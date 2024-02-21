Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Experts Warn of Supply Cliff for Battery Raw Materials as Gigafactory Demand Builds

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Gwen Preston: Building a Successful Portfolio with Uranium, Gold and Copper Stocks

How is the Smart Money Investing in Mining Today?

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Rare Earths Stocks: 8 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Lithium Universe Secures Quebec Prime Industrial Land for Lithium Refinery

Technical Evaluation of the El Pilar Porphyry Copper System, Cuba

Key Milestone of 99.99% (4N) High Purity Alumina (HPA) Achieved at the Lake Hope Project, WA

Integrated Cyber Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Heritage Mining - 2023 Program Update & Six New High-Grade Targets

NorthStar Gaming Announces New Partnership Agreement with BettorView

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Nuclear Fuels

NF:CC

Lithium Universe

LU7:AU

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Miramar Resources

Bangemall Ni-Cu-PGE Exploration Update

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities within the Company’s large 100%-owned Bangemall Project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

  • Fixed loop EM survey continues at Mount Vernon Project
  • Evidence of differentiated sill and mafic cumulate rocks
  • Shallow EM conductor confirmed at Trouble Bore Project
Miramar is exploring for Norilsk-style nickel, copper and platinum group element (Ni-Cu-PGE) mineralisation related to 1070Ma aged Kulkatharra Dolerite sills, part of the Warakurna Large Igneous Province and the same age as the large Nebo-Babel Ni-Cu deposits in the West Musgraves.

The fixed loop electromagnetic (FLTEM) survey underway within the Mount Vernon project areas has recommenced after a short break due to extreme weather conditions throughout the Gascoyne region.

As discussed in the ASX release on 13 February 2024, the FLTEM survey at Mount Vernon has so far identified multiple late-time conductors at the first two targets tested to date (Figure 1), with modelling of the data indicating south-dipping conductive plates near the base of the dolerite sill where nickel-copper sulphides may have accumulated (Figure 2).

In addition to the EM results, evidence that the dolerite sill has undergone differentiation, and could therefore host Ni-Cu-PGE sulphide mineralisation, includes the following, as shown in Figure 2:

  • Variation in grain size from very fine-grained chill margins at the extremities to coarser-grained gabbro in the centre of the sill.
  • Increasing magnesium oxide (MgO), nickel and PGE results towards the bottom (northern margin) of the sill
  • Nickel-chromium-titanium (Ni-Cr-Ti) ratios suggesting the presence of mafic cumulate rocks which are an important component of this style of mineralisation

The FLTEM survey will test two further targets within the Mount Vernon Project where strong late-time airborne EM anomalies are seen within and/or underneath the northernmost dolerite sill.

Miramar’s Executive Chairman, Mr Allan Kelly, said the Company believed the Bangemall Project had the potential for a style of Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation not previously seen in WA.

“We are the first company to explore for this style of mineralisation in the Bangemall region and are systematically progressing our targets towards the maiden drilling programme,” he said.

“At Mount Vernon, we identified multiple targets from our airborne EM survey and have now confirmed two of these with ground EM surveys and rock chip sampling,” he added.

“It is worth noting that, in contrast to many existing WA nickel deposits, the style of mineralisation we are looking for in the Bangemall occurs as large and very valuable orebodies that are basically immune to short-term swings in the nickel price,” Mr Kelly said.

“Like the discovery of Nebo-Babel in 2000, or Nova-Bollinger in 2012, if we can show proof of concept of the Norilsk-style deposit model at Mount Vernon and/or Trouble Bore, it opens up the entire Bangemall region as a new nickel-copper province, one where we have built a dominant landholding,”he added.

Figure 1. Mount Vernon Project showing airborne EM anomalies and ground EM targets.

Figure 2. Target A cross section showing modelled EM plates (red) and rock chip results.

Trouble Bore

Prior to taking a short break due to extreme weather conditions in the region, the geophysical contractors completed a reconnaissance moving loop electromagnetic (MLEM) survey over the 3 kilometre long historic late-time SkyTEM anomaly at the recently granted Trouble Bore Target.

The SkyTEM anomaly occurs at the intersection of a dolerite sill and a potential N-S trending feeder dyke both of which are mostly buried beneath later sediments (Figure 3).

