  • Property consists of 5 claims totalling 286.32 ha, approximately 10 km south of Saguenay, Quebec
  • Presence of ore grade Nickel - Copper samples at surface and in drill core
  • Historic grab sample returned up to 3.41% Ni, 1.14% Cu, 1.2 ppm Ag and 0.13% Co

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR) (FWB:VR61) (OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's has acquired 100% interest in the Saguenay Nickel Project in Quebec, a property with historic Nickel and Copper grab sample and drilling results

"We are excited to add this property to the Victory portfolio, noting that our team has analyzed the historical grab sample and drill results, along with the overall Saguenay Gneiss Complex, and are very encouraged about the prospects for this acquisition," said Mr. Mark Ireton, Victory Resources President and CEO.

The claims are located approximately 10 km to the south of the town of Saguenay. The property is made up of 5 claims totalling 286.32 ha. It is underlain by mafic to ultramafic rocks enclosed in the Saguenay gneissic complex. A historic grab sample returned up to 3.41% Ni, 1.14% Cu, 1.2 ppm Ag and 0.13% Co. In 1959, 4 out of 7 holes drilled, on Victory Resources ground intersected gabbroic and peridotite rocks, hole number 4 returned 4 feet of 1.06% Nickel, and 0.21% copper, hole # 3intersected 10 feet averaging 0.49% Nickel and 0.03% copper, hole # 2 intersected 13 feet averaging 0.22% Nickel and 0.04% copper, and a fourth hole, the number 1 intersected 12 feet averaging 0.23% nickel and 0.06% copper and 3 feet averaging 0.38% nickel and 0.11% copper.

The four holes were drilled northwards to the outcrop area, with hole 4 intersecting zone as mapped in the historical report GM 08808.

The Saguenay Gneiss Complex has abundant mafic and ultramafic rocks and anorthosites, which are commonly associated with Ni-Cu-PGE sulfide deposits (e.g., Voisey's Bay, Labrador; Thompson, Manitoba). The presence of ore grade Ni-Cu samples at surface and in drill core on this property, and the absence of modern exploration is highly encouraging. A work plan for the 2022 field season will focus on detailed geological mapping, bedrock and till sampling across the property, to determine the scope of advanced exploration, and a potential drill program.

Terms of the Agreement for 100% are $10,000 and 2.5 million common shares payable on Regulatory and Exchange approval.

Donald Théberge, P.Eng., M.B.A., an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

For further information, please contact:
Mark Ireton, President
Telephone: +1 (236) 317 2822 or TOLL FREE 1 (855) 665-GOLD (4653)
E-mail: IR@victoryresourcescorp.com

About Victory Resources Corporation
Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR) is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America. The Company is also actively seeking other exploration opportunities.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE:Victory Resources Corp.



Victory Resources (CSE:VR) is an international mining company working to grow a portfolio of gold, silver and precious metals opportunities. The company is currently developing a pair of projects located in safe and stable mining jurisdictions in Canada, including its flagship Hammond Reef South project located in Ontario. As part of its acquisition strategy, Victory Resources is focused on identifying and acquiring projects that are conducive to mining and benefit from both existing infrastructure and government support. Both the company’s flagship Hammond Reef South project and its Mal-Wen gold project also offer the potential for year-round exploration and development.

The Hammond Reef South project adjoins Agnico Eagle Mines’ (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM) Hammond Reef property and is located only three kilometers south of the Hammond Reef Deposit, a large and low-grade gold deposit that hosts open-pit measured and indicated mineral resources estimated at 208 million tonnes grading 0.67 g/t gold. Victory Resources believes there is the possibility that Hammond Reef South could contain extensions of the Hammond Reef zone or similar structures. The company has begun a 2020 exploration program at Hammond Reef South that is expected to include prospecting and mapping of anomalous trends previously identified by Osisko Mining (TSX:OSK). The data from this exploration program is expected to help define further drill targets.

In addition to Victory Resources’ Hammond Reef South project, the company is also working to explore its Mal-Wen project, located in South-central British Columbia. The Mal-Wen project comprises six land claims totaling 1,143.58 hectares that have shown various types of mineralization, including copper-gold veins, copper skarn, stockwork mineralization and hydrothermal breccias.

