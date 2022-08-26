Solitario Zinc Corp is a zinc focused exploration company engaging in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in safe jurisdictions in North and South America. It has joint venture interests in two large, high-grade zinc development projects. The Florida Canyon Zinc Project in Peru is a development asset held jointly with Nexa Resources S.A. and the Lik Zinc Project represents a large-tonnage, high-grade development project in Alaska in partnership with Teck Resources. In addition, the company has an additional portfolio of exploration properties and royalties in the Americas.