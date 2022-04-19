Copper Investing News

Azarga Metals Corp. is pleased to announce that it has executed a binding letter of intent with Baker Steel Resources Trust Limited agreeing the terms and conditions whereby BSRT will exercise its right to convert the US$3.5 million loan made under the secured convertible loan facility between Azarga Metals and BSRT. The Loan will be converted at a fixed Canadian dollar equivalent value of C$4.7 million, with a ...

Azarga Metals Corp. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) is pleased to announce that it has executed a binding letter of intent (the "Binding LOI") with Baker Steel Resources Trust Limited ("BSRT") agreeing the terms and conditions whereby BSRT will exercise its right to convert the US$3.5 million loan (the "Loan") made under the secured convertible loan facility (the "Loan Agreement") between Azarga Metals and BSRT. The Loan will be converted at a fixed Canadian dollar equivalent value of C$4.7 million, with a conversion price of C$0.10 per share for a total issue of 46,925,500 common shares of the Company (the "Shares

In exchange for BSRT converting the Loan prior to the maturity date of December 31, 2022, Azarga Metals has agreed to grant BSRT the option to acquire the Unkur project (the "Unkur Option"), until December 31, 2023, after which the Unkur Option will automatically expire (the "Option Period").

Gordon Tainton, President and CEO of the Company commented "the co-operation from BSRT to convert the Loan into shares will remove US$3.5 million of debt that would have otherwise been due in cash on December 31, 2022. This debt reduction provides the Company with the ability to further focus its attention on advancing the exploration of its 100% owned copper-rich VMS Marg project located near Keno City, Yukon. We look forward to commencing our planned exploration program at Marg this summer."

Binding LOI summary of terms:

BSRT agrees to exercise the conversion option under the Loan Agreement to convert the Loan into 46,925,500 common shares of the Company upon which the Loan will be paid and the Loan Agreement will be automatically terminated, and each party will be mutually released from all obligations under the Loan Agreement. BSRT shall be under no obligation to exercise the option to convert under the Loan Agreement unless and until BSRT has been granted the Unkur Option and all regulatory approvals required to exercise such option (including, if necessary, shareholder approval) have been obtained.

In consideration of US$1.00 and BSRT waiving all accrued interest otherwise due under the Loan Agreement to the date of conversion, the Company agrees to grant BSRT the option to acquire the Unkur project, located in Russia, on the following terms:

The Unkur Option will be exercisable from the date of termination of the Loan Agreement until December 31, 2023, after which, if not previously exercised by BSRT, the Unkur Option will automatically expire.

The Company will use its best efforts (while recognizing that sanctions and other force majeure circumstances may prevent these efforts), to maintain the corporate existence of its subsidiaries and its licences, including the Unkur project, on a care and maintenance basis during the Option Period.

If the Unkur Option is exercised by BSRT and Unkur is subsequently sold to an arms length third party within 2 years of the date of the exercise of the Unkur Option by BSRT, proceeds from the sale of the Unkur project will be shared between the Company and BSRT based on an agreed upon formula. During the Option Period the Company will grant BSRT a ROFR (right of first refusal) to match any third party offer received by the Company for the Unkur project. The parties agree to use reasonable efforts to work together during the Option Period to find potential buyers for the Unkur project.

The Company will move immediately to the preparation of adefinitive agreement and related documents in consultation with BSRT and its counsel and move to obtain receipt of regulatory approvals as required. Such definitive documentation will reflect the terms and conditions described in the Binding LOI.

Contingent Liability

In addition to the BSRT debt conversion, the rights to a US$6,200,000 milestone payment held by the original vendors of the Unkur project, has been cancelled. This milestone payment would have been owed if a mineral resource (adding measured, indicated and inferred resources of all deposits within the Unkur Project area) containing copper and silver to the equivalent of two million tonnes or more of copper where measured plus indicated resources comprise at least 70% of that estimate, taking the value of silver as copper equivalent had been estimated. This milestone payment was part of the terms of the acquisition of the Unkur Project in March 2016.

Marg Project

The Company owns 100% of the high-grade copper-rich VMS Marg project within the Keno Hill Silver District of the Yukon Territory. As previously announced, the Company is reviewing and re-interpreting the historic VTEM database of the airborne geophysical program to be used to refine the drill targets for the Company's planned 2022 exploration program. Drilling is expected to focus on the Marg deposit extensions and the highly prospective Jane Zone, which has the potential for another Marg-style deposit. Mineralization at the Marg project remains open along strike, down-dip and down plunge and drilling will be aimed at defining 14 to 15 million tonnes of mineralized material.

