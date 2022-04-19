Azarga Metals Corp. is pleased to announce that it has executed a binding letter of intent with Baker Steel Resources Trust Limited agreeing the terms and conditions whereby BSRT will exercise its right to convert the US$3.5 million loan made under the secured convertible loan facility between Azarga Metals and BSRT. The Loan will be converted at a fixed Canadian dollar equivalent value of C$4.7 million, with a ...

AZR:CA