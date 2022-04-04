Nickel Investing News

Highlights Best Crawford high-grade interval to date; core length of 64.5 metres of 0.71% nickel from 472.5 metres including 6 metres of 1.04% nickel from East Zone High Grade Core Main Zone mineralization successfully drilled to a depth of 1 kilometre East Zone mineralization successfully infilled and extended by a further 33% to strike length of 2.8 kilometres PGM Zone continues to expand – 1.4 gt PGM over 11.4 ...

Highlights

  • Best Crawford high-grade interval to date; core length of 64.5 metres of 0.71% nickel from 472.5 metres including 6 metres of 1.04% nickel from East Zone High Grade Core
  • Main Zone mineralization successfully drilled to a depth of 1 kilometre
  • East Zone mineralization successfully infilled and extended by a further 33% to strike length of 2.8 kilometres
  • PGM Zone continues to expand – 1.4 g/t PGM over 11.4 metres core length including 2.5 g/t PGM over 3 metres core length

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) announced today it had completed its current phase of drilling at the Company's flagship Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project and is reporting assay results from 33 drill holes from the Crawford drilling program including additional assay results from the previously announced East Zone High Grade Core discovery. A further 37 holes have been drilled at Crawford with assays pending.

Mark Selby , Chair and Chief Executive Officer said, "We are very excited to reach this key milestone of completing this phase of infill drilling at Crawford to support the feasibility study.  The Crawford drilling program continued to deliver strong results, with this phase yielding the highest-grade interval to date, a 33% increase in strike length of East Zone mineralization to 2.8 kilometres, and further testing of Main Zone at depth to more than one kilometre. With more than 200 holes now completed - more than three times the drilling utilized in the Preliminary Economic Analysis ("PEA") – we are well-positioned to deliver a resource increase by mid-year to support the feasibility study expected by the end of this year."

Crawford East Zone

The East Zone was originally defined as two separate zones due to the limited amount of drilling included in the May 2021 PEA. Since then, Canada Nickel has drilled 38 more holes, 12 of which are summarized in this press release. Assays are still outstanding in the remaining 26 holes. The East Zone is now defined as a single continuous ultramafic unit mineralized over its strike length of 2.8 kilometres. It averages 200 metres in thickness and has been drilled to a vertical depth to as much as 730 metres and remains open at depth. The East Zone Higher Grade Core was successfully intercepted in multiple holes designed to better define its extent.  Hole CR21-165A was mineralized across its entire 690 metres length including a 409.5 metre interval of 0.34% nickel (42 metre true width) and 111 metre interval of 0.40% nickel (11.6 metres true width).  Hole CR21-153 was mineralized over entire core length grading 0.30% nickel over 584 metres including 0.45% nickel over 174 metres, 0.71% nickel over 64.5 metres, and 1.04% nickel over 6 metres.  Holes CR21-136, CR21-149, CR21-156 and CR21-165 also successfully intercepted Higher Grade Core .

Figure 1: Plan View of East Zone - Drill Results Overlain on Total Field Magnetic Intensity, Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project, Ontario .

Figure 1 Plan View of East Zone - Drill Results Overlain on Total Field Magnetic Intensity, Crawford Nickel.png (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Table 1:  East Zone Infill Drilling Results, Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project, Ontario .

Hole ID

From

To

Length

Est. True

Ni

Co

Pd

Pt

Cr

Fe

S


(m)

(m)

(m)

Width (m)

(%)

(%)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(%)

(%)

(%)

