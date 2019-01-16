First Cobalt Corporate Update

First Cobalt Corp. (TSXV:FCC; ASX: FCC; OTCQX: FTSSF) (the “Company”) announces the departure of independent director Jeff Swinoga. Jeff will be joining EY Canada as Partner and National Mining & Metals Leader. Mr. Swinoga has been invaluable to First Cobalt and will continue to act in an advisory capacity to the Company, however this new role requires his resignation from the Company’s board of directors.









First Cobalt Corp. (TSXV:FCC; ASX: FCC; OTCQX: FTSSF) (the “Company”) announces the departure of independent director Jeff Swinoga. Jeff will be joining EY Canada as Partner and National Mining & Metals Leader. Mr. Swinoga has been invaluable to First Cobalt and will continue to act in an advisory capacity to the Company, however this new role requires his resignation from the Company’s board of directors. The Company thanks him for his invaluable contributions.

About First Cobalt

First Cobalt is a North American pure-play cobalt company whose flagship asset is the Iron Creek Cobalt Project in Idaho, USA, which has Inferred mineral resources of 26.9 million tonnes grading 0.11% cobalt equivalent. The Company also owns the only permitted cobalt refinery in North America and 50 past-producing mines in the Canadian Cobalt Camp.

On behalf of First Cobalt Corp.

Trent Mell

President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Estimates of Resources

Readers are cautioned that mineral resources are not economic mineral reserves and that the economic viability of resources that are not mineral reserves has not been demonstrated. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by geology, environmental, permitting, legal, title, socio-political, marketing or other relevant issues. The mineral resource estimate is classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum’s “2014 CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves” incorporated by reference into NI 43-101. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies or economic studies except for Preliminary Economic Assessment as defined under NI 43-101. Readers are cautioned not to assume that further work on the stated resources will lead to mineral reserves that can be mined economically. An Inferred Mineral Resource as defined by the CIM Standing Committee is “that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.”

SOURCE First Cobalt Corp.

For further information: visit www.firstcobalt.com or contact: Heather Smiles, Investor Relations, info@firstcobalt.com, +1.416.900.3891

Click here to connect with First Cobalt Corp. (TSXV:FCC, OTCQX:FTSSF, ASX:FCC) for an Investor Presentation.