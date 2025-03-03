Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Private Placements
SUBSCRIBE
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
American West Metals

American West Gearing up for Transformational Year at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Major drilling and exploration campaign planned for 2025 as Positive PEA lays foundation for mine development

American West Metals Limited (American West Metals or the Company) (ASX:AW1) is pleased to announce positive findings of the Preliminary Economic Analysis (PEA) for the Storm Copper Project (Storm or the Project) on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada.

Positive Preliminary Economic Analysis (PEA) defines Pathway to Production:

  • Initial production target. Study on a starter operation at Storm based on mining inventory of 10.3Mt @ 1.3% Cu, 3.7g/t Ag delivers 487,000t of copper concentrate at 17.1% Cu, 49g/t Ag
  • 10-year production plan. Initial mine plan covers 10 years of production with scope to increase both the scale of the mining operation and the mine life with potential increases in the Storm Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE)
  • Attractive financials. Robust economics (estimated based on the assumptions in the base case and assuming no leverage):
    • Total revenue – Approx. US$839m
    • Post-tax NPV8 – Approx. US$149m
    • Post-tax IRR – Approx. 46%
    • Payback of Approx. 3 years
  • Low-cost operation. Very low capex and operating costs of approximately:
    • Initial CAPEX - US$47.4m
    • Life of mine CAPEX - US$80.3m
    • C1 Cost - US$2.63/lb
  • Enhanced shareholder returns with leverage. Pre-tax IRR of approximately 135% with project development using 100% debt finance. American West is in discussions with a number of parties that are considering proposals to provide off-take finance or other debt solutions for development of Storm
  • Innovative processing with high ESG credentials. Simple ore-sorting and beneficiation produces a high-quality copper-silver product with zero deleterious elements, chemicals, and tailings
  • Mine permitting to commence. Mine permitting will now be initiated based on the PEA with potential for a further US$3.5 million to be advanced in the near- term under the Storm royalty arrangement with Taurus Mining Royalty Fund

2025 drilling to accelerate growth of copper resources:

  • Existing resource is just the beginning. Major drill program planned for 2025 to accelerate the definition of copper resources along the 110km Storm Copper belt
  • 2024 discoveries ready for resource definition drilling. Potential to rapidly increase the MRE through resource definition drilling of new discoveries, including:
    • The Gap – a strong EM anomaly confirmed with drilling that returned 20m @ 2.3% Cu from 28m
    • Cyclone Deeps – potential continuation of the large Cyclone Deposit at depth with drill intercepts such as 10m @ 1.2% Cu from 311m
    • Squall – EM anomaly with drilling confirming high-grade copper of 1.5m @ 2.36 Cu from 181.4m at end of hole
    • Hailstorm – chalcocite boulders at surface that returned assays of >50% Cu within a geochemical soil anomaly over 3km2
  • Regional targets highlight large endowment potential. Pipeline of large-scale exploration targets along the 110km copper belt including:
    • Tornado/Blizzard – located 5km east of the Storm copper deposits the area hosts a 3.2km x 1.5km geochemical copper anomaly and two large electromagnetic (EM) plates yet to be drilled
    • Tempest – 4km long zone of gossans located 40km south of the Storm MRE with assays from surface samples returning base metal grades up to 38.2% Cu and 30.8% Zn
  • Geophysics to generate new targets. Large airborne Mobile Magneto-Telluric (MT) survey planned for the Storm MRE area and other areas of interest along the 110km prospective copper horizon
  • Forward planning for 2025 field season. The sealift operation completed in Q4 2024 delivered bulk supplies to Storm in preparation for the 2025 field season, significantly streamlining logistics to enable a short lead time for start of drilling in 2025 and reducing 2025 costs by circa. $4m

The PEA has outlined a technically robust project and demonstrated that Storm has the potential to become a profitable, long-life mine with strong economic returns for the Company.

The PEA estimates that an open pit mining and mineral processing facility at Storm can be developed with a low initial capital cost of US$47.4m to deliver a project NPV of approximately US$149m and a post-tax IRR of approximately 46%.

Shareholder returns can be substantially enhanced by use of 100% debt to fund development, which boosts the approximate pre-tax IRR to an impressive 135%. American West is in ongoing discussions with a number of parties regarding the potential for off-take or other debt-based financing for the development of Storm.

