remaining optioned.
Electric Royalties would retain its ownership interest in any properties that are not ultimately transferred to an optionee.
The properties cover prospective land on the same geological trends of, and surrounding major lithium discoveries in Ontario. Six of 24 developed lithium prospects in Ontario with reported reserves or resources are located in the vicinity of these properties3. Several of these properties are adjacent to Green Technology Metals' Seymour Lake Lithium Project (on which Electric Royalties holds a 1.5% net smelter royalty interest) that hosts the Aubry deposits. The Seymour Lake Lithium Project is road-accessible year-round and is envisioned as a central processing facility with the potential to add production from other deposits in the area. Green Technology Metals is currently pursuing a vertically integrated strategy with multiple mine and processing hubs supplying a central lithium conversion facility that would be built in Thunder Bay, Ontario4.
Several other properties in the portfolio flank Frontier Lithium's PAK and Spark projects. PAK contains North America's highest-grade lithium resource and is the second-largest known resource in North America by size5.
Currently, Canada hosts the sixth-highest lithium reserves of any country, yet 2022 production totaled an estimated 500 tonnes - an amount dwarfed by global lithium powerhouses such as Chile and Australia6. The underdeveloped hard-rock lithium deposits in Canada are hosted in pegmatites containing a lithium-bearing mineral known as spodumene. Lithium hosted in spodumene provides producers with greater flexibility as it can be processed into either lithium hydroxide (mainly used in high-density electric vehicle (EV) batteries) or lithium carbonate7. It also offers faster processing times and is higher quality than lithium extracted from brine as spodumene typically contains higher lithium content7. Spodumene-bearing pegmatites are often hosted in metavolcanic or metasedimentary rocks adjacent to granitic intrusions8. Many of the world's largest occurrences are found in Archean or Paleoproterozoic orogens -geological environments underlying approximately two-thirds of Ontario9.
Proposed Transaction Terms
The Company will make a C$75,000 cash payment to the Vendor in consideration for entering into an exclusivity period ending March 28, 2024, in order to perform due diligence on the portfolio of lithium properties.
Acquisition terms:
- The Company will issue an aggregate of 3,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Consideration Shares") and make a cash payment (the sum of C$3,000,000 less the (i) exclusivity fee and (ii) the amount of certain payments received by the Vendors under any earn-in, option, royalty or similar agreement on or after January 1, 2024) on closing of the Transaction ("Closing");
- Make a cash payment of C$750,000 on the 12-month anniversary of the Closing; and
- Make a cash payment of C$750,000 on the 18-month anniversary of the Closing.
Completion of the proposed Transaction remains subject to a number of conditions, including: the satisfactory completion of due diligence; board approval; the receipt of any required regulatory approvals; and the negotiation of definitive documentation.
David Gaunt, P.Geo., a qualified person who is not independent of Electric Royalties, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.
1https://twitter.com/SecGranholm/status/1625294427592830976
2 https://electrek.co/2022/10/13/us-ev-battery-belt/
3https://mndm.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=66ee0efe4d3c4816963737dbdb890708
4 Green Technology Metals news release dated October 9, 2023
5 Frontier Lithium news release dated September 25, 2023
6 https://www.cbc.ca/news/climate/lithium-in-the-world-1.6841339
7https://elements.visualcapitalist.com/visualizing-the-worlds-largest-lithium-producers/
8 USGS Mineral-Deposit Model for Lithium-Cesium- Tantalum Pegmatites; Scientific Investigations Report 2010-5070-O; By Dwight C. Bradley, Andrew D. McCauley, and Lisa M. Stillings
9https://www.ontario.ca/page/about-ontario
About Electric Royalties Ltd.
Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.
Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.
Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 22 royalties. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced-stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.
For further information, please contact:
Brendan Yurik
CEO, Electric Royalties Ltd.
Phone: (604) 364‐3540
Email: Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com
www.electricroyalties.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information
This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the properties in which it holds interests.
While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these properties to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these properties to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; the optioned properties remaining under option; the optionees making option payments as and when due under the relevant option agreements; the lithium properties not being successfully explored and developed; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.
The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com and at otcmarkets.com.
