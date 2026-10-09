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Edited by Lauren Kelly
Oct. 09, 2026 02:00PM PST|
Fact CheckedThis article has been reviewed and updated according to INN's rigorous fact-checking process. Our staff editors verify all articles against information and data from primary sources, reputable publishers and experts.
Explore the week's best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, and dive into the Canadian news affecting commodities prices and stock markets.
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian news impacting the resource sector.
Statistics Canada released September’s Labor Force Survey on Friday (October 9).
The data shows the workforce contracted by 68,000 jobs compared to August, while the unemployment rate ticked up 0.1 percentage point to 6.5 percent. Employment was up 94,900 on an annual basis in September.
The biggest declines were in public sector roles, led by educational services, which lost 35,300 jobs, followed by 23,100 healthcare and social assistance employees. In total, the public sector employment fell by 70,000, bringing the total decrease since September 2025 to 119,000. The biggest declines were in public sector roles, led by educational services which lost 35,300 jobs, followed by 23,100 health care and social assistance employees. In total, the public sector employment fell by 70,000, bringing the total decrease since September 2025 to 119,000.
On the other hand, private sector employment was little changed month-on-month, up 24,100, but had added 163,000 jobs compared to last year. Self-employment fell by 22,500, but was also up on an annual basis.
September’s release is the first full month of jobs data since the US implemented its latest round of tariffs at the end of August. Tariff-exposed industries posted small declines within the survey’s margin of error, with manufacturing shedding 12,700 jobs, natural resources losing 3,500 and wholesale and retail trade falling 9,600.
Turning to base metals news, in November 2025 the European Union opened an antitrust investigation into Anglo American's (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF) proposed US$500 million sale of its Brazilian nickel assets to Hong Kong-listed MMG (OTCPL:MMLTF,HKEX:1208), which is controlled by China’s Minmetals.
The commission warned that MMG could shift ferronickel shipments away from Europe, ultimately affecting stainless steel production there, and has since raised formal objections.
Reuters reported on Wednesday (October 7) that Anglo American was set to tell regulators that MMG is the only credible buyer it has identified since signaling its intention to exit the nickel business more than two years ago, and that if the transaction is blocked, it would have no choice but to place its nickel operations on care and maintenance.
Strike risks supported copper prices this week after unions representing mine workers at Antofagasta’s Centinela mine in Chile rejected further contract talks on Wednesday, sending more than 700 workers to the picket lines.
The walkout comes as supervisors at BHP's (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) Escondida, the world’s largest copper mine, rejected a collective agreement on September 30, which could lead to a strike there.
On Monday (October 5), BHP formally requested mediation from the Chilean government in the dispute, effectively blocking any strike action for five business days. Chile is the world’s largest copper producer, producing 5.3 million metric tons in 2025, with Escondida’s output totaling 1.31 million metric tons and Centinela, 240,400 metric tons.
Copper prices have been elevated in recent months amid constrained mining output and rising costs.
Copper prices spiked on Wednesday, climbing to an intraday high of US$6.76 per pound after trading around US$6.60 most of the week. Prices pulled back on Thursday (October 8) to US$6.55 but climbed back above US$6.70 on Friday.
For more on what’s moving markets this week, check out our top market news round-up.
Markets and commodities react
Canadian equity markets were mixed this week.
The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) gained 1.05 percent over the week to close Friday at 35,664.62, while the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) fell 1.54 percent to 874.03.
The CSE Composite Index (CSE:CSECOMP) lost 3.3 percent to 151.52.
As for precious metals, the gold price gained 0.47 percent to close at US$4,194.81 per ounce on Friday at 4:00 p.m. EDT, while the silver price pulled back slightly, closing the week down 0.42 percent at US$60.73.
In base metals, the Comex copper price recorded a 1.98 percent increase this week to US$6.71.
The S&P Goldman Sachs Commodities Index (INDEXSP:SPGSCI) was down 0.04 percent to end Friday at 738.64.
Top Canadian mining stocks this week
How did mining stocks perform against this backdrop?
Take a look at this week’s five best-performing Canadian mining stocks below.
Stocks data for this article was retrieved at 4:00 p.m. EDT on Friday using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies trading on the TSX, TSXV and CSE with market caps greater than C$10 million are included. Mineral companies within the non-energy minerals, energy minerals, process industry and producer manufacturing sectors were considered.
1. The Canadian Chrome Company (CSE:CACR)
Weekly gain: 100 percent
Market cap: C$19.12 million
Share price: C$0.01
The Canadian Chrome Company is a chromite and base metals exploration company focused on its Ring of Fire assets in Northern Ontario, Canada. The firm's properties consist of the Fancamp and Big Daddy claims, along with the McFaulds Lake, Koper Lake and Fishtrap Lake projects. All are located within a 40 kilometer radius, and according to the company are home to feeder magma chambers containing chromite, nickel and copper deposits.
In January, Canadian Chrome engaged a financial advisor to review its strategic options and has since been running a process to potentially sell the company or its assets.
On June 24, it provided an update, noting market conditions for stainless steel and chromium. CEO Frank Smeenk said he believes the company and its assets present an attractive opportunity.
“We have embarked on initiatives to reach out to prospective purchasers and investors and are looking forward to seeing results from the ongoing efforts to pursue these strategic alternatives,” Smeenk stated.
Its most recent news came on August 20, when the company proposed a private placement to raise up to C$8.4 million in gross proceeds at C$0.006 per share that will be used in part to explore and evaluate chromite mineral deposits and cover operating expenses. Additionally, Canadian Chrome proposed appointing Michael Minas as vice president of capital markets, which will be voted on at its next board of directors meeting.