CR21-119

39.7

479.0

439.3

219.7

0.24

0.012

0.014

0.010

0.58

6.27

0.04

including

221.0

434.0

213.0

106.5

0.27

0.012

0.003

0.003

0.61

5.60

0.03

CR21-123

22.0

507.0

485.0

242.5

0.20

0.012

0.008

0.007

0.62

6.44

0.02

including

261.5

430.5

169.0

84.5

0.26

0.012

0.006

0.005

0.66

5.74

0.02

CR21-125

72.0

375.6

303.6

151.8

0.22

0.012

0.008

0.006

0.59

6.43

0.05

including

232.5

348.0

115.5

57.8

0.27

0.012

0.011

0.006

0.68

5.46

0.06

CR21-127

87.0

300.0

213.0

136.9

0.21

0.013

0.007

0.006

0.57

6.54

0.06

including

177.0

259.5

82.5

53.0

0.25

0.012

0.004

0.005

0.64

5.57

0.06

CR21-131

39.0

346.5

307.5

130.0

0.20

0.012

0.010

0.007

0.56

6.71

0.08

including

198.0

295.5

97.5

41.2

0.26

0.012

0.018

0.010

0.61

5.81

0.07

CR21-133

99.0

285.0

186.0

93.0

0.23

0.012

0.006

0.006

0.64

6.30

0.06

including

180.0

271.5

91.5

45.8

0.26

0.012

0.007

0.007

0.64

5.68

0.07

CR21-136

37.5

327.0

289.5

166.1

0.24

0.012

0.034

0.013

0.62

6.25

0.07

including

129.0

285.0

156.0

89.5

0.28

0.012

0.056

0.019

0.66

5.76

0.08

including

235.5

271.5

36.0

20.6

0.34

0.013

0.230

0.065

0.71

5.90

0.11

including

241.5

255.0

13.5

7.7

0.40

0.011

0.560

0.113

0.72

5.64

0.10

CR21-138

47.5

336.0

288.5

144.3

0.22

0.012

0.010

0.008

0.57

6.08

0.07

including

163.5

268.5

105.0

52.5

0.27

0.012

0.007

0.006

0.57

5.19

0.08

CR21-143

48.6

499.2

450.6

289.6

0.24

0.012

0.003

0.006

0.64

5.94

0.03

including

48.6

334.0

285.4

183.5

0.26

0.012

0.003

0.005

0.61

5.75

0.03

CR21-147

29.2

315.0

285.9

183.7

0.22

0.012

0.005

0.005

0.65

6.30

0.05

including

35.0

134.0

99.0

63.6

0.27

0.012

0.003

0.005

0.71

5.56

0.05

CR21-149

31.1

472.6

441.5

23.1

0.26

0.013

0.019

0.012

0.68

6.22

0.12

including

257.5

353.5

96.0

5.0

0.31

0.014

0.053

0.024

0.75

5.93

0.12

including

313.0

344.5

31.5

1.6

0.37

0.017

0.143

0.049

0.70

6.06

0.19

and

452.5

472.6

20.1

1.1

0.34

0.020

0.055

0.024

0.60

6.41

0.34

CR21-153

85.0

669.0

584.0

40.7

0.30

0.013

0.020

0.012

0.63

6.04

0.12

including

397.5

571.5

174.0

12.1

0.45

0.015

0.057

0.026

0.68

5.95

0.29

including

472.5

537.0

64.5

4.5

0.71

0.016

0.115

0.035

0.64

5.53

0.46

including

492.0

498.0

6.0

0.4

1.04

0.018

0.092

0.033

0.63

5.24

0.82

CR21-156

84.0

657.8

573.8

40.0

0.28

0.013

0.018

0.010

0.68

6.19

0.16

including

394.0

601.0

207.0

14.4

0.35

0.015

0.039

0.019

0.74

6.28

0.37

including

443.5

550.0

106.5

7.4

0.38

0.016

0.062

0.026

0.76

6.67

0.51

CR21-160

30.7

549.0

518.3

177.3

0.24

0.013

0.007

0.004

0.63

6.10

0.03

including

304.5

475.5

171.0

58.5

0.27

0.012

0.003

0.003

0.65

5.75

0.02

CR21-165

36.2

555.0

518.8

40.7

0.29

0.013

0.038

0.018

0.70

5.89

0.11

including

270.0

555.0

285.0

22.4

0.33

0.014

0.062

0.030

0.71

5.79

0.19

including

270.0

308.0

38.0

3.0

0.37

0.011

0.078

0.083

0.63

5.24

0.10

and

472.5

525.0

52.5

4.1

0.42

0.019

0.060

0.023

0.72

6.65

0.36

CR21-165A

45.0

735.0

690.0

72.1

0.30

0.014

0.042

0.019

0.70

6.09

0.19

including

270.0

679.5

409.5

42.8

0.34

0.015

0.065

0.028

0.71

6.12

0.29

including

468.0

579.0

111.0

11.6

0.40

0.018

0.046

0.018

0.73

6.85

0.56

including

469.5

501.0

31.5

3.3

0.51

0.017

0.044

0.019

0.73

6.17

0.39

Crawford Main and West Zone

Drilling within the Main and West Zone consisted of infill drilling to upgrade the resource and expand the resource northwest of the existing Main Zone Resource Estimate.  A total of 39 holes were completed with 21 holes summarized in this release and 18 holes with assays pending.