Planning for the 2022 exploration program has commenced. The program will begin with rebuilding the exploration camp and mobilizing equipment in June, drilling from July to September and disseminating drill results as available from September to November. An experienced geologist in VMS deposits and a full-service contractor has been engaged to execute and oversee this plan.

BSRT Early Warning Disclosure

BSRT currently owns 11,601,786 Shares, representing 8.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Azarga Metals. Upon conversion of the Loan, BSRT will acquire an additional 46,925,500 Shares, representing 36.0% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Azarga Metals (pre-conversion), to own an aggregate of 58,527,286 Shares, representing 33.0% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Azarga Metals and an increase of 24.1% of the enlarged share capital from the percentage of the Shares BSRT currently owns, pre-conversion.

BSRT also currently owns 20,440,914 warrants of the Company, each exercisable at a price of C$0.10 per warrant until December 31, 2022. Following conversion of the Loan and assuming exercise by BSRT of these warrants, BSRT would own 67,366,414 Shares of the Company, representing an aggregate ownership interest of approximately 34.0% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Azarga Metals (post-conversion and post-issuance of the warrants).

BSRT, Arnold House, St Julians Avenue, Guernsey, GY1 1WA holds the common shares for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions and other factors, BSRT may from time to time acquire and/or dispose of securities of Azarga or continue to hold its current position.

A copy of the early warning report required to be filed with the applicable Canadian securities commissions in connection the transaction will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and can be obtained by contacting Tino Isnardi at +44 (0) 20 7389 0009.

Azarga Metals Corp.

"Gordon Tainton"

Gordon Tainton,
President and CEO

For further information please contact: Doris Meyer, at +1 604 536-2711 ext. 3 or visit www.azargametals.com. The address of the head office of Azarga Metals is Unit 1 - 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC V4B 1E6, British Columbia, Canada.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "ambition", "estimate", "concluded", "offers", "objective", "may", "will", "should", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward looking statements concerning the: conversion of the Loan Agreement into common shares of the Company, execution of a definitive agreement memorializing the terms of the Unkur Option, receipt of any required regulatory approvals of the Unkur Option and the planned 2022 exploration program for the Marg project. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with the completion of other conditions precedent to the Loan Conversion and the Unkur Option, including the receipt of regulatory approvals, the state of equity financing markets, and results of future exploration activities by the Company, including the planned 2022 exploration program at the Marg project. Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward looking statements in this news release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

SOURCE: Azarga Metals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697878/Baker-Steel-Resources-Trust-Agrees-To-Convert-Loan

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Azarga MetalsTSXV:AZRCopper Investing
AZR:CA
Azarga Metals

Azarga Metals

Overview

Russia is not only known for its vibrant cities, rich cultural history and brilliant architecture. It’s also home to some of the most prolific mining districts in the world. According to a report issued by the Fraser Institute for Mining, the country ranks amongst the top 25 jurisdictions in mining attractiveness. That same report revealed that the country boasts an investment attractiveness rating above 70 percent, outranking notable European countries like Sweden, Norway and Spain.

Russia seeks to benefit from Europe’s green energy plans as a major contributor to the world’s precious and base metals, like silver and copper. With several high-quality mines and mineral deposits scattered near the country’s eastern border, active investors could see significant gains and economic success by investing in this European giant.

Azarga Metals Corp. (TSXV:AZR) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on its 100 percent owned Unkur copper-silver project in the Zabaikalsky province in eastern Russia. The project sits in a geographically advantageous region that shares a border with China and Mongolia.

Unkur leverages strategic positioning in a mining-friendly jurisdiction home to Udokan, the third-largest undeveloped copper deposit in the world. The flagship project’s similar geological structure has the possibility to mimic Udokan’s mineralization and copper-silver yield.

Azarga Metals acquired the Unkur copper-silver project in 2016 and quickly began its extensive exploration program. To date, Azarga has comprised mapping, sampling and ground magnetic campaigns. The company has also conducted two diamond drilling programs across 16 drill holes and 186 meters of channel sampling.

Unkur boasts excellent terrain and infrastructure with rich resource networks, like water, high-voltage substations and accessible highway and railway transportation lines. The 5,390-hectare land position has a relatively flat geological profile, which aids in mining and open-pit conditions.