SOURCE:Electric Royalties Ltd.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/799456/electric-royalties-signs-letter-of-intent-to-acquire-portfolio-of-126-lithium-properties-in-eastern-canada
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
15m
Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties
Finlay Minerals Ltd.( TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") announces that the Company has entered into two definitive earn-in agreements (the "Earn-In Agreements") with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ("Freeport"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX), pursuant to which it has granted Freeport separate options to earn an 80% interest in its PIL and ATTY Properties (the "Properties") in the Toodoggone District of northern British Columbia.
Highlights
- Freeport may earn 80% of the PIL and ATTY Projects by expending $35 million in Exploration Expenditures and making Cash Payments of $4.1 million - (Refer to Table 1 below for further details);
- Finlay will act as the Operator during the Earn-In period; and
- Exploration Program planning is underway and will be announced shortly.
Table 1 – PIL & ATTY Property Earn-In Terms
The earn-in in respect of each of the Properties may be exercised separately. Following the completion of the earn-in on either of the Properties, Freeport and Finlay will respectively hold interests of 80% and 20% in such Property, and a joint venture will be formed for further exploration and development. In the event that a party does not fund their portion of further joint venture programs, their interests in the joint venture will dilute. Any party that dilutes to below a 10% interest in the joint venture will exchange its joint venture interest for a net smelter returns ("NSR") royalty of 1% on the applicable Property, which is subject to a 0.5% buyback for USD $2,000,000.
The earn-in requirements can be accelerated by Freeport at its discretion. During the earn-in period, Finlay will be the Operator on the Properties, collecting an operator's fee, under the direction of a technical committee that will approve work programs and budgets during the earn-in period.
The PIL & ATTY Properties are each subject to a 3.0% NSR royalty held by Electrum Resource Corporation ("Electrum"), a private company, the outstanding voting shares of which are held by Company directors: John A. Barakso and Ilona B. Lindsay. The Company has a current right to buy back ½ of the royalty (1.5%) on each property for an aggregate payment of $2,000,000 and $1,500,000 respectively. Finlay and Electrum have agreed that upon the exercise of the earn-in in respect of each Property by Freeport, the buy-back right will be amended to provide for a 2.0% buyback for each Property, in consideration for an increased buy-back payment to be sole-funded by Freeport without joint venture dilution to Finlay, and will be divided equally between Finlay and Electrum.
Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) is a leading international metals company focused on copper, with major operations in the Americas and Indonesia and significant reserves of copper, gold, and molybdenum.
The Earn-In Agreements were executed and delivered on April 17, 2025 and are subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Finlay and Freeport are arms-length parties and no finders' fees were incurred with these transactions.
About the PIL Property:
The 100% owned PIL Property covers 13,374 hectares of highly prospective ground in the prolific Toodoggone mining district of north-central British Columbia. The core PIL claims were staked over 30 years ago by the founders of the Company. Over the decades, numerous Cu-Au-Mo porphyry and porphyry-related Au-Ag epithermal targets have been identified at PIL. The identified targets are central to a broader 70 km porphyry corridor trend, which includes: Centerra Gold's past producing Kemess South Cu-Au porphyry mine and Kemess Underground Cu-Au-Ag porphyry resource, Thesis Gold's Lawyers-Ranch Au-Ag epithermal resource, and the newly discovered Amarc Resources and Freeport AuRORA Cu-Au-Ag porphyry. Readers are cautioned that mineralization on the foregoing regional properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the PIL Property. The PIL Property is road accessible and permitted for the 2025 season. (Refer to Figure 2 Map.)
About the ATTY Property:
The 100% owned ATTY Property covers 3,875 hectares in the prolific Toodoggone mining district of north-central British Columbia. The ATTY Property adjoins Centerra Gold's Kemess Project and Amarc Resources and Freeport's JOY property. Several epithermal-style Ag ± Au ± Cu ± base-metal veins are exposed on the ATTY Property, and geochemical and geophysical work have outlined at least two promising porphyry targets, including the drill-ready KEM Target. The ATTY Property is road accessible and permitted for the 2025 season.
Qualified Person:
Wade Barnes, P. Geo. and Vice President, Exploration for Finlay and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.
About Finlay Minerals Ltd.
Finlay is a TSXV company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits with four 100% owned properties in northern British Columbia: the PIL and ATTY properties in the Toodoggone, the Silver Hope Cu-Ag Property (21,322 ha) and the SAY Cu-Ag Property (15,246 ha).