Drilling westward from the Main Zone has extended the mineralization continuously from the existing resource for a distance of 850 metres to the northwest where it remains open along strike and at depth. This mineralization includes a higher-grade zone as intersected in hole CR21-144 (core length of 69.5 metres of 0.43% Ni starting at 152 m ). Four hundred metres farther to the north, mineralized ultramafic continues to be found such as CR21-130 which intersected 0.24% nickel over core length of 525 metres starting at 32.8 metres including a higher-grade zone of 0.34% nickel over 33.0 metres starting at 322.5 m . Hole CR22-198 was drilled to a core length of 1.04 kilometres and was continuously mineralized below 39 metres of overburden.

Figure 2: Plan View of Main Zone - Drill Results Overlain on Total Field Magnetic Intensity, Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project, Ontario .

Figure 2 Plan View of Main Zone - Drill Results Overlain on Total Field Magnetic Intensity, Crawford Nickel.png (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Table 2:  Main and West Zone Infill Drilling Results, Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project, Ontario .

Hole ID

From

To

Length

Est. True

Ni

Co

Pd

Pt

Cr

Fe

S


(m)

(m)

(m)

Width (m)

(%)

(%)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(%)

(%)

(%)

CR21-110

57.0

426.0

369.0

237.2

0.23

0.013

0.007

0.011

0.58

7.39

0.02

including

57.0

160.5

103.5

66.5

0.29

0.012

0.018

0.024

0.48

7.21

0.03

CR21-115

88.5

450.0

361.5

232.4

0.21

0.012

0.003

0.005

0.62

7.23

0.07

CR21-120

111.0

447.0

336.0

216.0

0.23

0.012

0.003

0.004

0.55

6.99

0.05

including

255.5

417.5

162.0

104.1

0.27

0.012

0.003

0.004

0.68

6.80

0.04

CR21-122

42.3

501.0

458.7

294.8

0.24

0.012

0.005

0.004

0.54

6.64

0.02

including

231.0

501.0

270.0

173.6

0.28

0.012

0.006

0.005

0.63

6.15

0.02

CR21-126A

39.0

546.0

507.0

290.8

0.24

0.013

0.007

0.006

0.54

7.03

0.04

including

186.0

510.0

324.0

185.8

0.27

0.012

0.006

0.005

0.58

6.94

0.04

CR21-128

40.9

549.0

508.1

326.6

0.24

0.013

0.017

0.012

0.59

7.27

0.05

including

171.5

312.5

141.0

90.6

0.26

0.012

0.005

0.004

0.64

6.99

0.05

CR21-130

32.8

558.0

525.2

337.6

0.24

0.013

0.016

0.010

0.58

7.04

0.06

including

322.5

355.5

33.0

21.2

0.34

0.016

0.035

0.019

0.55

7.64

0.15

CR21-132

67.0

489.0

422.0

271.3

0.24

0.014

0.016

0.015

0.60

7.38

0.02

including

67.0

169.5

102.5

65.9

0.29

0.013

0.052

0.033

0.59

6.96

0.07

including

129.0

165.0

36.0

23.1

0.36

0.013

0.125

0.077

0.40

6.97

0.12

including

135.0

151.5

16.5

10.6

0.43

0.013

0.104

0.018

0.47

7.16

0.15

CR21-135

67.0

564.0

497.0

319.5

0.24

0.012

0.012

0.011

0.58

7.14

0.03

including

67.0

275.5

208.5

134.0

0.27

0.011

0.024

0.015

0.56

6.74

0.04

CR21-137

61.0

468.0

407.0

233.4

0.21

0.013

0.003

0.006

0.55

7.18

0.02

including

61.0

109.5

48.5

27.8

0.25

0.013

0.003

0.005

0.31

7.15

0.02

CR21-139

46.5

465.5

419.0

240.3

0.25

0.014

