Base MetalsInvesting News

Usha Resources Ltd. a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, is pleased to announce that it has retained Red Cloud Securities Inc. to provide market-making services while adding TMM Capital Advisory to spearhead investor relations"USHA's expanding portfolio of lithium, nickel, copper, cobalt and gold projects have ...

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA) (OTCQB:USHAF), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, is pleased to announce that it has retained Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud" or "RCSI") to provide market-making services while adding TMM Capital Advisory to spearhead investor relations

"USHA's expanding portfolio of lithium, nickel, copper, cobalt and gold projects have quickly emerged as a compelling investor story, while still remaining relatively quiet," said Deepak Varshney, CEO of Usha Resources. "We're heading into a pivotal development stage across all operations, and securing top-notch professional talent to help manage shareholder interests and communicate our vision to a wider audience is both a timely move and an investment in USHA's growth future. 2022 is poised to be a break-out year and an early mover opportunity."

Market-Making Services Engagement

RCSI will assist USHA, helping to ensure a fair, tight and liquid public trading market is always maintained. Red Cloud's experienced team of professional traders will work actively and regularly with USHA management offering trading advice, reporting, and tracking of their stock. Having professionals overseeing the day-to-day trading and activity of USHA stock will help create a strong level of comfort and assurances the markets are being maintained every day.

RCSI's engagement is for a one-year period, effective April 15, 2022, for a monthly fee of $12,000.00. Red Cloud will not receive any Common Shares or options as compensation. The agreement is principally for the purposes of maintaining market stability and liquidity for the Company's common shares and is not a formal market-making agreement.The engagement of Red Cloud remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Investor Relations Agreement

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into a consulting agreement with Mr. Tyler Muir of TMM Capital Advisory for investor relations and communications services. Mr. Muir has been deeply involved with the capital markets since 2015. Having developed an extensive retail and institutional network, Mr. Muir is known for his intuitive business ideas and for keeping investors informed and educated with open and continuous engagement.

The initial agreement is for a six-month term, with monthly fees of $3,500.00. The Company also announces a grant of 50,000 stock options to Mr. Muir at an exercise price of $0.30. The stock options will be in effect for two years and will vest in accordance with the policies of, and are subject to approval by, the TSX Venture Exchange. The Agreement may be extended with the prior written consent of both parties or terminated at any time with 30-day notice.

Mr. Muir stated, "I am very excited to join the USHA team at such a pivotal time in their growth. The acquisition of Jackpot Lake positions USHA firmly in the battery metals space and I look forward to interacting with the investment community and communicating with new and existing shareholders."

About Usha Resources Ltd.

Usha Resources Ltd. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality battery and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Based in Vancouver, BC, Usha's portfolio of strategic properties provides target-rich diversification and consist of Jackpot Lake, a lithium project in Nevada; Nicobat, a nickel‑copper‑cobalt project in Ontario; and Lost Basin, a gold-copper project in Arizona. Usha trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol USHA and the OTCQB Exchange under the symbol USHAF.

Usha Resources LTD.

"Deepak Varshney" CEO and Director

For more information, please phone Tyler Muir, Investor Relations at 1 (888) 772-2452, email tmuir@usharesources.com, or visit www.usharesources.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE:Usha Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697827/Usha-Resources-Retains-Red-Cloud-Securities-for-Market-Making-Services-Engages-TMM-Capital-Advisory-for-Investor-Relations

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Usha ResourcesTSXV:USHACopper Investing
USHA:CA
Usha Resources Logo

Usha Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Usha Resources Retains Leading Capital Markets and Communications Advisory Firm and Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Closing of First Tranche

Usha Resources Retains Leading Capital Markets and Communications Advisory Firm and Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Closing of First Tranche

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA)(OTCQB:USHAF) is pleased to announce that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it has engaged Volt Strategic Partners Ltd. ("Volt Strategic") as its capital markets and communications advisor and has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") dated effective March 29, 2022

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Usha Resources Secures Drill Contractor for Lost Basin Gold-Copper Project

Usha Resources Secures Drill Contractor for Lost Basin Gold-Copper Project

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA)(OTCQB:USHAF) is pleased to announce that it has executed a drilling contract for its upcoming maiden drill program at the Lost Basin Gold-Copper Project located in Mohave County, Arizona. The Company intends on completing a reconnaissance visit by its personnel and the drilling contractor in the coming weeks to review drill sites after which it will commence with the construction of access roads and drill pads in preparation for drilling

The Company has elected to proceed with diamond core drilling for its maiden program to better understand the lithological and structural data at the Site. The Company plans to drill 1,500 metres over two phases with the results of the maiden program being used to delineate a larger follow-up drill campaign.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Usha logo

Usha Resources Announces Intention to Spin Out Nicobat Nickel Property to Newly Formed Subsidiary

Usha Resources Ltd. ("Usha" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA)(OTCQB:USHAF) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors is currently evaluating a proposal for Usha to transfer the Company's Nicobat Nickel property (the "Property") located in Dobie Township, Northwest Ontario to a newly formed subsidiary ("SpinCo") and subsequently spin out the shares of SpinCo ("SpinCo Shares") to Usha's shareholders at a ratio yet to be determined (the "Transaction"). The Company will retain an interest in SpinCo