Finlay Minerals is advancing the PIL, ATTY, SAY and Silver Hope Properties that host copper-gold porphyry and gold-silver epithermal targets within different porphyry districts of northern and central BC. Each property is located in areas of recent development and porphyry discoveries with the advantage of hosting the potential for new discoveries.
Finlay trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSXV and under the symbol "FYMNF" on the OTCQB. For further information and details, please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Robert F. Brown
President, CEO & Director
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding, among others, the exploration plans for the Properties and the potential exercise of Freeport's option to acquire an interest in the Properties. Although Finlay believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, the timing and receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, the ability of Finlay and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Finlay's proposed transactions and programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third-party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Finlay does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
3h
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FYL
Trading resumes in:
Company: finlay minerals ltd.
TSX-Venture Symbol: FYL
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 1:30 PM
CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .
SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions
News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia
3h
Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties
finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") announces that the Company has entered into two definitive earn-in agreements (the " Earn-In Agreements ") with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. (" Freeport "), a wholly owned subsidiary of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX), pursuant to which it has granted Freeport separate options to earn an 80% interest in its PIL and ATTY Properties (the " Properties ") in the Toodoggone District of northern British Columbia .
Highlights –
- Freeport may earn 80% of the PIL and ATTY Projects by expending $35 million in Exploration Expenditures and making Cash Payments of $4.1 million - ( Refer to Table 1 below for further details );
- Finlay will act as the Operator during the Earn-In period; and
- Exploration Program planning is underway and will be announced shortly.
Table 1 – PIL & ATTY Property Earn-In Terms
Property
Cash
(CDN $)
Exploration
Work (CDN $)
Term
Earn-In
Percentage
PIL
$3,000,000
$25,000,000
6 years
80 %
ATTY
$1,100,000
$10,000,000
6 years
80 %
The earn-in in respect of each of the Properties may be exercised separately. Following the completion of the earn-in on either of the Properties, Freeport and Finlay will respectively hold interests of 80% and 20% in such Property, and a joint venture will be formed for further exploration and development. In the event that a party does not fund their portion of further joint venture programs, their interests in the joint venture will dilute. Any party that dilutes to below a 10% interest in the joint venture will exchange its joint venture interest for a net smelter returns (" NSR ") royalty of 1% on the applicable Property, which is subject to a 0.5% buyback for USD $2,000,000 .
The earn-in requirements can be accelerated by Freeport at its discretion. During the earn-in period, Finlay will be the Operator on the Properties, collecting an operator's fee, under the direction of a technical committee that will approve work programs and budgets during the earn-in period.
The PIL & ATTY Properties are each subject to a 3.0% NSR royalty held by Electrum Resource Corporation (" Electrum "), a private company, the outstanding voting shares of which are held by Company directors: John A. Barakso and Ilona B. Lindsay . The Company has a current right to buy back ½ of the royalty (1.5%) on each property for an aggregate payment of $2,000,000 and $1,500,000 respectively. Finlay and Electrum have agreed that upon the exercise of the earn-in in respect of each Property by Freeport , the buy-back right will be amended to provide for a 2.0% buyback for each Property, in consideration for an increased buy-back payment to be sole-funded by Freeport without joint venture dilution to Finlay, and will be divided equally between Finlay and Electrum.
Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) is a leading international metals company focused on copper, with major operations in the Americas and Indonesia and significant reserves of copper, gold, and molybdenum.
The Earn-In Agreements were executed and delivered on April 17, 2025 and are subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Finlay and Freeport are arms-length parties and no finders' fees were incurred with these transactions.
About the PIL Property:
The 100% owned PIL Property covers 13,374 hectares of highly prospective ground in the prolific Toodoggone mining district of north-central British Columbia. The core PIL claims were staked over 30 years ago by the founders of the Company. Over the decades, numerous Cu-Au-Mo porphyry and porphyry-related Au-Ag epithermal targets have been identified at PIL. The identified targets are central to a broader 70 km porphyry corridor trend, which includes: Centerra Gold's past producing Kemess South Cu-Au porphyry mine and Kemess Underground Cu-Au-Ag porphyry resource, Thesis Gold's Lawyers-Ranch Au-Ag epithermal resource, and the newly discovered Amarc Resources and Freeport AuRORA Cu-Au-Ag porphyry. Readers are cautioned that mineralization on the foregoing regional properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the PIL Property. The PIL Property is road accessible and permitted for the 2025 season. ( Refer to Figure 2 Map .)