In April 2021, Azarga released positive updates on the flagship project, announcing its Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) study will consider various operating scenarios at Unkur, including a low capital and operating cost heap-leaching scenario. Consideration of these new methods creates the opportunity for lower capital expenditure and shorter timeline production for the company.

.

The following steps for the company include planning its physical exploration program in the eastern part of Unkur, which it expects to commence in August 2021. The confirmed presence of extensive copper and silver mineralization at Unkur East in January 2021 from a geochemical surveying program demonstrates justification for further exciting exploration and development.

Azarga Metals Corp. has a proven board and management team with experience in Russian mining, capital markets and low-cost exploration. This leadership and its technical team prime the company for outstanding discoveries across Unkur’s potentially vast copper-silver resource.

Azarga Metals’ Company Highlights

  • Azarga Metals Corp is a mineral exploration and development company focused on its 100 percent owned flagship Unkur copper-silver project in the Chara-Aldan area in eastern Russia.
  • Unkur is a sediment-hosted stratiform copper-silver deposit with world-class discovery potential. Its current inferred resources hover 62 million tonnes at 0.53 percent copper and 38.6g/t silver grades.
  • The flagship project leverages excellent infrastructure with power and water on-site and advantageous positioning less than 30 kilometers from the world’s third-largest undeveloped Copper project known as Udokan.
  • Unkur East is relatively undeveloped and has limited exploration history, which gives Azarga an exceptional first-mover advantage in this mineral-rich region.
  • The company has a solid and well-versed management team of top mining and finance professionals with proven track records of success.
  • The neighboring Udokan Copper Project holds copper resources of 26.7 million tonnes (Mt) and is the 3rd largest undeveloped copper deposit globally.

Azarga Metals’ Key Projects

Unkur Copper-Silver Project

The flagship Unkur copper-silver project is a sediment-hosted stratiform copper-silver deposit located in the Zabaikalsky province in eastern Russia. The asset has a 25-year mineral exploitation license across 5,390 hectares and leverages access highways and railway transportation. Mining at Unkur is an open-pit conventional truck and excavator operation.

To date, work has comprised surface geologic mapping and geochemical sampling, approximately 130 line kilometers of ground magnetics geophysics, 4,580 meters of diamond drilling across 16 drill holes and 186 meters of channel sampling from four trenches. The initial results of this 2017 program revealed a maiden NI 43-101 resource estimate of 42 million inferred tonnes at 0.52 percent copper and 38g/t silver, containing 220,000 tonnes of copper and 52 million ounces of silver.

2020 exploration programs completed extensive drilling, metallurgy testing and geological modeling of mineralized envelopes. Recoveries reported up to 96.4 percent copper and 96.7 percent silver with leaching. Azarga remains very excited for new resource estimations and further development of this high-grade prospect.

Azarga Metals’ Management Team

Alexander Molyneux — Non-Executive Chair

Alexander Molyneux has over 20 years of metals and mining industry executive and financier experience. Since 2018, he has been the managing director and CEO of Galena Mining Ltd. Prior he was the CEO of Paladin Energy Limited, one of the world’s largest uranium companies, where he optimized its operating business and completed a US$700M successful recapitalization of the company and a re-listing on the ASX. Molyneux serves on several public company boards, including Ivanhoe Mines Group and Ivanhoe Energy, Argosy Minerals Ltd., Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., Tempus Resources Ltd., Comet Resources Ltd. and AMWolf Capital Corp.

Gordon Tainton — President & CEO

Gordon Tainton is an experienced, successful business leader who, since the early 2000s, has held senior management and board positions in both public and private companies within the mining and extractive industries and physical commodity marketing. His project experience includes involvement with studies and development plans, trading, logistics, off-take agreements and project financing. Tainton also has significant expertise in project generation in the junior mining sector.

Tainton currently serves as a non-executive independent director on the board of Vancouver-based Northern Lights Resources Corp. and Metallum Resources Inc. He holds a BA from Simon Fraser University.

Dr. Alexander Yakubchuk — VP of Exploration

Dr. Alexander Yakubchuk has over 30 years of operational and executive experience in the Former Soviet Union, including Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Australia, Mongolia, China, Canada and several other European countries. He has been the director of Exploration of Orsu Metals Corporation since 2008.

