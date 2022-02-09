Base MetalsInvesting News

Usha Resources Ltd. is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors is currently evaluating a proposal for Usha to transfer the Company's Nicobat Nickel property located in Dobie Township, Northwest Ontario to a newly formed subsidiary and subsequently spin out the shares of SpinCo to Usha's shareholders at a ratio yet to be determined . The Company will retain an interest in SpinCoDeepak Varshney, CEO stated: ...

Usha Resources Ltd. ("Usha" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA)(OTCQB:USHAF) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors is currently evaluating a proposal for Usha to transfer the Company's Nicobat Nickel property (the "Property") located in Dobie Township, Northwest Ontario to a newly formed subsidiary ("SpinCo") and subsequently spin out the shares of SpinCo ("SpinCo Shares") to Usha's shareholders at a ratio yet to be determined (the "Transaction"). The Company will retain an interest in SpinCo

Deepak Varshney, CEO stated: "With nickel prices soaring, we see this as the perfect backdrop to unlock value for investors by spinning out what was once our flagship property into a separate, battery-metals oriented public company. We don't believe the market is fully valuing the sum of our parts and we see this as the ideal solution to ensure our projects get the attention and command the valuation they deserve. Spinning out the Nicobat property will allow Usha to streamline its focus while also allowing shareholders to participate in and benefit from the creation of a new battery-metals focused exploration company. With shareholders of Usha receiving shares in the SpinCo, we feel that the contemplated transaction would create a compelling new dynamic to our investment thesis as investors would stand to own shares in two public companies that are on two clear paths."

The completion of the proposed Transaction and contemplated distribution of SpinCo Shares to Usha shareholders are subject to a number of conditions, including the completion of corporate, legal and tax structuring, completion of SpinCo financing, determination of final details of the transaction, the appointment of a Board and management team for SpinCo, required regulatory and shareholder approvals, and the subsequent listing of the SpinCo Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange.

There is no certainty that the Transaction will be completed on the terms proposed or at all. The Board of Usha may determine to not proceed with the Transaction should there be a change in market conditions or investor interest or should another opportunity arise that would similarly enhance value to Usha shareholders.

The Company will provide updates when further details of the proposed Transaction are determined.

About the Nicobat Nickel Property

The Nicobat Nickel Property is a nickel-copper-PGE project located in Dobie Township, Northwest Ontario 21 kilometres south of New Gold's Rainy River Mine which hosts the Zone 34 nickel discovery.

Historic exploration work between 1952 and 1972 included over 15,000 metres of drilling, 220 drill holes and numerous bulk samples that identified a non-compliant historic resource of 5.3 Mt grading 0.24% Ni that contained a high-grade zone of approximately 225,000 tons grading 0.87% Ni.

Recent exploration work includes over 4,000 metres of drilling that has confirmed high-grade nickel-copper shoots do exist and are considerably better than previously recorded in the historical drilling, with drillhole A-04-15 intersecting from surface to approximately 63.75 metres a weighted average of 1.05% nickel and 2.18% copper that included an approximately 9.8-metre interval of 1.92% Ni from 53.95 to 63.75 metres.

The targeted feeder conduit measures approximately 305 metres by an average of 60 metres in width to a depth of 245 metres that is potentially open at depth and down-plunge to the north and is composed of cumulate textured olivine gabbro. This magma conduit sits in a larger norite body at the base of the Dobie Gabbro. The historical assessment data records high-grade "ribs", one of which includes the zone described above. Future work will, therefore, focus on making the historic resource compliant current and expanding on the work completed to assess for other high-grade "ribs" and the potential high-grade feeder zone as shown in the model below.

Qualified person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Andrew Tims, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Usha Resources Ltd.

Usha Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral acquisition and exploration company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Usha is exploring for commercially exploitable mineral deposits and is currently focused on deposits located in Northwest Ontario, Canada and the Lost Basin Gold Mining District in Mohave County, Arizona, U.S.A. Usha increases shareholder value through the acquisition and exploration of quality precious and base metal properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. Usha's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

We seek Safe Harbor.

Usha Resources Ltd.

"Deepak Varshney" CEO and Director

For more information, please call 778-899-1780, email info@usharesources.com, or visit www.usharesources.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release may include "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and/or assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labour issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry.

These statements include proposed terms of the spinout transaction, proposed business plans for each of Usha and SpinCo, the listing of the SpinCo Shares, the anticipated benefits of the transaction, and disclosure of additional details concerning the transaction. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Usha cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, many of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: determination of acceptable terms for the proposed spinout transaction, risks and uncertainties relating to the receipt of approvals to proceed with and complete the transaction and the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the completion of the transaction, unexpected tax consequences, the market valuing Usha and SpinCo in a manner not anticipated by management of the Company, the benefits of the spinout transaction not being realized or as anticipated, and each of Usha and SpinCo being unable to add additional properties to their respective portfolios. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

The Company is presently an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, requires substantial expenditures, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. Furthermore, the Company currently has no reserves on any of its properties. As a result, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE: Usha Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/687975/Usha-Resources-Announces-Intention-to-Spin-Out-Nicobat-Nickel-Property-to-Newly-Formed-Subsidiary

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Usha ResourcesTSXV:USHACopper Investing
USHA:CA
Usha Resources Engages Investing News Network

Usha Resources Engages Investing News Network

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA)(OTCQB:USHAF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign agreement (the "Agreement") with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN"). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007

INN will introduce the Company to INN's audience of educated, active investors. Using a variety of methods including an Enhanced Advertiser Profile, News Marketing, website and newsletter advertising and dedicated emails, INN will encourage its audience to engage directly with the Company to consider investing in the Company. INN does not provide investor relations or market-making services as defined by TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") policies. The engagement is subject to acceptance by the TSXV.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Usha Resources Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement and Raises $1,889,130.80 in Quarter