About the ATTY Property:
The 100% owned ATTY Property covers 3,875 hectares in the prolific Toodoggone mining district of north-central British Columbia. The ATTY Property adjoins Centerra Gold's Kemess Project and Amarc Resources and Freeport's JOY property. Several epithermal-style Ag ± Au ± Cu ± base-metal veins are exposed on the ATTY Property, and geochemical and geophysical work have outlined at least two promising porphyry targets, including the drill-ready KEM Target. The ATTY Property is road accessible and permitted for the 2025 season.
Qualified Person:
Wade Barnes , P. Geo. and Vice President, Exploration for Finlay and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.
About finlay minerals ltd.
Finlay is a TSXV company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits with four 100% owned properties in northern British Columbia : the PIL and ATTY properties in the Toodoggone, the Silver Hope Cu-Ag Property (21,322 ha) and the SAY Cu-Ag Property (15,246 ha).
Finlay Minerals is advancing the PIL, ATTY, SAY and Silver Hope Properties that host copper-gold porphyry and gold-silver epithermal targets within different porphyry districts of northern and central BC. Each property is located in areas of recent development and porphyry discoveries with the advantage of hosting the potential for new discoveries.
Finlay trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSXV and under the symbol "FYMNF" on the OTCQB. For further information and details, please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Robert F. Brown
President, CEO & Director
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding, among others, the exploration plans for the Properties and the potential exercise of Freeport's option to acquire an interest in the Properties. Although Finlay believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, the timing and receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, the ability of Finlay and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Finlay's proposed transactions and programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third-party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Finlay does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
SOURCE finlay minerals ltd.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2025/17/c8713.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
21h
Top 5 Junior Copper Stocks on the TSXV in 2025
The copper price moved significantly during the first quarter with momentum that carried it to an all time high on the COMEX of US$5.26 per pound on March 26.
The rally in prices was driven by uncertainty in global financial markets due to the threat of tariffs from the United States and President Donald Trump.
This resulted in increased tightness and panic in copper inventories as more shipments were diverted into US warehouses to preempt any potential price hikes. However, prices eased at the beginning of April as concerns about a global recession began to outweigh fears of commodity shortages, causing the price of copper to drop below US$4.50 per pound.
How has this affected small-cap copper mining companies on the TSX Venture Exchange? Read on to learn about the the five best-performing junior copper stocks since the start of 2025.
Data for this article was gathered on April 7, 2025, using TradingView's stock screener, and copper companies with market caps of over C$10 million at that time were considered.
1. Camino Minerals (TSXV:COR)
Year-to-date gain: 477.78 percent
Market cap: C$10.47 million
Share price: C$0.26
Camino Minerals is a copper exploration company focused on advancing assets located in Peru.
Its flagship Los Chapitos project, located near the coastal town of Chala, covers approximately 22,000 hectares and hosts near-surface mineralization. The company has been advancing exploration work on the property since 2016.
Shares in Camino gained significantly after announcing the start of a discovery exploration program at the project on January 22. The company stated the program would consist of 11 holes and 1,200 meters of drilling along the La Estancia fault, focusing on newly identified copper breccias and mantos to determine their extension at depth.
Camino has not provided further updates from Los Chapitos. Another significant update since the start of the year was announced on March 17, when it filed a pre-feasibility study for the Puquois copper project. The project was originally acquired as part of an October 2024 definitive agreement to create a 50/50 joint venture between Camino and Nittetsu Mining (TSE:1515) for the construction-ready project.
The study results demonstrate a post-tax net present value of US$118 million, with an internal rate of return of 23.4 percent and a payback period of 3.1 years at a fixed copper price of US$4.28 per pound. It also suggested all-in sustaining costs for the 14.2-year life of the mine were US$2 per pound.
In addition to the economic details, the included mineral resource estimate shows measured and indicated amounts of 149,000 metric tons of copper with a grade of 0.46 percent from 32.16 million metric tons of ore.
Shares in Camino reached a year-to-date high of C$0.31 on January 29.
2. King Copper Discovery (TSXV:KCP)
Year-to-date gain: 240 percent
Market cap: C$36.64 million
Share price: C$0.17
King Copper Discovery is a copper, silver and gold explorer that is developing a portfolio of projects in South America. The company changed its name from Turmalina Metals in March.