Victory Resources has targeted projects in both British Columbia and Ontario due to the provinces’ friendly mining policies and the potential to conduct exploration year-round. According to the Fraser Institute’s 2019 Survey of Mining Companies, Ontario ranked as the 16th best jurisdiction in the world when it comes to investment attractiveness, while British Columbia was recognized as the 19th most favorable jurisdiction. Moving forward, Victory Resources intends to pursue strategic acquisitions that fit this profile, specifically those that allow for year-round exploration and development.

Company Highlights

  • Flagship Hammond Reef South property located in Ontario has returned anomalous grab samples between 0.18 and 4.75 g/t gold.
  • Hammond Reef South is three kilometers south of the Hammond Reef Deposit, home to a measured and indicated resource of 208 million tonnes at .67 g/t gold.
  • Mal-Wen property comprises six land claims totaling 1,143.58 hectares that are 100 percent owned by Victory Resources.
  • Exploration at Mal-Wen has shown mineralization that includes copper-gold veins, copper skarn, stockwork mineralization and hydrothermal breccias.
  • Wen Prospect vein has returned locally high grades including up to 16.6 g/t gold.
  • Both Ontario and British Columbia are safe and stable mining jurisdictions that offer the potential for year-round exploration.

Key Projects

Victory Resources’ Hammond Reef South

Victory Resources acquired the Hammond Reef South property in August 2020 via an option agreement, giving the company complete control of the project. Under the terms of the agreement, Abitibi Royalties has retained a 2 percent net smelter royalty on the project, with the expectation that Victory Resources makes cash payments totaling C$275,000 and spends C$550,000 in exploration during the first three years of ownership.

The Hammond Reef South property is located in Northwestern Ontario and adjoins Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef project, which contains an open-pit measured and indicated mineral resource of 208 million tonnes grading 0.67 g/t gold with an open-pit inferred mineral resource of 0.5 million tonnes grading 0.74 g/t gold. Hammond Reef South is situated in the Wabigoon subprovince of the Superior Province of the Canadian Shield.

Exploration

In August 2020, Victory Resources announced an exploration program to be conducted at Hammond Reef South that will include an extensive soil survey, mapping and magnetometer surveys. The company hopes to put this information towards a drill program in 2020, pending the appropriate permits. Victory Resources has engaged Clark Exploration of Thunder Bay to complete the proposed work program.

Victory Resources began the first phase of exploration at Hammond Reef South in September 2020. The company intends to continue prospecting and mapping along anomalous trends that have previously been identified by Osisko Mining. Moving forward, Victory Resources and its exploration team are focused on defining a gold trend at Hammond Reef South similar to Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef project, which adjoins Hammond Reef South.

Victory Resources’ Mal-Wen Property

Victory Resources’ flagship Mal-Wen property comprises six land claims that are wholly owned by Victory Resources. The land claims cover approximately 1,143.58 hectares in South-central British Columbia, located approximately 30 kilometers southeast of Merritt. The property can be accessed via road by taking highway 97C southeast to the Loon Lake Road Exit, which connects to the logging road network and the property.

Exploration

Victory Resources has established an exploration target at Mal-Wen that is an alkalic porphyry with similar age and mineralization as the Afton and Copper Mountain deposits, which are located nearby. Like Afton and Copper Mountain, Mal-Wen occurs within the Nicole Group of rocks and is found along the same trend.

Victory Resources believes alkalic porphyry deposits such as that found at Mal-Wen have significant potential for a number of reasons, including their ability to form larger copper deposits compatible with open-pit mining. These deposits have also been found to be rich in gold relative to calc-alkalic porphyry deposits and are often lower in sulfides.

Copper mineralization has been found across the Mal-Wen property, including the HN-Wen, Mal, Malachite7 and Echo showings. Various types of mineralization have been identified on the Mal-Wen property including copper-gold veins, copper skarn, stockwork mineralization, hydrothermal breccias and possible propylitic and localized potassium alternations. A total of six drill programs and a number of geochemical and geophysical surveys have been conducted at Mal-Wen, targeting the various styles of copper-gold mineralization. The Wen Prospect vein, a chalcopyrite-bearing quartz vein with erratic, locally high gold values, returned up to 16.6 g/t gold.

Moving forward, Victory Resources is focused on the under-explored areas between the Mal and Wen deposits while also working to assess the possibility of extending the northern boundary of the Wen Zone.

