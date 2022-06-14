Resource News Investing News

Azarga Metals Corp. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) is pleased to announce that it has closed the agreement (the "Agreement") with Baker Steel Resources Trust Limited ("BSRT") announced on April 19, 2022. Pursuant to the Agreement, Azarga Metals has granted BSRT the option to acquire Azarga Metal's Unkur project (the "Unkur Option") until December 31, 2023 (the "Unkur Option Period"), after which the Unkur Option will automatically expire

Upon closing the Agreement, BSRT exercised its right to convert the US$3.5 million loan (the "Loan") made under the secured convertible loan facility (the "Loan Agreement") between Azarga Metals and BSRT. The Loan was converted at a fixed Canadian dollar equivalent value of C$4.7 million, with a conversion price of C$0.10 per share for a total issue of 46,925,500 common shares of the Company (the "Shares").

The Unkur Option is exercisable at an exercise price of US$1.00 from the date of termination of the Loan Agreement, being June 14,, 2022 until December 31, 2023, after which, if not previously exercised by BSRT, the Unkur Option will automatically expire.

The Company will use its best efforts (while recognizing that sanctions and other force majeure circumstances may prevent these efforts), to maintain the corporate existence of its subsidiaries and its licences, including the Unkur project, located in the Zabaikalskiy Region of eastern Russia, on a care and maintenance basis during the Option Period.

If the Unkur Option is exercised by BSRT and Unkur is subsequently sold to an arms length third party within 2 years of the date of the exercise of the Unkur Option by BSRT, proceeds from the sale of the Unkur project will be shared between the Company and BSRT based on an agreed upon formula. The proceeds from a sale will be paid to the Company and BSRT as follows: (1) the Company will be reimbursed the cost of care and maintenance until the Unkur Option is exercised, (2) BSRT will be reimbursed the cost of care and maintenance incurred from the date of the Unkur Option exercise to the date of the sale to a third party, (3) BSRT will be paid US$3.5 million and (4) BSRT and the Company will share any residual consideration on an 80%/20% basis respectively.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has granted BSRT a ROFR (right of first refusal) to match any third party offer received by the Company for the Unkur project. The parties agree to use reasonable efforts to work together during the Option Period to find potential buyers for the Unkur project. Gordon Tainton, President and CEO of the Company commented "the co-operation from BSRT to convert the Loan into common shares removes US$3.5 million of debt and improves the financial position of the Company. This debt reduction provides the Company with the ability to further focus its attention on advancing exploration at its 100% owned copper-rich VMS Marg project located near Keno City, Yukon. We look forward to commencing our planned exploration program at Marg this summer."

Marg Project

The Company owns 100% of the high-grade copper-rich VMS Marg project within the Keno Hill Silver District of the Yukon Territory. As previously announced, the Company is reviewing and re-interpreting the historic VTEM database of the airborne geophysical program to be used to refine the drill targets for the Company's planned 2022 exploration program. Geological groundwork is expected to focus on the Marg deposit extensions and the highly prospective Jane mineral occurrence area, which has the potential for another Marg-style deposit. Mineralization at the Marg project remains open along strike, down-dip and down plunge and the geological program should assist the drilling campaign to define a goal of 14 to 15 million tonnes of mineralized material.

Planning for the 2022 exploration program has commenced, with the aim of beginning a geological program in July. An experienced geologist in VMS deposits and a full-service contractor have been engaged to execute and oversee this plan, all subject to funding.

Qualified Person

James Pickell, P.Geo., a consultant to Azarga Metals and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, verified the data disclosed and has reviewed and approved the disclosure contained in this Press Release.

BSRT Early Warning Disclosure

As a result of BSRT exercising its conversion option under the Loan Agreement, BSRT owns in aggregate 58,527,286 Shares, representing an increase of 24.1% from the 8.9% ownership interest that BSRT had prior to the conversion. Following conversion, BSRT owns 33% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

BSRT also owns 20,440,914 warrants of the Company, each exercisable at C$0.10 per warrant until December 31, 2022. Assuming exercise of these warrants, BSRT would own, in aggregate, 78,968,200 Shares, representing an aggregate ownership interest of 39.9% of the issued and outstanding shares of Azarga (and an increase of 6.9% from its percentage ownership interest following the conversion).

Depending on market conditions and other factors, BSRT may from time to time acquire and/or dispose of securities or Azarga Metals or continue to hold its current position.

A copy of the early warning report required to be filed with the applicable Canadian securities commissions in connection with the conversion will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and can be obtained by contacting Tino Isnardi at +44 (0) 20 7389 0009.

