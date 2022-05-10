Copper Investing News

Azarga Metals Corp. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) is pleased to announce that it has executed a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") to supersede the binding letter of intent with Baker Steel Resources Trust Limited ("BSRT") announced on April 19, 2022. BSRT has agreed, subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals, to convert the US$3.5 million loan between Azarga Metals and BSRT at a fixed Canadian dollar equivalent value of C$4.7 million, with a conversion price of C$0.10 per share for a total issue of 46,925,500 common shares of the Company (the "Shares

Pursuant to the Agreement, Azarga Metals has, amongst other things, granted BSRT the option to acquire the Unkur project (the "Unkur Option") until December 31, 2023, after which the Unkur Option will automatically expire. Closing of the Agreement is subject to receipt of regulatory approval and standard closing conditions.

The Company owns 100% of the high-grade copper-rich VMS Marg project within the Keno Hill Silver District of the Yukon Territory. As previously announced, the Company is reviewing and re-interpreting the historic VTEM database of the airborne geophysical program to be used to refine the drill targets for the Company's planned 2022 exploration program. Drilling is expected to focus on the Marg deposit extensions and the highly prospective Jane Zone, which has the potential for another Marg-style deposit. Mineralization at the Marg project remains open along strike, down-dip and down plunge and drilling will be aimed at defining 14 to 15 million tonnes of mineralized material.

Planning for the 2022 exploration program has commenced. The program will begin with rebuilding the exploration camp and mobilizing equipment in June, drilling from July to September and disseminating drill results as available from September to November. An experienced geologist in VMS deposits and a full-service contractor has been engaged to execute and oversee this plan.

For further information please contact: Doris Meyer, at +1 604 536-2711 ext. 3 or visit www.azargametals.com. The address of the head office of Azarga Metals is Unit 1 - 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC V4B 1E6, British Columbia, Canada.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "ambition", "estimate", "concluded", "offers", "objective", "may", "will", "should", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward looking statements concerning the: conversion of the US$3.5 million loan between Azarga Metals and BSRT into common shares of the Company, receipt of any required regulatory approvals of the Unkur Option, completion of standard closing conditions and the planned 2022 exploration program for the Marg project. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with the completion of other conditions precedent to the loan conversion and the Unkur Option, including the receipt of regulatory approvals and completion of standard closing conditions, the state of equity financing markets and the Company's ability to obtain financing to complete the 2022 exploration program, and results of future exploration activities by the Company, including the planned 2022 exploration program at the Marg project. Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward looking statements in this news release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Russia is not only known for its vibrant cities, rich cultural history and brilliant architecture. It’s also home to some of the most prolific mining districts in the world. According to a report issued by the Fraser Institute for Mining, the country ranks amongst the top 25 jurisdictions in mining attractiveness. That same report revealed that the country boasts an investment attractiveness rating above 70 percent, outranking notable European countries like Sweden, Norway and Spain.

Russia seeks to benefit from Europe’s green energy plans as a major contributor to the world’s precious and base metals, like silver and copper. With several high-quality mines and mineral deposits scattered near the country’s eastern border, active investors could see significant gains and economic success by investing in this European giant.

Azarga Metals Corp. (TSXV:AZR) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on its 100 percent owned Unkur copper-silver project in the Zabaikalsky province in eastern Russia. The project sits in a geographically advantageous region that shares a border with China and Mongolia.

Unkur leverages strategic positioning in a mining-friendly jurisdiction home to Udokan, the third-largest undeveloped copper deposit in the world. The flagship project’s similar geological structure has the possibility to mimic Udokan’s mineralization and copper-silver yield.

Azarga Metals acquired the Unkur copper-silver project in 2016 and quickly began its extensive exploration program. To date, Azarga has comprised mapping, sampling and ground magnetic campaigns. The company has also conducted two diamond drilling programs across 16 drill holes and 186 meters of channel sampling.

Unkur boasts excellent terrain and infrastructure with rich resource networks, like water, high-voltage substations and accessible highway and railway transportation lines. The 5,390-hectare land position has a relatively flat geological profile, which aids in mining and open-pit conditions.

In April 2021, Azarga released positive updates on the flagship project, announcing its Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) study will consider various operating scenarios at Unkur, including a low capital and operating cost heap-leaching scenario. Consideration of these new methods creates the opportunity for lower capital expenditure and shorter timeline production for the company.

