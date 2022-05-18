Copper Investing News

Copper is one of the key commodities that will enable the global energy transition to move the world to a zero-carbon future.

Key Takeaways:

  • Copper is one of the key commodities that will enable the global energy transition to move the world to a zero-carbon future
  • Copper industry faces a range of challenges over the coming decade to meet anticipated demand
  • Copper Pathway to 2030 is bringing together four of the leading industry players who will be providing solutions

About RFC Ambrian

RFC Ambrian is a respected partner to a range of global mining and resources companies from majors to junior explorers. Our Corporate Finance business provides hands-on assistance for a broad range of transactions by blending technical expertise with commercial acumen. We have a proven track record working with both listed and private companies in various sectors across natural resources, energy, emerging technologies, and infrastructure as well as the related equipment & services. We have been creating substantial wealth and value as a responsible investor and trusted advisor since 1985. RFC Ambrian is passionate about supporting heavy industries as they reduce impact on the environment while continuing to deliver vital resources across the globe.

About Stonegate Capital Partners

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading advisory firm founded in 1972. We specialize in capital markets advisory with a focus on institutional investor outreach for public and private companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (Member FINRA/SIPC) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services and equity research.

Webcast Panelist Associated Companies

Contacts:

Charlie Cryer
+44 (0)20 3440 6800
charlie.cryer@rfcambrian.com

Erol Girgin
214-987-4121
erol@stonegateinc.com

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd

Trailbreaker Resources Acquires the Eagle Lake Property in South-Central BC, Adjacent to Woodjam Copper

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) (“Trailbreaker” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Eagle Lake property in south-central BC (British Columbia). The property was acquired through a combination of staking and a sale agreement with Teck Resources Limited (“Teck”) on their Takomkane property.

Eagle Lake Location Map (See high resolution version)

Highlights of the new Eagle Lake property

Atico Mining

Atico Reports Consolidated Financial Results for First Quarter of 2022

(All amounts expressed in US dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF) today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022, posting income from mining operations of $9.1 million and a net income of $3.9 million. Production for the period at Atico's El Roble mine totaled 4.7 million pounds ("lbs") of copper and 2,636 ounces ("oz") of gold in concentrate at a cash cost (1) of $1.29 per payable pound of copper (2) .

Merida Minerals Inc

Merida Minerals Holdings Inc. Announces Re-Assay Results from Its Puebla de la Reina Property in Spain

Merida Minerals Holdings Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Merida" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results of initial core samples that have been re assayed from its Las Herrerais property, located near the village of Puebla de la Reina in Extremadura, Spain. The samples were procured from the secured facility that is controlled by the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain (Instituto Geologico y Minero de Espana or "IGME") located in Pennaroya, Extremadura. The core represents drilling carried out by IGME and Outukumpu on the Las Herreiras property previously.

The historical drilling was first carried out by IGME, which drilled 1,732.90 metres between 1984 and 1987.
IGME calculated a resource of 300,000 tonnes with grades of 1.6% Cu., 11% Zn., 1.2% Pb and 32 g/t Agi.

Trilogy Metals Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TSX / NYSE American
Symbol: TMQ

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the detailed voting results on the items of business considered at its Annual Meeting of the Shareholders ("Meeting") held in Vancouver on Friday, May 13, 2022 . All proposals were approved and the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the meeting were all elected as directors. A total of 118,263,353 or 81.30% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting.

