Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Receives A$1 Million R&D Refund Advance

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received A$1 million as an advance from research & development (“R&D”) lending fund backed by Asymmetric Innovation Finance (“Asymmetric”) and Fiftyone Capital ("Fiftyone"), on Blackstone’s future 2024 refundable tax offset for R&D expenditure.

The advanced payment of A$1m received reflects the ongoing investment by Blackstone to develop the Ta Khoa Refinery process and Blackstone’s unique strategy to convert nickel concentrate blends into battery products in the form of precursor cathode active material (“pCAM”). The majority of Blackstone’s investment was directed to process development and piloting programs in Australia. The $1 million will be repaid following lodgement of the R&D claim under the R&D Tax Incentive Program.

The Company’s current cash position is ~$4.1 million following receipt of the advance, with further details of the end of June 2024 cash position to be included in the Quarterly Appendix 5B due prior to the end of July 2024.

Blackstone’s Managing Director Scott Williamson commented “the additional funding allows Blackstone to complete the Ta Khoa Refinery definitive feasibility study over the coming months and continue to progress the joint venture partnership process for the Ta Khoa Project in Vietnam”.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Blackstone Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

BSX:AU
Blackstone Minerals
Pivotal Metals

First Two Step-out Holes Extend High Grades at Horden Lake

Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT) (‘Pivotal’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide the assay results of two further drill holes from its 2024 diamond drill program completed at its 100% owned Horden Lake Project in Quebec, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
Ontario map.

Wyloo to Build Canada’s First Battery Materials Processing Facility in Sudbury

Privately owned critical materials company Wyloo announced on May 29 that it has secured a parcel of land in Sudbury, Ontario, to construct Canada’s first downstream battery materials processing facility.

The project is geared at bridging a gap in the conversion of raw materials to battery-grade chemicals for Canada’s electric vehicle (EV) supply chain, while also reducing the country's reliance on imports.

Construction is anticipated to align with the development of Wyloo’s Eagle’s Nest mine in Northern Ontario’s Ring of Fire region, with mine construction expected to commence in 2027 and the facility to follow thereafter.

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals (TSXV:CELL)

Grid Battery Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Tartisan Nickel (CSE: TN)

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Acquires Additional Claims for the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Advances Baseline Studies

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA)("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired additional contiguous claims at the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Northwestern Ontario. The total property size now consists of 93 contiguous patents, 153 single cell mining claims and 4 Mining Licenses which in total cover 4,273 ha. The patents and staked cells are owned 100% by Tartisan Nickel Corp. through wholly owned subsidiaries.

The Kenbridge Nickel Project is in the north-central part of the Atikwa Lake area and the south-central part of the Fisher Lake area, Kenora Mining Division, 70 kms east-southeast of the Town of Kenora in northwestern Ontario, Canada. The Kenbridge Nickel Deposit hosts a Nickel-Copper Resource with a 622-meter shaft.

Keep reading...Show less
Pivotal Metals

Drilling Confirms Thick Copper Zone Continuity at Horden Lake

Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT) (‘Pivotal’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide assay results from two further drill holes from its 2024 diamond drill program completed at its 100% owned Horden Lake Project in Quebec, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
Platinum and nickel bars.

3 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Power Nickel Leads with 70 Percent Gain

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) gained 14.25 points last week to close at 595.95.

One of the biggest news items this past week was Panama's presidential election, held on Sunday (May 5). Jose Raul Mulino secured 34 percent of the vote against five other candidates to become the country’s president.

Mulino was a last-minute replacement after former President Ricardo Martinelli was barred from running due to a money laundering conviction. Mulino was minister of public security during Martinelli's presidency, which ended in 2014.

Keep reading...Show less

Blackstone Minerals
Further MOU Extension with Aleees and NT Government

Substantial High-Grade Lithium Achieved Following Completion of Drill Hole 1 at Rio Grande Sur

Prospectus

Prospectus