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA)(OTCQB:USHAF) is pleased to announce that, subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), it has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). In total, 3,414,335 units (the "Units") were issued at $0.30 per Unit in both tranches raising gross proceeds of $1,024,300.40

Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one transferable Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a "Warrant") with each whole Warrant exercisable at $0.45 per Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of closing of the Private Placement, subject to an accelerated expiry if the closing trading price of the Company's Shares is greater than $0.75 per Share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days (the "Acceleration Event"), the Company will give notice to the holders of the Acceleration Event and the warrants will expire 30 days thereafter.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Usha Resources Receives $883,330 From Warrant Exercises

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA)(OTCQB:USHAF) is pleased to announce that it has received proceeds of $883,330 from the exercise of 4,207,000 warrants. The exercised warrants were originally issued as part of the Company's go-public financing. All warrants issued as part of the go-public financing were exercised

Navin Varshney, a director of the Company, exercised 364,300 warrants, increasing his shareholdings to a total of 2,440,600 common shares of the Company.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Newfoundland Projects Return Fifty Gold Grains from Till Sampling

Newfoundland Projects Return Fifty Gold Grains from Till Sampling

Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to announce its has received its gold grains in till results from its 2021 sampling and prospecting program on its Newfoundland projects; Chapel Island, Density, Eclipse, Mass, and Lil d'Espoir Lake.

Blake Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Opawica stated, "The Company now has a clear path for its 2022 exploration program in Newfoundland. The fifty (50) gold grains over the 121 till samples is a spectacular success rate. The eleven (11) pristine gold grains were discovered in areas that have not seen serious exploration to date."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Atico Announces US$10 Million Credit Facility and Non-Binding Agreement for Construction Finance for the La Plata Project in Ecuador

Atico Announces US$10 Million Credit Facility and Non-Binding Agreement for Construction Finance for the La Plata Project in Ecuador

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a secured definitive credit agreement (the "Credit Agreement") between the Company, Trafigura PTE. LTD. (the "Lender") and certain subsidiaries of the Company for the principal sum of US$10 million (the "Principal") and has received a non-binding proposal from the Lender (the "Proposal") to finance La Plata construction against future off-take.

"With access to capital provided by the Lender along with internally generated cashflows, the Company has significantly bolstered its financial position while also negotiating non-binding terms for construction finance for the La Plata Project. This achievement is directly tied to our objective of securing flexible financing solutions with competitive terms to protect the upside for our shareholders," said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. "We are now in an excellent position to execute on our set objectives for this year to deliver a feasibly study and initiate full permitting process on the La Plata Project, while continuing to aggressively explore both the La Plata and El Roble projects to unlock further value from the respective land packages."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper

World Copper Enters into MOU for Strategic Alliance with the Advanced Mining Technology Centre of the University of Chile

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU"), through its wholly-owned Chilean subsidiary, TriMetals Mining SCM, with the Advanced Mining Technology Centre ("AMTC") of the Faculty of Physics and Mathematics ("Facultad de Ciencias Físicas y Matemáticas") of the University of Chile ("Universidad de Chile").

The MOU sets out a framework for a strategic alliance between the parties (the "Strategic Alliance") for the research, development, and implementation of sustainable and innovative technologies applicable to exploration, metal mining and ore processing. The ultimate goal of the Strategic Alliance is to develop and implement mining processes that reduce the environmental impacts of mining activities to the surrounding communities and help protect the natural environment throughout the mining development cycle.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ivanhoe Mines to Issue Q4 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call for Investors on March 8, 2022

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) will report its Q4 2021 financial results before market open on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

The company will hold an investor conference call to discuss the Q4 2021 financial results at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time / 7:30 a.m. Pacific time on the same day. The conference call dial-in is +1-647-484-0475 or toll free 1-888-220-8451, quote "Ivanhoe Mines Q4 2021 Financial Results" if requested. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Copper Fox Announces 2022 Programs on Exploration Stage Projects

Copper Fox Announces 2022 Programs on Exploration Stage Projects

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide 2022 exploration plans for its 100% owned exploration stage projects. The plans and budgets for Copper Fox's 100% owned Van Dyke project and the Schaft Creek Joint Venture (25% interest) are expected to be announced in late February.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox stated, "Connecting the mineralization between the Bornite and East zones at Eaglehead and advancing the project towards completion of an updated resource estimate is our primary focus in 2022. The recent success of utilizing Magnetic Vector Inversion of magnetic data to identify interpreted buried intrusives with associated potassic alteration at Eaglehead has modified our approach to the definition and screening of drilling targets. Utilizing this technique at Mineral Mountain and Sombrero Butte can more precisely locate potassic altered, late stage intrusives and their estimated depth below surface within the large porphyry footprints defined on both projects. The ability to more precisely locate these late-stage intrusives, better defines drill targets and increases the chance of success associated with initial drilling programs."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Logo

Kiplin Metals to Conduct IP/DC- Resistivity Survey on the CLR Uranium Project, Athabasca, Saskatchewan, Canada

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

February 9 th 2022 The NewsWire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") is pleased to announce the exploration plan for its wholly-owned Cluff Lake Road (CLR) Uranium Project in northeast Saskatchewan. The Company intends to complete a detailed IPDC-Resistivity survey of high priority target zones, identified through ground geophysics and radon gas emission testing. The survey will be conducted in an east-west orientation, with 100m spacing. Data from the 2022 survey will be combined with datasets from previous surveys completed jointly by Fission 3.0 Corp. and Zadar Ventures. The purpose of the 2022 survey is to define high value diamond drilling targets.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×