Its primary focus is the Colquemayo project in Moquegua, Peru. In July 2024, King Copper entered into an option agreement with Compania de Minas Buenaventura to acquire a 100 percent ownership stake in the property.
The 6,600 hectare site has seen more than 20,000 meters of historic core drilling and hosts multiple porphyry targets that have been identified but have gone untested. Highlighted drill samples from the property have demonstrated results of 2.4 percent copper and 10 grams per metric ton (g/t) silver over 237.3 meters, including 14.8 percent copper and 47 g/t silver over 31.3 meters.
In news released on February 12, the company said it was intensifying its focus on the project and would be relogging historic cores. Additionally, King Copper hired Insideo, a Lima-based environmental consulting firm, to help advance baseline studies and the drill permit process.
The release also indicated that the company was in the process of rebranding from Turmalina Metals to King Copper. As part of the restructuring, company CEO Roger James stepped down, maintaining a seat on the board, and was replaced by Jonathan Richards as interim CEO.
On March 11, the company began trading under its new name and ticker. Shares in King Copper Discovery reached a year-to-date high of C$0.225 on March 25.
3. BCM Resources (TSXV:B)
Year-to-date gain: 211.11 percent
Market cap: C$25.05 million
Share price: C$0.14
BCM Resources is an exploration company working to advance its flagship Thompson Knolls project in Utah, United States.
The greenfield copper, molybdenum, gold and silver project in Utah's Great Basin consists of 225 federal unpatented lode mining claims and two state section leases covering an area of 2,242 hectares.
Exploration of the project area began in the 1970s, when a US Geological Survey aerial survey identified a prominent magnetic anomaly. In the 1990s, follow-up work was conducted at the target.
BCM carried out its last drill program at the property in 2023. At the time, the company announced that one drill hole encountered a significant mineral intercept of 0.66 percent copper, 0.12 grams per metric ton (g/t) gold and 7.4 g/t silver over 155.4 meters starting at a depth of 621.8 meters. The sample also contained eight intervals with greater than 1 percent copper over 24.3 meters.
The company received approval from the Bureau of Land Management for a plan of operation to continue drilling at the project. In a July 2024 update, the company released data from an analysis of the project’s porphyry-skarn system by the Colorado School of Mines, which it plans to use to prepare for the drilling at the site.
Shares in BCM Resources reached a year-to-date high of C$0.15 on April 9.
4. DLP Resources (TSXV:DLP)
Year-to-date gain: 152.94 percent
Market cap: C$55.99 million
Share price: C$0.43
DLP Resources is an explorer focused on advancing its flagship Aurora copper-molybdenum project in Peru.
The 8,500 hectare site is located in the Central Andes. Exploration work has been performed at the site since the early 2000s, with DLP conducting drill programs in 2023 and 2024.
Shares in DLP have been rising since the release of a technical report for Aurora on February 27, which included a maiden resource estimate with significant copper and molybdenum spread over two zones.
The inferred resource totals 1.05 billion metric tons of ore containing 4.65 billion pounds of copper, 1.1 billion pounds of molybdenum and 80 million ounces of silver. The resource has average grades of 0.2 percent copper, 0.05 percent molybdenum and 2.4 grams per metric ton silver.
The company said it is pleased with the size and results of the report and will continue drilling the site to upgrade the resource ahead of a preliminary economic assessment.
DLP shares also got a boost on April 1 after it released its management’s discussion and analysis for the nine months ending on January 31. The release covers the firm's activities for the period, highlighting its recent resource estimate, as well as the completion of a non-brokered private placement in January for proceeds of C$1.36 million.
Shares in DLP reached a year-to-date high of C$0.48 on April 3.
5. C3 Metals (TSXV:CCCM)
Year-to-date gain: 150 percent
Market cap: C$52.28 million
Share price: C$0.60
C3 Metals is an exploration company working to advance its assets in Jamaica and Peru.
C3's primary Jamaican asset is the Bellas Gate project, a 13,020 hectare site featuring 14 porphyry and over 30 epithermal prospects along an 18 kilometer strike. To date, drilling at the site has concentrated on a 4 kilometer zone encompassing the Provost, Geo Hill, Camel Hill and Connors prospects.