0.021

0.014

0.62

7.38

0.04

including

46.5

208.0

161.5

92.6

0.27

0.014

0.014

0.008

0.58

7.43

0.05

CR21-141

46.5

586.5

540.0

309.7

0.22

0.012

0.003

0.005

0.51

6.79

0.04

including

46.5

218.5

172.0

98.7

0.25

0.012

0.004

0.005

0.61

6.30

0.05

CR21-144

60.0

369.0

309.0

130.6

0.29

0.015

0.034

0.011

0.38

7.14

0.10

including

152.5

369.0

216.5

91.5

0.33

0.015

0.026

0.010

0.30

7.26

0.12

including

152.5

222.0

69.5

29.4

0.43

0.016

0.040

0.012

0.31

7.31

0.15

CR21-145

82.0

667.5

585.5

335.8

0.21

0.013

0.009

0.010

0.59

7.29

0.06

CR21-148

49.0

505.0

456.0

261.6

0.25

0.014

0.015

0.014

0.57

7.42

0.04

including

328.0

396.0

68.0

39.0

0.31

0.014

0.061

0.035

0.38

7.53

0.06

and

482.5

502.0

19.5

11.2

0.33

0.014

0.015

0.009

0.76

7.81

0.05

and

373.0

391.0

18.0

10.3

0.42

0.015

0.018

0.010

0.37

7.49

0.13

CR21-152

63.9

535.5

471.6

270.5

0.24

0.012

0.006

0.005

0.57

7.04

0.05

including

262.5

477.0

214.5

123.0

0.28

0.013

0.009

0.005

0.69

7.31

0.04

CR21-155

46.0

579.0

533.0

250.2

0.28

0.011

0.016

0.007

0.61

6.60

0.06

including

198.0

483.0

285.0

133.8

0.32

0.011

0.021

0.007

0.60

6.83

0.07

including

447.0

481.5

34.5

16.2

0.37

0.012

0.034

0.011

0.71

5.83

0.20

CR21-157

45.5

549.0

503.5

288.8

0.22

0.013

0.006

0.012

0.54

6.97

0.02

including

475.0

549.0

74.0

42.4

0.27

0.014

0.016

0.022

0.32

6.92

0.02

CR21-159

30.2

366.0

335.8

192.6

0.27

0.013

0.015

0.009

0.62

6.27

0.06

including

81.0

187.5

106.5

61.1

0.34

0.013

0.027

0.011

0.73

5.25

0.14

including

90.0

135.0

45.0

25.8

0.39

0.014

0.037

0.013

0.76

4.33

0.22

including

94.5

123.0

28.5

16.3

0.41

0.014

0.040

0.014

0.75

4.30

0.25

CR21-162

25.5

396.0

370.5

95.9

0.29

0.013

0.022

0.014

0.64

6.54

0.07

including

112.5

274.5

162.0

41.9

0.33

0.013

0.033

0.011

0.58

6.47

0.05

PGM Zone

PGM mineralization continued to be targeted with five additional holes. These results confirm the association of a PGM zone along the boundary of a gravity high structure which has a circumference of approximately 9.7 kilometres and borders the nickel mineralization in the Main and East Zones. Grades and true widths are consistent with previously reported drilling. Higher grade intervals, such as 2.8 g/t PGM over 1.5 metres (true width) in CR21-133 occur in some holes and lower grade intervals, such as 0.9 g/t PGM over 2 metres (true width) in CR21-134A occur in other holes, but the PGM Zone appears to be largely continuous. The PGM Zone will be more intensively targeted with a drill program during 2022.

Figure 3: Plan View of PGM Zone – Drill Results Overlain on Gravity Vertical Gradient, Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project, Ontario .

Figure 3 Plan View of PGM Zone – Drill Results Overlain on Gravity Vertical Gradient, Crawford Nickel Sulphi.png (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Table 3:  PGM Zone Infill Drilling Results, Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project, Ontario .

