Drilling Commences at Santa Teresa Gold Project

Comet Resources Limited (Comet or the Company) (ASX:CRL) is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has now commenced at the Santa Teresa Gold Project (the “Project”) in Baja California, Mexico. This drilling program is the first drilling at the Project to be undertaken by the Company and the first since the drilling undertaken by Premier Gold Mines in 2008. The proposed program consists of 2,000m of diamond-core drilling using experienced contractors from the neighbouring state of Sonora. Drilling aims to test extensions of known gold mineralisation along strike and at depth, as well as target areas of interest identified from prior drilling results, combined with information gained from a detailed structural mapping completed by consultant geologists Minera Cascabel (see Comet ASX announcement of 3 February 2021). This will be followed by assaying and geological interpretation of the results.

