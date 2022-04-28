Potash Investing News

Verde Agritech Plc Ordinary Shares

This Verde Agritech Plc Ordinary Shares profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

NPK:CA

Verde AgriTech promotes sustainable and profitable agriculture through the development of its Cerrado Verde Project, from which the Company produces solutions for crop nutrition, crop protection, soil improvement and increased sustainability. The multinutrient potassium fertilizer marketed in Brazil under the brand K Forte and internationally as Super Greensand is one of Verde's sustainable products from which the nature-driven technology company helps to improve the soil microbiome.

Recent News

Company News

Western Resources Reports AGM Results & Approves Subscription Agreement

Western Resources Corp. is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all items put before them at the Company’s Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting held on March 28, 2022. The approved items are: 1. Fixed the number of directors of the Company at 6; 2. The election of Bill Xue, George Gao, Weimin Wang, Guy Bentinck, Andrew Hancharyk and Yujia Ren to the Board. A total of 107,693,679 common ...

Western Resources Corp. (TSX: WRX) ("Western" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all items put before them at the Company's Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting ("AGM") held on March 28, 2022. The approved items are:

1. Fixed the number of directors of the Company at 6;
2. The election of Bill (Wenye) Xue, George (Xiang) Gao, Weimin Wang, Guy Bentinck, Andrew Hancharyk and Yujia Ren to the Board. A total of 107,693,679 common shares, representing 57.54% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were present in person or by proxy at the meeting. The approximate number of those votes "For" each director, the approximate "Percentage" of the total votes cast and the "Withheld/Abstain" votes for each director are shown as below:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

5 Top Weekly TSX Performers: Karnalyte Up as Potash Prices Continue to Rally

Last week's top-gaining stocks on the TSX were Avalon Advanced Materials, Karnalyte Resources, Petrus Resources, Lithium Americas and Anglo Pacific Group.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trading at 21,918.28 in the early morning last Friday (March 25). It closed the five day period slightly higher at 22,011.18.

Cannabis producers drove Friday's gains, but looking over to metals, gold and silver were up as Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine pushed investors to safe-haven assets. Prices for fertilizers have reached all-time highs on the back of the war, as Russia is a key exporter of nitrogen, phosphate and potash fertilizers.

“Since the beginning of 2020, nitrogen fertilizer prices have increased fourfold, while phosphate and potash prices over threefold,” Chris Lawson, head of fertilizers at CRU Group, said in an email. “While farmers in developed markets have benefitted from high agricultural commodity prices, helping to partly offset high input prices, demand destruction is increasingly likely due to high prices and supply shortfalls.”

Keep reading...Show less

5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers: Potential Potash Problems Push Encanto Higher

Last week's top-gaining stocks on the TSXV were Encanto Potash, Desert Mountain Energy, Tower Resources, Aton Resources and Great Quest Fertilizer.

After battling inflation and geopolitical headwinds for much of February and March, the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) spent the first official week of spring trending higher.

Starting the five day period at the 860 point level, Canada’s junior index edged as high as 888 points after the morning bell last Friday (March 25). The resource sector continued to drive market growth, with a number of potash and phosphate companies registering share price gains for the week.

Prices for muriate of potash, a key ingredient for fertilizers used in crop development, have climbed 77.26 percent since December. The conflict in Ukraine has impacted supply out of Russia and Belarus, the second and third largest producers of the potash, and that has further compounded supply and demand challenges in the sector.

Keep reading...Show less

5 Top Weekly TSX Performers: Verde Agritech to Hit 3 Million Tonnes in Potash Output Capacity

Last week's top-gaining stocks on the TSX were SouthGobi Resources, Verde Agritech, Solitario Zinc, Largo and Steppe Gold.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trading at 21,273.09 in the early morning last Friday (March 4). It closed the period about 130 points higher at 21,406.86.

The index was on track for a weekly gain, but opened lower on Friday as worries over the war in Ukraine escalated. On Friday, Russia attacked Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

Looking over to metals, gold and silver were steady as investors turned to safe-haven assets, while palladium was near its biggest weekly gain in two years on supply concerns. Russia is a top palladium-producing country.

Keep reading...Show less