Shares in C3 experienced significant gains after it announced on February 11 that it had signed an earn-in agreement with a Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) subsidiary, which can gain up to a 75 percent interest in the project. Under the agreement, Freeport must contribute US$25 million in exploration and project expenditures over five years to earn the initial 51 percent interest, and an additional US$50 million over the following four years for the remaining 24 percent.
In Peru, C3 has focused on advancing its Jasperoide copper-gold project. The site in Southern Peru spans 30,000 hectares and hosts two porphyry and more than 15 skarn prospects across two 28 kilometer belts.
According to a July 2023 technical report, a mineral resource estimate reported a measured and indicated resource of 51.94 million metric tons of ore with an average grade of 0.5 percent copper and 0.2 g/t gold for contained metal totaling 569.1 million pounds of copper and 326,800 ounces of gold.
C3 released an exploration update from its Khaleesi copper-gold project area in Jasperoide on February 19, reporting that a soil sampling campaign defined a copper-molybdenum anomaly extending 1,900 meters by up 650 meters. Two zones contained average concentrations of 950 parts per million copper and 650 ppm of copper.
The company stated that it is working to complete geophysical surveys by the end of March and will use the data to implement a maiden diamond drill program at the target. It closed a US$11.5 million bought deal private placement on March 19 that will be used in part for exploration and development at the Khaleesi target.
Shares in C3 Metals reached a year-to-date high of C$0.69 on April 1.
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
14 April
Top 5 ASX Copper Stocks of 2025
Copper has performed well in recent years, and prices for the red metalreached new record highs in March.
The outlook for the red metal is positive in the short-term and there is plenty of optimism about copper over the longer term.
Many market watchers are forecasting robust copper prices, especially as low supply is coming up against higher usage from sectors such as the renewable energy and electric vehicle industries. Fastmarkets is predicting that copper demand from energy transition sectors should grow at a CAGR of 10.7 percent in the decade to 2034.
Against that backdrop, the top ASX copper stocks have put on impressive year-to-date share price performances.
The list below outlines the best-performing copper stocks on the ASX, and was generated on April 2, 2025, using TradingView’s stock screener. Copper stocks with market caps above AU$10 million at that time were considered.
1. Ausquest (ASX:AQD)
Year-to-date gain: 562.5 percent
Market cap: AU$71.41 million
Share price: AU$0.053
Ausquest is a mineral exploration company with polymetallic projects in Australia and Peru. In Australia, the company has a strategic alliance agreement with South32 (ASX:S32) that encompasses base metal projects across Western Australia and South Australia.
Ausquest's main focus in the first quarter of 2025 is its portfolio of copper-gold prospects along the southern coastal belt of Peru, which includes the Cangallo porphyry copper, Lantana and Playa Cali copper projects.
Shares of Ausquest started the year trading at AU$0.008, and soared after the company announced a major large-scale porphyry copper-gold discovery at Cangallo during its maiden drill campaign on the property on January 23. For example, hole CANRC001 returned an interval of 348 metres grading 0.26 percent copper and 0.06 parts per million gold from 6 metres, including 26 metres at 0.36 percent copper and 0.07 ppm gold.
The company's share price reached AU$0.043 by January 28, and jumped even higher to AU$0.057 on February 6 after the company reported that further drill results confirmed the significance of the porphyry copper-gold discovery at Cangallo.
Ausquest's next big news came on March 5 when the company outlined Stage 2 of its drill campaign at Cangallo, set to begin in April. "Stage 2 drilling has been designed to help locate the centre of the porphyry system and the possible presence of a supergene blanket, both of which hold excellent potential to contain high copper grades," stated the press release.
On March 11, the company also released its financial results for the half year ended December 31, including an update on its plans.
While Ausquest's share price had pulled back to AU$0.033 on March 3, it climbed back up through the rest of the month and hit a year-to-date high of AU$0.61 on March 26 alongside the copper price all-time high.
2. Aurelia Metals (ASX:AMI)
Year-to-date gain: 44.12 percent
Market cap: AU$440.07 million
Share price: AU$0.245
Aurelia Metals operates three mines in New South Wales, Australia: the Peak mine in the Cobar Basin, which produces copper, lead and zinc concentrates; the Dargues gold mine; and the newly opened polymetallic Federation mine.
With the Federation operation up and running as of September 2024, Aurelia has now switched gears to developing its Great Cobar copper deposit, which is also located in New South Wales.
The project is accessible to the north of the New Cobar mining complex at the company’s Peak mine.
