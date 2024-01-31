Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Rick Rule: I Was Early on Uranium, Here's Where I'm Looking Next

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Lobo Tiggre: Gold Stocks Still on Sale, How I'm Playing Uranium Right Now

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 8 Canadian Lithium Stocks

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Top 8 Lithium Stocks

Trending Press Releases

Uranium At Odessa’s Lyndon Project - Gascoyne Region, Western Australia

Why Industry Experts Are Expecting a Bull Market For Uranium Stocks In 2024

Tinley's Provides Corporate Updates and Announces Appointment of New Director and the Closing of its Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Debt Settlement

High Grade Copper Assays Continue at El Pilar Oxide Deposit, Cuba

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

South Star Battery Metals Announces Upsize of Non-Brokered Private Placement to Raise $7M and Extension on Closing

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Global X Uranium ETF

URA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Controlled Thermal Resources

Odessa Minerals

ODE:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Blackstone Minerals

Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 31 December 2023

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) entered into an option agreement with CaNickel Mining Limited (TSX.V:CML) (“CaNickel”) where Blackstone will have an exclusive right to acquire the Wabowden nickel project in Manitoba, Canada (“Wabowden”) within a 12-month period.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Blackstone executed an option agreement to acquire 100% of the Wabowden nickel sulphide project located in the world-class Thompson Nickel Belt in Manitoba, Canada, giving the Company the opportunity to remove its need to secure third-party feed to fill its Ta Khoa Refinery in northern Vietnam,
  • An update was provided on the Company's Joint Venture Process with significant interest received following the execution of the Wabowden nickel project option agreement,
  • Blackstone entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Limes Renewables Energy S.r.l. to investigate the opportunity for the supply of renewable wind energy to the Company’s Ta Khoa Project via a direct power purchase agreement,
  • Blackstone entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Cavico Laos Mining to collaborate on the supply of nickel products for the Company’s Ta Khoa Refinery,
  • The company entered a three-way Memorandum of Understanding with Phu Minh Vina Environment and Viet Trung Refractory Material Construction for research opportunities to repurpose and trade waste material (or residue) from the Ta Khoa Refinery into construction material products,
  • Blackstone launched InvestorHub, a dedicated platform for investors to learn more about Blackstone and our latest activities.
CORPORATE
  • End of quarter cash position of $3.3m,
  • Listed investments of $7.1m at the end of the quarter,
  • $1.1m raised from the At-the-Market Subscription facility with Acuity Capital in October 2023.
  • An Accelerated Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer was launched on 5 of December 2023 with the Institutional component of the offer raising $3m completed on 7 December 2023.

BLACKSTONE SECURES OPTION TO ACQUIRE MAJOR NICKEL ASSET

Figure 1: Wabowden Project – Bucko Mine and Processing Facility

This option agreement adds onto Blackstone’s existing nickel interests and experience in Manitoba via its strategic investments in Corazon (ASX:CZN) (“Corazon” or “Lynn Lake nickel-copper project”) and Flying Nickel (TSXV:FLYN) (“Flying Nickel” or “Minago nickel project”).

The option period provides Blackstone time to further evaluate and consider various development options for Wabowden. In addition, the option period provides Blackstone the ability to optimise funding to complete the acquisition, including joint venture partnerships, government funding as well as strategic royalty, debt and equity funding alternatives.

Blackstone may exercise the option at anytime during the 12-month period.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Blackstone Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

nickel investingasx stocksasx:bsxcobalt explorationgold explorationnickel explorationnickel miningnickel stocksNickel Investing
BSX:AU
Blackstone Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Blackstone Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone, Yulho and EN Plus Sign MOU to Develop a Global Nickel Business

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the signing of a non-binding MOU with Yulho and EN Plus.

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals President and CEO Tim Fernback

Grid Battery Metals Gears Up for Nickel Project Spin Off

Grid Battery Metals (TSXV:CELL,OTCQB:EVKRF,FWB:NMK2) announced the fourth phase of exploration plans for its nickel project in BC, which will be carried out by its planned spin-out company and wholly owned subsidiary, AC/DC Battery Metals.

According to President and CEO Tim Fernback, the company’s plan to spin out the nickel project is a win-win for shareholders, who will have two public companies essentially for the price of one.

“With our success in lithium mining, we really want to bifurcate that company so that the nickel project gets its due and gets its specific resources applied to it. That's why we're spinning out the nickel project. Each current Grid shareholder will get a proportionate share in that project going forward at no additional cost,” Fernback explained.

Keep reading...Show less
Nordic Nickel

December 2023 Quarterly Report

Final assays received from maiden drilling program at Pulju Project, with results expected to underpin a significant increase in the Hotinvaara Resource in the March Quarter; Planning well advanced for 2024 winter exploration campaign.

Nordic Nickel Limited’s (“Nordic Nickel” or “the Company”) (ASX: NNL) flagship 100%-owned Pulju Nickel Project is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB), 50km north of Kittilä in Finland, with access to world-class infrastructure, grid power, a national highway, international airport and, importantly, Europe’s only two nickel smelters.

Keep reading...Show less
a handful of silver-white nickel metal powder and the chemical symbol for nickel on a black background

What is Nickel Used For? (Updated 2024)

The nickel price is nowhere near its record-breaking, but short-lived, high of US$100,000 per metric ton. However, the long-term outlook remains robust as the metal's demand profile expands to include the electric vehicle (EV) market.

Going beyond its roots in the stainless steel sector, nickel's lithium-ion battery applications are setting the stage for the future.

With that in mind, it’s worth taking a look at nickel applications, and where demand for the metal stands. Read on to learn where nickel is used and how much demand is expected to rise in the coming years.

Keep reading...Show less
Pivotal Metals

Q4 2023 Quarterly Report

Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT) (‘Pivotal’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide its Appendix 5B cash flow statement for the quarter ended 31 December 2023, along with the following operational summary.

Keep reading...Show less
Pivotal Metals (ASX:PVT)

Pivotal Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Blackstone Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Blackstone Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the Quarter Ended 31 December 2023

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report December 2023

550m Down Dip Extension at Lady Julie North 4

December 2023 Quarterly Report

Related News

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the Quarter Ended 31 December 2023

Uranium Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report December 2023

Gold Investing

550m Down Dip Extension at Lady Julie North 4

manganese investing

December 2023 Quarterly Report

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 December 2023

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities Report December 2023

×