Evidence of the dolerite sill is seen in outcrop along strike in either direction.

A single historic RC hole drilled in 2013 targeted channel iron deposits and did not intersect the dolerite sill or test the SkyTEM anomaly. There is no recorded historical geochemical sampling in the area.

The recent MLEM survey confirmed the historic SkyTEM anomaly, with subsequent modelling suggesting a shallow, sub-horizontal conductor with a moderate conductance of approximately 200 Siemens.

Given the interpreted geological setting of the EM anomaly compared with known Ni-Cu-PGE deposits, especially step 2 of Figure 4, Miramar has submitted a Program of Work (POW) application for drilling at Trouble Bore.

The Company already has POW approval for drilling at Mount Vernon and will apply for co-funding under the WA Government’s Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) for drilling at both Mount Vernon and Trouble Bore.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Miramar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksresource stocksnickel stockscopper stocksgold stocksnickel explorationcopper explorationgold explorationasx:m2rcopper investingCopper Investing
M2R:AU
Miramar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Miramar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Miramar Resources (ASX:M2R)

Miramar Resources


Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper

TNC 2024 Exploration Program: Targeting Transformative Discoveries

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) is pleased to announce its 2024 Exploration Program across TNC’s Mt Oxide and Cloncurry Copper Projects (TNC 2024 Exploration Program presentation attached below).
Keep reading...Show less
Forum Energy Metals to Present in March at the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase and the PDAC 2024 Convention in Toronto, Canada

Forum Energy Metals to Present in March at the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase and the PDAC 2024 Convention in Toronto, Canada

You are welcome to join Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) at the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase on Thursday, February 29 and Friday, March 1 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel followed by the PDAC Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Sunday March 3rd through Wednesday March 6th.

Dr. Rebecca Hunter, VP, Exploration will be presenting at the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase at 10:00am on Thursday, February 29th. Dr. Hunter will update investors on her plans for drilling on Forum's Thelon Basin uranium discovery in Nunavut, the next premier uranium mining district. For registration details visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2024/.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ero Copper Announces 2023 Production Results and Provides 2024 Guidance

(all amounts in US dollars, unless otherwise noted)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its 2023 production results, 2024 guidance and three-year production outlook.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals (CSE: CUAU)

Forte Minerals Releases First ESG Report

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) (Frankfurt: 2OA), a junior exploration company with a focus on copper and gold projects in Peru, is proud to announce the publication of its initial Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report. This milestone document shows a significant stride in Forte Minerals' journey towards sustainable exploration and mining practices and underscores our unwavering commitment to responsible operations.

Under the leadership of Patrick Elliott, MSc, MBA, CEO, and President of Forte Minerals, the Company has embarked on a sustainable exploration and development journey. "The release of our 2023 ESG report is pivotal for the Company. It echoes over 15 years of dedicated engagement with the Peruvian landscapes and communities, emphasizing our proactive adoption of ESG principles that guide our exploration endeavors," stated Elliott. "This report showcases our commitment to sustainability, ethical conduct, and community engagement and sets a foundation for continuous improvement in our operations."

Keep reading...Show less
Cyprium Metals

Shallow High-Grade Copper Discovery at Heeler Prospect on Cue JV

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) (CYM, Cyprium or the Company) has made a shallow high-grade discovery near Cue at the Heeler Prospect approximately 10km southwest of the Company’s Hollandaire copper-gold deposit.

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper

Cloncurry Mining Restart Presentation

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

Keep reading...Show less
Miramar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Miramar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) – Trading Halt

Resignation of Managing Director

TNC 2024 Exploration Program: Targeting Transformative Discoveries

Mining to Recommence at Jeffreys Find. Toll Mill Contract for Minimum 300,000 Tonnes.

Related News

Gold Investing

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) – Trading Halt

Resource Investing

Resignation of Managing Director

Resource Investing

Mining to Recommence at Jeffreys Find. Toll Mill Contract for Minimum 300,000 Tonnes.

Precious Metals Investing

Sylla Gold Exercises Option Agreement to Acquire 100% of the Deguefarakole Licence at Its Niaouleni Gold Project

Base Metals Investing

Falcon Closes Final Tranche Of Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. 2023 Progress and 2024 Plans

×