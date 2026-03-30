World Backup Day: Data Protection is Business Defense
Discover why World Backup Day is a vital reminder for investors that data protection is key to business continuity and financial health.
World Backup Day, observed annually on March 31, serves as a crucial reminder that data protection is not just an IT department concern; it’s a pillar of business continuity and financial health.
The importance of safeguarding data makes backup strategies an essential topic for investors and business leaders alike.
The risk of losing critical data, from customer records and financial systems to years of proprietary work, translates directly into operational risk, which can severely impact a company’s valuation and long-term stability.
Building resilient data systems
With ever-evolving cybersecurity risks threatening the fabric of the interconnected economy, industry leaders stress that hoping data is safe is fundamentally different from actively protecting it.
In commentary shared with the Investing News Network (INN), Larry O’Connor, founder and CEO of Other World Computing (OWC), highlights that relying on a single location, whether a laptop or a single cloud account, leaves a business “one mistake or outage away from losing something that might have taken years to create.”
He advocates for a smart, multi-layered approach that includes a mix of on-premise storage, cloud solutions and reliable backups to ensure work exists in more than one place.
this sentiment was echoed by Don Boxley, CEO and co-founder of DH2i.
“World Backup Day comes around every year for a reason. We all need an occasional reminder of the proactive actions we should be taking to protect the sensitive data our organizations are responsible for,” wrote Boxley, adding that the consequences of inaction can be immediate, severe and felt instantly throughout the business.
As modern companies become increasingly reliant on always-available data running across complex environments like multiple clouds and containers, he stresses that traditional backups alone are no longer enough. Businesses now need resilient systems that “keep running even when something fails” to ensure genuine peace of mind.
A strategic imperative for longevity
Furthermore, a robust backup strategy must address modern legal and logistical complexities. Richard Copeland, CEO of Leaseweb USA, highlights that protection is not just about copying files; it also requires knowing exactly where your data lives and who controls it.
He reinforces adherence to the fundamental 3-2-1 rule. “That is, keep at least 3 copies of your data, on at least 2 unique storage devices, and store at least one copy offsite.”
He also emphasizes the necessity of respecting data sovereignty and working with a provider who truly understands the business’s environment. “When something goes wrong, you don’t want to feel like your business is one small account lost in a massive system. You want real expertise, real people, and a partner who understands that your data is the heartbeat of your organization.”
This focus on strategy is echoed by Roger Brulotte, CEO of Leaseweb Canada, who argues that a good backup plan “still comes down to common sense.” He adds that in today's dynamic geopolitical environment, businesses must also “truly understand where your data physically resides, and under whose legal jurisdiction,” to maintain full accessibility while enforcing strict access control.
For the INN audience, the message from these executives is clear: a company’s valuation is inherently linked to its resilience.
Investors should treat data protection as a core strategic factor, assessing not just if a company backs up its data, but how comprehensive and robust its business continuity strategy is. In the event of a system failure, the ability to recover quickly and seamlessly is what differentiates a resilient business from one that grinds to a halt.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.