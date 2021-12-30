NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES 1844 Resources Inc. is pleased to announce, further to its news release of December 14, 2021, that it has closed its non-brokered private placement of 2,260,000 units at a price of $0.065 per Unit for gross proceeds of $146,900 . Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one non-transferable ...

EFF:CA