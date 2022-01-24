Highlights First hole in recently acquired properties intersects 480 metres of dunite at Deloro using a sixth drill rig acquired at start of year. All nine holes from Dargavel, Mahaffy, MacDiarmid Kingsmill intersected multi-hundred metre intersections of mineralization with best interval from first hole at Dargavel of 162 metres of 0.30% nickel including 0.34% nickel over 28.5 metres. Completion of Crawford ...

CNC:CA