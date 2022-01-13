Altiplano Metals Inc. is pleased to report assay results from five additional drill holes at its recently completed exploration drilling program at the Farellon copper-gold mine located near La Serena, Chile. Highlights A total of 20 holes have been drilled at Farellon completing the program with a cumulative total of 3,634 metres of drilling. Assay results from all 20 holes drilled to-date have been received with ...

APN:CA