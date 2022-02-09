Usha Resources Ltd. is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors is currently evaluating a proposal for Usha to transfer the Company's Nicobat Nickel property located in Dobie Township, Northwest Ontario to a newly formed subsidiary and subsequently spin out the shares of SpinCo to Usha's shareholders at a ratio yet to be determined . The Company will retain an interest in SpinCoDeepak Varshney, CEO stated: ...

USHA:CA