Hole ID

From

To

Length

Est. True

Pd + Pt

Pd

Pt

Ni

Co

Cr

Fe

S


(m)

(m)

(m)

Width (m)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

CR21-124

499.5

505.5

6.0

3.9

1.5

0.547

0.950

0.05

0.012

0.54

7.44

0.02

including

532.6

544.0

11.4

7.3

1.4

0.706

0.706

0.02

0.006

0.46

6.04

0.03

including

537.0

540.0

3.0

1.9

2.5

1.305

1.240

0.02

0.006

0.45

6.25

0.01

and

550.9

553.1

2.2

1.4

2.3

1.096

1.190

0.03

0.007

0.44

5.81

0.03

CR21-129A (partial)

373.5

381.0

7.5

4.8

1.3

0.621

0.660

0.03

0.009

0.39

5.81

0.07

including

375.0

378.0

3.0

1.9

2.5

1.240

1.280

0.02

0.008

0.32

5.48

0.00

CR21-131

355.5

358.5

3.0

1.3

0.9

0.463

0.480

0.02

0.007

0.38

5.64

0.05

CR21-133

345.0

355.5

10.5

5.3

1.4

0.673

0.693

0.02

0.007

0.32

5.81

0.12

including

349.5

352.5

3.0

1.5

2.8

1.395

1.375

0.02

0.007

0.28

5.91

0.10

CR21-134A

342.0

348.0

6.0

3.0

1.3

0.599

0.685

0.02

0.007

0.34

5.60

0.06

including

345.0

346.5

1.5

0.8

2.4

1.100

1.270

0.03

0.007

0.40

5.76

0.05

and

379.5

383.5

4.0

2.0

0.9

0.384

0.501

0.05

0.012

0.36

7.00

0.03

Table 4: Drill Hole Orientation

Hole ID

Easting

Northing

Azimuth

Collar Dip

Length


(mE)

(mN)

(⁰)

(⁰)

(m)

CR21-110

472,338

5,409,413

225

-50

369.0

CR21-115

472,590

5,409,191

225

-50

361.5

CR21-119

474,299

5,409,995

180

-60

439.3

CR21-120

472,135

5,410,036

270

-50

336.0

CR21-122

472,088

5,410,242

270

-50

458.7

CR21-123

474,503

5,409,983

180

-60

485.0

CR21-124

472,040

5,410,238

90

-50

515.0

CR21-125

474,605

5,409,699

360

-60

303.6

CR21-126A

472,021

5,410,135

270

-55

507.0

CR21-127

474,402

5,409,726

360

-50

213.0

CR21-128

472,036

5,410,035

270

-50

508.1

CR21-129A

474,201

5,409,753

360

-50

335.0

CR21-130

472,059

5,409,953

270

-50

525.2

CR21-131

474,000

5,409,818

5

-65

307.5

CR21-132

472,292

5,409,489

225

-50

422.0

CR21-133

473,910

5,409,793

355

-60

372.0

CR21-134A

473,804

5,409,799

5

-60

261.0

CR21-135

472,459

5,409,432

225

-50

497.0

CR21-136

473,617

5,409,780

355

-55

289.5

CR21-137

472,468

5,409,293

225

-55

407.0

CR21-138

473,359

5,409,778

360

-60

288.5

CR21-139

472,128

5,409,631

235

-55

419.0

CR21-141

472,115

5,409,616

60

-55

540.0

CR21-143

473,502

5,410,014

180

-50

450.6

CR21-144

472,054

5,409,463

60

-65

309.0

CR21-145

472,051

5,409,462

235

-55

585.5

CR21-147

473,972

5,409,987

185

-50

285.9

CR21-148

472,087

5,409,312

50

-55

456.0

CR21-149

473,854

5,409,880

178

-87

441.5

CR21-152

472,419

5,409,658

235

-55

471.6

CR21-153

473,763

5,409,807

360

-86

584.0

CR21-155

472,834

5,408,829

35

-62

533.0

CR21-156

473,670

5,409,809

0

-86

573.8

CR21-157

472,291

5,409,057

45

-55

503.5

CR21-159

473,002

5,408,960

215

-55

335.8

CR21-160

474,397

5,409,939

180

-70

518.3

CR21-162

473,002

5,408,961

215

-75

370.5

CR21-165

473,801

5,409,899

180

-85.5

518.8

CR21-165A

473,801

5,409,897

185

-84

690.0

CR22-198

473,559

5,408,735

205

-75

1,009.0

Corporate Update

The Company also announced today that it has issued stock options and RSUs to executives, employees and directors under its equity incentive plans. A total of 1,040,000 stock options were issued at an exercise price of $3.14 per share vesting over a three-year period and 925,362 RSUs were issued vesting over a one-year period. The options expire five years from the date of grant.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Assays, Quality Assurance/Quality Control and Drilling and Assay

