Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces the Acquisition of Altemia & Company

BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: BELLUS Health Inc , Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. , Univar Solutions Inc.

Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ( jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com ) or Marc Ackerman ( mackerman@brodskysmith.com ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

BELLUS Health Inc (Nasdaq – BLU)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, BELLUS will be acquired by GSK Plc (NYSE - GSK). BELLUS shareholders will receive $14.75 cash for each BELLUS common share, for a total equity value of approximately $2.0 billion. The investigation concerns whether the BELLUS Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether GSK Plc is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/bellus-health-inc-nasdaq-blu/ .

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq – RXDX)

Under the terms of the agreement, Prometheus will be acquired by Merck (NYSE - MRK). Prometheus shareholders will receive $200.00 cash for each Prometheus common share, for a total equity value of approximately $10.8 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Prometheus Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Merck is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/prometheus-biosciences-inc-nasdaq-rxdx/ .

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE - UNVR)

Under the terms of the agreement, Univar will be acquired by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo (NYSE – APO) (the "Apollo Funds") in an all-cash transaction that values the Company at an enterprise value of approximately $8.1 billion. The agreement provides that Univar Solutions shareholders will receive $36.15 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Univar Solutions Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Apollo Funds are paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/univar-solutions-inc-nyse-unvr/ .

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell Announces Grant to Investigator Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health

Highlights:

  • Grant awarded to Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya, Principal Investigator of the Phase I/IIa combination study of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® (by Merck) in advanced breast cancer at Thomas Jefferson University.
  • Merck to provide KEYTRUDA® for use in the combination study.
  • The Investigator Grant validates and will build on the encouraging preliminary data from BriaCell’s combination study of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® (Link).

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, today announced that Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya, a board-certified medical oncologist and recognized expert in breast cancer treatment at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health in Philadelphia, PA, has been selected to receive support from the Merck Investigator Studies Program (“MISP”). The Investigator Grant is a highly coveted award granted by Merck & Co., Inc. (“Merck”) (NYSE: MRK) to leading investigators with highly innovative clinical studies.

Merck Announces Q4 and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results

Merck (NYSE:MRK) reported quarterly worldwide sales at US$11.9 billion in Q4 in its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 and its full fiscal 2019 year.

As quoted in the press release:

OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell’s Clinical Data Accepted to be Presented at the Annual Symposium of Society of Surgical Oncology 2020 in Boston

Safety and early efficacy data to be presented from clinical trial of Bria-IMT™ in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in advanced breast cancer:

  • Bria-IMT™ in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®; by Merck & Co., Inc.);
  • Bria-IMT™ in combination with INCMGA00012 (by Incyte Corporation).

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to announce that the data of its clinical studies with its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT™, will be presented the at the Annual Symposium of Society of Surgical Oncology (SSO) 2020 – International Conference on Surgical Cancer Care taking place March 25-28 in Boston, MA.

OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell Invited to Present at Mount Sinai’s Frontiers in Academic Pathology Symposium at The New York Academy of Medicine

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, announced today that it will present at the “Frontiers in Academic Pathology” symposium, hosted by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, to be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at The New York Academy of Medicine, 1216 Fifth Avenue in New York. The symposium focus will include molecular biomarkers, experimental diagnostics and liquid biopsies, all of which factor heavily in the development of BriaCell’s companion diagnostics under development, including BriaCell’s HLA-matching hypothesis and recently-announced Grade I/II biomarkers.

BriaCell Provides Update on Remarkable Responder

BriaCell Provides Update on Remarkable Responder

Highlights:

  • Patient initially identified September 19, 2019 as a Remarkable Responder;
  • Patient has continued to experience a highly remarkable reduction in tumors that had metastasized to areas outside of the breasts;
  • A metastasized tumor behind the left eye orbital region, which had pushed the eye forward from the skull, has now completely disappeared;
  • Prior to BriaCell’s treatment, patient had failed prior regimens with 16 agents (13 chemotherapy and 3 hormonal);
  • Patient remains on BriaCell’s treatment.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to provide an update on the previously-announced (Link) top responder (“Remarkable Responder”) in the combination study of its lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, with Incyte’s INCMGA00012, a PD-1 inhibitor.

