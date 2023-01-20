TYRANNA FPO [TYX]
Press Releases
More Press Releases
Tyranna Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company that is currently exploring large high-grade gold discoveries in South Australia. Its projects include Jumbuck Gold Project, Goodsprings Base Metals Project, Weebo Gold Project, Pacific Express Ni Project, and Eureka Gold Project.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.