The following steps for the company include planning its physical exploration program in the eastern part of Unkur, which it expects to commence in August 2021. The confirmed presence of extensive copper and silver mineralization at Unkur East in January 2021 from a geochemical surveying program demonstrates justification for further exciting exploration and development.

Azarga Metals Corp. has a proven board and management team with experience in Russian mining, capital markets and low-cost exploration. This leadership and its technical team prime the company for outstanding discoveries across Unkur’s potentially vast copper-silver resource.

Azarga Metals’ Company Highlights

  • Azarga Metals Corp is a mineral exploration and development company focused on its 100 percent owned flagship Unkur copper-silver project in the Chara-Aldan area in eastern Russia.
  • Unkur is a sediment-hosted stratiform copper-silver deposit with world-class discovery potential. Its current inferred resources hover 62 million tonnes at 0.53 percent copper and 38.6g/t silver grades.
  • The flagship project leverages excellent infrastructure with power and water on-site and advantageous positioning less than 30 kilometers from the world’s third-largest undeveloped Copper project known as Udokan.
  • Unkur East is relatively undeveloped and has limited exploration history, which gives Azarga an exceptional first-mover advantage in this mineral-rich region.
  • The company has a solid and well-versed management team of top mining and finance professionals with proven track records of success.
  • The neighboring Udokan Copper Project holds copper resources of 26.7 million tonnes (Mt) and is the 3rd largest undeveloped copper deposit globally.

Azarga Metals’ Key Projects

Unkur Copper-Silver Project

The flagship Unkur copper-silver project is a sediment-hosted stratiform copper-silver deposit located in the Zabaikalsky province in eastern Russia. The asset has a 25-year mineral exploitation license across 5,390 hectares and leverages access highways and railway transportation. Mining at Unkur is an open-pit conventional truck and excavator operation.

To date, work has comprised surface geologic mapping and geochemical sampling, approximately 130 line kilometers of ground magnetics geophysics, 4,580 meters of diamond drilling across 16 drill holes and 186 meters of channel sampling from four trenches. The initial results of this 2017 program revealed a maiden NI 43-101 resource estimate of 42 million inferred tonnes at 0.52 percent copper and 38g/t silver, containing 220,000 tonnes of copper and 52 million ounces of silver.

2020 exploration programs completed extensive drilling, metallurgy testing and geological modeling of mineralized envelopes. Recoveries reported up to 96.4 percent copper and 96.7 percent silver with leaching. Azarga remains very excited for new resource estimations and further development of this high-grade prospect.

Azarga Metals’ Management Team

Alexander Molyneux — Non-Executive Chair

Alexander Molyneux has over 20 years of metals and mining industry executive and financier experience. Since 2018, he has been the managing director and CEO of Galena Mining Ltd. Prior he was the CEO of Paladin Energy Limited, one of the world’s largest uranium companies, where he optimized its operating business and completed a US$700M successful recapitalization of the company and a re-listing on the ASX. Molyneux serves on several public company boards, including Ivanhoe Mines Group and Ivanhoe Energy, Argosy Minerals Ltd., Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., Tempus Resources Ltd., Comet Resources Ltd. and AMWolf Capital Corp.

Gordon Tainton — President & CEO

Gordon Tainton is an experienced, successful business leader who, since the early 2000s, has held senior management and board positions in both public and private companies within the mining and extractive industries and physical commodity marketing. His project experience includes involvement with studies and development plans, trading, logistics, off-take agreements and project financing. Tainton also has significant expertise in project generation in the junior mining sector.

Tainton currently serves as a non-executive independent director on the board of Vancouver-based Northern Lights Resources Corp. and Metallum Resources Inc. He holds a BA from Simon Fraser University.

Dr. Alexander Yakubchuk — VP of Exploration

Dr. Alexander Yakubchuk has over 30 years of operational and executive experience in the Former Soviet Union, including Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Australia, Mongolia, China, Canada and several other European countries. He has been the director of Exploration of Orsu Metals Corporation since 2008.

Dr. Yakubchuk previously worked with and consulted companies such as BHP-Billiton, Norilsk Nickel, Goldcorp, Rio Tinto, World Bank and Inco and previously lectured as an Associate Professor Lomonosov Moscow State University for five years.

Dan O’Brien — CFO

Dan O’Brien is the CFO for several publicly listed exploration companies trading on the TSX and TSX Venture exchanges. He has over 15 years of experience in financial reporting for publicly traded mineral exploration companies and has held CPA & CA certification since 2007. O’Brien was previously a senior manager at a leading Canadian accounting firm specializing in the audit of public companies in the mining and resource sector.