Merck's KEYTRUDA® Plus Chemotherapy Significantly Improved Overall Survival Compared to Chemotherapy Alone in Patients With Advanced or Unresectable Biliary Tract Cancer

Results from Phase 3 KEYNOTE-966 to be presented at AACR 2023 Annual Meeting during Clinical Trials Plenary Session, included in official meeting press program and published simultaneously in The Lancet

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, today announced results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-966 trial investigating KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with standard of care chemotherapy (gemcitabine and cisplatin) for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced or unresectable biliary tract cancer (BTC). Results from the trial showed the KEYTRUDA regimen demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival (OS) compared to chemotherapy alone for these patients. These data are being presented during a Clinical Trials Plenary Session at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2023 Annual Meeting (abstract #CT008), were selected for the AACR press program and are being simultaneously published in The Lancet . The results are also being shared with regulatory authorities worldwide.

Moderna and Merck Announce mRNA-4157 , an Investigational Individualized Neoantigen Therapy, in Combination with KEYTRUDA , Demonstrated Superior Recurrence-Free Survival in Patients with High-Risk Stage III/IV Melanoma Following Complete Resection versus KEYTRUDA

mRNA-4157 (V940) in combination with KEYTRUDA reduced the risk of recurrence or death by 44% compared to KEYTRUDA alone in stage III/IV melanoma patients with high risk of recurrence following complete resection

Results from the Phase 2b KEYNOTE-942 trial selected for AACR press program

Merck Strengthens Immunology Pipeline with Acquisition of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc.

PRA023 is a novel, late-stage candidate for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease and other autoimmune conditions

Prometheus Biosciences' comprehensive data set enables target discovery and precision medicine approach in inflammation and immunology

Pfizer Invites Shareholders to Attend Virtual-Only 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 27

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced today that its shareholders and the general public are invited to access its virtual-only 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Pfizer has designed the virtual Annual Meeting to ensure that its shareholders who attend the virtual-only Annual Meeting will be afforded comparable rights and opportunities to participate as they would at an in-person meeting.

Beginning today, shareholders can find additional information on accessing and registering for the virtual meeting at www.meetnow.global/MAGVNLW . On the day of the Annual Meeting, shareholders may begin logging into the virtual meeting platform at 8:45 a.m. EDT using either the control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or the notice that was previously received. Only shareholders who log into the meeting using a control number will have the ability to ask questions or vote during the live meeting.

FDA Accepts Application for Merck's KEYTRUDA® Plus Chemotherapy as First-Line Treatment for Locally Advanced Unresectable or Metastatic Gastric or Gastroesophageal Junction Adenocarcinoma

Acceptance based on results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-859 trial, which showed significant overall survival benefit in these patients with HER2-negative disease, regardless of PD-L1 expression

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review a new supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) seeking approval for KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy, for the first-line treatment of patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma. The sBLA is based on data from the KEYNOTE-859 trial, in which KEYTRUDA plus chemotherapy demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS) versus chemotherapy alone, regardless of PD-L1 expression, in patients who were human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) negative. The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA), or target action, date of December 16, 2023.

EMD Electronics Expands Semiconductor Manufacturing Capacities for the World's Largest Integrated Specialty Gases Facility in Hometown, Pennsylvania

Agreement with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania supports the expansion of manufacturing capacities for the semiconductor industry. The roughly $300 million investment is part of the company's 'Level Up' program aimed at accelerating its innovation and capacities.

EMD Electronics, the Electronics business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany in the U.S. and Canada, today announced an agreement with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to support expansion plans at its semiconductor manufacturing site in Hometown. This expansion is part of the company's Level Up growth program, announced by its Electronics business sector in late 2021, which aims to invest over $3.5 billion in innovation and capacity expansion projects by 2025. The roughly $300 million investment in the Hometown site will create the world's largest integrated Specialty Gases facility and support the success of Merck's Semiconductor Solutions business, one of its "Big 3" growth engines