A 2022 prefeasibility study for Great Cobar shows that the brownfield development project can economically provide feed to the Peak process plant for at least ﬁve years, delivering a total of 47,000 tonnes of copper and 61,000 ounces of gold.
In late February, Aurelia reported its H1 2025 financials for the period ended December 31, showing significant year-over-year improvement in its financial performance. The company's underlying EBITDA increased 53 percent to AU$49.7 million and its underlying net profit after tax increased 949 percent to AU$15.6 million. The company produced 1,900 tonnes of copper during the period, more than double its H1 2024 copper production.
As a copper producer, the company's stock value benefitted from rising prices for the red metal in the first quarter of the year. Aurelia’s share price saw its highest year-to-date value on March 20, coming in at AU$0.26 per share, up more than 44 percent from the start of the year.
3. Magmatic Resources (ASX:MAG)
Year-to-date gain: 40.62 percent
Market cap: AU$20.85 million
Share price: AU$0.045
Magmatic Resources is a copper and gold explorer in New South Wales, Australia, and its Myall, Wellington North and Parkes projects are located in the East Lachlan region of the state. This area is home to one of Australia’s largest gold and copper producing operations, Newmont’s (ASX:NEM,NYSE:NEM,TSX:NGT) Cadia East mine.
Magmatic has a farm-in and joint venture agreement with Fortescue (ASX:FMG) subsidiary FMG Resources on the Myall project. Under the agreement, signed in March 2024, Fortescue may spend up to AU$6 million over four years to earn a 51 percent interest in the project, after which it may spend an additional AU$8 million to bring its stake in Myall to 75 percent. Fortescue is also a cornerstone investor in Magmatic Resources with a 19.9 percent stake.
On March 25 of this year, Magmatic announced that a diamond drilling program had commenced at the Myall project, encompassing 13 holes to be drilled over 3,000 meters focused on a number of high priority targets. The exploration update also included news on soil sampling programs at Wellington North and Parkes.
Magnetic’s share price hit a year-to-date high on March 17, coming in at AU$0.059 per share, up nearly 100 percent from the start of the year.
4. Belararox (ASX:BRX)
Year-to-date gain: 38.89 percent
Market cap: AU$34.55 million
Share price: AU$0.20
Belararox is an exploration-stage resource company with a diverse metals portfolio, including two copper projects: the Toro-Malambo-Tambo (TMT) project located in Argentina's San Juan province and the newly acquired Kalahari copper project located in Botswana.
In January, Belararox launched its maiden drill program at the TMT project with the planned depth for the first hole at 1,300 metres on the Tambo South copper porphyry target; and shared geophysics results confirming a copper porphyry system at the Malambo prospect. The same month, the company initiated its 2025 field program at the Kalahari project, performing detailed mapping and soil sampling to refine targets for a planned drill campaign in mid-2025.
Drilling commenced at TMT's Malambo copper-gold porphyry target in February with the first planned hole designed to a depth of 1,200 metres. At the same time, Belararox shared that the first drill core from its drilling at Tambo South contained visible copper sulphides.
Belararox reported on March 3 that exploration work at TMT “continues to see promising indications of porphyry systems in both Tambo South and Malambo drill cores.”
The company's share price spiked by over 100 percent on March 25, after it reported further significant visual copper mineralization in the second drill core at Tambo South. The company expects to release assays for the first two cores in late April to early May.
Shares in Belararox hit a year-to-date high of AU$0.31 the next day, also coinciding with the copper price high.
On April 1, Belararox informed investors that its field work at Kalahari led to the identification of more than 20 areas of interest that will become the subject of its planned drill program set to begin on the project in July.
5. Solstice Minerals (ASX:SLS)
Year-to-date gain: 23.33 percent
Market cap: AU$19.14 million
Share price: AU$0.185
Solstice Minerals is building a portfolio of gold and copper projects in Western Australia’s mineral rich greenstone belt regions. In addition to its cornerstone Yarri gold project, the company recently acquired the Nanadie copper-gold project.
Solstice picked up the 130 square kilometre Nanadie property from Cyprium Metals (ASX:CYM) in early February. Nanadie is an advanced exploration project with a JORC-compliant inferred mineral resource estimate of 40.4 million tonnes at 0.4 percent copper and 0.1 grams per tonne gold for 162,000 tonnes of contained copper and 130,000 ounces of gold.