2. Decade Resources (TSXV:DEC)
Year-to-date gain: 50 percent
Market cap: C$37.61 million
Share price: C$0.165
Decade Resources is focused on advancing a portfolio of properties in BC, Canada.
The company has spent much of 2026 advancing work at its Bonaparte property in the Kamloops mining division. The property consists of six mineral claims covering a land package of 5,549 hectares and hosts mineralization of copper, gold and molybdenum, with the Discovery area being the primary exploration area.
In October 2025, Decade entered into an option agreement to earn up to an 80 percent interest in the property in exchange for 14.7 million shares in Decade and a 2 percent net smelter return. Half the net smelter return can be purchased back by the optioner for C$3 million within the one year period prior to the start of commercial production.
Decade began a Phase 1 drill program at the project in early August, with plans for five to six holes with a minimum total of 3,000 meters, targeting depths of 500 meters.
On August 31, the company encountered porphyry-style copper mineralization in the first hole of the program, which was drilled below a chargeability anomaly located 500 meters east of the Discovery zone. Mineralization occurred in a “textbook porphyry alteration sequence” over the course of the hole and remained open below 621.6 meters.
Then, on Thursday, Decade shared visual observations from drilling as it awaits assay results. The company intersected porphyry dykes in each hole drilled that reached bedrock, including two holes collared 1.2 kilometers apart. Of the six holes in the program, one was lost before reaching bedrock and requires re-drilling, and one is still underway.
3. AnorTech (TSXV:ANOR)
Year-to-date gain: 50 percent
Market cap: C$40.32 million
Share price: C$0.195
AnorTech is focused on commercializing sustainable materials from its Gronne Bjerg anorthosite project in Greenland. The property is located approximately 80 kilometers from the capital of Nuuk and hosts significant deposits of anorthosite, a calcium-rich feldspar containing 50 percent silicon, 31 percent aluminum and 15 percent calcium.
The company is advancing product lines such as zero-waste smelter-grade alumina, as well as alumina-based catalysts for carbon dioxide capture, advanced 3D-printable cement and lunar construction materials.
On September 22, US President Donald Trump announced that the US had reached a security agreement with Denmark that will allow the US greater military access to Greenland. The deal also has terms for critical mineral exploration and development that prioritize the US, NATO countries and the European Union.
At the time, AnorTech welcomed the agreement, saying, “It strengthens defense cooperation across the regions (and) affirms Greenland’s sovereignty and its right to self-determination.”
The most recent news from the company came on Monday, when it announced that Greenland Mines (NASDAQ:GRML) exercised its option to acquire an additional 25.17 million shares in AnorTech, valued at US$5.3 million, doubling Greenland Mines’ ownership to 19.9 percent.
“Greenland Mines’ decision to exercise its option in full is a strong endorsement of what we are building at AnorTech,” AnorTech President Jim Cambon said. “Greenland Mines’ understands the value we are creating from Greenland anorthosite and its exciting future as a key component in the aluminum critical mineral supply chain and as the primary material for lunar project development.”
4. Radius Gold (TSXV:RDU)
Year-to-date gain: 38.71 percent
Market cap: C$26.62 million
Share price: C$0.215
Radius Gold is an exploration company advancing projects in the Americas. The company has an option to acquire the Tierra Roja copper project in the Arequipa region of Southern Peru. The site covers around 3,670 hectares and hosts a primary target zone measuring about 600 meters by 800 meters, with surface copper oxide mineralization.
In September, Radius reported rock and soil sampling results that were consistent with a porphyry copper system associated with copper, silver, gold, potassium and molybdenum mineralization.
Its most recent news came on Wednesday, when the company announced it had received government authorization to begin exploration at the main target area, the Ferruginosa I-400 concession.
The approval clears the way for Radius to start work under provisional surface access from Peru’s national state property agency, SBN, while it awaits a definitive surface rights easement.
“I am extremely pleased that we finally have the authorizations required to commence drilling, after the delay relating to the SBN provisional surface right,” Radius President Luke Longridge said.
5. Oreterra Metals (TSXV:OTMC)
Year-to-date gain: 34.62 percent
Market cap: C$11.48 million
Share price: C$0.35
Oreterra Metals is advancing its flagship Trek project in BC, Canada. The property covers an area of 6,379 hectares in BC’s Golden Triangle and hosts the Trek South porphyry copper-gold prospect. Exploration efforts since 2021 have identified a 1.6 by 1 kilometer zone with mineralized veins containing visible copper throughout the area.
On September 16, the company completed its maiden drill program at the property, which consisted of 13 holes totaling 4,500 meters. The company said it expected assay results later in the fall and will use them to plan its Phase 2 program, anticipated to begin in 2027. The most recent news from Oreterra came on Monday, when it released visual results from the program to shareholders ahead of the receipt of assay results.
“Our program has now moved from confirming a large alteration system to targeting the geological engine believed to have produced it,” CEO Kevin Keough said. “Our next holes will determine whether that interpretation holds when the drill bit reaches the intrusive root.”
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Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Dean has been writing in one form or another since penning stage plays in his youth. He is a graduate of both Emily Carr University and Simon Fraser University, with a BFA in photography and a BA in communications.
As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.
Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.
As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.
Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.
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Dean has been writing in one form or another since penning stage plays in his youth. He is a graduate of both Emily Carr University and Simon Fraser University, with a BFA in photography and a BA in communications.
As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.
Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.
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