Dr. Yakubchuk previously worked with and consulted companies such as BHP-Billiton, Norilsk Nickel, Goldcorp, Rio Tinto, World Bank and Inco and previously lectured as an Associate Professor Lomonosov Moscow State University for five years.

Dan O’Brien — CFO

Dan O’Brien is the CFO for several publicly listed exploration companies trading on the TSX and TSX Venture exchanges. He has over 15 years of experience in financial reporting for publicly traded mineral exploration companies and has held CPA & CA certification since 2007. O’Brien was previously a senior manager at a leading Canadian accounting firm specializing in the audit of public companies in the mining and resource sector.

Keep reading...Show less
Azarga Metals Focused on High-Grade Copper-Rich VMS Marg Project in Yukon

Azarga Metals Focused on High-Grade Copper-Rich VMS Marg Project in Yukon

Azarga Metals Corp. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) has posted an updated corporate presentation on its website, www.azargametals.com, focused on the Company's 100% owned high-grade copper-rich VMS Marg project, within the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory

President, CEO and Director, Gordon Tainton, said: "We recently obtained access to the VTEM database of the airborne geophysical program previously conducted by GeoTech, Ontario. This underutilized historic VTEM database can now be reviewed and re-interpreted and used to refine the drill targets for the Company's planned 2022 exploration program. Drilling is expected to focus on the Marg deposit extensions and the highly prospective Jane Zone, which has the potential for another Marg-style deposit. Mineralization at the Marg project remains open along strike, down-dip and down plunge and drilling will be aimed at defining 14 to 15 million tonnes of mineralized material."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Azarga Metals Management Change

Azarga Metals Management Change

Azarga Metals Corp. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) announces that Trevor Steel has resigned as a director, effective immediately. The Board wishes to thank Mr. Steel for his many valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure as a director and wishes him well in the future

Azarga Metals Corp.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
china 1100 aluminum sheet

Azarga Metals Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Marg Copper-Rich VMS Project in Yukon

Azarga Metals Corp. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding agreement (the "Agreement") with Golden Predator Mining Corp. ("Golden Predator") to acquire the Marg copper-rich VMS project (the "Marg Project"), located in Central Yukon. The Agreement supersedes the non-binding term sheet announced on 14 July 2021

President, CEO and Director, Gordon Tainton, said: "We're very excited about the Marg Project. Azarga Metal's technical due diligence has indicated that Marg is a high-grade copper-rich VMS project with significant gold and silver credits. The project has a NI 43-101 resource and a PEA report that was completed in 2016. The positive outlook for base metals and the exploration upside associated with the Project make it a compelling value creating opportunity for Azarga Metals."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
0.9 * 0.2

Azarga Metals Issues Shares To Baker Steel Semi-Annual Interest

Azarga Metals Corp. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR)(OTC PINK:EUUNF) as announced on 14 October 2021, the Company has issued to Baker Steel Resources Trust Limited ("BSRT") a total of 3,743,755 common shares to settle its semi-annual interest payment of C$187,188 on a US$3.5 million convertible loan (the "Loan

BSRT Early Warning Disclosure

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
azarga plm

Azarga Metals Announces Updated Resource and PEA on Unkur Copper-Silver Project

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Base PEA Case proposes average annual production of 11.7ktpa copper and 2.9Mozpa silver in concentrates over a 14-year mine life
  • 4-years open-pit mining at 2.75Mtpa followed by 10-years underground mining at 2.0Mtpa
  • Use of SART processing in early years to process oxide material, followed by conventional sulphide flotation
  • At Consensus prices (US$3.86/lb copper and US$25/oz silver), post-tax net present value ("NPV") of US$205.5M and internal rate of return ("IRR") of 26.7%
  • May 21, 2021, Spot Prices (US$4.54/lb copper and US$28/oz), post-tax NPV of US$380.4M and IRR of 44.4%
  • Post-tax NPVs of the updated PEA are 39-158% higher than the previous PEA prepared on Unkur in 2018 - Substantial improvements include: lower pre-production capital expenditure; higher average annual throughput; and a 75% longer mine life
  • The PEA also considered an alternative Open-Pit Only Case to mine and process the oxide material only for 4 years with post-tax NPV of US$95.1M and IRR of 46.3% (at Consensus Prices) and NPV of US$162.2 million and IRR of 70.1% (at May 2021 Spot Prices)
  • Positive PEA result based on updated 2021 Inferred Mineral Resource of 51.1Mt at 0.59% copper and 40g/t silver