The PEA is based on the current Storm MRE of 20.6Mt at 1.1% Cu and 3.8g/t Ag which contains 229Kt of copper and 2.2Moz of silver (using a 0.35% Cu cut-off). With less than 5% of the 110km prospective copper horizon at Storm systematically explored with drilling and numerous exploration targets already identified along the copper belt, there is strong potential to add significant copper resources to the Storm MRE. The Company is planning a major exploration program for 2025 to test a pipeline of high-quality copper targets.

American West believes the dual focus of exploration in pursuit of new discoveries while progressing feasibility studies will continue to stamp Storm as an attractive copper development opportunity.

The below key economic metrics of the PEA highlight the competitive cost profile and investment returns (all financial metrics are approximations estimated on the basis of assumptions in the PEA). A copy of the PEA is attached to this ASX Release.

Dave O’Neill, American West’s Managing Director, said:

“Our field work and development studies in 2024 have laid the groundwork for what we believe will be a transformational year for American West.

“The initial economic study is an enormous milestone for the Storm Copper Project. It is exciting to announce a low capital cost pathway to mine development with significant upside to expand the production profile and mine life as our continuing exploration identifies further copper resources.

“Storm is now well positioned to be the next copper mine in Canada, joining other very successful base metal mines in the region such as Polaris (22Mt @ 14.1% Zn, 4% Pb) which operated for 21 Years, and Nanisivik (18Mt @ 9% Zn, 0.7% Pb) which operated for 26 years. We will now initiate the permitting process and progress feasibility study work.

“American West will also continue a strong focus on resource expansion and exploration drilling to fully unlock the resource potential along the prospective 110km copper belt at Storm.

“Exploration in 2024 delivered a pipeline of new discoveries and targets that we will follow-up in 2025. There are several large-scale exploration targets that offer excellent potential for a new discovery – walk-up drill targets that are supported by strong EM plates, gravity anomalies, copper gossans at surface, or high-grade copper confirmed by reconnaissance drilling.

“There is very strong potential to quickly add tonnes to the existing mineral resource estimate. With the scoping study supporting the economic potential of a mining operation at Storm, any increase in the resource is likely to further enhance the potential economics of that mining operation.

“We look forward to updating investors on the 2025 field program as arrangements are finalised.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from American West Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

copper explorationcopper investingasx:aw1Copper Investing
AW1:AU
The Conversation (0)
American West Metals

23.8Moz of Indium and 119koz of Gold in Updated JORC Mineral Resource for West Desert, USA

American West Metals Ltd (American West or the Company) (ASX: AW1 | OTCQB: AWMLF) ) is pleased to provide a significant update to the JORC 2012 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for it’s 100% owned West Desert Project in Utah (West Desert or the Project) with the release of our maiden indium resource for West Desert.

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm High Grade Copper and Zinc Mineralization at the Tempest Prospect, Storm Copper Project, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm High Grade Copper and Zinc Mineralization at the Tempest Prospect, Storm Copper Project, Canada

  • Up to 38.2% Cu and 30.8% Zn in assays for select grab sampling of surface gossan rocks at the underexplored Tempest Prospect
  • Prospective gossans have been mapped for more than 4km at Tempest, which is located 40km south of the Storm Copper targets drilled in 2023
  • A ground electromagnetic (EM) survey at Tempest has defined a series of EM anomalies that coincide with the high-grade copper and zinc gossans, providing high-priority drill targets for the 2024 field program
  • Magnetic data indicates that Tempest may be located on a major structural unconformity - a geological setting that is highly prospective for base metals
  • The impressive results at Tempest further highlight the large-scale regional potential within the Project area

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") reports the assay results from reconnaissance sampling and new geophysical surveys from the Tempest Prospect ("Tempest"), located within the Storm Copper Project ("Storm" or the "Project") on Somerset Island, Nunavut. The program was conducted by American West Metals Limited ("American West"), who is the operator of the Project

"It is encouraging to confirm copper and zinc mineralization from surface samples at Tempest, as this opens a new area for further exploration at Storm," stated Thomas Ullrich, CEO of Aston Bay.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American West Metals

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended September 2022

American West Metals Limited (American West Metals or the Company) (ASX: AW1) is pleased to report on its Quarterly activities for the period ending 30 September 2022. During the September 2022 quarter, the Company’s focus was on the maiden diamond drilling program at the Storm Copper Project, and advancing key activities at the West Desert and Copper Warrior Projects.
Keep reading...Show less
American West Metals

Assay Results Confirm Outstanding Growth Potential Of West Desert

American West Metals Limited (American West Metals or the Company) (ASX: AW1) is pleased to announce significant assay results from exploration drilling at the West Desert Project in Utah (West Desert or the Project).
Keep reading...Show less
American West Metals

Further Strong Assay Results Highlight The Resource Growth Potential of The West Desert Deposit

American West Metals Limited (American West or the Company) (ASX: AW1), a low-footprint, North American- focused base metals explorer, is pleased to announce further strong assay results from the diamond drill program at the West Desert Project in Utah (West Desert or the Project).