Edwin Escarraga , MSc, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101, is responsible for the on-going drilling and sampling program, including quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC). The core is collected from the drill in sealed core trays and transported to the core logging facility. The core is marked and sampled at 1.5 metre lengths and cut with a diamond blade saw. A set of Samples are transported in secured bags directly from the Canada Nickel core shack to Actlabs Timmins, the other set of samples are securely shipped to SGS Lakefield. Both are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited labs. Analysis for precious metals (gold, platinum and palladium) are completed by Fire Assay while analysis for nickel, cobalt, sulphur and 17 other elements are performed using a peroxide fusion and ICP-OES analysis. Certified standards and blanks are inserted at a rate of 3 QA/QC samples per 20 core samples making a batch of 60 samples that are submitted for analysis.

Qualified Person and Data Verification

Stephen J. Balch P.Geo . (ON), VP Exploration of Canada Nickel and a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel Company Inc.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel TM , NetZero Cobalt TM , NetZero Iron TM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby, Chair and CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, drill results relating to the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project, the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project, timing of economic studies and mineral resource estimates, the ability to sell marketable materials, strategic plans, including future exploration and development results, and corporate and technical objectives.  Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.  Factors that could affect the outcome include, among  others:  future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise  the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities  (known  and  unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of  exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain  regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's  business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders.  There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.  All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof.  Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Canada Nickel Company Logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-completes-current-phase-of-crawford-drilling-announces-highest-grade-interval-to-date-301516309.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/04/c3005.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada NickelTSXV:CNCNickel Investing
CNC:CA
Canada Nickel

Canada Nickel

Overview

Canada Nickel (TSXV:CNC, OTC:CNIKF) is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel TM , NetZero Cobalt TM , NetZero Iron TM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products.

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Public Offering to C$45.0 Million

Canada Nickel Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Public Offering to C$45.0 Million

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") ( TSXV : CNC ) ( OTCQX : CNIKF ) is pleased to announce that due to significant investor demand, the Company has agreed to amend its agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc. (" Red Cloud ") as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters that includes Clarksons Platou Securities AS. (collectively, the " Underwriters "), to increase the size of the Company's previously announced offering from C $25.0 million to C $45.0 million . Under the revised offering, the Underwriters have agreed to purchase for resale the following equity securities of the Company on a bought deal basis to raise aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C $45,000,000 (the " Offering "):

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Announces C$25.0 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

Canada Nickel Announces C$25.0 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc. (" Red Cloud ") to act as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters that includes Clarksons Platou Securities AS. (collectively, the " Underwriters ") pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase for resale the following equity securities of the Company on a bought deal basis to raise aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$25,000,005 (the " Offering "):

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Continues to Demonstrate Substantial Improvement in Metallurgical Performance and Provides Corporate Update

Canada Nickel Continues to Demonstrate Substantial Improvement in Metallurgical Performance and Provides Corporate Update

Highlights:

  • Second locked cycle test confirms recovery gains, improved concentrate quality from latest flowsheet improvements
  • Total nickel recovery of 63% from low nickel feed grade of 0.19% nickel
  • Nickel sulphide concentrate grade of 46% nickel, believed to be highest grade nickel sulphide concentrate produced in locked cycle test based on published studies

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ( "Canada Nickel" or the "Company" ) (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX:CNIKF) today announced further metallurgical results at its 100% owned Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project which delivered what the Company believes is the highest nickel sulphide concentrate grade from a locked cycle test.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Announces Successful Drill Results from Recently Acquired Deloro target and Provides Corporate Update

Canada Nickel Announces Successful Drill Results from Recently Acquired Deloro target and Provides Corporate Update

Highlights

  • First hole in recently acquired properties intersects 480 metres of dunite at Deloro using a sixth drill rig acquired at start of year.
  • All nine holes from Dargavel, Mahaffy, MacDiarmid , Kingsmill intersected multi-hundred metre intersections of mineralization with best interval from first hole at Dargavel of 162 metres of 0.30% nickel including 0.34% nickel over 28.5 metres.
  • Completion of Crawford feasibility study expected by fourth quarter of 2022 and formal start of permitting process in first quarter of 2022.
  • Announces management additions in engineering and environment to support Company efforts to advance Crawford through feasibility and subsequent steps towards development.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced assay results from its Mahaffy, Dargavel, Kingsmill, and MacDiarmid properties, and provided an update on drilling and corporate activities.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Closes Previously Announced US$10 Million Loan Facility with Auramet International LLC