Baker Steel Resources Trust
Arnold House
Guernsey
GY1 1WA

Azarga Metals Corp.
Unit 1 - 15782 Marine Drive
White Rock, BC
V4B 1E6
Canada

Azarga Metals Corp.

"Gordon Tainton"

Gordon Tainton,
President and CEO

For further information please contact: Doris Meyer, at +1 604 536-2711 ext. 3 or visit www.azargametals.com. The address of the head office of Azarga Metals is Unit 1 - 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC V4B 1E6, British Columbia, Canada.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "ambition", "estimate", "concluded", "offers", "objective", "may", "will", "should", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward looking statements concerning the planned 2022 exploration program for the Marg project and the aim of defining 14 to 15 million tonnes of mineralized material. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with the state of equity financing markets and the Company's ability to obtain financing to complete the 2022 exploration program and results of future exploration activities by the Company, including the planned 2022 exploration program at the Marg project. Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward looking statements in this news release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

SOURCE:Azarga Metals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/705100/Baker-Steel-Granted-Unkur-Option-and-Converts-Loan-to-Settle-Debt

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Azarga MetalsTSXV:AZRBase Metals Investing
AZR:CA
Azarga Metals

Azarga Metals

Overview

Russia is not only known for its vibrant cities, rich cultural history and brilliant architecture. It’s also home to some of the most prolific mining districts in the world. According to a report issued by the Fraser Institute for Mining, the country ranks amongst the top 25 jurisdictions in mining attractiveness. That same report revealed that the country boasts an investment attractiveness rating above 70 percent, outranking notable European countries like Sweden, Norway and Spain.

Russia seeks to benefit from Europe’s green energy plans as a major contributor to the world’s precious and base metals, like silver and copper. With several high-quality mines and mineral deposits scattered near the country’s eastern border, active investors could see significant gains and economic success by investing in this European giant.

Azarga Metals Corp. (TSXV:AZR) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on its 100 percent owned Unkur copper-silver project in the Zabaikalsky province in eastern Russia. The project sits in a geographically advantageous region that shares a border with China and Mongolia.

Unkur leverages strategic positioning in a mining-friendly jurisdiction home to Udokan, the third-largest undeveloped copper deposit in the world. The flagship project’s similar geological structure has the possibility to mimic Udokan’s mineralization and copper-silver yield.

Azarga Metals acquired the Unkur copper-silver project in 2016 and quickly began its extensive exploration program. To date, Azarga has comprised mapping, sampling and ground magnetic campaigns. The company has also conducted two diamond drilling programs across 16 drill holes and 186 meters of channel sampling.

Unkur boasts excellent terrain and infrastructure with rich resource networks, like water, high-voltage substations and accessible highway and railway transportation lines. The 5,390-hectare land position has a relatively flat geological profile, which aids in mining and open-pit conditions.

In April 2021, Azarga released positive updates on the flagship project, announcing its Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) study will consider various operating scenarios at Unkur, including a low capital and operating cost heap-leaching scenario. Consideration of these new methods creates the opportunity for lower capital expenditure and shorter timeline production for the company.

.

The following steps for the company include planning its physical exploration program in the eastern part of Unkur, which it expects to commence in August 2021. The confirmed presence of extensive copper and silver mineralization at Unkur East in January 2021 from a geochemical surveying program demonstrates justification for further exciting exploration and development.

Azarga Metals Corp. has a proven board and management team with experience in Russian mining, capital markets and low-cost exploration. This leadership and its technical team prime the company for outstanding discoveries across Unkur’s potentially vast copper-silver resource.

Azarga Metals’ Company Highlights

  • Azarga Metals Corp is a mineral exploration and development company focused on its 100 percent owned flagship Unkur copper-silver project in the Chara-Aldan area in eastern Russia.
  • Unkur is a sediment-hosted stratiform copper-silver deposit with world-class discovery potential. Its current inferred resources hover 62 million tonnes at 0.53 percent copper and 38.6g/t silver grades.
  • The flagship project leverages excellent infrastructure with power and water on-site and advantageous positioning less than 30 kilometers from the world’s third-largest undeveloped Copper project known as Udokan.
  • Unkur East is relatively undeveloped and has limited exploration history, which gives Azarga an exceptional first-mover advantage in this mineral-rich region.
  • The company has a solid and well-versed management team of top mining and finance professionals with proven track records of success.
  • The neighboring Udokan Copper Project holds copper resources of 26.7 million tonnes (Mt) and is the 3rd largest undeveloped copper deposit globally.