Keep reading...Show less
Copper coins with the word "tariffs" written on them.

Trump's Copper Tariff Investigation Triggers Global Market Response

American head of state Donald Trump has directed the US government to explore potential tariffs on copper imports, marking another significant move in his administration’s ongoing trade strategy.

The executive order, signed on Tuesday (February 25), instructs the commerce department to investigate whether imported copper poses a national security risk under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.

The decision has already triggered a sharp reaction in the global copper market, widening price spreads for the red metal and prompting traders to start rushing shipments to the US.

Keep reading...Show less
Aerial view of Kennecott Bingham Canyon mine, an open-pit copper mine.

Types of Copper Deposits in the World

Copper mineralization occurs in many forms and in a variety of geological settings. As such, there are various factors to consider when determining the value of different types of copper deposits.

Historically, the world’s most profitable copper mines have been large-scale porphyry deposits with chalcopyrite mineralization extracted via open-pit mining. While they do not have the highest grades of ore and generally have more expensive refining costs, they tend to have large mineral resources.

The world's biggest copper mine is the Escondida copper porphyry mine in Chile, which is owned by BHP (NYSE:BHP,ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP), Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO,ASX:RIO,LSE:RIO) and Japanese firm Jeco at 57.5 percent, 30 percent and 22.5 percent respectively. Escondida means “hidden” in Spanish, and the deposit was given the name because it has no outcrops; the main orebody is hidden below hundreds of meters of overburden.

Keep reading...Show less
Globe made of copper metal showing Europe, Africa and South America.

Top 10 Copper Producers by Country

In 2024, concern grew about copper supply as copper mines in the top copper-producing countries continued to age without new mines to replace them.

Additionally, copper demand from electrification is expected to rise significantly in the coming years.

The competing forces of the global macroeconomic situation and a tightening supply and demand situation caused major swings in the copper price last year, and the red metal set a new all-time high in May 2024 as it moved above the US$5 per pound mark for the first time.

Keep reading...Show less
Issue of shares and cleansing notice

Issue of shares and cleansing notice

Anax Metals Limited (ANX:AU) has announced Issue of shares and cleansing notice

Download the PDF here.

Application for quotation of securities - ANX

Application for quotation of securities - ANX

Anax Metals Limited (ANX:AU) has announced Application for quotation of securities - ANX

Download the PDF here.

Copper bars.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Minsud Resources Up 47 Percent on Maiden Resource

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

Statistics Canada released its January consumer price index (CPI) figures on Tuesday (February 18). The data showed that inflation ticked up on a yearly basis to 1.9 percent from the 1.8 percent recorded in December. On a monthly basis, CPI rose 0.1 percent in January following a 0.4 percent decline in December.

The rise in inflation was owed to a 5.3 percent increase in energy prices on an annualized basis, primarily gasoline and natural gas, after recording a more modest 1 percent gain the previous month. Headlining the gains was an 8.6 percent jump in gasoline prices versus the same period last year and a 3.5 percent increase over December.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Avecho and Sandoz enter Exclusive License and Development Agreement to Commercialise CBD for Insomnia in Australia

Mithril Drills 20.5 g/t Gold, 1,833 g/t Silver Over 4.95m

Castle Raises $3 Million to Accelerate Ghana Gold Drilling

Geochemical Survey Commences at Ashes & Myalls Prospects

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Mithril Drills 20.5 g/t Gold, 1,833 g/t Silver Over 4.95m

Battery Metals Investing

Castle Raises $3 Million to Accelerate Ghana Gold Drilling

Base Metals Investing

Geochemical Survey Commences at Ashes & Myalls Prospects

Base Metals Investing

Nuvau Minerals Inc. Changes Financial Year-End

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Announces Draw Down on Equity Facility with Crescita

Base Metals Investing

Group Eleven Closes $2.5m Private Placement

Zinc Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: GPM Metals Leads With 37 Percent Gain

×