Canada Nickel Closes Previously Announced US$10 Million Loan Facility with Auramet International LLC

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or " The Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) announces that it has closed a secured loan facility with Auramet International LLC ("Auramet") of US$10 million previously announced on December 21 2021.  The proceeds will be used to ensure the Company remains well-funded as it continues to aggressively advance the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project through the first quarter of 2022 when the Company expects to conclude its strategic investor process.

Canada Nickel Company logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

The loan is due on April 5, 2022 and will carry an interest rate of 1% per month and has an arrangement fee of 2% of the loan amount.  In addition, the Company has issued to Auramet 325,000 one-year warrants at a strike price of $3.94 per share, a 10% premium to the Company's 10 day VWAP when loan terms were agreed.  The term of the warrant was reduced from two years to one year, and the number of warrants increased by 75,000 to 325,000. The loan will be subject to such terms and conditions including certain specified positive and negative covenants that are customary for a transaction of this nature. The warrants will be subject to a four month hold period under applicable Canadian securities law.

About Auramet
Auramet is one of the largest physical precious metals merchants in the world with over $22 billion in annual revenues and provides a full range of services to all participants in the precious metals chain, from extraction and production to manufacturing and consumption. Auramet is a private company established in 2004 by a team who had worked previously together since 1989. Their business is comprised of three main activities: physical metals trading, metals merchant banking and advisory. Auramet has built a consistently successful and prominent franchise in the metals space on the back of an experienced management team that has proven to be innovative and capable of delivering the highest quality service to participants in the sector. In fiscal year 2020, it purchased over 6 million ounces of gold, 70 million ounces of silver and 3.2 million ounces of PGMs sourced from a diversified base of over 75 mining companies, 15 recycling companies and 20 refineries/smelters (with none comprising more than 5%). Auramet has also provided term financing facilities in excess of $850 million to date in the mining sector and is looking to grow its capital investment business in the precious metals and battery-related metals mining space.

About Canada Nickel
Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-cobalt sulphide projects to deliver nickel and cobalt required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has successfully registered and applied for trademarks in various jurisdictions for NetZeroNickel™, NetZero Cobalt™ and NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel and cobalt in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

Contact:
Mark Selby , Chair and CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the metallurgical results, the timing and results of the feasibility study, the results of Crawford's PEA, including statements relating to net present value, future production, estimates of cash cost, proposed mining plans and methods, mine life estimates, cash flow forecasts, metal recoveries, carbon footprint and sequestration levels, estimates of capital and operating costs, timing for permitting and environmental assessments, realization of mineral resource estimates, capital and operating cost estimates, project and life of mine estimates, ability to obtain permitting by the time targeted, size and ranking of project upon achieving production, economic return estimates, the timing and amount of estimated future production and capital, operating and exploration expenditures and potential upside and alternatives. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Canada Nickel to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The PEA results are estimates only and are based on a number of assumptions, any of which, if incorrect, could materially change the projected outcome. There are no assurances that Crawford will be placed into production. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: the actual results of development activities; project delays; inability to raise the funds necessary to complete development; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of metals or project costs could differ substantially and make any commercialization uneconomic; availability of alternative nickel sources or substitutes; actual nickel recovery; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, labour disputes, the availability and productivity of skilled labour and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, necessary permitting or in the completion of development or construction activities; mineral resource estimates relating to Crawford could prove to be inaccurate for any reason whatsoever; additional but currently unforeseen work may be required to advance to the feasibility stage; and even if Crawford goes into production, there is no assurance that operations will be profitable.

Although Canada Nickel has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Canada Nickel disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-closes-previously-announced-us10-million-loan-facility-with-auramet-international-llc-301454947.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/05/c7969.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interview With 1933 Industries and Talon Metals

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with 1933 Industries and Talon Metals on their latest news

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metal Energy Corp.

Metal Energy Grants Options To Buy 410,000 Shares

Metal Energy Corp. (TSX.V: MERG) ("Metal Energy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of stock options to directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the company allowing for the acquisition of up to, in the aggregate, 410,000 shares of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of CAD $0.16 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant and are subject to regulatory policies.