Azarga Metals’ Key Projects

Unkur Copper-Silver Project

The flagship Unkur copper-silver project is a sediment-hosted stratiform copper-silver deposit located in the Zabaikalsky province in eastern Russia. The asset has a 25-year mineral exploitation license across 5,390 hectares and leverages access highways and railway transportation. Mining at Unkur is an open-pit conventional truck and excavator operation.

To date, work has comprised surface geologic mapping and geochemical sampling, approximately 130 line kilometers of ground magnetics geophysics, 4,580 meters of diamond drilling across 16 drill holes and 186 meters of channel sampling from four trenches. The initial results of this 2017 program revealed a maiden NI 43-101 resource estimate of 42 million inferred tonnes at 0.52 percent copper and 38g/t silver, containing 220,000 tonnes of copper and 52 million ounces of silver.

2020 exploration programs completed extensive drilling, metallurgy testing and geological modeling of mineralized envelopes. Recoveries reported up to 96.4 percent copper and 96.7 percent silver with leaching. Azarga remains very excited for new resource estimations and further development of this high-grade prospect.

Azarga Metals’ Management Team

Alexander Molyneux — Non-Executive Chair

Alexander Molyneux has over 20 years of metals and mining industry executive and financier experience. Since 2018, he has been the managing director and CEO of Galena Mining Ltd. Prior he was the CEO of Paladin Energy Limited, one of the world’s largest uranium companies, where he optimized its operating business and completed a US$700M successful recapitalization of the company and a re-listing on the ASX. Molyneux serves on several public company boards, including Ivanhoe Mines Group and Ivanhoe Energy, Argosy Minerals Ltd., Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., Tempus Resources Ltd., Comet Resources Ltd. and AMWolf Capital Corp.

Gordon Tainton — President & CEO

Gordon Tainton is an experienced, successful business leader who, since the early 2000s, has held senior management and board positions in both public and private companies within the mining and extractive industries and physical commodity marketing. His project experience includes involvement with studies and development plans, trading, logistics, off-take agreements and project financing. Tainton also has significant expertise in project generation in the junior mining sector.

Tainton currently serves as a non-executive independent director on the board of Vancouver-based Northern Lights Resources Corp. and Metallum Resources Inc. He holds a BA from Simon Fraser University.

Dr. Alexander Yakubchuk — VP of Exploration

Dr. Alexander Yakubchuk has over 30 years of operational and executive experience in the Former Soviet Union, including Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Australia, Mongolia, China, Canada and several other European countries. He has been the director of Exploration of Orsu Metals Corporation since 2008.

Dr. Yakubchuk previously worked with and consulted companies such as BHP-Billiton, Norilsk Nickel, Goldcorp, Rio Tinto, World Bank and Inco and previously lectured as an Associate Professor Lomonosov Moscow State University for five years.

Dan O’Brien — CFO

Dan O’Brien is the CFO for several publicly listed exploration companies trading on the TSX and TSX Venture exchanges. He has over 15 years of experience in financial reporting for publicly traded mineral exploration companies and has held CPA & CA certification since 2007. O’Brien was previously a senior manager at a leading Canadian accounting firm specializing in the audit of public companies in the mining and resource sector.

Keep reading...Show less
Azarga Metals Announces Director Appointment

Azarga Metals Announces Director Appointment

Azarga Metals Corp. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) is pleased to announce the appointment of Doris Meyer as a director. The number of directors of the Company is now restored to three by this appointment

Doris Meyer is the Corporate Secretary of the Company. She gained her early experience in the mining industry as Vice President Finance of Queenstake Resources Ltd. from 1985 to 2003. Ms. Meyer launched her private company Golden Oak in October 1996 with Queenstake as her first client. Since that time, Golden Oak has provided publicly traded mineral exploration companies with administrative, financial reporting and corporate compliance services. Ms. Meyer is also Corporate Secretary and Director for a number of publicly listed exploration companies trading on the TSX-V. Ms. Meyer is a past member of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia. Ms. Meyer has been the Corporate Secretary of the Company since 2008.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baker Steel Executes Definitive Agreement to Convert Loan

Baker Steel Executes Definitive Agreement to Convert Loan

Azarga Metals Corp. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) is pleased to announce that it has executed a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") to supersede the binding letter of intent with Baker Steel Resources Trust Limited ("BSRT") announced on April 19, 2022. BSRT has agreed, subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals, to convert the US$3.5 million loan between Azarga Metals and BSRT at a fixed Canadian dollar equivalent value of C$4.7 million, with a conversion price of C$0.10 per share for a total issue of 46,925,500 common shares of the Company (the "Shares