Management Team

David Lane—President

Mr. David Lane has over 35 years of experience as a startup specialist with a keen eye for strategic direction and raising capital. Mr. Lane has ample experience in senior management positions across multiple industries including oil and gas, major sports, financial services and health pharmaceutical. His roles have included, but were not limited to, Management, Ownership, Operations, Marketing and Corporate Finance positions within both the public and private sectors. Mr. Lane is currently President and CEO of Victory Resources. Before that, he was President and CEO of Quikflo Health Inc., which eventually became Friday Night Inc. and then 1933 Industries Inc., in the medicinal marijuana sector. Prior to Quikflo, Mr. Lane was President and CEO of M-Pharmaceutical, which focused on a biomedical device for the self-monitoring of glucose levels as it related to diabetes.

Glen Harder—Director

Glen Harder is the principal of Harder & Company, a Vancouver-based, boutique venture capital, corporate finance and securities law firm. He advises local and international clients on information technology, biotechnology, mining, the emerging cannabis industry, virtual currency, public and private capital raising and other matters. He advises clients on SaaS, PaaS, IaaS contracts and applications, assists with the formation and evaluation of Cloud Service Agreement models and assists clients in minimizing related contractual disputes. He also acts as a director, officer and special committee member of assorted publicly traded and private companies.

Allan Levien—Director

Allan Levien has been the owner and operator of full-service hotels since 1980. From 2006 to 2015 he served as the President, CFO and Director of Supreme Resources. Levien currently operates as a Director at Victory Resources.

Tatiana Kovaleva—Chief Financial Officer

Presently, Tatiana Kovaleva is Chief Financial Officer at Glenbriar Technologies, Inc., Chief Financial Officer for Codebase Ventures, Inc., and Chief Financial Officer of Victory Resources Corp. Kovaleva previously served as Chief Financial Officer at The Supreme Cannabis Co. Inc., Chief Financial Officer at Callitas Health Inc. and Treasurer for Park Place Energy Corp.

David Deering, B.Sc. Mining Engineering—VP Exploration and Director

Mr. Deering achieved his B.Sc. degree in Mining Engineering – Colorado School of Mines, Golden, Colorado) and has had extensive management experience in the mineral exploration industry strategic planning, budgeting, logistics and technical evaluation. Independent consultant for mine development: property acquisition, geology, evaluation of mineral deposits, mining, metallurgy and environmental assessment.

Victory Completes Smokey Lithium Drilling Program Phase One

Victory Completes Smokey Lithium Drilling Program Phase One

  • Phase One, 3 of 15-hole Drill Program, is focused on determining the relationship to High Li Zone on the adjacent Jindalee Property
  • Exploration team is optimistic, as the third hole drilled demonstrated as thick sequence of claystone/siltstone with minimal overburden
  • Geologic data from core logging is being combined with surface geologic mapping previously completed on the property. The goal is creation of a preliminary geologic model of the target sedimentary sequence
  • Results from split core delivered ALS Chemx are pending, when received and combined with geologic learnings from which will inform next steps as Victory pursues its theory that the down dropped clay presents an opportunity to locate the extension of the lithium clays ‘buried at depth'

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's exploration team has completed its drilling program on the Company's Smokey Lithium Property in Nevada

As previously noted, the Company's initial 3 of 15-hole drilling exploration aims to prove its geologic concept, specifically, to test along the Jindalee boundary margins, nearest to the fault line to reduce the depths required to reach clays and attempt to capture the full thickness of the claystone, in order to discover the grade and thickness of an intercept.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Victory Advances Smokey Lithium Drilling Program

Victory Advances Smokey Lithium Drilling Program

  • Drill Program is focused on Relationship to High Li Zone to adjacent Jindalee Property
  • Exploration team completes first hole to 417ft, and upon visual results, gains confidence toward its theory that the down dropped clay presents an opportunity to locate the extension of the lithium clays ‘buried at depth'
  • Deposits ‘buried at depth' are anticipated to be preserved from surface erosion and weathering.

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's exploration team has advanced its drilling program on the Company's Smokey Lithium Property in Nevada, where its exploration team has identified drill targets that will determine whether a relationship exists to the high Li zone on the adjacent Jindalee property

As previously noted, the Company's initial 3 of 15-hole drilling exploration aims to prove its geologic concept, specifically, to test along the Jindalee boundary margins, nearest to the fault line to reduce the depths required to reach clays and attempt to capture the full thickness of the claystone, in order to discover the grade and thickness of an intercept.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Victory Initiates Smokey Lithium Drilling Program