Deepak Varshney, CEO stated: "With nickel prices soaring, we see this as the perfect backdrop to unlock value for investors by spinning out what was once our flagship property into a separate, battery-metals oriented public company. We don't believe the market is fully valuing the sum of our parts and we see this as the ideal solution to ensure our projects get the attention and command the valuation they deserve. Spinning out the Nicobat property will allow Usha to streamline its focus while also allowing shareholders to participate in and benefit from the creation of a new battery-metals focused exploration company. With shareholders of Usha receiving shares in the SpinCo, we feel that the contemplated transaction would create a compelling new dynamic to our investment thesis as investors would stand to own shares in two public companies that are on two clear paths."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Usha Resources Engages Investing News Network

Usha Resources Engages Investing News Network

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA)(OTCQB:USHAF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign agreement (the "Agreement") with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN"). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007

INN will introduce the Company to INN's audience of educated, active investors. Using a variety of methods including an Enhanced Advertiser Profile, News Marketing, website and newsletter advertising and dedicated emails, INN will encourage its audience to engage directly with the Company to consider investing in the Company. INN does not provide investor relations or market-making services as defined by TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") policies. The engagement is subject to acceptance by the TSXV.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Usha Resources Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement and Raises $1,889,130.80 in Quarter

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA)(OTCQB:USHAF) is pleased to announce that, subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), it has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). In total, 3,414,335 units (the "Units") were issued at $0.30 per Unit in both tranches raising gross proceeds of $1,024,300.40

Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one transferable Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a "Warrant") with each whole Warrant exercisable at $0.45 per Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of closing of the Private Placement, subject to an accelerated expiry if the closing trading price of the Company's Shares is greater than $0.75 per Share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days (the "Acceleration Event"), the Company will give notice to the holders of the Acceleration Event and the warrants will expire 30 days thereafter.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper's Shares Approved for Trading on the OTCQX Best Market

World Copper's Shares Approved for Trading on the OTCQX Best Market

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) ("World Copper" or the "Company") reports that the Company's common shares have been approved and upgraded to the OTCQX® Best Market and will continue to trade under the symbol WCUFF. The Company's primary listing also continues to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WCU.

World Copper President & CEO, Nolan Peterson, stated, "With World Copper upgrading to trading on OTCQX Best Market we demonstrate our continuing commitment to expanding and activating our shareholder base in the U.S.A. As we press forward on our path to becoming a significant copper company, we invite new shareholders to learn more about our outstanding assets and development potential."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OTC Markets Group Welcomes World Copper Ltd. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes World Copper Ltd. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced World Copper Ltd. (TSX-V: WCU; OTCQX: WCUFF), a Canadian resource company focused on the exploration and development of its two primary copper porphyry projects, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX ® Best Market. World Copper Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB ® Venture Market.

World Copper Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "WCUFF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baker Steel Resources Trust Agrees To Convert Loan

Baker Steel Resources Trust Agrees To Convert Loan

Azarga Metals Corp. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) is pleased to announce that it has executed a binding letter of intent (the "Binding LOI") with Baker Steel Resources Trust Limited ("BSRT") agreeing the terms and conditions whereby BSRT will exercise its right to convert the US$3.5 million loan (the "Loan") made under the secured convertible loan facility (the "Loan Agreement") between Azarga Metals and BSRT. The Loan will be converted at a fixed Canadian dollar equivalent value of C$4.7 million, with a conversion price of C$0.10 per share for a total issue of 46,925,500 common shares of the Company (the "Shares

In exchange for BSRT converting the Loan prior to the maturity date of December 31, 2022, Azarga Metals has agreed to grant BSRT the option to acquire the Unkur project (the "Unkur Option"), until December 31, 2023, after which the Unkur Option will automatically expire (the "Option Period").

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Copper Fox Provides Schaft Creek Update

Copper Fox Provides Schaft Creek Update

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide its shareholders an update of activities on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. The Schaft Creek project is managed through the Schaft Creek Joint Venture ("SCJV"). Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") is the Operator of the SCJV and holds a 75% interest with Copper Fox holding the remaining 25% interest. Activities currently in progress include:

  • Preparing for the planned 5,000 meter summer drill program.
  • Completing geotechnical analysis and updating the structural geology interpretation to inform the 2022 and 2023 geotechnical program scope to identify opportunities to further decrease the Life of Mine strip ratio and strengthen base case overall pit slope design criteria. Completing rock geochemistry analysis to confirm the scope of the 2022 field program.
  • Finalizing metallurgical test work contract to process samples from the 2021 and 2022 drilling program.
  • Refining the 2022 environmental baseline data collection activities to reflect the updated project configuration and current regulatory requirements.
  • Strengthening our 2022 engagement plan with the Tahltan Nation.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, "In addition to planning for the 2022 field program, the SCJV is advancing several initiatives to deliver into the overall 2022 program objectives. The results of these activities will guide the geotechnical program, align the environmental program to regulatory requirements, and expand consultation with the Tahltan Nation on advancing the Schaft Creek project. These activities are focused on further defining and confirming value-add opportunities to inform a decision on initiation of a potential future Prefeasibility Study."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sterling Metals Announces Private Placement of Units

Sterling Metals Announces Private Placement of Units

Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 12,500,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.40 per Common Share for a period of two (2) years from the closing of the Offering.

The Company may pay certain eligible persons (the "Finders") a cash commission equal to 7% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and broker warrants (each, a "Broker Warrant") equal to 7% of the number of Units issued pursuant to the Offering. Each Broker Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.20 per Common Share for a period of two (2) years from the closing of the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2022 Results

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) senior management will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the company's first quarter 2022 results.

First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Webcast: www.hudbay.com
Dial in: 1-416-915-3239 or 1-800-319-4610

Hudbay plans to issue a news release containing the first quarter 2022 results on Monday, May 9, 2022 and post it on the company's website. An archived audio webcast of the call also will be available on Hudbay's website.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×