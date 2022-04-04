Highlights Best Crawford high-grade interval to date; core length of 64.5 metres of 0.71% nickel from 472.5 metres including 6 metres of 1.04% nickel from East Zone High Grade Core Main Zone mineralization successfully drilled to a depth of 1 kilometre East Zone mineralization successfully infilled and extended by a further 33% to strike length of 2.8 kilometres PGM Zone continues to expand – 1.4 gt PGM over 11.4 ...

CNC:CA