Victory Initiates Smokey Lithium Drilling Program

  • Drill Program will Focus on Relationship to High Li Zone on adjacent Jindalee Property
  • Victory is pursuing a strategy based upon its theory that the down dropped clay presents an opportunity to locate the extension of the lithium clays ‘buried at depth'
  • Deposits 'buried at depth' are anticipated to be preserved from surface erosion and weathering. This helps to maintain grade and total thickness

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's exploration team has begun its drilling program on the Company's Smokey Lithium Property in Nevada, where its exploration team has identified drill targets that will determine whether a relationship exists between the Smokey Lithium Property and the high grade Lithium zone on the adjacent Jindalee property

"The Company's initial 3 holes of its 15-hole drilling exploration program aims to prove its geologic concept, specifically, to test along the Jindalee boundary margins, nearest to the fault line. The program is designed to reduce the depths required to reach clays and attempt to capture the full thickness of the claystone," said Mr. Mark Ireton, Victory President and CEO. "The remaining 12 permitted holes will be utilized for locating extensions of the clay mineralization, test depths of clays and overburden and ultimately provide data for purposes of resource modelling and follow up drilling."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Victory's Exploration Team Mobilized to Smokey Lithium Property To Prepare Drilling Program

Victory's Exploration Team Mobilized to Smokey Lithium Property To Prepare Drilling Program

  • Drill Permit Announced in December for up to 15 holes
  • Drill Program will Focus on Relationship to High Li Zone to adjacent Jindalee Property

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's exploration team has mobilized to the Company's Smokey Lithium Property in Nevada to prepare the property for drilling

"Building from extensive exploration work and analysis conducted to date, the Company's exploration team has identified drill targets that will determine whether a relationship exists to the high Li zone on the adjacent Jindalee property," said Mr. Mark Ireton, Victory President and CEO.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Victory Announces Mal-Wen IP Survey Results

Victory Announces Mal-Wen IP Survey Results

  • IP Survey Outlines Several Significant Anomalies
  • Exploration Target is Alkalic CU-AU Porphyry Style Mineralization
  • Mal East Anomaly Highest Priority Target

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FRA:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the results of the recently completed and extensive IP survey on its Mal-Wen project, located in south-central British Columbia, within the eastern belt of the Nicola Group

The 41.6 km IP survey, announced in November and completed in December, over the area of the Mal and Wen Prospects has outlined several significant chargeability anomalies (Figure 1 - below). The exploration target is alkalic Cu-Au Porphyry style mineralization.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Teck Reports Unaudited First Quarter Results for 2022

Teck starts the year with record-setting financial performance driven by high commodity prices

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced its unaudited first quarter results for 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Teck Announces Additional US$500 Million Share Buyback

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that it intends to repurchase up to US$500 million of Class B subordinate voting shares. These proposed share repurchases are in addition to the previously announced approximately $635 million in aggregate of dividends and share repurchases for 2022.

All share repurchases are expected to be made in accordance with Teck's previously announced normal course issuer bid program, or any renewal thereof, or by such other means as may be permitted under applicable securities laws. The current program authorizes Teck to purchase up to 40 million Class B subordinate voting shares through the period ending November 1, 2022. Any repurchases following that date may depend on regulatory approval of a renewed normal course issuer bid program. Teck intends to purchase shares opportunistically. The company will determine the timing of any purchases, and may repurchase fewer or a greater number of shares, subject to the requirements of the issuer bid program and applicable securities laws.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Comet Resources

Comet Resources Comments on Recent Acquisition from Glencore

Comet Resources (ASX:CRL) managing director Matthew O'Kane shared his thoughts on Glencore's decision to sell some of its copper mines. "We see significant potential for the growth of this resource, it's a truly transformational opportunity for us," O'Kane said.

Teck Announces Dividend

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared an eligible dividend of $0.125 per share on its outstanding Class A common shares and Class B subordinate voting shares, to be paid on June 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2022.

About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Atico Reports Consolidated Financial Results for 2021

(All amounts expressed in US dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF) today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021, posting income from mining operations of $28.0 million and a net income of $7.0 million. Production for the year at Atico's El Roble mine totaled 18.1 million pounds ("lbs") of copper and 11,018 ounces ("oz") of gold in concentrate at a cash cost ( 1) of $1.45 per payable pound of copper (2) .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lundin Mining Announces Amendment to Increase and Extend Credit Facility

Lundin Mining Corporation (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

 (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed a fourth amended and restated credit agreement that increases its revolving credit facility (the "Credit Facility") to $1.75 billion reduces the cost of borrowing, and extends the term to April 2027 from August 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

