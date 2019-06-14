Tech Big News Roundup: Kontrol Energy Receives $250,000 Order; FANDOM SPORTS Partners with SeatGIANT; Datametrex Secures $850,000 Contract
Danielle Adams - June 14th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s technology big news roundup.
In case you missed it, here is this week’s technology big news roundup:
Blockchain:
- Kontrol Energy Receives $250,000 Order from Leading Canadian Real Estate Asset Management Company
- TruTrace Technologies To Commence Trading on CSE June 14th
Emerging Tech:
Fintech:
Gaming:
To see our previous Tech Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.