Pursuant to the Agreement, Azarga Metals has, amongst other things, granted BSRT the option to acquire the Unkur project (the "Unkur Option") until December 31, 2023, after which the Unkur Option will automatically expire. Closing of the Agreement is subject to receipt of regulatory approval and standard closing conditions.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Azarga Metals Grants Stock Options and Director Resignation

Azarga Metals Grants Stock Options and Director Resignation

Azarga Metals Corp. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) reports that the board of directors of Azarga Metals granted a total of 4,500,000 incentive stock options of the capital stock of the Company to directors and officers exercisable for up to a five year period at an exercise price of $0.05, being the closing share price on April 20, 2022, pursuant to the Azarga Metals shareholder approved stock option plan

Vladimir Pakhomov has resigned from the Board of Directors with immediate effect. The Board wishes to thank Mr. Pakhomov for his many valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure as a director and wish him well in the future.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baker Steel Resources Trust Agrees To Convert Loan

Baker Steel Resources Trust Agrees To Convert Loan

Azarga Metals Corp. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) is pleased to announce that it has executed a binding letter of intent (the "Binding LOI") with Baker Steel Resources Trust Limited ("BSRT") agreeing the terms and conditions whereby BSRT will exercise its right to convert the US$3.5 million loan (the "Loan") made under the secured convertible loan facility (the "Loan Agreement") between Azarga Metals and BSRT. The Loan will be converted at a fixed Canadian dollar equivalent value of C$4.7 million, with a conversion price of C$0.10 per share for a total issue of 46,925,500 common shares of the Company (the "Shares

In exchange for BSRT converting the Loan prior to the maturity date of December 31, 2022, Azarga Metals has agreed to grant BSRT the option to acquire the Unkur project (the "Unkur Option"), until December 31, 2023, after which the Unkur Option will automatically expire (the "Option Period").

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Azarga Metals Focused on High-Grade Copper-Rich VMS Marg Project in Yukon

Azarga Metals Focused on High-Grade Copper-Rich VMS Marg Project in Yukon

Azarga Metals Corp. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) has posted an updated corporate presentation on its website, www.azargametals.com, focused on the Company's 100% owned high-grade copper-rich VMS Marg project, within the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory

President, CEO and Director, Gordon Tainton, said: "We recently obtained access to the VTEM database of the airborne geophysical program previously conducted by GeoTech, Ontario. This underutilized historic VTEM database can now be reviewed and re-interpreted and used to refine the drill targets for the Company's planned 2022 exploration program. Drilling is expected to focus on the Marg deposit extensions and the highly prospective Jane Zone, which has the potential for another Marg-style deposit. Mineralization at the Marg project remains open along strike, down-dip and down plunge and drilling will be aimed at defining 14 to 15 million tonnes of mineralized material."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Midnight Sun Announces Plans for Solwezi

Midnight Sun Announces Plans for Solwezi

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTCQB: MDNGF) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") is pleased to report that Zambian-Congo Copperbelt expert, Dr. Simon Dorling, has agreed to accept and maintain an engagement with the Company. Simon has reviewed the data and results obtained by Rio Tinto Mining and Exploration ("Rio Tinto") on Midnight Sun's Solwezi Licences in Zambia and integrated this information with the data created by Midnight Sun and previous operators as well as incorporating recent research in the region to build a comprehensive database and inclusive interpretation of the structural-geological settings for mineralisation for future targeting.

Dr. Dorling's work has generated several new targets and justification to revisit existing prospects on the licences, including the proposal of structural corridors controlling mineralization around both the Mitu discovery area as well as hole MDD-17-15 on the Mitu Trend which measured 4.23% CuEq over 11.6 metres (see the Company's news release dated July 4, 2017). These corridors suggest a fault-control on mineralisation through re-mobilisation into late northeast-trending faults which leave these mineralized areas open along strike.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metallum signs Negotiation Agreement with the Pays Plat First Nation

Metallum signs Negotiation Agreement with the Pays Plat First Nation

(TheNewswire)

Metallum Resources Inc.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aranjin Resources Ltd Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 2739 at PDAC 2022 in Toronto, June 13-15

Aranjin Resources Ltd Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 2739 at PDAC 2022 in Toronto, June 13-15

Aranjin Resources Ltd (TSXV: ARJN) invites you to visit them at Booth #2739 at The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) on Monday June 13 to Wednesday June 15, 2022.