In late March, Solstice reported its team was making strong progress with its geological review and re-logging of historical drilling at the Nanadie copper-gold project. The company believes there are “clear opportunities to significantly expand the mineralised system” and to increase the current resource. Solstice is looking to have targets set by early H2 2025 for Phase 1 drilling.
Shares of Solstice hit a year-to-date high of AU$0.20 multiple times during the quarter, with the most recent coming on March 31.
14 April
Copper and Consequences: US Tariffs Stir Uncertainty in Australian Mining
Australia's copper industry could be facing supply chain disruptions and market trade uncertainty following US President Donald Trump’s imposed 10 percent tariffs on certain goods.
While the red metal is exempted from the imposition to protect US industries reliant on imported raw materials, the tariffs have caused a shift to the copper industry in general.
Australia, a key player in the industry, forms part of the broader market experiencing significant volatility.
Over the years, Australia has been recognized as a major copper producer, ranking eighth in global production. Major reserves can be found in South Australia, Western Australia and Queensland.
On top of these deposits, copper is also extracted as a by-product in several nickel and gold mines in the country.
A study by Dr. Scott French of the University of New South Wales (UNSW) Business School said that it's hard to predict precisely where the tariff’s impact will be greatest given complex global supply chains, “but the overall effect is going to be negative.”
Weaker prices and production
It is no secret that global trade tensions have led to weaker prices for major metals, including copper.
Prices reached a record of US$5.24 per pound towards the end of March, but quickly fell down after the tariff announcements due to fears of reduced industrial demand and global economic slowdown.
This is attributed to unsettled global markets, mainly as investors are losing confidence given the constant change in traditional trade flows.
Copper supplies are also subjected to rerouting, with approximately 100,000–150,000 tonnes redirected to the US ahead of potential tariffs.
Globally, copper smelting activity also took quite the fall. Data from geospatial intelligence company Earth-i said that inactivity capacity index rose from 3.4 percent to 14.9 percent in March.
This marks the lowest inactivity record since May 2023, with smelting activity outside China now five percent lower compared to January.
With this, Australia, among other producers, is encouraged to up its game.
“One should also keep in mind that one of the reasons Trump imposed these tariffs is to on shore, to bring manufacturing back home,” Benchmark said in a copper webinar in April. “So, it would rather see these projects in the US than in other parts of the world.”
Benchmark also believes that amid all these changes, the US is facing supply deficits for other minerals, so it may in the end need to secure from other producers such as Australia.
Import and export
US and Australian copper may not necessarily have a direct cause-and-effect relationship, but the imposition of tariffs poses major threats to Australia’s import and export relationships with other countries.
China, among the countries largely impacted by the tariffs, is a significant importer of Australian copper. Investors and companies have already seen reduced or inconsistent demand, which could lead to a slowdown in the country’s economy.
Should this slowdown result in a lesser need for raw materials, then Australian miners would potentially deal with unexpected oversupply.
Still, economists and advisors say that Australia must remain competitive.
“I can already feel the push for protective tariffs to keep out foreign products competing with domestic production. I’m very, very wary of something like that because I find that Australia has done well by having very low trade barriers,” added Dr. French of UNSW.
“We don't want to go back to the experience from earlier decades where local manufacturing was very highly protected and very uncompetitive … “So that's why I think maintaining competitiveness is important, and I would strongly caution against trying to enact any sort of protective tariffs to isolate the domestic market for these products.”
Copper in the next years
While copper and other essential minerals for decarbonisation are facing uncertainties at the present, the fact that they will be needed in the future has not changed.
In the Benchmark webinar, it was mentioned that a strong outlook for copper demand is highly possible over the long run.
“We’re folding in the energy transition, route to 2030, 2040 and 2050. I don’t think copper is going anywhere,” said Benchmark Head of Strategic Initiatives Mike Finch.
The Minerals Council of Australia, in a commentary on the imposition of tariffs, said that Trump’s decision is “a stark reminder of the disruptive consequences that can arise from trade volatility and economic uncertainty.”
“(While) details remain unclear, this development further reinforces the need for Australia to get the economic fundamentals right to protect and enhance our global competitiveness; to better position ourselves in times of economic uncertainty,” the council wrote.
“It also underscores the need for Australia to accelerate free trade deals and secure supply chain partnerships with like-minded economies.”
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