About Metal Energy Corp.

Keep reading...Show less

US EV Battery Supply Chain: Talon Metals Commends President Biden for Designating Nickel & Battery Materials for Defense Production Act Support

President Biden's Action Provides New Support and Exceptional Tools to Support Domestic Production of Nickel and Other Vital Battery Materials

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) (OTC Pink: TLOFF) ("Talon" or the "Company"), the majority owner and operator of the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project ("Tamarack Nickel Project") in central Minnesota, commends President Biden for adding battery materials including nickel, cobalt and lithium to the extraordinary support available under the Defense Production Act (DPA) Title III program. The DPA Title III program provides authority for the Administration to use a variety of tools to support domestic production: funding for particular aspects of project development, funding for infrastructure or equipment, and the ability to commit to offtake contracts are just some of the tools that become available once added to the list of national priority industries. The President's action today builds on bipartisan support for adding battery materials to the DPA authorities led by Senators Manchin, Murkowski, Cassidy and Risch (Senators Murkowski, Manchin, Risch and Cassidy Urge Administration to Meet Domestic Mineral Demand, Address Supply Chain Crisis (senate.gov)). Nickel and the other battery materials join rare earths as the only Critical Minerals eligible for DPA Title III support.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Completion of Fundraise

Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) the nickel development company focused in Brazil, is pleased to announce the completion of both the US$65 million Convertible Notes issuance and the sale of the Vermelho Royalty, previously announced on 23 November 2021. Accordingly, the Company has now received all subscription amounts in respect of the Convertible Notes as well as the US$25 million upfront purchase price in respect of the Vermelho Royalty. Receipt of the Convertible Notes funding means the Company has now, subject to drawdown of the Senior Debt in due course, completed or received the relevant funding for all aspects of the previously announced US$633 million Funding Package

Horizonte CEO, Jeremy Martin commented: "The receipt of these funds represents an important moment for Horizonte and the completion of our US$633 million funding package. We can now move forward with confidence as we continue to ramp up construction activities at our tier one Araguaia ferronickel project.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

La Mancha Announces Acquisition of Convertible Note of Horizonte Minerals PLC

La Mancha Fund SCSp (the " Fund "), a fund advised by La Mancha Capital Advisory LLP (" La Mancha "), is pleased to announce that, further to the announcement of December 22, 2021 relating to the subscription (the " Private Placement ") by its wholly-owned subsidiary, La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. (" LMI "), for 759,128,764 ordinary shares (the " Ordinary Shares ") of Horizonte Minerals PLC (" Horizonte ") (London-AIM: HZM; TSX: HZM), its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, La Mancha Treasury Limited (" LMT "), today acquired a USD15,000,000 (approximately CAD18,705,000 using the daily average rate of exchange for USD:CAD published by the Bank of Canada on March 30, 2022, being USD1.00=CAD1.247) aggregate principal amount convertible note (the " Convertible Note ") from Horizonte. The acquisition of the Convertible Note (the " Second Completion ") was completed by way of private placement pursuant to the terms of an investment agreement with Horizonte dated November 23, 2021 (the " Investment Agreement ") and a convertible note loan instrument with Horizonte dated November 23, 2021.

The Convertible Note was issued by Horizonte at a 5.75% discount and bears a fixed interest rate of 11.75% per annum, which shall be capitalised until the expected project completion of Horizonte's Araguaia Project and payable in cash thereafter subject to available cashflows. At any time until the maturity date (being the later of September 30, 2032 and 3 months after the final maturity date of Tranche A of Horizonte's senior debt facility), LMT may, at its option, convert the Convertible Note, partially or wholly, into Ordinary Shares of Horizonte at a conversion price (which is subject to customary anti-dilution rights) equal to 8.75 pence per Ordinary Share.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Talon Metals Reports Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) ("Talon" or the "Company") reported a net loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 of $5.5 million or $0.01 per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of administration expenses and stock option compensation. This compares to a net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $2.7 million or $0.01 per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of administration expenses.

Capitalized exploration costs and deferred expenditures on the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project for the year ended December 31, 2021 amounted to $38.0 million. This compares to $10.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The total capitalized exploration cost to the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project to December 31, 2021 amounts to $98.8 million.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×