About Aranjin Resources Ltd

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pacific Empire Announces Acquisition of Col Copper-Gold Porphyry Project and Solidifies Regional Scale Land Position

Pacific Empire Announces Acquisition of Col Copper-Gold Porphyry Project and Solidifies Regional Scale Land Position

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) (OTCQB: PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Col Property, which consists of 17 mineral claims spread over 6618 hectares 50 km southeast of Northwest Copper Corp.'s ("Northwest Copper") Kwanika Deposit and 50 km northwest of Centerra Gold Corp.'s ("Centerra Gold") Mt. Milligan Mine. Pursuant to the terms of a purchase agreement among PEMC, Indata Resources Ltd. and Nation River Resources Ltd. (together, the "Vendors"), PEMC acquired a 100% interest in the Col Property in exchange for granting the Vendors a 2% net smelter return royalty (the "NSR") on the claims, one-half (1%) of such 2% net smelter return royalty may be purchased for $500,000 by PEMC.

"Ownership of the Col property outright provides us with tremendous flexibility. Unburdened by annual cash payments, share payments and work commitments, we will be able to take the necessary time to bring all of our resources to bear on the property in a cost-effective manner and, when the time is right, we will drill," commented Brad Peters, President and CEO. "This journey began 10 years ago and I am excited that with the addition of the Col property, PEMC now has a commanding, regional scale land position between Centerra Gold's Mt. Milligan Mine and Northwest Copper's Kwanika Deposit. Work by Northwest Copper in recent months has demonstrated the potential in this area for very attractive copper-gold grades. Historical work at the Col property over the last 50 years has also demonstrated the potential for very attractive copper-gold grades. As an added bonus the property was eligible for a one-time use of Portable Assessment Credits to advance the Good to Date of the property out until 2027. We took full advantage of this opportunity. On a personal note I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Mr. Campbell for entrusting this incredible copper project to Pacific Empire."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Attends PDAC in Person

Forte Minerals Attends PDAC in Person

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA), is pleased to announce that the company will be attending this year's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, taking place in person at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on June 13-15, 2022 .

Forte is a newly listed junior mining exploration company with an attractive portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Perú. President and CEO Patrick Elliott , and his team are excited to meet with investors at booth 2949 at the Investor Exchange Pavilion to discuss current and upcoming exploration plans.

The Company's portfolio combines early-stage and drill-ready targets with a historically discovered and drilled porphyry system that is strategically positioned for copper and gold resource development.

In the video, Mr. Elliott goes through the company's decision to be in Peru , the different mining projects, and the highly experienced corporate and exploration teams. Watch the full video below to learn how Forte Minerals is well-positioned to thrive from prevailing copper prices.

Paul Johnston , P.Geo., is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved responsible for the accuracy of the technical information contained in the video referenced in this news release.

ABOUT Forte Minerals CORP

The Company is committed to maximizing shareholder value through acquiring, exploring, discovering, and developing copper and gold projects in Perú. Moving rapidly along the line of opportunity towards a value maxima is very attractive to investors. Significant value growth is generated when early-stage exploration moves towards resource definition while zoning in on target development and eliminating the early-stage grassroots risk. All three of Forte's properties offer this opportunity, with tremendous upside considering their geological potential.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.
(signed) " Patrick Elliott "
Chief Executive Officer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CSE: CUAU (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forte-minerals-attends-pdac-in-person-301566286.html

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/13/c8987.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EV Nickel Negotiates Lease and ROFR to Purchase the Patents Hosting the Permitted Carshaw Mill

EV Nickel Negotiates Lease and ROFR to Purchase the Patents Hosting the Permitted Carshaw Mill

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES

  • Negotiated access to the Carshaw Mill site, adjacent to the Company's Carman-Langmuir exploration target
  • EV Nickel may potentially use the site as a Regional Exploration and Technical hub
  • Secured Right of First Refusal to purchase the land, including the Permitted Carshaw Mill Facility

EV Nickel Inc. (TSX-V:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has agreed terms for a Lease and Right of First Refusal Agreement, pending further due diligence, with a privately held mineral exploration company that is arms length from EVNi (the "Vendor"), for surface rights overlaying seven mining patents (the "Lease Properties"), east of Langmuir Road and serviced by a power line, in Shaw Township, southeast of Timmins, Ontario. The surface rights are beneficially owned or under option with the Vendor

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×