Azarga Metals Corp. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) announces the positive findings of an updated preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") for the development of its wholly owned Unkur Copper-Silver Project in the Zabaikalsky administrative region of Eastern Russia

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper's Shares Approved for Trading on the OTCQX Best Market

World Copper's Shares Approved for Trading on the OTCQX Best Market

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) ("World Copper" or the "Company") reports that the Company's common shares have been approved and upgraded to the OTCQX® Best Market and will continue to trade under the symbol WCUFF. The Company's primary listing also continues to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WCU.

World Copper President & CEO, Nolan Peterson, stated, "With World Copper upgrading to trading on OTCQX Best Market we demonstrate our continuing commitment to expanding and activating our shareholder base in the U.S.A. As we press forward on our path to becoming a significant copper company, we invite new shareholders to learn more about our outstanding assets and development potential."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OTC Markets Group Welcomes World Copper Ltd. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes World Copper Ltd. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced World Copper Ltd. (TSX-V: WCU; OTCQX: WCUFF), a Canadian resource company focused on the exploration and development of its two primary copper porphyry projects, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX ® Best Market. World Copper Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB ® Venture Market.

World Copper Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "WCUFF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Usha Resources Retains Red Cloud Securities for Market-Making Services; Engages TMM Capital Advisory for Investor Relations

Usha Resources Retains Red Cloud Securities for Market-Making Services; Engages TMM Capital Advisory for Investor Relations

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA) (OTCQB:USHAF), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, is pleased to announce that it has retained Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud" or "RCSI") to provide market-making services while adding TMM Capital Advisory to spearhead investor relations

"USHA's expanding portfolio of lithium, nickel, copper, cobalt and gold projects have quickly emerged as a compelling investor story, while still remaining relatively quiet," said Deepak Varshney, CEO of Usha Resources. "We're heading into a pivotal development stage across all operations, and securing top-notch professional talent to help manage shareholder interests and communicate our vision to a wider audience is both a timely move and an investment in USHA's growth future. 2022 is poised to be a break-out year and an early mover opportunity."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Copper Fox Provides Schaft Creek Update

Copper Fox Provides Schaft Creek Update

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide its shareholders an update of activities on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. The Schaft Creek project is managed through the Schaft Creek Joint Venture ("SCJV"). Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") is the Operator of the SCJV and holds a 75% interest with Copper Fox holding the remaining 25% interest. Activities currently in progress include:

  • Preparing for the planned 5,000 meter summer drill program.
  • Completing geotechnical analysis and updating the structural geology interpretation to inform the 2022 and 2023 geotechnical program scope to identify opportunities to further decrease the Life of Mine strip ratio and strengthen base case overall pit slope design criteria. Completing rock geochemistry analysis to confirm the scope of the 2022 field program.
  • Finalizing metallurgical test work contract to process samples from the 2021 and 2022 drilling program.
  • Refining the 2022 environmental baseline data collection activities to reflect the updated project configuration and current regulatory requirements.
  • Strengthening our 2022 engagement plan with the Tahltan Nation.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, "In addition to planning for the 2022 field program, the SCJV is advancing several initiatives to deliver into the overall 2022 program objectives. The results of these activities will guide the geotechnical program, align the environmental program to regulatory requirements, and expand consultation with the Tahltan Nation on advancing the Schaft Creek project. These activities are focused on further defining and confirming value-add opportunities to inform a decision on initiation of a potential future Prefeasibility Study."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sterling Metals Announces Private Placement of Units

Sterling Metals Announces Private Placement of Units

Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 12,500,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.40 per Common Share for a period of two (2) years from the closing of the Offering.

The Company may pay certain eligible persons (the "Finders") a cash commission equal to 7% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and broker warrants (each, a "Broker Warrant") equal to 7% of the number of Units issued pursuant to the Offering. Each Broker Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.20 per Common Share for a period of two (2) years from the closing of the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2022 Results

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) senior management will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the company's first quarter 2022 results.

First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Webcast: www.hudbay.com
Dial in: 1-416-915-3239 or 1-800-319-4610

Hudbay plans to issue a news release containing the first quarter 2022 results on Monday, May 9, 2022 and post it on the company's website. An archived audio webcast of the call also will be available on Hudbay's website.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×